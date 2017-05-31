Should You Buy Shopify Today?

Saying that Shopify Inc.'s (NYSE:SHOP) share price action is impressive is an understatement. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months (i.e. appreciating nearly 218%). It easily eclipsed the FANG stocks (Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Google (i.e. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG)), which "only" appreciated 27-58% in the period.

You can't argue against Shopify's outperformance, except that it hasn't turned a profit - yet. The company is expected to start making a profit as soon as late this year.

What does Shopify do?

Shopify helps merchants sell their products by providing a simple, unified, multi-channel commerce platform. It targets small to medium sized businesses. However, its solutions can add value for large enterprises as well.

Shopping today is different from shopping 10 years ago. Nowadays, merchants may sell their products through their online store, their physical stores, marketplaces, social media, mobile apps, and other sales channels.

Shopify "provides (merchants) with a single view of their business and customers across all of their sales channels and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting from one integrated back office". - 2016 annual report (pdf)

Rapid growth

From small to big merchants who want to build their brands, Shopify will probably have a plan that fits their needs and budget. Shopify offers a $9-per-month plan for merchants selling on Facebook, which is great for small businesses that already have a following on their Facebook page and would like to sell their products there as an extra sales channel.

As well, Shopify has basic to advanced plans, which cost $29-299 every month. Shopify's platform can handle large spikes in traffic from events, such as new product releases, holiday shopping seasons, and flash sales. Here's an example with Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY). Other Shopify Plus clients include Wikipedia and Alphabet.

Shopify's growth strategies focus on growing its merchant base. At the end of 2016, Shopify had more than 377,500 merchants from roughly 175 countries using its platform. Specifically, 58% were in the U.S., 10% were in the U.K., 7% in Canada and Australia, respectively, and 18% elsewhere on the globe. This suggests there's much room for potential international growth in the future.

Shopify can grow from an increasing number of merchants using its platform, and as its smaller merchants grow their businesses and upgrade their monthly plans.

From 2013 to 2016, Shopify grew its revenue at a compound annual growth rate of 98%. This year, management expects to grow its revenue by 49-54% to $580-600 million.

Recently, Shopify had a stock offering at $91 per share for gross proceeds of $500,500,000. The shares dropped on the news but more than recovered on the day, indicating there's strong demand for its stock. The company plans to use the proceeds to "strengthen its balance sheet, providing flexibility to fund its growth strategies."

Profitability

Shopify is not profitable, but it can turn a profit right now if it wanted to. It has a higher priority on its marketing efforts to get more merchants on its platform.

In 2016, Shopify spent about $129.2 million in sales and marketing and experienced a net loss of about $35.4 million. If management had wanted to turn a profit, it could have reduced its sales and marketing efforts. However, it makes sense to invest in expanding its merchant base for future growth.

Investor Takeaway

Shopify is growing at a rapid pace, but it trades at sky-high valuations: price/book of 21.5 and price/sales of 17.7. It's difficult to determine how high a valuation one should pay for the high-growth shares. (It depends on how much you want the shares.)

As a primarily value and dividend investor, it's hard for me to wrap my head around a growth stock, such as Shopify. However, within a portfolio of primarily value and dividend stocks, Shopify can be added to spice things up with the intent of rapid growth.

My biggest concern is that in a market-wide decline, Shopify, like other growth stocks, will likely fall much harder than more defensive stocks such as utilities which offer stable dividends and tend to hike their payouts every year.

Some even say that Shopify is a speculative investment with its sky-high valuations and the fact that it is not currently profitable.

If you choose to buy some shares now, consider a partial position with the mindset to build a position over time, possibly adding on dips. I think shares bought now will be fine for a long-term investment of five years or longer. Just be ready to buy more if shares fall hard in a market-wide decline.

