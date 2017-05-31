Double Digit Opportunities Coming In Oil

The market is on the cusp of capitulating to macro trends in U.S. production, and a failing OPEC.

As an oil perma-bear, I believe an opportunity is coming to buy great companies at cheap prices.

I have been bearish on oil prices for a very long time. I've written dozens of articles discussing the reasons (shale oil), and I continue to believe oil will fail to pierce $100 ever again. The next years will see oil prices stagnate between $45-$60/bbl, and many oil companies will go bankrupt.

So why would an oil perma-bear re-enter the market? An opportunity is coming. Let's look at the overall picture:

Oil bulls are fatigued from years of misplaced bets

OPEC continues to disapoint, and shows they can not control the oil price

U.S. shale production has rebounded even as oil prices stagnate

US Crude Oil Field Production data by YCharts

Look Out Below

All of this adds up to a likely scenario where the market capitulates. This could come from apparent Saudi Arabian (Private:ARMCO) intervention in the futures curve, a breakaway from cutbacks by OPEC members, or merely a continuation of the trend in U.S. shale production (NYSEARCA:USO).

A drop into the low 40's/high 30's would see junior oil companies losing more than half their value. And, while I haven't found well-priced oil companies based on today's high prices, I will certainly be able to find well-priced companies when the market capitulates.

This event will begin with a flattening of the futures curve - something that has already started to happen. In the chart below, we can see how the curve has flattened over the last 3 months.

Data Source: Wiki Continuous Futures

Why is this so important? If you can flatten the futures curve, you can:

Make it cost ineffective to store oil and sell it in the future Discourage hedging

For a more detailed explanation head over to my article here. However, the effects are self-explanatory. If you flatten the futures curve or push it into backwardation, you will push oil out of storage onto the market. This will have the effect of cratering prices as storage rushes to the market. Furthermore, the shallow futures curve will not allow producers to hedge at prices greater than today. Without hedge contracts, many U.S. shale producers would fail to secure financing.

Right Time And Right Place

In the run up to this, it is important to identify opportunities beforehand. We want to identify companies that have the cash flow to sustain a downturn, but will also be hit in the event of panic selling onto the market.

When I make event based trades, I look for one or two companies with high risk/reward scenarios. Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF, OTCPK:WOPEY) is, and has been, my pick for the energy sector for a while. I've written on them in detail in the past, and in any peer-to-peer comparison, they outmatch all the significant oil companies on the market. The Australian market has a habit of exacerbating the volatility in American markets, and thus gives us a greater likelihood of a significant oversell.

Woodside has repeatedly been a good purchase on panic selling. In addition to a rock-solid balance sheet, the management of the company has consistently performed in the best interests of shareholders.

WOPEY data by YCharts

A second, highly risky bet, comes in the form of Tap Oil (OTCPK:TAPOF, OTC:TPOYY). Any trading on this stock should only be done on the ASX directly (even there it is illiquid). Tap has a strong, yet decaying, cash flow profile and a near debt-free balance sheet. Plenty of sovereign risks belies the companies flagship Thailand Manora project, but the company has navigated the waters so far. Furthermore, as a minority JV partner to the much larger and more influential Mubadala Petroleum, it remains in a position of relative safety. Tap becomes a buy for me at anything under $0.05/share.

Conclusion

Woodside is not the only safe bet in the event of a capitulating oil market. Small companies with little debt and protected cash flows exist in the market. Often these companies trade at eye-watering earnings multiples, but a collapsing oil price would quickly revert the trend to oversold. This would give investors an excellent opportunity to buy a stable company like Woodside Petroleum or aim for even higher returns with minnows like Tap Oil.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.