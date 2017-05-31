Hard To Fault CoreSite's Beats And Raises In Q1 2017

Hopefully this article will help you grow your assets.

CoreSite Realty Corp. (NYSE:COR) is a top data center REIT. It has shown top growth, and it should continue to do so as technology and cloud applications, etc., continue to grow. Research and Markets forecast at the beginning of 2015 that datacenter construction would grow from $14.59B in 2014 to $22.73B by 2019. This translates into a CAGR of about 9.3%. The leading datacenter companies such as CoreSite should do even better. In Q1 2017, CoreSite had 24.3% year-over-year revenue growth -- much better than the above estimated average growth statistic. This was a revenue beat of +$0.42 million on $114.9 million in Q1 total revenues. EPS beat by +$0.06/share on $1.13/share in earnings (+31.4% growth YoY). On the basis of Q1 2017 performance CorSite raised its FY2017 guidance (see farther below). Beats and raises are highly desirable in any stock. In a stock in a quickly growing industry, they make the stock even more attractive.

Other fiscal data from Q1 2017 are:

Net Income of $16.3 million or $0.48/share -- up 29.7% YoY.

FFOPS of $1.13 -- up 31.4% YoY. This beat by +$0.06/share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $64,404,000 up YoY from $48,487,000.

Realized net growth on signed renewals of 1.9% on a cash basis and 5.5% on a GAAP basis. These comprised $13.9 million in annualized GAAP rent and 95,108 nrsf at a cap rate of $146/nrsf.

Rental churn was 1.1%.

Executed 128 new and expansion data center leases. These comprised 46,484 net rentable square feet, representing $9.7 million of annualized GAAP rent at an average rate of $209/sq. ft. Commenced 37,352 net rentable square feet of new and expansion leases. These represent $9.1 million of annualized GAAP rent at an average rate of $244/sq. ft. In Q2 CoreSite closed two financing transactions. These added liquidity of $275 million targeted for growth and development. In Q2 CoreSite bought a 2-acre plot adjacent to its Santa Clara campus. It expects to be able to build 160,000 sq. ft. of new datacenter capacity and 18 megawatts of power supply. At Q1E CoreSite had 116,212 sq. ft. of turn-key data center capacity under construction. It had spent $16.9 million of the $106.9 million estimated for completion of the projects.



Based on the solid performance in Q1 2017, CoreSite raised its guidance for FY2017:

Operating Revenue is estimated at $472-$482 million up from $470-$480 million. The midpoint implies 90.1% YoY revenue growth.

Net Income attributable to common shares is expected to be $1.73-$1.83 per diluted share. This is up from $1.65-$1.75 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA is estimated at $256.5-$260.5 million up from $253-$258 million. The midpoint will be 22% YoY growth. The Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be 54.3%. The revenue flow through to Adjusted EBITDA will be 61%.

FFOPS is now estimated at $4.35-$4.45 up from $4.25-$4.35. The midpoint implies 18.6% YoY growth. FY2016 FFOPS was $3.71.

FY2017 CapEx has been increased to $280-$310 million from $243-$271 million. Most of this is targeted for increased data center expansion.

All of the above appears to be very positive for CorSite. However, investors have to also be encouraged by the longer term results depicted in the charts below.

On top of CorSite's above great growth statistics, the charts below show the expected great demographic growth of the overall datacenter industry. These charts make it hard to fault a long term investment in CorSite.

Readers should notice particularly the expected tripling of both the CLOUD driving demand and of the amount of Global Data Center IP Traffic.

The table below shows CorSite's (yellow rectangle) performance relative to its peers in Q1 2017.

In many categories CorSite is a clear leader. Low debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio is a sign of a healthy company, especially when that company is growing quickly.

It is appropriate to note that CorSite expects FFOPS growth to be weighted toward the first half of 2017. This may mean that investors will see more beats and raises for Q2 2017; but the performance in 2H may be more tame. I would still expect CorSite to meet or slightly beat expectations in 2H. I would expect the FFOPS for FY2017 to at least be at the top of the recently guided range of $4.35-$4.45 per diluted share. Using the $4.45/share figure gives you a Price to FFOPS of $104.17/$4.45 = 23.4x. For a company growing FFOPS at an expected 18.6%+ rate for FY2017, this is not a too high multiple; but it is not a bargain basement one either. Investors would probably be getting into the risky range at this multiple. The 3.1% annual dividend probably would make most investors feel better about the risk. Ditto the great demographics for the overall industry shown above.

The two year chart of COR provides some technical direction for this trade.

The strong upward trend roughly since the Trump election is encouraging. However, COR took a leg down after the last sharp upward trend. Further COR management is saying that much of the FFOPS growth in FY2017 will occur in 1H 2017. This may mean that COR could keep going up until Q2 2017 earnings (or perhaps a bit beyond that). However, another retracement may be in order before long.

The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 17.6. This P/E ratio is above the 5-year average of 15.2 and the 10-year average of 14.0. 17.6x is a 15.8% premium to the 5 year average of 15.2. Many think that a pullback in the overall market may be in the offing soon. This makes buying the perhaps too hot COR more risky than investors would like. However, investors will want to put COR on their watch lists for a buy on a pullback. Its future does look bright. For now I will rate it a HIGH HOLD.

