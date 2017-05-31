Brookfield Infrastructure Partners - No Babysitting Required

Introduction

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners BIP has a simple business model with competitive advantages, and yields over 4% making it a viable candidate for investors seeking distribution (not dividend as it's an MLP) growth for their portfolios. The MLP owns a host of assets varying from utilities and energy to communications and toll roads. A word of caution though as it is a master limited partnership, or MLP; I would not advise it for a retirement account. This is due to unrelated business taxable income, or UBTI as there are certain rules regarding the treatment of its distributions to investors (they're distributions, not dividends in a MLP) or sale of the units (They're units, not shares in a MLP).

The Case for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners - The Assets

The company has a simple business model and as Mr. Buffett once put it "I try to buy stock in businesses that are so wonderful that an idiot can run them because sooner or later, one will." Now, I am not making any statements regarding the qualities of the company's management team, but more so emphasizing the added layer of comfort the simple business model provides its investors. With the company having a steady stream of recurring revenues from "toll road-like" operations (some of which are literally toll roads) it keeps the cash flowing and allows for capital reinvestment to grow the pool of revenue generating assets.

This pool as mentioned earlier is comprised of multiple asset types which are geographically diverse and spread throughout the globe and are spread across North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

A great characteristic of the cash flow is that 35% of it is derived from assets which are in regulated industries. This provides an extra hurdle that any new entrants would have to clear to gain access to market. Additionally, 58% of cash flow is under long-term contracts which provides predictability and security allowing management to have a one less thing to worry about quarter to quarter.

The Case for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners - The Distribution

We will of course want to examine the payout ratio of BIP to ensure that the distribution (remember, it's an MLP so no dividends technically speaking) is safe. Looking at the payout ratio based on EPS you may have a panic attack and wonder why on earth I'd recommend a company paying out over 174% of its EPS via distributions.

But we need to take into consideration that a vast amount of the asset value are in long-lived assets and therefore they will depreciate like any other asset - but they will not actually lose value, nor require massive injections of capital in upkeep or replacement. Due to this, we will want to use funds from operations, FFO, for a better perspective on the payout ratio. We now see that the FFO is more than double the distributions to unit holders which is a very comfortable ratio.

While the distribution is easily covered, it's also growing. BIP has consistently grown its dividend by each year thanks to the strong cash flows from the high quality assets it owns.

The Case for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners - The Outlook

BIP recently announced Q1 earnings earlier this month and delivered solid results. Increasing FFO by 11.5% and FFO/unit by 4.4% while growing its backlog of projects and completing the acquisition of a Brazilian natural gas transmission business from Petrobras (PBR). This acquisition required an equity offering, which is why the FFO/Unit did not grow as much as the overall FFO. Of the company's segments energy and transportation led growth with FFO increasing 31% and 55% respectively while utilities and communications remained flat. During the call it was noted that there is a $200 million deal in the works for a stake in a network of communications towers located in India. Transportation growth was driven by the acquisition of an Australian Ports business as well as increased toll road investments.

In addition to the new deal currently being brokered, there were several major items freshly placed in the company's backlog including $400 million investment in the U.K. to distribute and install smart meters as well as a $305 million investment to expand its toll roads in Brazil.

Putting it all Together

When you step back and look at the big picture we see an investment that generates returns to unitholders via distributions as well as unit price appreciation. The partnership continues to acquire high quality, geographically diverse assets in varying segments of industry and business and has over 90%of the cash flow secured by long term contracts or that is produced in tightly regulated industries. This allows for increasing distributions as well as acquiring more assets to continue fueling returns to unitholders. If held for the long term, this could be a great "distribution growth" investment for investors.

