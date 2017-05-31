AMD: Cryptocurrency And Supply And Demand

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) has a problem... a problem of too much demand and not enough supply of its wildly popular 480 and 580 line of graphics cards.

Why all the demand? Besides gamers, the crypto currency crowd is outstripping supply of AMD 480 and 580 graphics cards due to a spike in virtual currency Ethereum prices (see picture below). The spike attracts additional miners due to increased profitability.

The miners want AMD cards since they are very efficient in mining alt currency and are also energy efficient. This translates into higher profits for the mining crowd vs. less efficient cards.

Crypto Currency

The alt currency movement is focused on groups calculating solutions using GPUs (or other eccentric specialty processors in the case of Bitcoin) and being compensated via various "coins." These coins have no real backing (other than the difficulty of solving the problem) along with the fact they can be used in difficult-to-track transactions. This causes demand and thus gives value to the "coins." Thus the miners demand is overwhelming supply for AMD cards.

Demand Higher Than Supply

Demand for AMD graphics cards is surpassing the current supply. Various forums have comments on the difficulty of finding AMD 480 or 580 GPUs in stock. A look at Newegg.com confirms this. We sorted for 480 or 580 GPUs under $400 to find that all 31 models are sold out.

Looking at Amazon.com we see the same situation of AMD 480 / 580 sold out or in very limited quantities left. Neobit, Frys, and Bestbuy yielded the same results - sold out and on back order with new GPUs arriving between June 2 and in some cases the 12th.



This excessive demand is excellent news for AMD: The only challenge will be meeting demand as alt currency mining prices remain high and growing demand for cards increases. However, with the solid influx of new people mining, the difficult levels of mining a coin might rise as well and thus the demand might just be a short-term event (but can be repeated down the road, as this has happened before to AMD).

The downside to the products being currently out of stock is that gamers might have a difficult time getting their hands on AMD graphics cards. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) could benefit from this market share wise. It will be interesting to see how AMD's high-end GPU Vega shakes up the market share landscape when it arrives, although due to price it is doubtful it will be used for mining.

AMD Vega

The Vega GPU will be AMD's reentry into the high-end GPU market. Speculation has raged around that it is destined to beat Nvidia (or not), but frankly it does not have to. What is more important is how will the part be priced. Price will dictate sales. Until we know the price to performance ratio not much else can be said.

How to Play AMD

Currently we own the January 2018 long term leaps at a $12 strike while we have sold covered calls against a portion of our holdings against the August 18th $12 strikes. This allows us the opportunity to profit if AMD trades range bound for the next few months and provides some downward side protection from the .87 per contract we netted. If AMD goes past $12 they will take our shares from us at $12 but we will have a large position in AMD stock to ride up any increase in share price. For the long-term leaps, we stand to benefit if AMD leaps up on unexpected earnings results based off increased GPU sales or unforeseen positive events.

Disclaimer: Options are risky. This is not investment advice. Do proper due diligence and read a book on options such as "The Options Playbook" by Brian Overby before diving into the gamblers world of options trading. If you like what you have read feel free to follow us.