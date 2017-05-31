Starbucks: China Vs US

China isn’t going to pass the US in the next 10 years, but China will contribute to growth. We forecast China/Asia Pacific at 15% CAGR vs Americas at 10% CAGR.

Penetration in China is so small compared to the US. The US has more than 5 times as many stores and way more traffic per store per week.

“China is going to be bigger, stronger and more robust than any market in the world over time, including the U.S.” - Howard S. Schultz.

Starbucks Coffee (NASDAQ:SBUX) is growing rapidly in China. To the point where management has become vocally bullish on the opportunity.

With 43% of the number of stores as in the Americas, China/Asia Pacific [CAP] generates only a fifth of the revenue generated in the Americas and only a sixth of the operating income. Yet management said this:

"China is going to be bigger, stronger and more robust than any market in the world over time, including the U.S." - Howard S. Schultz, 2Q17 earnings call

Stores

CAP had 6933 stores to end 2Q17 (43% company operated), less than half of Americas at 16,058 (57% company operated)

Revenue

Revenue from CAP was $2.94 billion in 2016.

Americas revenue was 5 times greater at $14.8 billion in 2016.

Operating Income

Given the difference in licensed versus company-operated stores, is it better to compare on an operating income basis? Not really.

CAP generated $632 million in operating income in 2016.

While Americas generated nearly 6 times more operating income at $3.74 billion in 2016.

CAP generated $98,000 in operating income per store in 2016. Americas generated $240,000 in operating income per store in 2016. The proficiency and utilisation of Americas stores are almost 2.5 times better.

The revenue per company operated store is nearly $1.5 million per year in the Americas, while in CAP it's $940,000. This gap in revenue can explain a lot of the difference in operating income, as Americas stores benefit from operating leverage.

However, despite the revenue leverage difference, operating margin in Americas was only 4 points better than CAP, at 25% in 2016, while CAP was 21%. This is explained by much lower store expenses. CAP store expense per store is half of that in the Americas.

There is huge operating leverage potential in CAP as same-store sales ramps up. While Americas generates 56% more revenue per store, for CAP to achieve the same operating proficiency as Americas, it would need to grow revenue by only 25% per store. While 25% is a lot, spread out over 5-7 years, this is only 3%-4.5% comps growth per year. Considering CAP has averaged 7% in the last 4 years, and 10% in the last 8 years, we think 3%-4.5% is reasonable and a level they can potentially exceed.

China - Transaction Growth a Huge Driver

China has 2600 stores in 127 cities with 5 million visits per week. This is an average of 1900 visits per store per week.

By comparison, the whole of Starbucks has 26,000 stores with 90 million visits per week. This is an average of 3400 visits per store per week.

If China eventually gets its transactions up to the same level as the average Starbucks store globally, it has nearly 80% growth runway ahead.

Over 10 years, that would imply 6% transaction comps per year. Over 5 years that's 12.5% transaction comps per year. 12.5% transaction comps seem ambitious, but 6% seems in the realm of possibilities as 2Q17 saw 6% transaction comps in China.

Social Gifting - It's All About the Face

In February, Starbucks China launched a new social gifting feature. Using the social app WeChat, Starbucks gift cards can be sent to friends, family, and any social connection. With 889 million active users around the world, half spending 90 minutes per day on WeChat, this partnership could pay a massive dividend. In the first 6 weeks from launch 1.2 million gifts were given, with half redeemed. This follows the December launch of WeChat Pay as a digital payment option in all stores in China. Already 29% of tender is through WeChat Pay.

Starbucks is viewed as a premium brand around the world. In many Asian cultures, especially China, the concept of "face" or "looking good/not looking bad" in front of family, friends and business partners is a dominant cultural theme.

Wikipedia defines: " The term face idiomatically refers to one's own sense of dignity or prestige in social contexts."

From our vantage point, "face" isn't what the giver sees as premium. It is what the giver believes the receiver sees as premium. Starbucks is seen by many as a premium brand and as such will be given with that context in mind. How we see it, people may not buy an expensive premium product for their own daily use, but as a gift, they will not hesitate to give the best.

WeChat gifting has already shown a strong start. Starbucks is the first retail brand to bring a locally-relevant social gifting experience in China. There is a large market for adoption, and the beauty about social gifting is that it is the best referral program that customer pays for at the same time.

China Store Expansion

In the next 5 years, Starbucks plans to double its stores in China. This year they are looking to add 1000 stores in CAP. Opening a new store in China every 15 hours implies about 500-600 of those stores will be in China. With 2382 stores at the end of fiscal 2016, the end of 2017 should see about 2900 stores. With 4 more years to get to 4700 stores, and far from market saturation, we believe a doubling is a conservative expectation. If they can keep their 500-600 store pace for 5 years, they could have over 5000 stores.

Bottled Frappuccino - Tailor-made for China

In 1Q, Starbucks launched Bottled Frappuccino, a new ready-to-drink beverage tailor-made to local customer tastes. These tea-based bottled drinks are available through more than 30,000 distribution points in China.

If you have ever been to China or a Chinese supermarket for that matter, you will know how big an industry bottled drinks are to Chinese people. While Starbucks has been in the bottled drink business in China for several years, this is a different approach. Moving into tea based drinks from coffee will surely appeal more to the Asian and Chinese consumer.

Source: Marketing Interactive

First Globally Focused Reserve Roastery

Starbucks is opening several flagship Reserve Roasteries around the world in the coming months and years. Its first location is in Seattle. Expansion is underway with Shanghai, New York, Milan, Tokyo, and Chicago coming soon.

The importance of China is further emphasized with the second Reserve Roastery and first targeted at a global audience opening in Shanghai. The first Reserve Roastery in Seattle was more of an experiment, catering mostly to local Seattle people and West Coast tourists. For Starbucks to open the Reserve Roastery in Shanghai before New York is saying something about the importance of China in the future of Starbucks.

Summing It All Up

After reviewing the data can Starbucks China become " bigger, stronger and more robust than any market in the world over time, including the U.S"?

If the Americas stand still, then the answer is probably in the next 10 years, as China transactions reach the global store average and brand expansion in China stretches further with social gifting, bottled tea, and the Shanghai Reserve Roastery.

For store count to match the US, it would have to ramp up significantly. With only a fifth of the store count, it would take 18 years at the current pace to just match the US store count. Or 10 years if they open a new store every 8 hours (currently 15 hours).

On the other hand, don't expect Americas to stand still, especially as the US is the breeding ground for most of Starbucks innovation and new product experimentation.

Conclusion

We believe Starbucks China isn't going to pass the US in store count, revenue or operating income in the next 10 years, but certainly, China will become a major contributor to growth. With a potential market 3+ times larger than the US, it is easy to see why Starbucks management is so bullish on China. Our forecast estimates CAP will grow at 15% CAGR (last 5 years 40% CAGR), while Americas will grow at 10% CAGR (last 5 years 10% CAGR). But as we have outlined, there is evidence that China could potentially grow faster with transaction growth, digital expansion, and faster store openings.

Are our assumptions too aggressive or conservative? Let us know in the comments

