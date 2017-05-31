REITs: How Smart Do You Think You Are?

While I don't own the stock, and never have, I'm always interested in what various investors have to say about Realty Income (NYSE:O). A recent article from an author I've never read opined that the company's growing dividend is "overrated."

As I noted in the comment thread to the article, I think this was an extremely poor choice descriptive. The crux of the article was that over the next decade, a REIT currently yielding 10%, Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL), was a better income and total return prospect compared to Realty Income.

If the global economy proves stable, but perhaps not robust, over the next 10 years, the author's thesis may prove correct. If we run into a major hiccup at some point, I'd be far less willing to make that prediction.

GNL investors are being compensated, dividend-wise, for the increased risks that they are shouldering compared to O. While the risk specifics are somewhat beyond the point of this article, generally speaking they're relative to:

Dividend coverage

Balance sheet/credit quality

Management compensatory issues

Property geography

Tenant credit

Within the REIT milieu, Mr. Market is going to discount companies based on their various operating attributes, with a conglomeration of variables (including those listed above) accounting for market multiple differentials.

I liken the comparison of O to GNL as akin to the comparison contrast between an investment grade bond and a junk bond.

Whether you opt for an investment grade bond or not is relative to your own analysis of the situation and your appetite for risk.

Some bond investors, perhaps most, own mixes of the two.

Prudent REIT investors may own a mix as well.

The most important point here is that you attempt to assess the point-in-time risk that you are taking with each considered position, comprehend the portfolio-wide risks you are assuming, then manage those risks on an ongoing basis.

Picking Your REIT Poison

Allocation is a clearly subjective topic. Whether you accept a slow and steady investment grade dividend or pursue a somewhat more aggressive path may prove a fairly easy decision for some, a toss-and-turner for others. Path will be dictated by overall need for income, total return desires, and general risk tolerance.

Conviction is also part of the plot. Once you make the decision to start a position, how big are you willing to let it become? How much risk are you willing for one idea to shoulder? In terms of the O/GNL comparison, I can understand the investor looking to make GNL a 1-3% portfolio position. I can less understand the investor looking to make it a 5-10% position.

Looking broadly at today's REIT landscape, investor fortitude and allocative wisdom are currently being challenged in the retail space. With most mall operators, outlet, strip, and net lease operations down somewhere between 25% and 40% since last year's Brexit vote, values have seemingly sprung up on a wholesale basis. Or have they?

What may become of retail over the next 5-10 years is virtually impossible to say. What is easy to say is that a disruptive force has clearly weakened the conviction that existed a year ago in terms of brick and mortar retailing. How pervasive you see online shopping becoming should dictate decisions on whether, and how much, of a gamble you take on B-mall owners like Washington Prime (NYSE:WPG) or CBL.

One who sees malls entirely going the way of the dinosaur may avoid them as well as kingpins like Simon (NYSE:SPG), Macerich (NYSE:MAC), and Tanger (NYSE:SKT) altogether. Although, similar to the fear that gripped the market during the Internet bubble of the late 90s, a wholesale retail sector meltdown may be a far fetched proposition. Still, J. C. Penney's (NYSE:JCP) and Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) as well as many other large mall brands like Ascena (NASDAQ:ASNA) are operating with their backs clearly against the mall wall.

I mention retail because there is opportunity for huge mistakes and miscalculations to be made here, with the knife falling as it has over the past year. While I understand the desire to go long WPG and CBL due to the healthy yields, the risk-averse investor should not be looking at 13-14% yield as a necessarily free lunch. Far from it. I've watched my rather small WPG position get whipsawed repeatedly over the past 18 months.

While value investors should be circling the entire retail REIT space, there should be discipline as well. Don't pretend you're smarter than the market. And, regardless of your convictions, don't get sucked in too deep, unless you are willing to deal with the consequences of being wrong.

Strategy Session

With valuation multiples still high on a wholesale level, there appears little reason to do aggressive REIT buying right now. Still, with my view that rates are in the middle innings of a protracted down spell, I wouldn't be afraid to opportunistically start or add to positions either.

REITs I see good balanced opportunity in today include apartment landlord MAA, gaming/hotelier MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP), STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), and Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP). Others I'd look to buy on dips would include DuPont Fabros (NYSE:DFT) and National Storage Affiliates (NYSE:NSA).

I'd probably steer clear of hotels as well as skilled nursing owners, including Omega (NYSE:OHI). The yields are generally enticing, but the growth for both groups will be nil to none in the years ahead in my view. Opt for lower yield and higher growth visibility if you have time on your side.

On the high-yield end, secular winds are at the back of New Senior (NYSE:SNR). Unfortunately, with a highly leveraged balance sheet and inability to grow through equity raise, the almost 11% dividend may be the extent of its return for years to come. Still, that's not bad, if it can be sustained.

An alternate HY idea that eliminates equity specific risk but leverages overall sector risk is LRET, the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN. Trailing 6 month annualized yield sits at about 8.25 percent. If rates start to tear quickly higher, however, this is not the place you'll want to be. For now, I consider it an attractive risk/reward play.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DFT,JCAP,LRET,MAA,MGP,NSA,SNR,STOR,WPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

