ChannelAdvisor Acquires HubLogix Commerce For Online Fulfillment Tech

As ChannelAdvisor builds out its Fulfillment Network system, the acquisition should help it provide a deeper set of capabilities for online supply chains.

HubLogix has created an online logistics and fulfillment system for online storefronts and marketplace merchants.

Quick Take

Ecommerce technology company ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) has announced the acquisition of HubLogix Commerce Corp. for an undisclosed amount.

HubLogix has created an online logistics system for online storefronts and marketplaces.

The addition is part of ChannelAdvisor’s Fulfillment Network initiative and presents low integration risk with good upside potential over the medium term.

Target Company

Boston, Massachusetts-based HubLogix was founded in 2009 by Kurt Heinrich to provide a SaaS-based system that helps online retailers automate their logistics processes from order to delivery.

Management is headed by CEO Christian Hassold, who has been with the firm since November 2015 and previously was cofounder and CEO of OrderPigeon, a B2B e-commerce logistics automation company later acquired by HubLogix.

The company has integrations with major online retailers such as Amazon (AMZN), Magento, Shopify, BigCommerce, and SkuVault.

HubLogix’ platform and services include:

Inventory management

Order routing

Shipment tracking

Third-party logistics

Dropship fulfillment

Supplier automation

HubLogix raised $6.2 million in private venture capital financing from investors such as Sigma Prime Ventures, UPS (UPS), Shasta Ventures, First Round Capital, Mosley Ventures, and West Capital Advisors.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the amount or terms of the transaction. ChannelAdvisor, which has a current market capitalization of $300 million said that it ‘does not anticipate a material impact to 2017 revenue or adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) as a result of the transaction.

Furthermore, ChannelAdvisor did not file an 8-K for the deal, which would have indicated a change in financial condition, so I estimate the deal was likely under $20 million.

As of March 31, 2017’s 10-Q, ChannelAdvisor reported $63 million in cash and equivalents and total liabilities of $51.8 million, so it appears the company likely had ample resources with which to close the transaction and without significant negative financial statement effects.

With HubLogix, ChannelAdvisor obtains a fulfillment and logistics platform designed primarily for online storefronts and marketplaces.

HubLogix has ‘developed a network of more than 150 fulfillment partners to allow sellers to work efficiently with their vendors and third-party logistics partners.

ChannelAdvisor launched its Fulfillment Network earlier in 2017 with the goal of helping their customers improve their logistics all the way through to the ‘last mile.’

As ChannelAdvisor stated in its deal announcement,

With the acquisition of HubLogix, ChannelAdvisor strengthens its product suite with the addition of fulfillment automation, while also adding a talented team of distribution, fulfillment and supply chain domain experts to the organization.

So, the deal for ChannelAdvisor is about going deeper into the supply chain now that they have created a 'Fulfillment Network.'

HubLogix provides functionality which when combined with ChannelAdvisor’s network scale can create a compelling network effect for manufacturers and their vendor and online storefront ecosystems.

The trick is getting the manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to adopt the system. Most of manufacturing is still low-tech and not tightly connected with distributors and retailers via digital means.

ChannelAdvisor’s challenge will be to persuade manufacturers and their supply chains to join the system, which can be time-consuming and change-intensive for hide-bound manufacturers.

Integration risk with HubLogix should be minimal, as the two companies already have a working relationship, so I view the deal as low risk with good potential for upside over the medium term.

