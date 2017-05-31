3M : Dividend King With Great Total Return

3M Has increased its dividend for 58 years and is a dividend King with a present yield of 2.4% which is above average.

This article is about 3M (MMM) and why it's a buy for the total return investor and dividend growth investor. 3M is a company that manufactures and sells industrial and medical products in the United States and in foreign countries. I have had comments on previous articles about why I compare performance to the Dow average, so just for fun I will look at other Dow companies and see how they perform. The first is 3M, and it's a winner. I use the Dow because 6 of the companies in the Good Business Portfolio are in the Dow and they got there by being good businesses.

Fundamentals of 3M will be reviewed in the following topics below The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return and Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business and Takeaways And Recent Portfolio Changes.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines.

3M passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines a really excellent score, a good score is 10 or 11. These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

3M easily meets my dividend guideline of having dividend increases for 7 of the last 10 years and has a good growing dividend over a long period of time with the dividend being safe. 3M is therefore a choice for the dividend growth investor. The average 5 year earnings payout ratio is low at 44%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by buying bolt-on properties and leaves plenty left to increase the dividend and buy back shares.

3M is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $124.2 Billion. The size of 3M plus its cash flow of $6.8 Billion give it the ability to increase the business going forward and increase dividends and buy back stock.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR of 9.0% easily meets my requirement.

Looking back five years $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $26,500 (S&P Capital IQ) today. This makes 3M a great investment for the total return investor looking back, and it has future growth using its cash flow to expand the business.

3M's S&P Capital IQ rating is three stars or hold with a target price of $204.0. 3M price is presently 2% below the target. MMM is under priced at the present price and is a good investment for the long term investor who wants above average growing income along with capital growth. 3M is near the top of its expected target but you can't get this quality of a long term investment cheap.

One of my guidelines is whether I would buy the whole company if I could. The answer here is, you bet I would. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes MMM interesting is the steady increasing dividends and the possibility of corporate tax rates going down.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. 3M total return strongly over performs the Dow baseline in my 52.8 month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 52.8 month test period (starting January 1, 2013 and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The very high total return of 130.91% makes 3M a good investment for the total return investor looking back and does provide a steady increasing income as a dividend King. 3M has increased its dividend for 58 years, not many companies can say that and presently has a yield of 2.4%, which is above average for the income investor.

Dow's 52.8 month total return baseline is 60.88%

Company Name 52.8 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage 3M +130.91% +70.03% 2.4%

When I scanned the 5 year chart 3M has a good chart going up and to the right in a good steady slope.

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on April 25, 2017 3M reported earnings of $2.16 that beat expected by $0.10 and was higher compared to last year at $2.05. Total revenue was higher at $7.7 Billion, up by 3.8% year over year, and beat expected by $220 Million. This was a good report with bottom line and top line increasing and with earnings more than last year. The next earnings report will be out in July 2017 and is expected to be $2.53 compared to last year at $2.08 with the growth continuing. They guided earnings for year 2017 higher at $8.70 - $9.05 up from $8.45 - $8.80.

Business Overview

3M is a global company that manufactures industrial and medical products that are sold across the United States and foreign countries. As per Reuters:

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems. The Health Care segment serves markets that include medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, health information systems, and food manufacturing and testing. The Electronics and Energy segment serves customers in electronics and energy markets, including solutions for the performance of electronic devices; electrical products, including infrastructure protection, and power generation and distribution. The Consumer segment serves markets that include consumer retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets.

Over all 3M is a good business with CAGR projected growth as the need for more industrial and medical products grows with the population.

The economy is showing moderate economic (about 1.7%) growth right now and the FED has raised rates in March 2017 with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy. The Fed projects for 1-2 more increases in 2017. I feel when it does raise rates it will be less, maybe just one more; they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From the April 25, 2017 earnings call Inge G. Thulin (CEO, President and Chairman) said:

The 3M team delivered a strong start to 2017. We posted good growth that was positive across all geographic areas while expanding our profitability. At the same time, we increased investments across the enterprise to accelerate organic growth and improve productivity. I will take you through the first quarter highlights. Companywide, organic local currency sales growth was 5%. Growth was led by Electronics & Energy, which grew 12% in the quarter. We have done a lot of work in this business to improve our relevance to customers and the marketplace, and those efforts are paying off. Industrial, our largest business group, had another good quarter with 6% growth, as did Safety & Graphics, which grew 5%. Health Care grew 3% organically, and we continue to expect growth in this business to accelerate further into the year. Our Consumer business declined 1% due to ongoing channel adjustments, specifically in the office and retail space.

This shows the feelings of the top management to continued growth of 3M business and to deliver good value to its customer and share holders.

Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes

3M is an investment choice for the total return and dividend growth investor with its well-above-average total return and 58 years of dividend increases. The Good Business Portfolio will definitely consider MMM when there is an open slot. I keep the portfolio at 25 companies or less since I can't keep track of more than that and 25 gives good diversification. If you want steady increasing dividend and great total return 3M may be the company for you.

Started a position (position number 25, portfolio now full) in American Tower (AMT), a specialty REIT at 0.4% of the portfolio. Their earnings just came out and were great, beating expected by $0.13 and with revenue increasing 21.3% year over year.

Added to position of Texas Instruments now at 4.3% of the portfolio, a full position. S&P recently raised TXN target price to $84 from $77.

Increased position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 6.2% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income.

Trimmed Boeing (BA) from 10% of the portfolio to 9.6%. Great company, but you have to be diversified.

Trimmed Harley Davidson (HOG) to 2.0% of the portfolio. Growth looks likely to be negative again this year. S&P raised HOG target to $60 but sales look slow for a while.

Wrote some HOG June 16 strike 54.0 calls on a portion of the holding.

Added to position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR), now at 1.3% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up and DLR pays an above average 4% dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Reality Trust this year if you are interested. This is another specialty REIT in a growing sector.

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) at 8.2% of the portfolio, Altria Group (MO) at 7.9% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 8.5% of portfolio and Boeing at 9.6% of the portfolio; therefore, BA, JNJ and Home Depot are now in trim position, with Altria getting close.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of its being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter, an increase from the fourth quarter. The first quarter earnings were good with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.07 at $2.01. S&P Capital IQ also raised its one year target to $210.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line but Mr. Market did not like growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector is under pressure.

Please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 First Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real time follower and you will get each quarters performance after the earnings season is over in a couple of weeks.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, Omega Health Investors (OHI), Texas Instrument (TXN), Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Home Depot (HD) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest please look for them in my list of previous articles.

Of course this is not a recommendation to buy or sell and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial adviser before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account and the opinions on the companies are my own.

