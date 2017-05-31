Verizon: Huge Risks To EPS Targets

The stock faces risks as EPS cuts will eventually raise concerns about debt levels and dividend payouts.

As mentioned a few weeks back, Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) didn't appear overly attractive despite the recent beat down in the stock. The large dividend isn't that attractive considering the current risks to the business model.

The EPS cuts at BTIG bring the issue to the forefront. Should investors step in front of eventual EPS cuts with the stock at $46 now?

The concern centers around Verizon having $112 billion in net debt at the end of Q1. The debt level isn't a huge risk in a stable to growing wireless market, but the signs continue to mount that the competitive landscape is only intensifying.

According to Walter Piecyk of BTIG, post-paid wireless revenue at Verizon is set to dip $1.8 billion in 2017 and another $1.2 billion in 2018. These numbers come after cutting $700 million from estimates following the move to unlimited data.

Considering Verizon is fully engaged in cutting costs, the real important number is the impact to the bottom line. The EPS cuts are alarming and place BTIG far below market estimates.

According to BTIG, the 2017 EPS is set to dip to $3.63 and fall further to only $3.42 in 2018. The below chart highlights how the market and even Verizon originally expected growth in 2018 with a bounce above $4 per share.

VZ EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

With the consensus estimate for 2018 still up at $3.84, Verizon could see meaningful weakness this year as analyst after analyst is forced to cut estimates. Over the last few years, the stock typically follows the direction of forward EPS estimates.

VZ data by YCharts

The biggest issue being the dividend payout with BTIG estimating only a $2.4 billion cash flow cushion above the $9.5 billion annual payout. Don't forget that investing in the next growth phase of 5G will be expensive and competitors know that Verizon is tied into protecting the dividend.

The key investor takeaway is that the market has consistently overlooked the debt load and always assumed the dividend was safe. The risk to Verizon remains to the downside with EPS cuts ahead.

Avoid Verizon until signs emerge of industry consolidation versus the current climate of competitive expansion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.