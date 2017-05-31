AT&T Remains A Buy

Since my bullish articles about AT&T (NYSE:T), the stock has not performed that well. Despite this fact I do not believe that I have been wrong about AT&T's future and its stock's potential. The company is still heading in the right direction and a lower stock price should be reason for investors to accumulate more shares instead of selling them.

What caused the lower revenue?

The declining share price is partly due to the underwhelming performance of AT&T in the first quarter. Q1 results were reported on the 25th of May. And while the company did meet EPS expectations, it missed revenue expectations by $1.17, landing the total revenue number on $39.4 bln. At the same time this was a decline of 2.8% yoy. The earnings miss was caused by the continued declines in legacy wireline voice and data products, and lower wireless service revenues reflecting adoption of unlimited and Mobile Share plan. Lower wireless handset sales were also to blame.

But because of the success the company has with driving its costs down, AT&T still managed to grow its EPS by 3% despite the decline in revenue. It seems that there are quite a number of investors than think that this trend is too troubling. I believe that it is not as bad as people might think.

Positives in Q1

While revenue declined yoy, the quarter was not all that bad. There were certain significant moves made by the company that improved its position for future growth. An agreement to acquire FiberTower, a holder of 39 gigahertz millimeter wave spectrum, was signed. Also, the company was awarded the FirstNet contract to build and operate the national first responders network. The impact of this deal is expected to be minimal for FY 2017. After this the impact will become clearer.

Mexico update

Also, I wrote an article about AT&T's growing presence in Mexico in this article. I mentioned its history in the county and the growth rate:

"In order to capitalize on this growth AT&T made two acquisitions in 2015: Nextel Mexico and GSF Telecom. The company paid about $4.4 bln for the two combined. These acquisitions brought a GSM network covering both the US and Mexico. It also enabled customers to use wireless services without roaming other companies' networks. Management has been vocal about that it believes this will be a significant growth opportunity for AT&T. Since the acquisition it has invested in these businesses to upgrade its network in Mexico to provide LTE coverage to 100 million people at the end of fiscal year 2018. At the most recent earnings release it had already managed to cover 78 mln people and businesses in Mexico.

AT&T is now the fastest growing wireless carrier in Mexico. At the end of fiscal year 2016, it saw its subscribers grow by 3.3 mln, a 38% increase compared to the end of fiscal year 2015."

The company has a heavy presence in the US, but still has plenty of growth opportunities in Mexico, so it is good to see management trying to get the most out of this market. It is also good to see that the company had yet another good quarter in this country. Mexico margins improved along with solid subscriber growth. EBITDA has more than doubled yoy for both the Latin American and Mexican operations. More than 600,000 customers were added in the first quarter. This outlines the growth that the company is seeing on this front once again.

DirecTV risk

One thing to keep an eye on going forward is the DirecTV progress. As it was recently reported that AT&T has seen some difficulty on this front. According to Bloomberg, growth has been stalling at DirecTV Now. AT&T acknowledged pulling back on marketing of the service so it could focus on technical glitches that affected the service during launch. In another article, I highlighted the significance of this service. So it is definitely important to see how this progresses and look to see whether management is able to grow its customers further after these glitches have been solved.

So far management seems very confident as it reiterated its previous guidance for the full fiscal year.

AT&T still presents a lot of value for shareholders

I want to highlight once again how much value this stock presents to its shareholders. A small temporary decline in revenue is not going to take that value away. Below we can see AT&T's dividend payments and FCF:

This graph is still very relevant as it shows that the dividends are still growing annually and are very sustainable as the company has excess FCF after paying out its dividends. Now that the stock has a dividend yield of over 5%, long-term investors should be quite excited about AT&T. The long-term bias is still a buy as the same growth story I outlined earlier is expected to succeed, while AT&T already provides plenty of shareholder value in the meantime.

