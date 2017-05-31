Descartes Systems Group Acquires ShipRush For Post-Sale Shipping Solutions

The deal is a continuation of Descartes' strategy to acquire technologies to accelerate its expansion of online logistics solutions.

Quick Take

Logistics solutions company Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) has announced that it has acquired ShipRush for up to $17 million in cash including performance-based consideration.

ShipRush helps online merchants handle the post-sale shipping process, from selecting a shipper to tracking delivery.

The acquisition is one of many by Descartes as it continues its focused acceleration of digital logistics solutions for customers.

Target Company

Seattle, Washington-based ShipRush was founded in 1992 to provide software that automates the shipping of parcels for small and medium sized businesses. The company system is led by Product Manager Rafael Zimberoff.

Below is a brief demo video about ShipRush Web:

(Source: ShipRush)

Online merchants use ShipRush to handles what happens when a sales is made until the point of delivery.

It integrates with over 60 shopping carts, payment systems, and CRM/accounting systems and features dozens of integrations allowing merchants to see shipping rates and terms side by side to pick the most relevant one for their shipments.

Merchants can then automatically print shipping labels to begin the parcel delivery process.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Descartes has paid $14 million in upfront cash from cash on hand. There is a maximum earn-out possible of $3 million, ‘based on ShipRush achieving revenue-based targets in each of the first two years post-acquisition.’

As of January 31, 2017, Descartes had $38.1 million in cash, total liabilities of $70 million and CFFO of $72.6 million for FYE January 31, 2017, so appears to have the necessary resources to absorb the acquisition without strain.

With its acquisition of ShipRush, Descartes is acquiring an advanced shipping options system that integrates with dozens of supply chain platforms providing post-sale logistics for marketplace merchants and the SMB market.

Descartes is beefing up its marketplace offering for SMBs as more merchants transition to online-oriented operations.

As Edward Ryan, Descartes CEO stated about the deal rationale,

The ShipRush team brings deep domain expertise in e-commerce and parcel shipping to Descartes. When combined with our solutions from the recent Oz and pixi acquisitions, it provides our omni-channel retail and SMB customers with a broad set of solutions to address their parcel shipping needs. We welcome the ShipRush employees, customers and partners to the Descartes community, and look forward to integrating them into our industry-leading Global Logistics Network.

Descartes has been a very active acquirer of logistics technology companies in recent years, with thirteen acquisitions since January 2014, as detailed on its dedicated acquisitions listing page.

I previously wrote about Descartes acquiring Datamyne in December 2016 in my article, Descartes Systems Group Acquires Datamyne For Global Trade Data.

In that article, I highlighted Descartes’ ambition to build out its ‘Global Logistics Network as a one-stop solution for logistics needs’ of its customers.

The ShipRush transaction is a continuation of that initiative by acquiring the technology to more quickly move in the space, rather than taking the time to build it from scratch.

This is a classic ‘build vs. buy’ approach, and Descartes appears to be paying a reasonable sum to gain access and integration with numerous major players in online marketplaces while providing an on-ramp for SMB merchants.

I view the deal as a medium-term positive for Descartes as it sticks to its core focus while accelerating its execution.

