Why Building Another Airport Actually Benefits Beijing Capital International Airport

1. Introduction

Beijing Capital International Airport Co., Ltd. is the operator of the Beijing Capital International Airport, or BCIA for short. It is majority owned by the state-owned enterprise Capital Airport Holding Company (CAHC), with the remaining 43.39% of shares traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the OTC market in the U.S. (OTCPK: OTCPK:BJCHF; OTCPK: BJCHY; HKSE: 00694).

For nearly 60 years, BCIA has been the sole civil airport in the Chinese Capital city of Beijing. Through a series of expansion projects, with the opening of Terminal 1 in 1980, Terminal 2 in 1999, and Terminal 3 in 2008 (see here), it became the busiest airport in Asia with regard to passenger traffic and total departures in 2009, one of the world's busiest airport in terms of passenger traffic the next year, second only to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (Atlanta). As of end-2016, the airport links Beijing to 279 domestic and 95 international destinations by over 1,660 flights per day operated by 102 carriers. As of 2012, it also ranked as the 13th busiest airport in the world by cargo traffic, registering 1.8 million tons.

Another airport currently under construction, Daxing International, is due to open in 2019. Even such an event with potentially devastating effect on BCIA has gone little reported so far in the financial media. With the forthcoming opening of Daxing, it would behoove us to get answers to the following questions as to this under-covered stock: What impact would Daxing have on BCIA? Has that impact been priced into the stock?

In this article, we intend to examine the shifting competitive scene of airport operation as caused by the building of Daxing and its implications investing in BCIA. The general economic characteristics of the airport operator has been presented in another article. We, in general, follow the methodology of consultancy Oliver Wyman in this study.

2. Daxing International Airport

Located 46km south of downtown Beijing, Daxing International Airport is being built with CAHC, the parent company of BCIA, as the lead developer (Fig. 1). With the final go-ahead on the feasibility study having been granted by the State Council on November 22, 2014, construction of the RMB 79.98 billion Phase I has been ongoing. The airport is expected to open by July 15, 2019, with an annual capacity of 620,000 aircraft movements for the transport of 72 million passengers and 2 million tons of cargo in a year.

Fig. 1. Map showing the Beijing Capital International Airport and the Daxing International Airport under construction in Beijing. Source: wikimedia.

All members of the SkyTeam Airline Alliance, including China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA), China Southern Airlines (NYSE: ZNH) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), as well as charter carrier HNA Capital Airlines will move to Daxing. Within three years of its opening, 6% of the flights which used to depart BCIA will take off from Daxing. Also moving in are regional carrier China Union Airlines, which will leave the nearby Nanyuan Airport completely to the Chinese Air Force, and Hebei Airlines, which will relocate its operation base from the Shijiazhuang Zhengding International Airport (SJW). On the other hand, Air China and other members of the Star Alliance - notably United Airlines (NYSE: UAL) and Air Canada (OTCQX: OTCQX:ACDVF) - will continue to operate from BCIA.

On a regional scale, the State Council announced a master plan to allow major airports develop with their own differentiated positioning; Tianjin Binhai International Airport (NYSE:TSN) will evolve into the regional freight logistics hub, while Shijiazhuang Zhengding will be specialized in serving express mail service (NYSE:EMS) couriers and low-cost carriers (Fig. 2). Is this a boon or bust for BCIA? Let us investigate further.

Fig. 2. Map of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, with major airports and planned Xiong'an special economic zone shown, modified from base map from Google Map. Inset shows location of the map in the Far East.

3. BCIA: the status quo

BCIA reports results from two business segments, i.e., aeronautical and non-aeronautical, which contribute 55.4% and 44.6% of the sales, respectively. Its aeronautical business provides: 1, aircraft landing and take-off; 2, passenger service facilities; 3, ground support and fire-fighting for air transportation companies. Its non-aeronautical business provides: 4, ground handling agent services for airliners; 5, in-flight catering services; 6, duty free and other retail shops in the terminals; 7, restaurants and other catering businesses in the terminals; 8, leasing of advertising spaces inside and outside the terminals; 9, leasing of properties in the terminals; and 10, provision of car parking services.

3.1. Operating above capacity

Passenger throughput at BCIA had surpassed the designed capacity of 82 million between 2011 and 2012, and reached 94.4 million as of end-2016. Because it operates well beyond capacity, delay of flights is notoriously commonplace. For example, BCIA led all airports in the world in flights delayed in the 30 days between April 13 and May 13, 2017, with delayed arriving flights at 9,396 and departing flights at 10,195 (see here). According to CAAC officials, due to capacity bottlenecks, there are on average around 300 flights that cannot be arranged everyday, which keeps the airport from serving an additional 10 million passengers.

As the airport operated above capacity, domestic movements, passenger traffic and cargo throughput seem to be leveling off since 2011, while they were still expanding for the international flights (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. Stacked charts of annual aircraft movements, passengers and cargo tonnage at BCIA, for 2005 - 2016. Source: author's chart based on data compiled from BJCIA financial filings.

3.2. International vs. domestic flights

What has been causing the difference between domestic and international flights? Passengers per aircraft may lend a clue.

Passengers per aircraft information, unavailable for flights departing or arriving at BCIA, can be calculated by dividing domestic, international and total passengers with domestic, international and total aircraft movements, respectively - please note that one arrival and one departure count as two aircraft movements. However, it is necessary to subtract cargo aircraft movements from the total aircraft movements. The results of passengers per aircraft are given in Table 1, which indicates that, within 11 years, the variance in average passengers per aircraft between international flights increased to around 24%. In other words, international flights carry more passengers. This is hardly surprising given that it tends to be more economical to fly larger aircraft on international routes which usually have greater stage length. This explains why international flights continued to grow while domestic flights started to level off. Apparently, BCIA favored international flights because they brought in extra passengers without using additional slots of aircraft movements, which is welcome especially now that the airport operates above capacity.

Table 1. Average passengers per aircraft under the assumption of 50, 75 or 100 tons of cargo mass. Author's calculation based on data compiled from BJCIA financial filings.

Because [Aeronautical revenue] = [Aeronautical revenue per pax] X [Throughput of passengers], airport operators like BCIA prefer to see more passenger traffic in combination with increasing aeronautical revenue per passenger. Unfortunately, aeronautical charges per passenger leveled out since 2009 (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. Aeronautical charges per passenger, for 2005 - 2016. Source: author's chart based on data compiled from BJCIA financial filings.

To drive increase of aeronautical revenue per passenger, BCIA resorted to escalating the international share in passenger mix. This is because it can charge significantly higher aeronautical fees on international flights, according to the aeronautical fee schedule under regulations of CAAC (Table 2). The same Boeing 737-800 aircraft, e.g., will be charged nearly twice as much aeronautical fees if on an international flight than on a domestic one.

Table 2. Aeronautical fee schedule for domestic vs. international flights, with Boeing 737-800 as an example. Source: Compiled from CAAC regulations and a Sohu article by the author.

Furthermore, international passengers are potential duty-free store traffic, while domestic passengers cannot access duty-free stores. The non-aeronautical segment also posted stronger growth; concessions per passenger grew 9.11% per year, while non-concessions increased 4.44% annually (Fig. 5). So the combination of more international flights and growing non-aeronautical sales is supposed to drive strong non-aeronautical revenue growth.

Fig. 5. Non-aeronautical revenue per passenger, for 2005 - 2016. Source: author's chart based on data compiled from BJCIA financial filings.

4. A blessing in disguise: the Daxing Effect

Now, let us look at whether BCIA stands to gain in this shifting landscape. Starting July 15, 2019, six percent of flights at BCIA will be relocated to Daxing. The move will be implemented in the three consecutive years following the opening of Daxing, with 2% in each year. Such an apparent loss of passenger traffic is actually a blessing in disguise to BCIA.

Relocation of 6% of the mostly domestic flights will free up capacity. That capacity, measured in millions of passengers, will most likely be replaced with international passenger traffic. This is because, as we discussed above, a higher international share in the passenger mix brings about more revenue:

Because BCIA can charge twice as much on international flights, replacing 6% of domestic flights with international ones will lead to a 6% increase of aeronautical revenue. Since international flights carry approximately 24% more passengers than domestic flights, replacing 6% of domestic flights with international ones will result in additional passengers going through the airport per year, which will generate millions of dollars of non-aeronautical revenue.

It is worth noting that the entirety of this extra revenue will be converted to the bottom line, since BCIA incurs no costs while reaping the economic benefit. The financial boon derived from the above consequences, which is collectively called the Daxing Effect hereafter, is quantified as follows (Table 3). The year of 2018 is the base for the Daxing Effect; the current growth momentum will go on until that time. Then the Daxing Effect will kick in and ramp up from 2019 to 2021, and will be staying at the level as of 2021 from 2022 onward. The Daxing Effect is estimated to have a total present value, i.e., PV, of RMB 5.04 billion, equivalent to RMB 1.16 or $0.17 for each of the fully diluted 4,331 million shares outstanding.

Table 3. Discounted cash flow calculation of the Daxing Effect. Source: author's calculation.

5. Mispricing

Has the Daxing Effect been incorporated into the current stock price? To answer this question, let us estimate the intrinsic value. Since airport operation business is notorious for business cycles caused by periodic spikes in capital spending on major construction, we chose to model trans-cycle average growth as delimited by available empirical data, which enables us to forgo making numerous complicated assumptions to account for such business cycles. Input variables include trans-cycle growth rate of aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenue, rate of business tax and levies, average operating margin, net finance costs, effective income tax rate, and WACC, all of which are calculated from recent data in BCIA financial filings. The Daxing effect is incorporated into the valuation. Our discounted cash flow analysis leads to an estimated net present value, i.e., NPV, of RMB 12.43, or $1.80 per share (Table 4).

Table 4. Discounted cash flow estimate of value of growth. Source: author's calculation based on input derived in the article.

6. Risk-reward profile

Our results indicate that the Daxing Effect, estimated at $0.17 per share, accounts for 9.4% of the intrinsic value of the company, so it is a major boost. The intrinsic value, estimated at $1.80 per share, as compared with the $1.43 stock price for BJCHF as of May 31, 2017, reflects a 21% markdown.

Will this margin of safety convince a long-term buy-and-hold investor to open wallet? We must be cautious here because our analysis of the Daxing Effect is but one element to factor in. There are a myriad of other factors to be considered to reach a prudent investment decision. As Albert Einstein said, "everything should be made as simple as possible, but not simpler," we should not over-simplify investment decision making into an exercise of number crunching.

The other important matters to consider include the following, from short, via medium, to long term. Firstly, recently, Beijing announced the Xiong'an special economic zone, 100 km south of Beijing. It will be an enclave of the Beijing Municipality in the neighboring Hebei Province. Some commentators in China anticipate that Xiong'an may be a major stimulus to the regional economy, just as Shenzhen has spurred enormous economic expansion in the Zhujiang delta region over the past 37 years (see Zhong). BCIA is thought by the local multitude to benefit in major ways in the long term from this newest development, which is probably why shares of BCIA surged 20% on the HKSE on April 12, 2017, and BJCHF jumped 10% in one day (Fig. 6). Then, there are the short sellers. At the current daily transaction volume, it would take two months for all the short interest to exit. Should the shorts stampede to cover, a surge in stock price may result (Fig. 7). But how long will this enthusiasm last? It is an open question about shift of group emotions, which long-term investors are supposed to look beyond.

Secondly, as we discussed in a previous article, the imminent start of another round of construction will have substantial impact on the financial health and profitability of the airport operator. The business cycle that dictates economics of airport operators will kick in, and capital needs for the new round of construction will once again ruin the book and spoil the profitability which has just begun to improve. Will history repeat itself here? Will the empirical law of airport business cycle cease operation in the case of BCIA this time around?

Lastly, as long-term investors, we are aware of the risks inherent to emerging markets, China being no exception. We know that there are black swan events that will occur, but at this point of time we just do not know what it is going to be and how large an impact it will have on the value of BCIA. Purely looking at the downside from a valuation point of view, the stock has major support at the level of its earnings power value estimated at $1.14 per share, which includes two components: $0.97 derived from the end-2016 EPS of RMB 0.41 and a WACC of 6.11% (see note 1), and the Daxing Effect. But we really do not know such a support will hold in the case of a black swan event.

Combining the short-term catalysts, medium-term business cycle and long-term risks, we do not think that a 21% markdown is enough to entice us to open a position in this emerging market name and hold it for the long haul. However, if a larger margin of safety is produced by a significant stock price drop, we may re-evaluate our opinion regarding this otherwise high-quality asset operator.

Fig. 6. Stock chart of BJCHF, with recent related events - Daxing airport approval and announcement of Xiong'an special economic zone - shown. Modified from barchart.com.



Fig. 7. Short interest in BJCHF. Source: otcmarkets.com

7. Conclusion

BCIA's position as an international travelers' primary point of entry into the greater Beijing area seems unshaken by the construction of Daxing International Airport, the second civil airport in the city. As a matter of fact, we found that BCIA actually stood to reap economic benefits, measured at RMB 1.16 or $0.17 per share, resulted from increased international passengers in the traffic mix and growing international traffic.

Valuation of the business indicates that such a boon is yet to be fully appreciated by the stock market as shown by the 21% markdown. Recent developments in the region seem to have been catalyzing the stock to make wild surges to the upside in the short-term, which may entice momentum speculators. However, another round of capital investment in new construction is just around the corner in the medium term, and long-term risks inherent to investing in an emerging economy make us pause. We will continue to monitor future movement of BCIA stock price and development in business fundamentals to update our opinion.

Notes:

1. The earnings power value is calculated under the assumption of zero growth in the future. BCIA is currently operating above its designed capacity; domestic throughput in aircraft movement, passengers and cargo already started to level off; one can suppose that international throughput are not far behind. Aeronautical charges per passenger, regulated, have been flat for a few years. The only growing element, the non-aeronautical spending by passengers, requires no significant investments. From the EPS of RMB 0.41 as of 2016 and a WACC of 6.11%, a per-share earnings power value of RMB 6.71 or $0.97 can be derived. This is before the Daxing Effect, valued at RMB 1.16 or $0.17 per share, is considered.

