Can The 10-Year Yield Rise Above 3% By The End Of This Cycle?

The yield curve will not shift in parallel as the Fed increases rates, nor does the central bank expect this to be the case.

Namely, due to various disinflationary influences in the global economy, tightening will be very effective in slowing down inflation; easing will be conspicuously less stimulatory than in the past.

I've been of the opinion that the "reflation" trade that was sparked back in response to November US election results is overrated. The notion of forthcoming pro-business policies is obviously positive for companies. Government leadership decisions can make a big difference in terms of economic outcomes, but the policy goals of any political administration - even one as influential as that of the US - can't single-handedly overturn deeply embedded structural forces in the global economy.

The idea of tax cuts, deregulation, and infrastructure spending can give a short-term and somewhat permanent boost to forward-looking inflation prospects. But inflation expectations have been receding for approximately four months now, peaking at a 10-year breakeven rate of 2.08% in late January and falling to 1.80% at the time of writing.

The most prominent disinflationary elements include slowing growth in auto and housing prices, oil/natural gas underutilization, aging demographics, subdued wage growth since the financial crisis, areas of industrial overcapacity in India and China, and high levels of global indebtedness.

China's ongoing balance of payments issue has also been disinflationary due to the way capital outflows (since stemmed by the Beijing government) have placed pressure on the yuan. This has caused relative appreciation in other global currencies, which in turn has increased their purchasing power and is inherently disinflationary (i.e., takes a smaller amount of money to purchase the same amount of goods).

The prices of some goods and services may be rising, such as healthcare costs both in absolute terms and per-capita, which can largely be attributed to the demographics situation. But healthcare costs are not a material driver of inflation given they effectively cut into disposable incomes and do not lead to a sustainable bump in inflationary conditions. For this to occur, you need wage growth, which has been subpar since the financial crisis.

Despite jobless rates coming down upon multi-year lows in the US, Japan, and many parts of the EU, this hasn't contributed much to inflation as might be expected by traditional economic theory. (Namely, low unemployment inherently entails a low number of substitute workers, which increases workers' bargaining power and thereby increases wages and demand-led inflation.)

The traditional Phillips curve relationship (i.e., trade-off between unemployment and inflation), in my opinion, is currently broken given that the low unemployment figures cited by national statistics agencies don't reflect the true availability of substitute workers in the economy and the lack of new workers being produced.

The employment rate, incidentally, has been cyclically falling after the valuation re-ratings of technology and internet businesses back in early 2000.

The Fed has consistently revised down its forecast of the long-run neutral rate - from 4.25% in 2012 to 3.00% currently - probably as a consequence of underestimating the significance of the drag demographics and high indebtedness have on demand.

If we look at debt levels at the household, corporate, and federal level, we can see how much debt has grown as a proportion of GDP over time.

On a positive note, household indebtedness as a percentage of nominal GDP has markedly declined since the financial crisis.

The household is the most important level of the economy, given the US economy is nearly 70% consumption. If central governments are deeply indebted, they can always print more money assuming they have a fiat monetary system. If corporations are deeply indebted, they may have the option to refinance and extend out debt maturities or perhaps even rely on government bailouts in the event they are systemically important entities. However, households have less flexibility when debt increases faster than income.

Nonetheless, with this much debt in the system overall, across all developed economies, tightening monetary policy is going to be very effective in slowing down any inflation that may pop up. Raising rates increases credit costs and debt servicing burdens at each level of the economy and slows demand.

At the federal level, the US national debt is currently $19.93 trillion. If the Fed has intentions of raising to a lower-bound of around 2.75% by the end of its tightening cycle (as it expects) and this results in a 200-bp parallel shift in the yield curve (very unlikely), this would raise the federal deficit by nearly $400 billion. The US federal deficit is already $568 billion.

This would be wholly untenable, and the market expects inflation to come in under 2% even with the moderate amount of future monetary tightening currently priced into the market. So while the yield curve may move on the short-end, the influence on the middle and back-end is probably going to be very minor.

As a consequence, after June's expected rate hike (89% likelihood as of May 30), it is likely to increase rates once more and then work on passively running off its balance sheet. This will have the effect of increasing the supply of government-backed fixed-income instruments on the market. Holding all else equal, this lowers prices, which increases yields and equilibrium interest rates.

It also has the benefit of increasing yields across a spectrum of maturities and not simply by adjusting the overnight rate, as in the case of the Fed's primary policy tool. This can help avoid a yield curve inversion, which typically portends a recession.

At the same time, with a lot of liquidity in the international economy from vast expansions of the money supply and increasingly wealthy emerging markets, the demand for these securities is likely to be high. This is expected to push down their yields relative to what simple supply increase might dictate. Therefore, the effect of the Fed running off $1.5-$2.0 trillion worth of assets is likely to have a more muted impact on increasing interest rates across all time horizons.

So far the financial markets have shrugged off the Fed's intentions of a passive balance sheet unwind. This is a good thing, and telegraphing policy intentions reduces the likelihood of market disruption.

Moreover, the demand for currency is high - currency is printed and used to buy assets and therefore exists on the liability side of the balance sheet - and will likely hit at least $2.5 trillion in circulation by the middle of the next decade based on the Fed's projections. Accordingly, it's unlikely that the Fed will run off assets too far below the $3 trillion mark when also taking into account the bank reserves and non-currency liabilities on its balance sheet.

During the previous tightening period from June 2004 to July 2006, which saw the federal funds rate rise from a lower-bound of 1.00% to 5.25%, the 10-year yield increased by only 33 bps.

At the beginning of the period, the 10-year yielded 4.66%.

By the end of the cycle, it yielded 4.99%.

Right now, the Fed is only looking at a 130-140 bp cushion between the overnight rate and 10-year. And it's still at a lower federal funds rate than it was upon the initiation of the 2004-06 tightening cycle.

This implies that, at the moment, the Fed will only be able to increase rates another 5-6 times before it could begin inverting the curve, which is something it will wish to avoid.

Economic circumstances will change and the 10-year will fluctuate up and down over the next 1-3 (or more) years of this ongoing business cycle. But unless inflation comes back - e.g., through some combination of a balancing out in the oil market, expansionary fiscal policy enactment, genuine tightening in the labor market such that it begins to flush out excess labor supply (unlikely) - the Fed may not be able to go much above 2.00% as a lower-bound rate at the top of the cycle.

Much like the previous tightening cycle, the Fed is hiking rates because it has seen evidence over the course of the recent past that nominal growth is now both high enough and stable enough to tolerate the increase - and not because it's following a continual upward trajectory in inflation step for step. If anything, inflation expectations are retracing downward.

On the basis of stock market valuations

Even with the most bullish earnings growth assumptions, it's difficult to find a scenario where the 10-year yield could go much above 3.5% without the stock market losing value. The stock market is already at a fairly high valuation if we're comparing forward returns in relation to historical returns.

The 10-year yield is looked at as a convenient proxy for the attractiveness of the bond market as a whole. As the 10-year yield increases, the relative attractiveness of stocks decreases, as there's an inherent risk premium that investors place between the two.

Stocks, over the course of the past four decades, have been about 2.5x more volatile as intermediate Treasuries and investors will place some level of value in the relatively stable returns of this asset class. Earnings growth would very likely need to be expected at a forward double-digit percent year-over-year clip for the market to keep growing at a 3.5% 10-year rate.

Accordingly, it's unlikely we're going to see intermediate-duration Treasuries drop by 10% or more by the end of the current business cycle. Even a 6%-7% decline (i.e., 10-year yield increase to 3%) would be surprising.

For all the "risk on" behavior in the financial markets currently (see relative valuation of stocks to AAA credit below), this doesn't mean huge capital outflows from bonds as some market participants might expect.

If we pay less attention to short-term matters regarding the business cycle and focus more on structural long-term influences (e.g., demographics, global indebtedness), fixed income still remains relatively attractive. We don't see the yields that we saw before the financial crisis. On the same token, stocks have been bid up significantly since the end of the recession to the point where returns on equities aren't that attractive either.

Current Fed projections suggest a median expectation of a 4% 10-year yield by the end of the decade, with a 70% confidence interval ranging from 2.9% to 5.7% (top image below). My belief is that the median is probably overestimated, once again due to underestimation of the impact of demographic headwinds, global indebtedness, and continuous overestimation of what "full employment" looks like numerically in terms of the U-3 employment rate.

By these projections this would project to give the 10-year Treasury a 100-bp spread over the overnight rate over the long-run.

Conclusion

Of the many influences pushing down inflation, demographics and high levels of indebtedness in major economies are the main driving factors. The Fed's overestimation of the long-run neutral rate over the past few years has largely been attributed to its excessive attention on the cyclical influences of growth and inflation rather than their long-run structural drivers, which has driven inflation downward for the past 35+ years.

This can be observed through basic inflation, such as the PCEPI rate and the same dynamic is also evident in the declining velocity of the MZM money stock. Though the Fed currently projects 3.00% as a long-run neutral federal funds rate, the likelihood remains that it may not be able to get there over the course of this business cycle.

I expect this will keep a lid on the downside potential in intermediate and longer-term Treasury yields, and if the Fed is overestimating its ability to tighten into the 2.75%-3.00% range - what's currently priced into the curve - this is largely bullish for stocks as well.

