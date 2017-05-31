Target Remains A Strong Income Play

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) reported its first quarter earnings a few weeks back and although earnings surprised to the upside, the earnings beat did little to change investor opinion as the stock since the 17th of May has continued to trade lower. Our portfolio has been long this stock for a while now and I see no problem holding Target indefinitely due to its strong balance sheet, cheap valuation and dividend aristocrat status (currently paying out a strong 4.37% dividend yield). The problem investors have with this stock is its apparent lack of competitive advantages and poor top line performance in recent quarters. Target continues to invest heavily in its business and needs top line growth to be able to return to earnings growth.

So far this growth has not materialized as Q1's earnings print of $1.21 per share still came up over 6% short of the same quarter of 12 months prior. Furthermore Morningstar for example doesn't believe this company deserves any form of economic moat which I find strange considering how the company has proved itself down through the years. Personally I believe Morningstar has labeled Target a no-moat stock because of its performance over the past 10 years or lack thereof to be more exact. However are analysts being too harsh with their estimates for Target going forward? One would have thought that a healthy earnings beat would have gotten more analysts on the bullish fence but all it has done is move the needle the other way (see below).

Source : Wall Street Journal

Over a 10-year period, here is how Target's financials have done. (Current numbers are trailing twelve month averages). As the table illustrates, most of the important financials just haven't been up to scratch over the past decade. However let's go through some of the failings to see if there is a story behind the lack of growth in each area and more importantly to see if a change is at hand.

Years Of Dividend Increases 46 Years - Pass Free Cash Flow $4.74 billion (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass (Very Important For Dividend Investors - Dividend Currently Is 4.37%) Revenues $69.3 billion (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass Gross Profit Margins 29.6% - (10-Year Trend Is Down) - Fail Price History of the stock Down almost 10% over the last 10 years excluding dividends - Fail Healthy balance sheet Total assets = $37.43 billion (10-Year Trend Is Down) - Fail Long Term Debt $11.03 billion (10 year trend is down) - Pass Resistant to recessions? Share price got cut in half in the recession of 2008 - Fail

With relation to the current gross profit margin of under 30% (and this is a trailing twelve month average number) as Target actually reported 30.5% in the first quarter of this year, investors need to understand where Target currently is in its cycle. I remember the same sentiment that surrounded Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) just a short 20 months ago when it stated it needed to seriously overhaul the model of its business especially around the area of e-commerce. Well Wal-Mart beat expectations on a few earnings calls since then and its share price has subsequently rocketed. One would think Target in time could do the same?

Despite the likes of Wal-Mart having clearly gained momentum in the e-commerce channel for example, analysts seem to believe that Target won't excel in this area. Why? Well it goes back to the old adage that Target doesn't sell enough of the real essentials such as fuel and groceries and as online competition continues to grow analysts find it difficult to believe that Target will be able to keep its gross margin percentages up around the 30% level. However I feel consensus is underestimating how Target will be able to leverage its store count in order to take advantage of e-commerce tailwind. Remember that online sales still only make up 10% of worldwide retail spending so Target's play will be to intertwine its e-commerce business with its existing offline stores. The general feeling is that the "shopping experience" is better at Target and this metric shows up in its healthy gross margins which are a good 17% ahead of Wal-Mart's. This experience which ties in with brand loyalty must be maintained at all costs and the diversification of its products definitely helps in this department.

With regard to how the stock has traded over the past decade, Target has traded in a range of earnings multiples between 10.5 and 31.8. Currently Target has a price to earnings ratio of 11.45 which is the cheapest it has been since the great recession. The stock at the high point of its range traded all the way up to $84 a share and went under $30 in 2008. However despite the poor performance of the share price back in 2008, its financials held up pretty well. Revenues actually increased in 2009 and earnings and gross margin levels held up extremely well. This is why (with a current payout ratio of 49%) I see no issues with Target being a smart dividend play. The stock is clearly trading at much cheaper levels compared to historic averages and the balance sheet remains strong.

In fact, it would be hard to find a dividend aristocrat this big (market cap of $30 billion-plus) trading at this valuation. Yes the recovery may be slow but I feel its footprint of stores plus the smaller format ones (where comps are growing much faster) will ultimately see Target through. With a dividend of well over 4%, investors should view an investment here as a long-term income play. The stock will bounce back. Collect the generous dividend while you wait.