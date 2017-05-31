Dollar General: Discount Play

The retail sector has taken a beating lately. The S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) is down ~17% from its 52 week high and retail stalwarts such as Target (NYSE:TGT) and Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) are down even more at 33% and 57%. The fear of mighty Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) looms large as brick and mortar stores struggle to compete with the growing internet shopping trend. There is one stock that appears to be unfairly grouped in with other retail stores: Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Dollar General offers discounted necessities making it a strong play for future economic downturns and it is currently fairly priced.

Price History

Dollar General has rewarded shareholders handsomely since its IPO in November 2009. With an initial offering of $21, share prices now stand at $72 and have reached a peak of $96.88.

(All following graph and chart data from: Yahoo! Finance & Morningstar)

The sharp decline in August 2016 can be attributed to the unreal market expectations that have come with this long bull market. As it always seems to happen when a bull market has been going on for an extended amount of time, margins of safety when purchasing stocks begin to get ignored and stocks get to the point where they are priced to perfection. Earnings per share reported for the second quarter 2016 actually increased 14% and overall revenue increased 5.8%, but the price declined from $96.88 to the low $70's because of misses on analysts' estimates.

Valuation & Cash Flow

While Dollar General has been on the decline due to negative sentiment lately, adding EPS to the price graph shows this steep of a decline has been unjustified as EPS has been growing steadily.

Other data also paint a positive picture. Current P/E ratios are favorable compared to the S&P 500 and the industry average. The current price also appears undervalued based on DG's 5 year average P/E.

DG management has done an excellent job of steadily growing revenue and an even better job of increasing net income. From 2010-2013, revenue increases of 8-14% per year resulted in net income increases of 214%, 85%, 22%, and 24%.

With straight line increases for EPS, revenue, and net income, Dollar General has and continues to position itself well for the future. As of February 3, 2017,DG has 13,320 stores in 43 states with 900 of those being new stores opened in 2016. In April, they acquired 323 Dollar Express stores, but the details behind that deal have yet to be disclosed.

Debt & Dividend

At first glance, the debt load appears high with 3.21 billion in debt and only 187.91 million in cash. However, when looking at the debt to equity ratio compared to other brick and mortar grocery and general stores, Dollar General has the most favorable one and a strong ratio overall.

With a favorable debt outlook and increasing cash flow, Dollar General has been rewarding shareholders with share buybacks since December 2011. As of the end of second quarter 2016, the company has repurchased 67 million of its shares. On top of continuing the share repurchase program, 2015 saw the introduction of a dividend. While the current yield is only 1.44%, it appears to be positioned strongly for future growth as the payout ratio is only 22.57%.

Conclusion

I recently took a position in Dollar General at a price point of $72.52. With a P/E of 16, there is not a large margin of safety, but I believe this price offers a good combination of future capital appreciation with dividend growth prospects. Dollar General has been performing well while the economic outlook has been bright, but I think its true strength lies as a discount retailer during economic downturns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.