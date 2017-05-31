Why Not Buy This 8.0% Yielder With Upside For A High-Yield Income Portfolio?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) makes a compelling value proposition. The real estate finance company has strong core earnings originating from its investment portfolio, and Blackstone Mortgage Trust has had robust dividend coverage for a high-yielding income vehicle. What's more, Blackstone Mortgage Trust should be able to grow its net interest income in a rising interest rate environment based on its large exposure to variable-rate loans.

One of the biggest stories in the high-yield sector today is positive interest rate sensitivity. Most high-yielding income vehicles (real estate investment trusts, business development companies) have had more than enough time to position themselves for higher interest rates in the future. The Federal Reserve has hiked rates twice in the last six months, and is on track to hike two more times in 2017. With higher short term interest rates looming around the corner, companies with interest rate upside are preferred income vehicles. Importantly, higher core earnings on the back of higher short term interest rates could yield dividend raises for shareholders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Is A Bet On Higher Short Term Interest Rates

Blackstone Mortgage Trust's $9.7 billion loan portfolio is largely floating-rate, translating into significant core earnings upside. At the end of the March quarter a whopping 91 percent of Blackstone Mortgage Trust's portfolio was variable-rate. Management expects that a 1 percent increase in USD LIBOR will boost net interest income by $0.19/share annually. In fact, the higher short term interest rates climb, the bigger the net interest income tailwinds for the company and its shareholders will be.

Source: Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Higher Core Earnings Will Improve Blackstone Mortgage Trust's Dividend Coverage Stats - And Could Yield A Dividend Hike

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has had robust dividend coverage, pulling in $0.67/share in core earnings, on average, in the last seven quarters, which compares favorably to an average dividend rate of $0.62/share.

Source: Achilles Research

Blackstone Mortgage Trust's dividend coverage ratio in the last seven quarters was 107 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

Higher net interest income tied to Blackstone's floating-rate investment portfolio can be expected to improve the REIT's dividend coverage. This, of course, means that a higher quarterly cash dividend is within the realms of possibility. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has paid a steady $0.62/share dividend in the last seven quarters, but the company should be able to afford a higher base dividend if net interest income and core earnings rise in lockstep with higher short term interest rates.

How Much Do You Have To Pay To Add Blackstone Mortgage Trust To Your Income Portfolio?

Given that the REIT has covered its dividend with core earnings, on average, in the last seven quarters and that shares throw off an eight percent yield, Blackstone Mortgage Trust is reasonably priced: Investors pay 12.8x Q1-17 run-rate core earnings and 1.19x book value.

Your Takeaway

I think Blackstone Mortgage Trust brings a lot to the table here: The real estate finance company has allocated most of its funds to variable-rate assets, leading to significant net interest income upside in an environment of rising interest rates. Higher income from its floating-rate portfolio should improve Blackstone Mortgage Trust's dividend coverage, which in turn could yield a dividend raise for shareholders. As far as I am concerned, investors aren't overpaying for a Blackstone Mortgage Trust at today's price point. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.