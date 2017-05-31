REIT Income Stock Yields 6.0%, Strong Portfolio Stats And Dividend Coverage, Attractive Valuation

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) is much better than its reputation. While concerns over the demise of shopping centers in the U.S. have some validity, Kimco Realty Corp. as an investment looks actually quite good: The shopping center REIT significantly overearns its dividend and has robust funds from operations. In addition, Kimco Realty Corp. has a strong, diversified property portfolio with a high occupancy rate and strong rental growth.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a large owner and operators of (open-air) shopping centers in the United States. Shopping centers face challenges because formerly dominant and large retail companies such as Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) or J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) are closing stores as traffic continues to shift online. As a result, not a day goes by in which investors don't hear something about the 'death of retail real estate', or read something about another retail giant that is reducing its store count. Kimco Realty has been at the forefront of such concerns: The REIT's share price has consistently declined in the last year. Kimco Realty's share price has slumped 36 percent in the last twelve months.

See for yourself.

Source: StockCharts.com

That said, the decline in Kimco Realty's share price is not justified in my opinion, for three reasons:

1. Limited Effect Of Store Closures on Kimco Realty's Business

While store closures are a big thing in the retail real estate business right now, Kimco Realty has not been affected by them all that much. Certainly, there is a risk of more store closures negatively affecting real estate investment trusts' funds from operations moving forward, but I'd say income investors greatly exaggerate the risk as its relates to Kimco Realty's business. In fact, Kimco Realty has not felt much pain from the recent wave of store closures at all.

Source: Kimco Realty

2. Diversified Real Estate Platform And Strong Portfolio Stats

Kimco Realty is not a small business, which works to the REIT's advantage as the industry landscape becomes more challenging. Having a large, diversified property base is a good way of protecting cash flow and safeguarding investors' dividends. Kimco Realty has a highly diversified real estate portfolio with limited financial exposure to its largest tenants.

Source: Kimco Realty

Source: Kimco Realty

Besides having a geographically diversified portfolio and only a limited number of tenants accounting for more than 1% of the REIT's annualized base rent, Kimco Realty actually manages its portfolio quite well. The REIT has consistently had occupancy rates in excess of 90 percent and strong rent per square foot growth. In my opinion, the stock market does not value these stats as much as it should.

Source: Kimco Realty

3. Strong Dividend Coverage Translates Into High Margin Of Dividend Safety

Kimco Realty is a cash flow-strong business and the REIT has consistently overearned its (growing) dividend. Kimco Realty pulled in $0.37/share, on average, in the last seven quarters in terms of adjusted funds from operations with AFFO falling into a narrow range of $0.36-$0.38/share, implying a high degree of AFFO predictability. In addition, Kimco Realty's AFFO exceeded the REIT's dividend payout in all of the last seven quarters by a wide margin. In other words, despite all the talk about the demise of U.S. shopping centers, Kimco Realty's dividend actually has a high margin of safety.

Source: Achilles Research

Income investors can also evaluate Kimco Realty's margin of dividend safety by looking at the REIT's AFFO payout ratio. The shopping center REIT had an average AFFO payout ratio of 69 percent (last seven quarters), leaving significant room for investments in its property portfolio, and for a dividend hike later this year.

Source: Achilles Research

How Much Do You Pay For Kimco Realty?

Not a lot: Shares go for 11.9x 2017e AFFO despite the REIT having solid portfolio fundamentals and stable funds from operations.

Your Takeaway

Investors have punished Kimco Realty for operating in the shopping center REIT sector at a time when big retailers are reducing their store count. That said, the effect of store closures on Kimco Realty's business has been minimal, and the REIT has had very robust dividend coverage, overearning its dividend in each of the last seven quarters without any problems. Kimco Realty's portfolio stats in terms of occupancy and rental growth have been robust, too. Since shares are priced at a discount and throw off a 6 percent dividend, the reward-to-risk ratio looks good. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

