Home Prices Hit Historic Highs As Income Growth Remains Near Cycle Lows...

National Home Price growth is near 6% while nominal income growth is 3.6% - Not sustainable.

National Home prices have hit the highest level in history as of the last Case-Shiller Home Price report:

Source: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indices

Home prices continue to grow in the mid single digits and are accelerating on a national average, however there are a few cities that are showing decelerating growth.

National Home Price Growth Rate: Source: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indices

The last reading showed National Home Price growth of 5.8% year over year.

This 'robust' home price growth comes as income growth is hovering near cycle lows. Income growth is near the lows of this cycle on two main income metrics: Personal Income, reported by in the Personal Income & Outlays report and Real Aggregate Wages, reported in the Employment Report.

Personal Income: Source: BEA

Real Aggregate Income: Source: BEA

I want to run through the major cities to outline the trending direction of growth across the country.

The main take away from the juxtaposition between income and home price growth is twofold. Home prices are accelerating as income growth is decelerating, an unsustainable dynamic. Also, Home prices are growing at an average of ~6% while personal income is around 3.5% on a nominal basis and near zero on a real basis.

I am extremely cautious of the housing market due to these factors.

Giving that corporate margins, often called the most mean reverting chart in all of finance, has hit its peak, which usually maxes out around 13% and bottoms around 6%, corporate profits should begin to slow and incomes should continue to fall. This should put downward pressure on housing as the growth outpaces incomes and makes housing more unaffordable.

Corporate Margins:

The following table will outline the rate of change across three durations for the 20 major home price cities.

The chart shows the year over year growth for all 20 cities relative to one year ago, two years ago and three years ago. This chart will show the trending growth rate, accelerating or decelerating of all major cities across three durations. (Short term, Medium Term- and Long Term)

Table of Home Price Growth Trends:

I will show a chart of most of the cities' growth but just to make sure the chart is clear, I took the year over year growth rate from March 2017 and compared it to the year over year growth in March 2016, March 2015 and March 2014. This gives you an idea if the city is experiencing accelerating growth or decelerating growth. 5% growth may sound good in isolation but if that growth rate follows a 10% growth rate the year or two years prior, than that is not a good sign for that city.

Sorted by Current Growth:

Sorted by 1 Year Trend:

Boston is showing the fastest pace of acceleration in home prices on a one year duration while San Francisco is showing the largest deceleration and is slowing across all three time frames. I outlined about 2 months ago the beginning of the slowdown in the San Fran Home market and that seems to be continuing.

Sorted By Two Year Trend:

Miami and Tampa, two main drivers of Florida home prices are showing decelerating home price growth across all three durations as well.

Sorted by Three Year Trend:

Nearly all cities are showing home price growth that is slower than three years ago.

Home Price Growth (Year over Year) in Charts:

I will show the home price growth in most major cities for a visual on the trending direction of home prices.

Data from Case-Shiller Home Price Report by S&P.

Seattle:

Dallas:

Portland:

Cleveland:

New York:

Las Vegas:

Charlotte:

Minneapolis:

Detroit:

Boston:

Chicago:

Atlanta:

Tampa:

Miami:

Washington:

Denver:

San Fran:

San Diego:

Los Angeles:

Phoenix:

There are large divergences beginning in the growth of home prices across major US cities. Cities in Florida look the worst on a trending basis. Also, growth rates are multiples higher than income growth, an unsustainable set up.

ITB, the home builder ETF and a decent proxy for the housing market is nearly flat over the last two months, underperforming the S&P 500 by over 100 basis points during that time.

I continue to remain very cautious on housing over the next 1 to 1.5 years based on the data above.

