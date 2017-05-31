Mastercard's CEO Ajay Banga Presents at Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lisa Ellis

We’re delighted to kick-off the conference this morning. I’m Lisa Ellis, Bernstein’s senior analyst covering payments and IT services, and I’m delighted to be joined this morning, with Ajay Banga, the CEO of Mastercard.

In keeping with the conference theme, the focus of our fireside chat today will be on Mastercard’s strategic opportunities and challenges. As always questions from the audience are welcome, please write them on the note cards that you have on your table or under your chairs, and pass them to one of the ushers. He’ll bring them up to me. Let’s get going.

Ajay Banga

Sure.

Lisa Ellis

Ajay, so at your recent Investor Day, you outlined three overarching objectives of Mastercard’s business strategy. You framed it grow, diversify and build. Can you briefly describe the elements of that strategy?

Ajay Banga

I should have added consistency, I’ve been saying grow, develop, diversify and build from the day I joined eight years ago. It’s a -- the logic is very simple, the logic is that I spent half my time growing the core of our business, which is the credit, debit, prepaid and commercial payment functionalities. And it’s not the card you could be delivering it on a phone or a fingerprint or through any method.

But the idea is that it’s a consumer business, they either pay in advance, pay now or pay later, there is no fourth way to pay, and that’s kind of prepaid, debt, credit. And so sticking to the core of the functionality of why consumers get involved to the payment system is what that first growing the core is, and of course, there is a commercial business in there, so it’s kind of those four pillars there.

Then there is the idea of diversifying customers, we used to eight years, 10 years ago, focus on attention on large banks as being the principle source of how we got our business, our issuing business. I think that changed over the years, as you can see we not only talk to large banks, but to smaller and regional banks in many more countries around the world. We’ve got many more offices than we used to. We deal with telecom companies, governments, digital players, merchants, a whole range of players, a transit authorities, who help us now reach consumers in different use cases.

That’s -- I would say, I roughly turn the company that’s 25% of our time. And then, 25% of our time is spent on building new businesses and that is from services, which include loyalty and information and data analytics, those kinds of businesses and now, of course, that includes the alternative payment stream that gets enabled after we acquired VocaLink.

So it’s not really been to be 50%, 25%, 25%, it is just a way to communicate to thousands of employees that you cannot only focus on the core, you’ve got to focus on these other two things, because our industry is in a space where the change around us is pretty fluid and pretty constant and playing to only what your assets were. It’s not a good way to keep yourself around for the next 30 years and that’s the logic of the grow, diversify and build.

One last part Lisa is that, you can’t do that without some assets that you have. The brand is important obviously, data is really important, one of the things that my predecessors did many years back was to build a single unified data warehouse for the whole company and all our data flows into that and we’ve got a substantial warehouse where you can imagine this people call it in terms of multiple size of the national weather laboratory.

And what we have is data does not include your name. So I want to make sure people know that, because I’m not in the consumer business, I’m in the B2B2C business not in the B2C business. So their names not with me, but when you get 50 billion transactions on with account numbers and dollar value and merchant name and time of transaction, that’s gives you a pretty powerful set of data to play with.

And then you bring artificial intelligence tools on that and you can do lot of interesting things with information and data without crossing the line on who you really are as the company. So the combination of brand and data with some excellent people are the foundations of the business, but if that grow diversify and build, that’s fundamentally what our strategy is.

Lisa Ellis

So perhaps, the biggest event in the last few months for Mastercard was the acquisition of VocaLink, which just closed a few weeks ago. So can you describe how the VocaLink acquisition fits into or changes the strategy that you described?

Ajay Banga

As we closed that transaction on the 1st of May. We got approval from the U.K. Payment Systems Regulator and the competition authority there at that time. So we’re now literally into our third week and fourth week of actually being able to be part of that company from the scratch.

The idea of picking up VocaLink came about some months back. We’ve been looking at getting into ACH. ACH is while it’s a relatively small part of consumer payments, as to the pretty large part of consumer to utility, consumer to government, and of course, B2B, and the market that we’re interested in defining ourselves, it is not just the consumer payments of a credit, debit and prepaid, but remember commercial and government payments, and we’ve kind of redefined ourselves by the grow, diversify and build model. So ACH came into play just because it’s a larger player in a number of those verticals.

The problem is that ACH is by its nature a very a direct arbiter bank-to-bank whatever it’s called in different countries, by its nature a localized business. It’s very localized infrastructure, with very little that allows for scale cross border and so you end up tending to build it country-by-country. This is 10 years ago.

What has changed in these 10 years is two or three things. One is the older ACH model, which had a basic issue of time taken to settle and clear payments is changing as Fast ACH, is coming into play in a number of countries, that is supported both by the regulatory environment and by competitive systems. So there is a change going on with Fast ACH coming in.

And the second thing that’s changing is that the -- a company like VocaLink is the only one that had implemented its Fast ACH software and capability in multiple countries around the world, including in the United States Clearing House, that’s the technology that’s going into the U.S.

That change the nature of the discussion and when this combination of Fast ACH coming across in different countries and VocaLink with its somewhat unique position of being participating in a number of countries in different forms in its model, that’s what led to our interest in VocaLink and that’s how that whole transaction came about.

Lisa Ellis

So VocaLink appear to have a both defensive and offensive value, both protecting your consumer debit franchise, but then also as you highlighted giving you an entrée point into B2B. Let’s take that later one first, what is it -- why does -- why do B2B payments remain so underpenetrated by digital payments, what is it about B2B that makes it so difficult to address?

Ajay Banga

B2B -- so you got to step back for a minute and think across large commercial trans and small, just think of B2B as being in the whole space, right, which itself is an unfair classification, because there are too many differences in that, but let’s just take that whole space.

There are four things to five things that everybody there looks for a different levels of let’s say need or desire, but the first one is in that payments. They’re looking for control obviously. They’re looking for efficiency meaning keep the price down.

They are looking for data so they can reconcile payments easily, when you make multiple invoices being paid at a different level for each invoice, not being able to reconcile what that was, is a nightmare for most buyers, sellers and the trading divisions of all the banks that facilitate those payments. They are looking for credit in some cases and they’re certainly looking for payment guarantees, payment certification.

So if you can imagine that again game, card rails play well in some of those, and not that well in some of those. And they pay better with some kinds of players and less than in others. So what we’ve been doing in that space even before ACH, was we built out the virtual card business, the fleet card business, the purchasing card business, our corporate T&E business, and we’ve focused on that in the last three years or four years, and that’s why on our Investor Day, a couple of years ago, we actually did a whole section on commercial to get people up to speed to what we were doing, and why the growth rates there were two times and three times out of consumer, right.

And having said that, you still cannot get the kind of data connectivity that you need that these people need from a card rail, you need connection into the ERP system of these companies and buyers and sellers, that’s one.

And the second part is, it’s a different cost space, so the acceptance of cards in the B2B space is not as wide as you would like it to be principally because of the efficiency factor that I talked about earlier. So those are two things that hold back card rails being the only possible growth rate for B2B.

But you can build card like rails. So for example, we have used that our technology to work with Amadeus, which is -- if you guys book tickets, you book it through Sabre or Amadeus finally, Amadeus actually is running the payments through us now. And so we can help them with that travel agency, reconciliation payments and clearing, authorizing and settlement and the like including FX.

And so when you realize that those rails are capable, but they need adaptation. Well, the next step then is, is there a way to play with ACH itself and use that and that’s kind of what brought us another attraction to ACH.

Lisa Ellis

Got it. And switching now to maybe the…

Ajay Banga

Just to be clear by the way, just having ACH alone won’t make it happen. You need trade directories, you need connections into ERP systems, there’s whole a lot of work to be done and that work is being done, right. That work started some years ago. It’s just as you need the ACH rail as well.

Lisa Ellis

To get there. Yeah. Let’s talk about the defensive value of VocaLink. There’s been a lot of debate as you mentioned now about the rise of Fast ACH? So how would you characterize the thread or potentially now that you have VocaLink opportunity, I suppose posed by Fast ACH networks around the world?

Ajay Banga

Let me step back for a second and describe a little bit of VocaLink to everybody, I am not sure how much everyone knows about VocaLink. It’s -- right now that company by itself is the individual operator of the U.K.’s payment systems to a fairly large degree. Meaning they run the older ACH system. They also run the Fast ACH system. They run the ATM switch. That’s kind of the three things that they do in the U.K., not only do they provide software, but they also provide the rules and processes, and they provide the infrastructure to run the clearing, authorizing and settlement for all those things, right. So that’s kind of the nature of the company.

What they did over the years was they took their software portion and some of their intellectual capacity around creating the rules and processes, and some more things around trading applications that could use all the stuff, and they started putting that into different markets. So they went to Sweden and in Sweden, this is a relatively advanced low cash market, it’s a very high digital payments market.

I mean, in Sweden, this is a true story, but it’s a funny joke, so it’s early in the morning you guys have all had your coffee, you deserve it. But if you go to Stockholm and you try and use the public loo, those green big toilet chaps that you got to unlock the door and go in, you don’t do it with a coin, you do it with a code on your phone which you then tap into the pad and that connects to your bank account or your card and charges you 5 Kronars, so in contact list you call it, tap and go, I call this tap and go but it’s a different kind of going. So Stockholm is pretty unique on how far digital payments have penetrated, right.

And so their technology is that empowering the Fast ACH system in Sweden. It’s also in Singapore. It’s coming into the United States shortly. It’s in the process of testing with the Clearing House as they roll it out. It’s in Thailand. It’s going in there. It’s going to a number of countries.

So back to Lisa’s question now about debit, I actually don’t retrieve this word defensive on debit rail little sense to me, because there’s so much cash out there, but if you stop being defensive about things, you’re likely to make full progress against the bigger market that exists.

I’m sure you’re going to ask me a question on India. So I’m going to preempt you on one topic there. India has -- people talk about India’s demonetization what difference it made, good morning, yes, it did but it didn’t. Because the moment cash came back, it all went right back and yes, it’s growing 100% compared to the prior year, it’s 100% of a pimple on a dimple on an ant’s left cheek in terms of cash versus the electronic.

So the opportunity is enormous in these markets around cash and therefore being defensive around a pimple on a dimple on an ant’s left cheek is really stupid idea. And so I’m much more focused on getting active ant, that’s compared to the pimple on the dimple and that to me is the definition of what we’re trying to do with VocaLink in the space of pay now, which is what you’re calling debit.

To me, pay now could be paid with a debit card or a debit instrument of any type or a phone payment that accesses the same basic functionality with or without a card present, but I’m not first about the fact that you have a card or a tele card, I just don’t care. I care about the fact that I want to be enabling that consumers choice, convenience and security, and that’s the game I’m in, the choice, convenience and security to go after cash. So that’s one of the defensive deal, it’s an offensive opportunity actually in many ways. Does that make sense?

Lisa Ellis

Yes. All right. Switching over to services, which has been another major element of Mastercard’s strategy. How should it generalize investor of with whom we have many in this room think about the product offerings in services?

Ajay Banga

That’s a really good question. We’ve been doing this conversation on services for a little while, and it’s part of that build to grow, diversify and build, this is in the build. The logic was not to build out a service that we don’t have a core competency in, meaning, I’m not going to build out the ability to higher conference rooms as a service or an event management thing. I’m not doing that.

I’m saying once you use payments and you create data that data provides opportunities and that payment relationship provides opportunities to do more than nearly enable the payment. And the insight of that comes from two things, one is from a consumers point of view, no body wake up in the morning dying to make a payment, it’s just not what you do and a merchant doesn’t wake up in the morning dying to receive a payment, they’re trying to make a business, they’re trying to go out for coffee, they’re going to school, they’re going to work that, there is a life and the payment is just the enabler of certain things of that life.

So if you don’t offer that kind of thinking to a consumer or a merchant or a bank that is actually not just doing payments, but it’s trying to by and raise to the acquire a new customer, hold on to an existing customer, deepen their share of wallet. They’re trying to get stuff done and they are not just trying to make a payment.

And so we’re trying to make our company safe say, that we can help you get stuff done and that’s where the service comes from whether it’s a loyalty and reward capability, including a simple thing like paying by rewards at a point of sale or whether it’d be safety and security for your device, for your token, for your EMV card or a biometric card, iris scanning, Selfie Pay, hard payment systems, all that stuff or whether it’d be the ability for a merchant to decide the menu that they put on the breakfast.

McDonald for example moved from breakfast all -- it’s only can happen in the U.S. but moved from breakfast in the morning to what’s called all-day breakfast, which is a really interesting interpretation. But basically it’s the nature of things to serve and to serve those things, we got to add capacity with fryers and equipment and methods inside a quick service store that very efficiently run.

To do that it’s a big investment. They use our capabilities on hard APT one of our beta companies to test and learn and figure out that this make sense where and how. That’s just an example. So then you start talking to McDonald’s about payments and you are a partner of this not just a payment transactor and to be that’s the nature of the services business is.

You build of the core of the payment relationship, but then you make many more things happen around it that make it better for a merchant, better for a bank, better for a consumer, and that’s what we’re investing in and that’s why that back today is about 25% of our company roughly in revenue terms, it used to be 7% eight years ago when I joined. It’s growing therefore the math obvious is growing much faster than the core business. It’s been growing somewhere in the high teens in the last three years, four years. I see no reason for that trajectory to change dramatically and so that’s what we’re working on.

Lisa Ellis

And how do you think about the trade-offs in investments, given you just highlighted, there really is still so much cash out there. So how do you think about the trade-off between investing to drive the core business and it attack the cash...

Ajay Banga

Yeah.

Lisa Ellis

...which is diversification?

Ajay Banga

Yeah. You -- my view of life is that the services business only get stronger if you have a core business, because I’m not building it off the payments data stream and the payments relationships. So you cannot divert attention to the 25% without focusing on the 50%. That’s why I laid that 50%, 25%, 25% then nobody gets mistaken on what I’m trying to do and half my time -- adjective half is grow and develop the core and grow our share there, and prepare it for the digital, physical convergence that we are all going through and only a quarter of my time is in building new businesses, because the other quarter which in building new relationships and diversifying our client base is actually connected to core and to services, right. So I think of it that way not in the other way around.

Lisa Ellis

All right. Let’s transition over to the next big strategic topic all around digital.

Ajay Banga

Okay.

Lisa Ellis

So one of the hot topics within digital is in authentication and how authentication requirements change when you move into a digital environment. Can you just talk a bit about that trend, how authentication and the requirements around it evolve when you move away from the physical card and then what Mastercard is doing?

Ajay Banga

So can I step back for a second and tell you how important this is to our future than it’s for most people you kind of connect into things with your devices and you think that you’re safe and secure and you’re completely unsafe and insecure, if you’re not careful.

You all go back into your beautiful cars and connect your phone and think that the Bluetooth is there and it’s great, because now you can call your wife and your husband and your child and shout at them and you can shop for groceries while driving home and buy chicken and put on your oven to get to 350 degrees in the vision of the Internet of Things that every tech evangelist you need tells you about or that fill up crap.

Because the issue is, first of all, why would you want to do that, whether in your house or whether in the car and secondly, just a small matter, hacking into your Bluetooth is the easiest thing in the world for a kid of 10 years old. And from their into your car, to then be able to change the way in which your car accelerates and brakes is not hard and if you don’t believe me, Google the topic and you’ll find real facts on that.

So why am I saying this? I’m saying that the Internet of Things is going to be a reality, because there is so much plus points around it from treatment of disease to managing older people, to managing the way your information is kept. There is no way you should hold it back. But it should go and enter into the eyes and ears open about the risk that comes with it and therefore the amount of data that will flow from every device, if your refrigerator starts talking to your toaster, well that’s a pretty large number of devices talking to each other.

Now, there is no reason why a stupid refrigerator talk to your toaster, if it does, you should know, that that’s a mistake and something is wrong and somebody’s hacked into it. Your refrigerator should be talking to Fresh Direct. If it stops talking to your toaster, you got a problem, or you don’t even know how to find that today.

So in the digital world, authentication will involve all that. It will involve the specific identification of devices that are connected to the Internet, managing them in a way that their security is protected, managing them in a way, that when you put a patch on like your Apple iOS or your Microsoft software, you get patches updating security.

How do you plan to update the patch on your video camera that you bought eight years ago, that’s connected to the Internet, there is no way. How do you connect the patch on your refrigerator, there is nothing. You can’t live, this is not the way it’s going to be, it has to change. If this Internet of Things is going to become a reality, the rules of the manner in which technology works and gets upgraded for safety are going to come to reality.

That’s where the authentication to play, that’s completely different from the physical world, where the systems have been built for that safety. So EMV was built for that chip and pin, right, and chip and signature. And my view is that tokenization, it just one step in creating EMV type security in the digital world, because it creates cryptograms and one-time codes, and it doesn’t allow the card number to go anywhere, just one aspect.

But the whole authentication topic is the much bigger topic than what a payments company in its payment space will focus on. I just think there is a whole digital footprint, digital ID authentication issue that to me is also business opportunity for companies like ours, if we use our skills and capabilities to extend into that space.

Lisa Ellis

And what is some of the types of things you’re doing at Mastercard in that space?

Ajay Banga

Oh! For the payment stuff, I just couple of examples, where the biometric card for example, which is just a way of taking biometrics on to a physical pad and making it a much easier for people to be proven to be Lisa or Ajay at the point of sale, kind of should reduce all kinds of balance brought down with that card.

Selfie Pay, which is actually more reliable than even fingerprints being read, because you get more data points of a face, other than mine, because you can’t see my face, but in most people you get data points. And so when you get data points you can kind of actually do a good Selfie authentication or even further iris scanning, which Samsung is launching with us in their new Galaxy S8 phone, where not only will you will get Selfie Pay but you will get iris scanning capability to authenticate people.

There is a ton of these going on. Selfie Pay actually is gone live in a number of countries, starting with commercial payments and then headed into consumer payments. Biometric cards are being tested right now in South Africa and going into Europe and other countries, as we speak.

So that’s a couple of examples, but then that’s hardware and software type, and there is analytical stuff. So you could do a lot of things with that data and with artificial intelligence applied to it to figure out whether transaction fit patterns, whether different behaviors fit patterns, so we just bought a firm called NuData a few weeks ago.

And NuData is a company that looks at the way you use that iPhone and how you hold it. So if you were to hold it differently from this gentleman here, if Warren grabs the phone, it will tell you this is not the same guy holding it. And when he enters the password, the way he enters the password, it can tell you it’s a different guy entering the same password, and the fact that he types with two thumbs and then deletes 12 times, because you got fat thumb, compared to Warren who has got thin thumbs, is also something it will tell you and I’m making a joke, you’ll see how simple it is actually, if you could figure it out.

And that artificial intelligence combined with the hardware and software ideas it gave you is just a range of things we’re working on those. I think of SafetyNet which is now implemented by 90% plus of our issuers around the world, some countries have implemented it across all network brands as a way of trapping anomalous transactions, it’s back to the idea of your refrigerator shouldn’t talk to your toaster. That’s a weird thing to do. While if a transaction looks where it should get stopped and that’s the idea.

So think of safety and security as three steps, preventing, detecting and then shutting it down if you detect something. The idea is to prevent it, hence all the biometric cards and Selfie Pays and alike, but the idea is we does through, because we will set through is to detect it, hence the artificial intelligence and software tools and then the ability to shut it down, that’s going to need in the payment system you can shut it down, but if your refrigerator does not have a unique IP address, which is the problem today. But it’s talking to your toaster and sending information out then you got a problem. I can’t shut the refrigerator down. You can go and pull the plug out, which is why some people tell you, the best way to be safe is to unplug your devices at night, which is like going back to the Dark Ages.

That’s why authentication, safety, security, identity management, we really need to be careful about it, Lisa, I believe that most consumers value convenience over security, because they don’t understand the implications of this Internet of Things and the security needs that will come with it. I consider that to be a huge opportunity that will come up and also something that could be a drag on all our businesses in the digital space. If bad things happen, consumers lose trust and so it could be a drag as well.

Lisa Ellis

And are you seeing demand from some of your bank clients to extend some of the technologies you have in authentication beyond the payment into other areas?

Ajay Banga

Yeah. Absolutely. I think the whole idea of using all forms of identifying people and authenticating them that would prevent, detect, closed down idea of security, absolutely. You could use it for identifying somebody who is processing a healthcare claim, you could use it for identifying people to enter into a library that has otherwise got secret records you don’t want out into, there is a ton of them, yeah.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Lisa Ellis

All right. Well, I think, usher is collecting questions. Just a reminder, feel free to write them on the cards, usher will bring them up.

Let’s talk briefly about MasterPass. So you now have about 85 million accounts enabled on MasterPass. How do the investments or how do you think about your investments and focus on MasterPass vis-à-vis many of the other third-party payment wallets that you are also partnered up with like the Apple Pays and Android Pays of the world?

Ajay Banga

Again, I’d say go back to that issues, choice, consumers, they are going to want choice along with convenience and security, we take these as their rights and we should. So my view is that what I want to see in a MasterPass wallet in the future is choice within the wallet as well, not just a debit or a credit or a prepaid card, but also the money you receive on a remittance from somewhere or the money you got as a gift and so therefore the ACH connectivity angle is an important part of creating choice for how a wallet is used.

But MasterPass is not just a wallet, because you could use banks also building their own wallets and riding the MasterPass rails to create an expectance methodology and a ubiquity of connectivity between them and merchants and them and a person and them and any other business, right.

So and I’m fine with that. I want to be an infrastructure player, I’m not trying to be a consumer player, right. So I’m the B2B2C guy, I’m not the B2C guy. And so that to me is the logic of MasterPass and investing in MasterPass.

Now we’ve got ourselves in a position where we believe that the MasterPass capability must have two characteristics. First is, it must apply across all channels, online, in-app and in-store, because that’s the only way you get choice and convenience, right. And so it got to be online, in-app and in-store and that’s the way MasterPass has built, all three channels.

And the second part is that I don’t want to make a consumer go through hoops to register to use a MasterPass. So if they have to go to a website to put card numbers into, to put addresses into, to put all that into to get the privilege of using a digital wallet that’s a bit crappy and so they could equally go to somebody else’s button at that time, enter the data and start using their wallet.

So what I want to do is what we call digital by default for the issuers, which is the idea that the issuers should be able to enable 85 million accounts, 150 billion accounts, 200 billion accounts at one go and say, these are just as a new, you used to get a card and your card comes in the mail, it has 1-800 call XYZ. You call them and when you call them and give them your home number or your social security number or something, they will enable the card and all the functions of the card get lies in that one call.

It’s not that you got to make one call for purchase protection, one call for your credit line, one call for your -- it’s not that, it’s one time. The same way it should get live on digital, you should be digitally enabled with your wallet to run on MasterPass rails like that through the bank and that’s what we’re doing with these institutions rather than getting them to come to our website to sign up to use the wallet.

So to me, that’s a differentiating strategy and it’s completely focused on the consumer experience, while leasing the bank in control of the relationships with that consumer, just kind of what they want as well. Similarly when you’re using the wallet, you should be able to like take Facebook Messenger, chatbots, we’ve launched them recently even Subway and Fresh Direct and a couple of other players JetBlue, you can go and buy a ticket. If you buy a ticket on it, it’ll say, I’m Lisa, it’s your Facebook Messenger, I’m going from Boston to New York and it will show you the four options in JetBlue and you pick the one and it will take you straight from there and to your banks’ online mobile app.

You can then flip through your card out, choose the way you want to pay, direct debit, ACH, remittance card, debit/credit, click on it, use a fingerprint or your Selfie or your heartbeat or whatever the hell you want to give a chip in your head and then you go from there. And that’s the logic of the back into Messenger.

So it’s constantly reminding you of your primary relationship with the bank. So digital by default, multichannel and now what you got to do and now what we’re going to do is build new features into the wallet, build acceptance for it, and keep and sending consumers to use. It’s the stuff that we do for a living with our regular payments.

Lisa Ellis

Let’s transition...

Ajay Banga

Well, you are prolific collector, yeah.

Lisa Ellis

... to a little bit of a different angle on the strategic opportunities and challenges for MasterCard, which is more the geographic angle…

Ajay Banga

Okay.

Lisa Ellis

…and then first let’s talk China. So let’s assume for a moment, you do actually have the opportunity to enter the domestic market in China at some point here. What’s the difference about entering a market like China, where card penetration is already very high compared to much of the greenfield development you’re usually doing?

Ajay Banga

So China has about, yeah, actually that’s true, debit and credit put together, penetration is pretty high. China has got about 180 million, 190 million credit cards that are run by basically Visa and us 50%, 50% and it has got close to many numbers, multiples of that in terms of debit cards, but most of the debit cards are used principally as ATM withdrawal or not used at all. So it’s really a credit and then it’s clubbed with that is the driver of the domestic system.

Our -- my view Lisa is that getting into. if you want to enter China, the biggest things we’ll -- we have to do is to win share against the domestic payment system, because it’s not as though, there is a lot of new guys to be carded. You’ll have to get your card to be in their wallet as well and then get your card to be pulled out rather than their card, that’s the first task.

And so the second task is, you use your card much more frequently. So today China still is a fairly large providence of cash, despite all the stories we read about mobile payments and wallet payments and cup and the like, this is a pretty large cash market.

And therefore there is an opportunity in the secular growth category, but it’s first of all a category of you’ve got to build acceptance when issuing, that’s why you find us in the last year or so of earnings call, we keep talking about single brand issuance and winning those deals in China. The idea is to keep getting your card out there into people’s wallet, preparing for the date when you will be allowed to process domestic transactions as well, not just overseas transactions.

Lisa Ellis

And how about Alipay? Are they friend or foe?

Ajay Banga

It depends. I mean outside of China, Alipay and Alibaba aren’t really winning in the payment walls. In China there is a pretty unique situation, which allowed them to play a very -- not just them, but WeChat and the others, I think they do a pretty good job in China and they meet a unmet need of convenience and choice and security, although the last part nobody really knows. So it’s really about convenience and choice.

And I think that my view of Alibaba and Alipay and all the others is we do a lot of work with them on using things like data and analytics to help them identify a fraud on their site, sometimes it picks some lot of energy, sometimes it’s less energetic and so we can do things with them.

In the payments space themselves, they have traditionally relied on going in domestic directly to the banks and creating bi-laterals. That’s chaining. The People’s Bank of China has put out an announcement some months ago saying that all such players need to go to a third-party payment scheme methodology to clear their payments. Meaning you should not be allowed to go over time directly to a bank to create bi-laterals, you will have to go through a party, who that party is, it could be China UnionPay. It could be Visa or us as we get the license to operate that and it could be somebody else.

But even after have to go through somebody rather than just build direct links into all of the banks. Saying that there is a change going on in the Chinese market over the next six months to 18 months that we should wait and see before we figure out how big or a difficult opportunity it could be.

Lisa Ellis

And looking a little bit outside of China, Alipay or Ant Financial has made a major investment in Paytm...

Ajay Banga

Yeah. In India. Yeah.

Lisa Ellis

...in India. Paytm is a staged wallet model and are not just similar from PayPal. So what is your sort of strategic or competitive approach to dealing with some of this staged wallet?

Ajay Banga

So PayPal is no longer really the staged wallet that it used to be. It’s changed under Dan’s last few moves into -- I know he is coming up to speak here. So I’m sure he will give you his own version of that with PayPal. So you’ll see it will match what we’re saying.

The PayPal has done what it used to be, because no longer steering to ACH. It now allows the data to flow through cleanly. It shows the card art and shows the bank’s brand at the point of sale. There is a whole difference going on in the way PayPal is operating today.

I think, Paytm right now, yes, it is a staged wallet. It’s relying on card inflow, as well as ACH inflow, so we aside PayPal a word. I think Paytm the opportunity in India is so vast that Paytm is just one angle of that opportunity, but it’s an important angle. Still a little while ago, they used to have an advantage of a cards in online spend in India because you didn’t need the second factor of authentication for them but what did you for a card that’s beginning to change with the Reserve Bank of India allowing transactions up to a small rupee amount for a -- rupee amount that’s larger than most of Paytm transactions.

And they allow that now where you don’t need a second type of a cards as well for online spend. So that’s work we’re doing with them to say that you better create a level playing field and then allow the best to win, so that you take cash out of the system, which is what India’s real challenge is.

India is 95% cash in retail spend or if you want an informal number, it’s probably closer to 120% by the time you add the black economy, right. So there is only a few people, a very small tax payers in India, the majority of people don’t pay taxes and not paying taxes right now is a blood spot in India and so the government is trying to change that and they’re doing a really good job of going at the issue and they make the mistakes in execution like everybody else, but they’ve got a good focus on the topic. So that’s very supportive of what they are doing.

Back to the Paytm question, so it’s the level playing field creation. Second is that the banks if they feel they’re being front run by Paytm, I’m going to be the biggest friends of Paytm and all the banks in India are pretty active on digital wallets. Even large government banks like the State Bank of India have a pretty good wallet and a fairly focused and devoted group of people running that.

By the time you go to the private sector banks like ICICI and HDFC, they’re pretty active too. So I’d see an issuer driven strategy is having value and I think the combination of those along with ongoing discussions of Paytm about how to make themselves more capable of winning the big business is what we’re doing.

But there is other work to do in India, you got to build acceptance, you got to build card usage awareness, there is a whole set of things from our standard playbook that we’ve got to do in India to really get at the cash and we’re doing some of that, there is acceptance work, there is 2.5 million merchants now are point of sales terminals versus 1.5 million before demonetization. But just to put in the context, there are 61 million merchants in India.

Now that includes every mom and pop fruit seller and fishmonger, which you can’t really get to, but as you got to 5 million merchants in India, that still double today’s to raise 2.5 million and 5 million is the large number, it’s 8 million in the U.S. as an example. So there is a large way to go, a long way to go in India is yet on opportunity.

Lisa Ellis

Well, we’re on the discussion of some of the competitive dynamics. I’ve got a number of questions in here, not surprisingly about PayPal. Now that it had spent a good nine months or so since your partnership announcement with PayPal...

Ajay Banga

Right.

Lisa Ellis

… talk a little bit about...

Ajay Banga

What you’re saying....

Lisa Ellis

... of that relationship and just what we might see next, what are the some of the next...

Ajay Banga

So Dan Schulman and I had a drink together last night. So I thought I’m kidding, because I know he is coming, he told me he is coming, and then hey I’m going there too. So you’re going to hear from him, so you will see.

I’d say, restruc a partnership deal on multiple fronts with them and sort of not to least among that was the renewal of our co-branch with them, those are expanding not just in the U.S., but elsewhere and not just in the categories as we’ve signed, but you will find over the next few months more of those deals coming out.

So you can ask Dan about that, he can give his own view, but I consider that to be the proof of the pudding in the fact that we trust each other as capable of running independent competitive shops that are willing to fight with each other, but also do business with each other, right. And that’s when your head is focused on cash, not just on each other’s business model. So that’s kind of one angle.

The other angle is that none of that could have happened without PayPal’s willingness to change the way they conducted some of their business in a form that made two things or three things possible, the staged wallet versus the pass-through wallet idea. So the fact that now, a transaction can be seen all the way through a merchant of where it’s originating from and what kind of card or ACH it came from, that’s important to a merchant and important to U.S., it’s important to the issuers, they’re are doing that.

We told them that we would work with Braintree to integrate MasterPass’ capability into Braintree. They’re in the process of rolling that out. We talked about showing card at the point of checkout. They’ve rolled it out in some places. It’s rolling out in the rest. So to us, I’ll tell you that he is stuck by his end of the agreement, we stuck by our end of the partnership and I think we’re both benefiting from it, you’ll see his business doing very well, we’re doing well. He is signing up more clients, they’re happy, we’re happy.

Lisa Ellis

And I...

Ajay Banga

The most important thing is that choice and the convenience and the security. Once you get those three clear in your mind then a lot of the unnecessary noise around the stuff goes away.

Lisa Ellis

And could you see a situation where you actually end up partnering up with them to tackle some of these global situations or global competitors or just global expansion into some of the greenfield?

Ajay Banga

We’re competitors as well, so MasterPass and PayPal will compete. I can’t see us getting that close to each other, the drink is one thing, but I wouldn’t go past that one.

Lisa Ellis

Yeah.

Ajay Banga

Yeah. I still want to kick him every time I see him. That’s a different part of the story, because bigger than me.

Lisa Ellis

Good. All right.

Ajay Banga

I’m going to text him after this saying don’t listen to the kick comment.

Lisa Ellis

All right. A number of questions in here about the regulatory dynamics globally.

Ajay Banga

Yes.

Lisa Ellis

Can you in two minutes or less, give a brief update on the regulatory environment globally, I would say probably...

Ajay Banga

In two minutes, you joked that’s why they laugh.

Lisa Ellis

Particularly highlighting Europe, I would imagine...

Ajay Banga

Okay. Okay. Let’s talk about Europe for a second, because that’s the most interesting one to us. Europe has got multiple things going on, only one of which is the PSD2 regulatory environment. It had the previous circumstance of setting debit and credit interchange caps at 20 basis points and 30 basis points, and the separation of scheme and processing functionally and all the things that came with it, that’s all happened.

Now, it’s got the PSD2 stuff looming, which basically means that payment systems providers can get setup and can go and tap into a person’s way of paying to settle an account with a merchant and banks have to enable that to happen and banks have to provide the strong authentication to ensure that those payment system providers don’t allow fraud to creep into the system.

To me that’s a huge opportunity as well, because all those authentication services, they’re going to need players like us. The payment system providers need them, the merchants need it and the banks need it. The banks because they contractually bound to provider, but the other two needed too for their own safety. Data analytics are all going to need, gateway services that all going to need, this is all the things we built up over the last eight years.

I do think that you shouldn’t run away assuming, that this is going to change the European payments landscape in a hurry. First of all, nothing changes in Europe in a hurry, that’s just a reality, because there is multiple countries, with multiple regulatory jurisdictions and while you see 1 EC, they don’t, they see 1 EC in their own country and then their own space. So it’s a somewhat more complicated trickle down.

The second is the fact that the interchange rates are so low has reduced some of the oil in the engine to enable new people to come and start engines, and start acceptance networks and create parallel methods of expense, the stuff is not cheap. And therefore, in the physical world in particular, online is one thing, but in the physical world in particular, building out alternative acceptance methods is going to be really hard for these DSTs and really extensive.

So I would take a deep breath before you go running away thinking, oh my god, it’s all changing tomorrow morning and neither am I going away, running away thinking, oh boy, what a great opportunity, next year I’m going to make gazillions more through the work that’s going to happen. We’ve got a whole war room of people working on it, don’t get me wrong, but this is what I’m telling you for having studied it for a while.

But Europe is more than the regulation. Europe is also what’s going on Visa and Visa Europe and the opportunities there for them and for us. And we are winning share with the small and medium banks and we’re winning share in the book of the larger banks, but that will stabilize over time and then it will become a more regular fight between us and others local players in each country.

The other part is acceptance is growing in Europe. You can see that happening with the interchange coming down. There is definitely an impact on acceptance and so in new categories as well as existing categories, there is growth in acceptance. So there is a secular opportunity, Europe is a very large cash market. Germany is 78% cash in the retail business. This is an example. And Germany is not a slouch on technology. So it’s got to do with culture and infrastructure and exceptions, and that’s all happening as we speak.

So I think of Europe in many forms just as the regulation, but there is all the opportunities with secular shift, that’s why you can see us growing share in Europe and every quarter in our earnings call we tell you that Europe is a double-digit revenue growth for us.

Other regulation to me the market that has got the most movement on regulation will be China as this opening up happens. I’d say, I don’t know how long it will take for that to happen. I don’t know whether it will be as simple as it gets played out sometimes, but there is the biggest change will happen there and the other markets there is a always a series of markets that are either going more nationalistic or more open, they kind of go back and forth. I was in Latin America all of last week in Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico and I would tell you they are more towards opening than not, just changes by marketplace.

Lisa Ellis

All right. As we wrap-up, two quick ones. One, if you look out, what keeps you up at night around Mastercard?

Ajay Banga

Other than my own snoring, yeah.

Lisa Ellis

What are the -- what do you see as the major risk to your business as you look out over the next three years, five years, 10 years?

Ajay Banga

Oh! I’d say this entire regulatory arbitrage and I’ll explain what I mean by that. I -- well, I can help work with governments to help them understand the importance of taking out cash. Just go back eight years ago when I first talked about killing cash and producing studies and the cost of cash. People used to go to sleep on me in government locations around the world. That’s not the case today. They’re paying real attention. They care about the cost of cash in their economy.

So I think that’s a good tailwind. But how they implemented, whether they’re playing with the level playing field or not, whether they see us as partners in that, whether they see us as problematic, because if the U.S. puts sanction in a country like happened in Russia, we then have to create a different operating model. There is a lot of things that move around from the simplicity of taking out cash to the actual level playing field. That is a complex phase.

And I spend a lot of personal time on managing that and I would say, I’ve been some and I will do some in that discussion and that’s obvious because countries will view payments as part of their national security in some ways, appropriately so, and so they tend to quote systems and process in place to manage that. I think that’s the first one.

The second one is, I was talking about that security and authentication. I think we should all think, I can see Brian at the back there. And Brian and I have participated on different topics in Cyber security together, if you want to ask somebody about that topic ask him when he comes up, you will get bigger earphones than you got from me.

But we people like us are consciously interested and concerned about the topic. We see it as an opportunity to be see it as a threat to all our models if we don’t pay attention to it and we’re on one of the right system around it. And so those two are the things I worry about.

Once upon a time, I used to worry about the fact that that will we be able to keep pace in technological development, look at bitcoin and blockchain and so on. I -- we’ve built our own permission blockchain, they’re talking to different banks about helping them with the permission blockchain, we’ve got 35 patterns in the space quietly, just doing it quietly.

So we -- I no longer have the fear of being a participant in the migration of technology other than I may not execute well, that’s an execution issue, so that doesn’t keep me up at night, those two others which are little beyond what I can control of what keeping up at night.

Lisa Ellis

Thank you. And just in closing, did you want to wrap with we’ve covered a wide range of topics, what in your view is the single biggest opportunity for Mastercard in the next.

Ajay Banga

The fact that the cash and check are such a prevalent part of payments in consumer and commercial, and they’re inefficient, they don’t provide the control you want, they don’t provide the data that people want, they don’t provide a lot of the functionality that people are beginning to take for granted, both businesses and individuals, and with technology and in advancing and the methods that are going on, I’d see this is a tailwind for some time, then I need to keep working hard to exploit it.

Lisa Ellis

Wonderful. Thank you, Ajay.

Ajay Banga

Thank you.

Lisa Ellis

Thanks for joining us…

Ajay Banga

Thanks.

Lisa Ellis

… this morning.

Ajay Banga

Thank you all. Thank you very much.

