On The Soybean Market, The Upside Outweighs The Downside Significantly

The soybean price is low, as there were very big soybean crops in recent years and another one is expected this year.

The Teucrium Soybean ETF (NYSEARCA:SOYB) price is down by more than 8% year-to-date and it is approaching its historical lows recorded in early 2016. As the soybean market has experienced several record crops over the recent years and another very big harvest is expected also this year, it is quite probable that new lows will be reached in the near future. Moreover the soybean market enters its seasonally weak period. All of this weighs on the soybean prices and also on the Teucrium Soybean ETF share price. However, most of the bad news have been already priced in and the downside is limited.

SOYB data by YCharts

The soybean prices peaked in summer of 2012, when bad weather in different corners of the planet affected the production of agricultural commodities significantly. As a result, the soybean prices grew up to $18 per bushel (chart below). But several years of record breaking crops followed and the soybean price started to decrease. As of the end of May 2017, it stands at slightly more than $9 per bushel, which is approximately 50% below the 2012 peak levels.

Source: own processing, using data of Stooq

While in 2012, the global soybean production equaled 268.451 million metric tonnes, in 2016 it was 348.038 million metric tonnes, according to the USDA. It means a 29.65% growth. Between 2012 and 2016, the 3 biggest soybean producers, the USA, Brazil and Argentina, increased their soybean production by 41.6%, 36.1% and 15.6% respectively. The 2017 production is estimated at 344.676 million metric tonnes, which is slightly less compared to 2016, but 28.4% more compared to 2012. Also the ending stocks experienced a significant growth. The ending stocks grew from 55.353 million metric tonnes in 2012 to 90.137 million metric tonnes in 2016, or by 60.4%.

Source: own processing, using data of the USDA

But not only the soybean production keeps on growing. According to the CME Group data (chart below), the soybean consumption growth keeps pace with its production growth. If a bad weather strikes and the soybean production declines notably, the soybean price will jump quickly. The last three production declines were experienced in 2003, 2007/2008 and 2011. All of the three cases were accompanied by significant bull runs that pushed the soybean price up by 60-160%.

Source: CME Group

From the technical point of view, further soybean price declines should be expected. The soybean price declined by more than 3% over the last 4 trading days, as the net short positions keep on growing rapidly. Moreover, the soybean market enters its seasonally weak period. The soybean market is very cyclical. It tends to be relatively strong between October and April and weak between May and September. Actually, "sell in May and go away" applies pretty well for the soybean market. As the data from the 1987 - 2017 period show, the highest average returns were recorded in February (3.3%), April (2.53%) and October (2.45%). Also the months of November and December tend to be quite good. On the other hand, very big losses are related to the months of July (-4.11% on average) and September (-2.49% on average).

Source: own calculations, using data of Stooq

The chart below shows the performance of soybean prices over the last 12 months, in comparison to the average monthly returns recorded over the last 10 years and last 30 years. When comparing the 10-year and the 30-year averages, nothing important has changed. February, April, October and December are good for soybean prices, while July and September are bad for them. This pattern was confirmed also over the last 12 months (June 2016 - May 2017). The soybean price increased in February, April and October and it decreased in July. Although there were some deviations, the general pattern seems to hold. The November 2016 - April 2017 period was positive for soybean prices. The only exception was March when the news about the record U.S. soybean planting plans pushed soybean prices down by 9%. The seasonal patterns show that there is quite a big probability that the soybean market will reach new lows over the next 4 months.

Source: own calculations, using data of Stooq

I believe that on the soybean market, the downside is far outweighed by the upside right now. If the soybean price keeps on falling, it will most likely decline by less than 10%, as there is quite a strong support near the $8.5 level. I expect that this support will hold. On the other hand, the upside is significantly bigger. After several years of very good crops, the probability of a poor crop keeps on growing. And as the history shows, the soybean price reacts furiously on any soybean production disruptions.

A good option of investing in soybeans without directly buying financial derivatives is the Teucrium Soybean ETF. The fund tracks the soybean futures market. In order to avoid contango and backwardation, it invests 35% of its assets in the second soybean contract to expire, 30% of assets in the third soybean contract to expire and 35% of assets in the soybean contract expiring in November following after the third contract to expire. Although the expense ratio is relatively high, at 2.63%, the ETF is able to track the soybean spot market quite well. The chart below shows the performance of the first to expire (spot) soybean futures and the Teucrium Soybean ETF. While the ETF tends to underperform during bull markets, it outperforms during bear markets. As a result, the performance of both of the asset classes is almost equal in the long term.

Source: own processing, using data of Stooq

Conclusion

It is able to expect further soybean price weakness in the coming months, unless the weather prepares a big surprise. I expect that the support level in the $8.5/bushel area will hold. Soybean price of $8.5 should equal approximately to the Teucrium soybean ETF share price of $16.4-$16.5. If this support level holds, it will be a good time to open a long position. The downside is limited, as everyone expects another huge soybean crop and it is hard to imagine what could push soybean prices much lower. But if the expectation of a huge crop is disrupted, the soybean price will be poised for a strong rebound.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.