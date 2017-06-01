Daily Index Beaters - Make Your Fortune Beating The Index

We Are the Myth-Busters Who Will Show You How to Make Money Like the Pros

On June 1st, we are launching our "Daily Index Beaters" here on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace. In a sense, it is a crusade to convert the millions of individual investors afraid of the stock market because of all the myths surrounding investing and trading. Maybe I am preaching to the choir on Seeking Alpha, but hopefully, you will join me in bringing normally intelligent people back to the stock market, where they belong, instead of in the hands of Indexers. To do this, we have to show them all how easy it is to make money in the stock market. And, we have to show them how to avoid the pitfalls, because every new, novice, individual investor makes all the mistakes of a beginner. It's like leading lambs to slaughter. There is no need for this. All they have to do is keep their powder dry, go to Seeking Alpha Marketplace, and learn from the pros. I hope they come to me!

Analog Devices (ADI)

As an example of our service, ADI just popped nicely after reporting earnings. It is in our paper, model portfolio because it had all of our buy signals before earnings. It had a fundamental +buy signal, where the plus tag tells us that portfolio managers were buyers on balance, and they are long-term investors. ADI had our Implied Return buy signal with our proprietary calculation at 22.5%, including the dividend. ADI also had our technical buy signal. Finally, and most importantly, it had our overall buy/hold signal with a passing grade of 68 out of 100. Knowing that before earnings, we only had to drill down on the fundamentals to confirm our computer buy signals.

Here is what we posted on Daily Index Beaters before earnings:

ADI is in our paper model portfolio and the recent drop in price was troublesome. Its overall signal has dropped from a buy to a hold, so these earnings are critical. Just before earnings, price is showing a little bounce and it has our technical buy signal. The question is will it continue? That requires a good earnings report. Let's see if the fundamentals and the analysts are looking for one. The P/E is dropping nicely to more attractive FP/E reflecting the much higher earnings in the forecast. PEG, P/B and P/S are reasonable along with a 2% dividend. However, the short ratio is a little higher than I like to see. Some 14 out of 17 analysts have a buy rating, bullish. It is trading at $83 with a consensus target of $92. Recent analyst targets of $93 and $100 offer no sign of trouble ahead. I think I will go for the consensus forecast for this quarter of $0.85 and the high forecast, for the year ending in October, of $4.29. I think we can put a PE of 20 to that and come up with a target of $95, so I think the analysts targets are in the ballpark.

This is how we stay in stocks that are Daily Index Beaters. When they lose their buy signals, we rotate out of them into the new winners. Let me show you how.

25 Daily Reports on the Index

How do we do it? We are experts on the 500 and 100 Indexes. We do a daily report of our proprietary buy/sell signals on every stock. We produce over 25 daily reports to "slice and dice" the stocks in the Index, so we can pick the winners for you. Our signals are simple and a product of my many years on Wall St. I helped professional portfolio managers beat the Index using our quantitative, fundamental, and technical trade secrets. Some of these I reveal in my book "Successful Stock Signals" which you can find on Amazon. The rest I reveal in my new "Daily Index Beaters" service.

Powerful, Elegant Buy/Sell Signals

Our powerful, proprietary signals are so easy to read that a high school student could use and understand them. Just like in school, we provide an overall grade of 0 to 100 for every stock in the Index, every day. This grade combines the fundamental and technical factors that we are using. If you want to make it really simple, you could stop right here and just look at the stocks with the highest grades. But we know that here at Seeking Alpha, folks are a lot more sophisticated but not as sophisticated as the portfolio managers I use to help. Those guys and gals are the best and smartest on Wall St. Don't let anyone kid you with the myth that they can't beat the Index. If they could only play the game the way the small investor does, they would double the Index returns, not just beat it. If you want to find yourself a really good wealth manager, find a retired portfolio manager. The trouble is that they have made so much money, they don't have to work in retirement!

Sophisticated Signals

We have those too, for the more experienced traders and investors. Our proprietary signal for Implied Returns 12 months out is based on analyst ratings and targets. But we know this is a lagging indicator because we do not receive the "first call" when analysts are changing their targets and ratings. Only the portfolio managers who are paying big bucks for that research will get it. But that does not matter because our technical buy signal will pick it up as they start buying after hearing the "first call". There are no secrets on Wall St., but there are always positive and negative surprises that nobody saw coming! With our technical and fundamental buy signals helping us, we can overcome the lagging analyst signal on implied returns. Our overall grade for each stock overcomes this lag and keeps us on the right track waiting for implied returns to catch up. Did you ever ask yourself why analysts are not fired when they are wrong on targets and ratings? It is because they are not paid for predicting the future. They are paid their million dollar salaries to be experts on the company, not to predict earnings.

Smart System

Our quant system is not just a number cruncher, it is smart. After hanging around portfolio managers for so many years, I learned how they think, how they pick winners, how they beat the Index. I put all that knowledge to work in our computer program. But no matter how smart a computer is, you still have to check its results. You have to do the due diligence. That is what we do every day as we drill down on the fundamentals and technicals to verify what the computer is saying. We do that before earnings and after earnings. That enables you to sit back and let us do all the work. All you want or need is the answer. As they teach you at the Harvard Business School, any idiot can make the right decision when he has all the information. Our system is not idiot-proof, but it does make it easy to make money.

Smart Money Report

Because of my experiences with portfolio managers, my favorite report is our Smart Money Report which tracks what the portfolio managers are buying. Making money in the stock market is like putting a puzzle together. You have to have all the pieces (buy/sell signals), and then you have to be smart enough to put them all together (our smart system.) Then, it is easy to make all the money you want. You have to ask yourself if you want to become an analyst, or a portfolio manager or do you just want to make money. Seeking Alpha will help you to become an analyst or a portfolio manager. "Daily Index Beaters" will only help you to make money. If a portfolio manager is smart enough to double the Index as an individual investor, there is no reason why "Daily Index Beaters" can't help you to do the same.

Customized Reports

We are not the smartest guys in the room, but we like to think our system is made for the smartest guys in the room. So, we do offer to customize our service for you. If you see a better way of using our signals to make money, we will design the report to give you the list of stocks you want out of the 500. You may want stocks with the highest grade, or highest implied return, or highest dividend, etc. We can do that for you.

Conclusion

To make a fortune beating the Index, you have to know every stock in the Index and be as smart as our computer system. Then, you have to do all the due diligence to come up with the winners. We do this for you every day. You may have a full time job and no time for this. This is our full time job. We do this for you at a very low price because we have already paid to build the system for you. When you sign up, you automatically become as smart as the portfolio managers I worked with, and they ARE the smartest guys and gals on Wall St. You need that experience to make your fortune in the stock market. Come join us in June and save $100 with our introductory offer. As a first step, you might want to start following my articles. They are free on Seeking Alpha. But ADI was only available on Daily Index Beaters!

