Finding A Margin Of Safety For Tegna's Cars.Com Spinoff

While management incentives point to a $12 floor and the market tends to overvalue prominent digital brands, I'd only be a buyer of the stock below $10.

Tegna (TGNA), whose main business is TV stations and selling ads on TV, is shedding its online media property, Cars.com (CARS), in a spinoff that takes effect June 1. Although I believe that the businesses can be better managed separately than together, and Cars.com has some attractive qualities, I’m not overly confident in the spinoff. A cyclical and competitive business and an expected leverage transaction that seems exclusively to benefit Tegna at the expense of Cars.com overwhelm an apparent scale advantage and apparent market enthusiasm for seemingly inferior digital media competitors.

I expect the stock to trade somewhere in the $15 to $30 range. Although I don’t expect it to get below $12, the stock has a margin of safety at $10. The market could reasonably price the shares at $21, and comparables analysis shows the market could go overboard and overvalue them at $30. (Yahoo is showing when-issued trading in Cars.com at around $25.75.)

In conjunction with the announcement of the spinoff in September, Tegna said that CEO Gracia Martore (who oversaw Tegna’s 2014 acquisition of Cars.com) would retire when the transaction was complete. At 62, Martore is reaching retirement age, but it’s hard for me not to notice her departure is timed to match the undoing of this acquisition. It’s likewise hard not to notice that Tegna was exploring its options for a 53% stake in Careerbuilder, which makes me wonder whether Cars.com is a bit of an unwanted child among several digital businesses.

Spirits seem reasonably high at the company. Glassdoor rates the company in the “green” for employee contentment, and CEO Alex Vetter gets high marks.

I didn’t find many noteworthy nuggets on the site beyond a small confirmation of my expectation that Cars.com doesn’t have much of a moat. Listed in the “cons” category: “Saturated market/Competitive - Hard to sell when other third party sites are undercutting. Constantly re-selling value.”

Sales grew at 9% from 2015 to 2016, while net income grew 12%; a slowdown from 16% the year before. Net margins are juicy at 29%. We might not be able to see the same stellar performance going forward. During this sales boom for Cars.com, auto sales was a hot market, growing at about 3.9% CAGR. If sales growth is about 3x levered to the car market, then the next few years will not be so hot.

U.S. auto sales have recently flattened, and people are talking about a deteriorating car market. For example, Ford (NYSE:F) and GM (NYSE:GM) have both announced layoffs in the past month, and Ford just booted its new CEO and is searching for answers. Ad sales are vulnerable to industry downturns, and on that score, Tegna may be divesting at the right time.

There are a few warning signs. Traffic to Cars.com measured in visits dropped 4.9% from 2015 to 2016, and the dealer-customer base dropped 1.8% in the same period.

Although search visits as a percentage of all visits has jumped recently, Alexa ranking has fallen from recent peaks.

Search as a percentage of all visits:

Alexa ranking:

The company grew revenue amid these shifts, and all of this reads to me as normal variance in a cyclical business, so it’s nothing to get alarmed about. But as we’ll see, there are a few additional reasons to be cautious.

In 2016, Cars.com did $633 million in sales, $177 million in operating income, and $176 million in net income for a 27% net margin, which seems very attractive for an online media business.

If we slap a 10x P/E on that, we’re at $1.77 billion. There’ll initially be 71.6 million shares outstanding, for a target share price of $24.50. A 33% discount from that valuation would give us 50% upside: $16.30 or $1.17 billion. I think the market may start throwing in bids at these levels.

I think there’s some reason, though, to be a little more conservative.

Balance sheet

I see some liquidity and solvency issues potentially affecting Cars.com at the outset. When Tegna bought the company (and I assume the balance sheet was attractive to them at that time), Cars.com had $47 million in cash. At December 2016, it had $8.9 million. Current liabilities are smaller then, but the cash ratio still has shrunk to 12.5% from 40% at the time of the buyout.

Tegna doesn’t plan to inject more liquidity into the company; the reverse is true. And while this is not uncommon among spinoffs, I'm still a little uncomfortable with the arrangement: Cars.com will take on a term loan and draw on a credit facility to a total tune of $655 million, then transfer $650 million of that to Tegna. Tegna is in the middle of a consolidation spree, so presumably it could use some extra liquidity.

Meanwhile Cars.com is levering up when cash is low. The notes suggest a term loan, which looks like it defers cash payments. Still, an investor in Cars.com should be aware that its first major transaction will be to lever up substantially to the principal benefit of its former parent. That’s interesting in light of a strategic rationale for the spinoff provided in the filing:

Following the separation, the equity of each company will be able to be used as a focused “acquisition currency,” and as such, the separation will provide each company with greater opportunities to pursue value-enhancing acquisitions in industries with active M&A markets. Independent equity structures will afford each company direct access to capital markets, facilitating each company’s ability to pursue its specific growth objectives. Each company will also have the flexibility to develop a growth strategy that capitalizes on its distinct strengths and consequently each company will be well-positioned to capitalize on the available opportunity set in its specific market

I wonder if acquisition targets will find Cars.com stock more or less attractive with $650 million in term loan and credit facility borrowings hanging above them on the balance sheet?

To cap that off, there are effectively no tangible assets on the balance sheet - 94% of asset value is in goodwill or other intangibles. The offering doc predicts an interest rate of LIBOR + 1.75% for the term loan. I am not a credit analyst, but if I’m a bank, I’m weighing solid profit margins against the fact that this company is basically made of a website, a leased Chicago office, receivables, and furniture. On this note, the BofA Merrill Lynch High Yield Master II index shows high-yield bonds at about 5.5% interest rates right now.

In any case, the company models an implied $22.75 million in annual interest expense on the debt, about 11% of 2016 cash from operations (no debt in 2016). It’ll be interesting to see how the cash position changes by the end of Q2.

Projecting 2017

I extrapolated the 2015-2016 growth rates for each line item on the income statement, then factored in interest expense of $22.75 million and a corporate tax rate of 35%. Net income comes in at $114 million. At a 10 P/E, that translates to a stock price of $15.92. The 33% margin of safety price drops to $10.67.

If we’re more conservative, modeling a slowdown in retail revenue growth to 5%, flat wholesale revenues, and a 5.5% interest expense, we’re at $99 million in net income, a stock price at a 10 P/E of $13.82, and a margin of safety price of $9.26.

From what I’ve read about term loans, the interest expenses are often noncash, so the market may well overlook those in the short term. Solid net margins suggest some pricing power, and dominance relative to publicly traded peers help mitigate against this case. However, ad sales downturns are quick, painful, and ugly, and things could well get worse than this. This New York Times article points to ad sales declines of 32% in the first six months 2009.

Management compensation

CEO Alex Vetter’s 2016 compensation broke down as 27% base salary, 40% bonus, and 33% equity, though about half of that was in Tegna stock awards.

Vetter faces a short-term incentive in the form of 111,421 stock appreciation rights. Options on Cars.com stock with an exercise price of $12 a share expire at the end of 2017. That’s a reasonable soft floor for the stock, at least in terms of management’s incentives, though the fundamentals may or may not cooperate, as discussed above.

Past transactions

Tegna bought the 73% of the Cars.com business it did not own in 2014 for $1.8 billion, when it had a slightly more liquid balance sheet - $35 million more in cash and similar levels of other current assets. That implies a firm value of $2.5 billion. Taking out a 20% minority discount, I get a $1.97 billion valuation. That’s a $27.51 share price. This enthusiastic valuation is plausible according to a comps analysis.

Comparable companies

Similar to past transactions, I use comps to determine fair or overvaluation, how the market might perceive the company. I don’t use them for my own buy price targets. I took a good and bad case for the fundamentals. The good fundamentals approximate the company’s 2016 pro forma estimates with about 10% growth added, or in the case of book value, without adding the expected debt. The bad fundamentals adjust in flat or negative growth and/or deductions from relevant accounts for interest expense.

Here are my comps. The first three are companies in the broad online sales business, and the last two, Autobytel (ABTL) and TrueCar (TRUE), are cited as competitors in the registration document.

My broad take from this table is that all of these companies seem overvalued on several metrics, especially Autobytel and TrueCar, which might benefit from some brand recognition or by growth expectations associated with being a “digital” company. Whatever the justification, they actually read as losers vs. Cars.com. TrueCar does 1/3 the revenue of Cars.com, Autobytel about ¼. Nevertheless, we get a bullish and moderate/bearish per share price target according to the comps.

Conclusion

With a per share strike price of $12, executive compensation plans set something of a floor above a conservative margin of safety value of $9 to $10. I worry about being too much of a “valuation hipster” and missing an opportunity. Investors love companies that advertise on TV, and catchy ticker symbols are sometimes enough to send stocks on a tear.

Plus, my valuation method is not necessarily perfect. I showed this piece to a friend, and he questioned my repeated use of a 10 P/E vs. something closer to 15, and wondered why I didn't model free cash flow and set it against enterprise value. My answer is that 10% earnings yield sounds better than 8.3% earnings yield and that I'm perhaps too stuck with what I'm most familiar with and confident about, which is net income and market cap.

Even with those caveats, my risk profile is already heavily weighted to procyclical online business models, so I’m disinclined to be aggressive – this company is highly correlated to my human capital exposure to Seeking Alpha. People in other lines of work might consider starting to scale in at the $15 range. The market has gone nuts over well known branded web entities in the past, and comps analysis easily gets us some 2x-3x upside from there.

It’ll be interesting to see what the market does with Cars.com. It’s a bit of an unloved child from Tegna’s point of view, and perhaps rightly so. The risks facing the business are meaningful, and so I’m disinclined against getting mesmerized by the upside. I’d begin buying at $10 a share.

