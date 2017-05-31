Natural Gas Prices Are Falling Not So Much On Fundamentals But Positioning

More consolidation is needed in positioning, but traders we talk to find this sell-off opportunity to be one of the best chances this year to get long.

Positioning is the cause of the sudden sell-off as money managers were all leaning too much on one side.

No, and the latest fundamental updates were bearish, but doesn't explain the whole story.

Natural gas prices keep falling, but is it really fundamentals?

Welcome to the what's going on edition of Natural Gas Daily!

We have received many messages over the last two days asking, "Why are natural gas prices falling?"

If one looks at the weather updates, we can see that the ECMWF forecast for the month of June is anything but positive.

Source: Ryan Maue

But was bearish weather really the cause of the sell-off? No, we don't think so, but it certainly helped in tipping over the extreme positioning situation.

As far as we can tell from our latest fundamental forecasts and storage injection estimates, the latest weather changes weren't that bearish. We revised higher injection to the tune of 9 Bcf, but that doesn't explain July contracts falling from $3.30/MMBtu to $3.07/MMBtu.

As the fundamental supported price of July still stands today at $3.25/MMBtu, market watchers have to understand that when money managers are too lopsided in one direction, the market tends to flip to the other side.

Source: John Kemp

What you are witnessing is this one-sided positioning balancing itself out regardless of where the fundamental supported price level is.

The next time you are looking to go long or short, just watch positioning. Obtain a good sense of where fundamentals are, but if you are patient, the opportunity usually presents itself.

For daily updates of natural gas fundamentals and trader commentary on the latest price action, please consider signing up for HFI Research .

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.