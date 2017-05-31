7.75% Yield And Capital Gains Likely In This Turnaround REIT

Synopsis: The ongoing transition of Condor Hospitality (NASDAQ:CDOR) from a struggling economy hotel REIT to a select-service hotel REIT may be presenting a good investment opportunity, not just a trade.

I have been following and periodically trading in Condor Hospitality Trust and its predecessor Supertel Hospitality for three years now. My first article on Supertel was published May 14, 2014, when the REIT came to my attention due to a high-yield stock screen. It was surprising it came up, as the company had suspended the dividend the preceding December. All through 2014, Supertel struggled to stay afloat, burdened by a large portfolio of lower end hotels with low ADRs and RevPAR, primarily tied to the construction worker market and low-budget travelers.

Both segments were slow to recover from the Great Recession, and Supertel had suffered as a result. Additionally, the company had a very convoluted capital structure - besides the debt any REIT carries, multiple preferred share classes existed, including one untraded class that had very restrictive board membership rights, change of control provisions and other conditions that at least from my perspective made resource conversion unlikely and a work-out fraught with dangers.

As cash flow was a critical issue, resumption of the common stock dividend was not imminent. I began tracking the stock and occasionally made brief trading forays - not a common practice in my portfolio, but as a very inexpensive stock (normally in the $1-$2 range) and thinly traded, my positions never exposed me to large capital risk.

In 2015, Supertel began making significant changes to get the company to where it is today. First, a new CEO was brought in as well as a new strategy. Instead of divesting properties just to meet cash flow, the entire legacy portfolio was considered "up for sale" and the capital was to be recycled into select-service hotels in the top 100 MSAs. This was a tremendous change - and to signify it the company was re-named Condor Hospitality Trust.

By the fall of 2016, the company had divested most of the legacy properties, begun paying a common stock dividend of $.01 (yes, one cent), then tripled it to $.03 last September. While I saw many positives, wild swings in the stock, the still-complex capital structure, and recapitalization questions to continue acquiring enough select-service hotels to have any scale left lingering questions in my mind.

What has changed my opinion - well, slightly

Three developments have caused me to re-evaluate CDOR as a longer-term holding and not simply a banded trade.

First, the capital structure is much more straight-forward. All of the restrictive preferred shares have been redeemed for equity, and only one class is currently outstanding. The one outstanding preferred class was an exchange for a previous class and has a fairly good yield of 6.5%, especially considering where the company has been. A common stock offering was recently completed, raising much-needed capital to accelerate acquisitions.

Between converting much of the outstanding preferred stock to common and the large common stock offering, the stock market capitalization and equity capital structure of the company skyrocketed from around $10M to $117M. This was mainly "financial engineering" but is a realistic capitalization based on the company's finances, growing portfolio of properties and enterprise value. The previous stock market capitalization was a factor of both the overly complex and multiple classes of preferred stock and the "going concern" issues through mid-2015.

Second, the consistent if short dividend track record and improving cash flows are proving the company isn't "in extremis." The company is executing on a positive, future-oriented plan and isn't in survival mode as in 2013 and 2014. The capital recently raised plus a credit facility of $150M is being put to use acquiring select service hotels such as Home2 Suites.

Management is rebuilding a much higher quality portfolio after nearly going bankrupt. Final legacy hotel sales are ongoing, with only a few hotels either in escrow or to be sold, including the last "Supertel" branded property. CEO Bill Blackham and team must be commended on executing the strategy he highlighted upon joining Condor.

Third, the stock has seemed to gotten stuck in a rut price-wise, trading near $10 a share. This allows for an appealing entry point both for the yield investor and potential upside and capital gains as well. Working backwards to the September 2015 6.5:1 reverse stock split, the recent closing price represents about a 20% discount despite the positive developments since then.

When the dividend was tripled, the stock gyrated from around $2 a share, up over $3, and then closed at $1.94 (covered here about how rapidly the stock swung). At the time, the yield was 5.8% and the stock price would be equivalent to $12.61 post-reverse split. Just for ease of comparison, reversing the reverse split (following along at home?) equates to a price of $1.55. Either way a discount seems to have developed, despite many positive moves by management.

Taking the rose-colored glasses off for a moment

I often look at scenarios as much as mathematical analysis when making investing decisions - partly because I was a joint military planner for many years. We always preferred a naysayer or two in the room, so that we didn't "fall in love' with a plan, or conversely make our opponents, real or exercise, into 9-foot giants. Also, I have to admit "maths" aren't my strongest ability, so the detailed financial analysis must be left to others. Two scenarios cause me to temper my optimism and not think a rapid jump to the $12.50 to $13 range is likely.

The first is continued interest rate increases and a hopefully mild recession in late 2017 and 2018 occurs. Due to both high and ongoing capital needs to grow the select-service portfolio and reliance on mid-scale business and leisure travelers, greatly improved cash flow isn't guaranteed. Fortunately, no major debt comes due for two years, but tighter credit could slow if not stop the portfolio growth Condor aims to accomplish as it finishes divesting legacy hotels.

My second scenario is derived from the first and could cause some upside gain but not a long-term one. If unable to scale, ongoing expenses and tighter credit could limit Condor's growth. This could cause it to either merge with another hospitality REIT or even be purchased/taken private. Hopefully, the stock price would rise with an offer. But relying on arbitrage/resource conversion alone is a risky strategy - "Hope is not a strategy" applies here just as much as in military planning. Waiting for resource conversion alone might be futile - however consistent dividends would be received.

Next steps

As noted in the disclosure, I am not currently invested in Condor and due to being fully invested in my stock account in some positions I prefer not to exit, I likely won't be buying in the near term. That is not due to lack of conviction that a patient investor could do well receiving a solid 7.75%+ yield and likely a capital gain. I am definitely watching the ticker, and could redeploy some proceeds from a likely covered call execution later this summer into Condor. But your goals and analysis may differ - best wishes for investing success!

