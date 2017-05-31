Core Convictions: Foundations For Dividend Growth Investors - Part 3

In addition to those I own, I talk about other companies that could be potential core holdings for any investor.

It's my turn to name my core positions - which, I admit, are some of the most boring companies out there.

When it comes to stock investing, I admit it: I am the Baron of Boring.

Oh, I often think about being more adventurous, about traveling outside my comfort zone to see what wonders might await. But I'm usually too chicken, too cautious, too likely to factor in worst-case scenarios. And then I just buy more Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 3M (NYSE:MMM) and call it a day.

As a result, doctors are likely to prescribe that insomniacs take a look at the positions that make up the core of my portfolio.

A Hot Topic

A few weeks ago, I asked 12 Seeking Alpha contributors if they believed they had "core positions" in their portfolios and, if so, how they defined the concept. That led to Part 1 of this series. I also asked which five companies would make up each panelist's core if he or she were just now starting to build a portfolio. Their answers appeared last week in Part 2.

The two articles combined to draw nearly 900 comments, featuring discussions about various candidates for an investor's core, as well as debates about whether a portfolio even should have positions of higher "conviction."

Three of the project's panelists - Ian Bezek, Ted Fischer and RoseNose - followed with articles of their own. So did fellow contributors The Dividend Bro and Dividend Sleuth. And Seeking Alpha Dividend Editor Rebecca Corvino authored an article that featured several others weighing in on the subject.

Although it would seem we truly have explored the core of this issue, I hope one more article won't make any of y'all have a meltdown.

Before I go any further, here is a reminder of the companies chosen by the project's panelists:

Adam Aloisi: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL); East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC); Honeywell (NYSE:HON); Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL); Store Capital (NYSE:STOR).

Ian Bezek: Diageo (NYSE:DEO); Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC); Hormel (NYSE:HRL); New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB); Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Chowder: Altria (NYSE:MO); Dominion Energy (NYSE:D); Johnson & Johnson; Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG); Realty Income (NYSE:O).

David Crosetti: AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV); Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO); General Mills (NYSE:GIS); Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM); T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW).

Dividend House: 3M; AT&T (NYSE:T); Dominion Energy; Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB); Johnson & Johnson.

Ted Fischer: 3M; Apple; Johnson & Johnson; Nike (NYSE:NKE); Procter & Gamble.

Eric Landis: Altria; Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX); Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD); NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE); Realty Income.

RoseNose: 3M; Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM); Johnson & Johnson; Kimberly-Clark; WEC Energy (NYSE:WEC).

ScottU: Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO); Exxon Mobil; Johnson & Johnson; Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT); Realty Income.

Nicholas Ward: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL); Apple; Disney (NYSE:DIS); Microsoft.

Bob Wells: AT&T; Altria; Dominion Energy; Johnson & Johnson; Realty Income.

The 12th panelist, David Van Knapp, commented at length about the concept. But he said he personally does not have core positions, and he opted not to select companies for this project.

My Turn

Unlike DVK, I do have core positions. In general, they are companies in which I have greater conviction because of the quality of their business models, their long-term performance and promise, and the safety of their dividends.

I say "in general" because I hold some of my "supporting" companies in the same regard as my core positions, but they simply do not have enough size to be part of my core.

For example, Home Depot (NYSE:HD) could be a core holding for anybody. Morningstar says the home-improvement giant has "exemplary" management and a "wide" economic moat - and I agree completely. I also think it is one bricks-and-mortar retailer that will succeed despite the presence of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and other online competition.

However, I only recently added Home Depot to my portfolio, so my HD position has neither the dollar value nor income production of my core holdings. So maybe a few years from now, as I gradually build my stake in that company, I will come to regard it as core.

I own shares of 44 companies, and I consider 14 of them to be core holdings. So trying to select five for this project was like trying to select which of my two kids I like best. (Oh, who am I fooling? It's Ben. Better luck next time, Katie!)

But hey, if I expected my panelists to make difficult choices, I had to be willing to make them, too. Please try not to nod off!

Johnson & Johnson ... This was the most popular choice among the project's panelists, with six selecting it, so I won't belabor the point. If you are into Dividend Growth Investing and you don't already own JNJ, you might want to consider another strategy. Buy it, hold it, reinvest its dividends, add to it, live happily (albeit boringly) ever after.

3M ... It's kind of the JNJ of the Industrial sector - a multinational conglomerate that is into just about everything: consumer products, technology, energy, electronics, health care, construction, you name it. The company's history of dividend growth - 58 years and counting - is so delicious, no wonder its symbol is MMM. Oh, and my desk is so covered in 3M Post-it Notes that, well, I can't see my desk!

Altria ... Arguably the greatest stock ever, Big MO has the deepest moat possible: addictive products that customers must keep buying. As I wrote in 2015, there really has never been a bad time to buy Altria.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) ... Not too long ago, investors were worried that an alleged trend toward healthy eating would bury McDonald's. Management responded by launching several popular initiatives - including all-day breakfast, different-sized Big Macs, and expanded coffee menus - and the result has been improved earnings, growing same-store sales and ever more international success. Believe it or not, of all the great companies bought for the Dividend Growth 50 back on Dec. 16, 2014, it is Mickey D's that stands tallest with a 78% gain - almost triple the return of the S&P 500 Index.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) ... The newest entrant to my core, I bought my initial stake in the high-$70s, added a couple of times under $100, and just decided to dip my big toe in again at $117. The valuation is a little higher than I'd like, but I have as much trouble resisting its wide moat, exemplary management and growing dividend as I do its salty snacks. Oh, Hint of Lime Tostitos, why must you torture me so?

Because I know readers will ask, here are all of my core holdings - a group I call "DGI Superstars." The data listed are the percentage of the stock portfolio in both dollar value and income produced:

COMPANY $$$ PCT INC PCT Johnson & Johnson 6.1 4.9 McDonald's 5.4 4.0 3M 5.1 3.6 Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) 4.6 4.8 Exxon Mobil 4.4 5.0 Coca-Cola 4.4 4.3 WEC Energy 4.4 4.4 General Mills 4.3 4.3 Altria 4.3 4.2 Procter & Gamble 4.2 3.9 AT&T 4.1 3.9 Chevron (NYSE:CVX) 3.5 4.3 Pepsi 3.5 2.8 Realty Income 3.0 4.0 TOTALS 61.3 58.4

As you can see, these Fab Fourteen make up more than 60% of the value of my stock portfolio and produce nearly that high a percentage of my income. That's conviction! It's also by design. I recently sold some Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) and stopped automatically reinvesting its dividends because I did not want the speculative healthcare REIT producing as much income as my core holdings.

As you also can see, there are no tech small caps with negative earnings, no speculative BDCs, MLPs or mREITs, no high-yielders from third-world nations. Only a bunch of proven, consistent, dividend-growing blue chips that are about as exciting as Queen Elizabeth at a yawning festival.

Let's Turn Up The Volume

I already discussed Home Depot. I don't know whether or not that can be considered an "exciting" company - but compared to my core positions, it probably is. As a bonus, here are four others I feel strongly about as potential core holdings:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) ... Even though it sometimes seems a Starbucks stands on every block in every major American city, the company still has plenty of room to grow its business, both domestically and abroad. SBUX appears to be pricey, but Morningstar recently raised its Fair Value Estimate to $70, more than 10% higher than its current share price. In this screenshot from finviz.com, my favorite numbers are the 18.6% EPS growth the past 5 years and the 15.3% projected EPS growth the next 5 years:

Microsoft ... After a stretch of malaise a few years back, Softy has re-established itself as ruler of the PC software universe. It produces the dominant productivity titles used by businesses; it hit a home run with Windows 10; it has the very popular X-Box gaming system; and, as Morningstar said, MSFT is positioned very well for the future with "a clear path to long-term success as a public cloud vendor." Morningstar recently raised its Fair Value Estimate to $77, and analysts used by Fidelity give MSFT a "bullish" 7.6 score (on a 10-point scale). I recently added to my position at $67.

Visa (NYSE:V) ... I was a little surprised that not one panelist selected this omnipresent, fast-growing company. I have been thinking about buying it forever, but it always seems too darn expensive, and that certainly is the case now. But hey, my daughter threw caution to the wind and purchased Visa at $78.51/share in April 2016, and her position already is up 22%. One of these days, I'll get a clue and join Katie as a shareholder. As Value Line said:

Top-quality Visa shares would make a good addition to most investment portfolios. The stock carries our Highest rank for Safety (1), and the company earns stellar marks for Financial Strength (A++). The dividend should be raised 15%-20% annually over the next 3 to 5 years, and long-term total return potential is decent on a risk-adjusted basis.

Alphabet ... On the typical day, I "google" things at least a dozen times, and I think I'm a pretty Average Mike. Face it, this company is everywhere, and it is into almost everything - including our personal lives. Some are turned off by the latter, but it is yet another reason for its attractiveness as an investment. Like Visa, GOOGL is pretty much always richly valued. Nevertheless, it is only a matter of time before Alphabet becomes the first non-dividend-paying company I buy - even if that time doesn't arrive until the next big market pullback.

Conclusion

It's great that this series on "core positions" spurred so much conversation and interest. Even those who say they don't really buy into the concept have contributed a lot and made all of us think.

In the process, investors received dozens of companies to consider - from "the usual suspects" favored by my boring DGI colleagues, to some less-covered names, to several that pay little or no dividends.

I thank the 12 panelists for giving their time - not only in making their selections and sharing their thought processes, but also for being active in the comment streams. This truly was a collaborative effort.

That's all for now, folks. Time to take a nap - and dream about the humdrum Divvy Dollars that stream into my account each month!

