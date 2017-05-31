J.B. Hunt Has Fallen 15% YTD, And May Have Further To Go

J.B. Hunt Transportation's (JBHT) stock has been under pressure. Since the beginning of the year, the transporters share price has fallen from around $100 to around $85 per share. After the 15% decline, do the financial metrics match up with a bullish case for J.B. Hunt, or will the headwinds continue to perpetuate future volatility.

J.B. Hunt has had a couple of earnings challenges over the past year. First, the stock has missed analyst expectations in two of the last four quarterly earnings reports. J.B. Hunt is also experiencing significant earnings headwinds. Over the prior four quarters, earnings growth has been at or below 1%. While many of the S&P 500's earnings problems were tied directly to revenue, that was not totally the case with J.B. Hunt. Over the same period, revenue growth exceeded earnings growth, indicating that management has struggled to control costs.

While analysts are expecting good earnings growth over the next three years, confidence seems to be waning. Earnings expectations are down 5% for the last three quarters of 2017 and down 3% for 2018 from expectations a quarter ago. These downward revisions appear to be the norm as analysts have done it several times over the previous five quarters. This casts doubt into both future earnings growth and expectations.

One silver lining for investors may lie in J.B. Hunt's modest dividend. While only yielding slightly more than 1.1%, J.B. Hunt's free cash flow has improved greatly since 2014. With $254 million in free cash flow over the previous twelve months, J.B. Hunt clearly is generating enough cash to cover its projected $104 million dividend over the next twelve months.

Overall, while J.B. Hunt has dropped by roughly 15% in 2017, the fall may not be over. Signs of cost control issues are indicative in the company's revenue growth outpacing its earnings growth. Until investors see improved metrics or improved confidence in forward earnings among analysts, J.B. Hunt's share price will continue to struggle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.