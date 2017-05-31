Will The Rally Of Caterpillar Continue?

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) has enjoyed a remarkably strong rally since it bottomed early last year. To be sure, the stock has essentially doubled during this period. This strong outperformance has mostly resulted from the fact that the company has been exceeding the analysts' estimates in recent quarters. However, the stock has now approached its all-time high. Therefore, it is natural to wonder whether the rally can continue.

First of all, there are some positive signs in the performance of Caterpillar, which have supported its rally. More specifically, after 4 consecutive years of plunging sales, the company is now expected to grow its revenues by 4% this year. Even better, it is expected to grow its adjusted earnings per share [EPS] from $3.42 to $4.07. Moreover, it has beaten the analysts' estimates by a wide margin for 4 consecutive quarters. Therefore, there are some substantial factors behind the breathless rally of the stock.

In addition, while some investors claim that Caterpillar has been paying a dividend that is much higher than its earnings and thus unsustainable, this is not entirely true. On the one hand, the company paid an annual dividend of $3.08 per share last year while it incurred a loss of $0.11 per share. However, dividends are paid via the free cash flows, not the earnings. Therefore, as the company generated free cash flows of $2.7 B last year, it easily covered its annual dividend of $1.8 B. Moreover, as the company generated free cash flow of $1 B in Q1, it is likely to easily maintain its current dividend. All in all, while the dividend may seem unsustainable on the surface, the free cash flows of the company are sufficient to support it.

However, there are some strong caveats on the optimism for the stock. More precisely, the management recently more than doubled its guidance for the restructuring costs of this year, from $0.5 B to $1.25 B. In this way, it pronouncedly raised its guidance for the adjusted EPS of this year, from $2.90 to $3.75. However, the restructuring costs are far from non-recurring for the company. To be sure, the company has been using them to the extreme for several years and hence its reported earnings have been far lower than its adjusted earnings. While investors can ignore the reported results in a special year, they should not ignore them when they are completely different from the adjusted results for many years in a row.

It is also worth noting that the company is sitting on a huge debt load. More specifically, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) currently stands at $39.3 B, which is worth about 17 times the expected earnings of this year. This is a remarkably huge debt load. Even worse, as the interest rates are on the rise, the interest expense is likely to grow and "eat" a higher portion of the operating income of the company. In the most recent quarter, the interest expense ate an already markedly high portion, i.e., 30%, of the operating income. Fortunately for the shareholders, the company has been reducing its net debt in recent years, albeit slowly.

Investors should also note that the stock is trading at a markedly rich valuation. To be sure, it is currently trading at a forward P/E=26. On the one hand, a high P/E ratio can be somewhat justified near the bottom of the cycle of cyclical stocks. This is indeed the case for Caterpillar and hence investors should not expect the stock to trade at a normal P/E ratio, around 15. On the other hand, the elevated P/E of the stock has already priced many years of growth ahead. The oil market was in a bubble state during 2012-2014 and hence the company is not likely to return to the performance of that period for the foreseeable future. Therefore, as the energy & transportation segment generates almost 40% of the total sales of the company, the latter is not likely to achieve its record results of 2012 any time soon. Consequently, the stock is hardly justified to trade around its all-time highs. As a result, if an unforeseen headwind shows up in the next few years, the correction of the stock will probably be violent.

To sum up, Caterpillar may continue to rally, as the market can remain overly optimistic for extended periods. When a stock has such a strong positive momentum, it is likely to maintain it, at least in the short term. However, the fundamentals of the company do not seem to justify a continuation of this rally. As the oil market will not return to its bubble status any time soon, the stock is hardly justified to be approaching its all-time high. In addition, it is not a sound investing strategy to bet that the market will continue to be overly optimistic on a stock. Consequently, while the stock may continue to advance in the short term, I recommend staying away from the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.