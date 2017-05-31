Chevron Makes A Profit But Still Bleeds Cash

Bull thesis rests on new projects coming online with better margins than Chevron's current portfolio, with all eyes on the Gorgon LNG, Permian, and USGS petrochemical projects.

Positive and negative implications of Chevron Corporation's Q1 results now that $50 oil is here to stay.

Now that the OPEC deal has been extended for another nine months, it looks like $50/barrel oil prices are here to stay for a while longer. Investors can use first quarter results to get an idea of what to expect in Q2, and Chevron Corporation's (NYSE:CVX) shareholders have plenty to consider.

Quick Q1 breakdown

Chevron Corporation posted $2.7 billion in net income during the first quarter, aided by a $600 million gain from divestments. Stacked up against $725 million in losses during the quarter a year earlier, that turnaround inspires a decent bit of hope all things considered. During the downturn, Chevron's downstream division did what it could to offset massive upstream losses.

When Chevron's $1.46 billion loss from its upstream division turned into a $1.52 billion gain last quarter, company-wide profit became possible again. Its downstream unit generated $926 million in net income in Q1 2017, up 26% from a year ago, along with a couple hundred million in "other" income.

Earnings improvements and cash flow

Below is a look at Chevron's earnings versus Q1 2016. As you can see improvements in its operations (more output, lower costs) added $460 million to its net income. That pales in comparison to the $1.69 billion positive impact better realizations had.

The cash flow picture wasn't awful but wasn't great either. Sure, Chevron was able to fully cover its capex but it didn't come close to covering its dividend.

$3.9 billion in operating cash flow ($4.8 billion w/o negative working capital effects) exceeded $3.3 billion in capital expenditures but $2 billion in dividend payments ($5.3 billion combined) meant only asset sales enabled Chevron to pocket cash.

As Chevron's capex spend moves up over the coming quarters by around $1 billion and crude prices tread water, expect its outspend in Q2 to look more viscous. Only $60 Brent will bridge that gap.

So what can Chevron investors look forward to?

While the cash flow outlook is bleak there are still several things Chevron can be optimistic about this year. On the downstream front, the start of driving season will see higher volumes at its refineries and improving crack spreads (started moving up in late-March) will boost its margins. Larger volumes with better margins will provide a nice bump up in Chevron's downstream income for Q2 and Q3, before falling in Q4 as seasonal trends start working against the firm.

Chevron's downstream unit includes refineries and petrochemical plants, which will soon be joined by the USGC Petrochemical Project. A 50/50 JV between Chevron and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), Chevron Phillips Chemical is developing an ethane cracker and two polyethylene units to capitalize on strong global plastics demand and cheap US feedstocks (dry gas and ethane specifically). It is estimated this project with cost $6 billion to bring online.

Operations should commence by the end of this year, providing a material uplift in Chevron's bottom line heading into next year. While that project most likely won't impact its stock price until the income starts rolling in it's something to look forward to.

After global oil prices managed to hold around $50/barrel, Chevron decided to follow the pack and step up its game in the Permian Basin. New wells in the core part of the Permian are supposed to generate very stronger returns at $50 WTI and break even on an incremental basis around $30 (loaded with caveats), but that is based off the performance of the top tier operators with much smaller overhead.

Chevron will never be able to as financially nimble as those firms, so it will have to try and match those top tier well results. The oil major is currently running 12 rigs across its massive unconventional Permian position, along with interests in 13 gross non-operated rigs.

Net Permian production rose by 35,000 BOE/d in Q1 2017 from a year prior, reaching 150,000 BOE/d net. As Chevron ramps up to 20 operated rigs by the end of 2018, it will be able to meet its production growth target of 20% - 35% CAGR.

Management is seeking to swap acreage so Chevron can optimize its drilling strategy. Having acreage closer together generates huge amounts of cost savings through efficiency gains (less rig downtime, centralized facilities) and the ability to deploy longer laterals. Management has identified 150,000 - 200,000 acres to "as candidates for swaps, leases or sales."

Investors could expect to see some minor Permian divestments (so small might not be openly mentioned) as part of Chevron's larger asset sale program to plug its cash flow shortfall, but that will be immaterial as the best acreage is kept in-house.

Another huge catalyst Chevron Corporation's shareholders can bank on is the first chapter in the Gorgon LNG story coming to a close as all three trains are now online. Chevron Corporation plans to double its net production from the massive project by next year, which interested investors can read about here.

New project bull thesis

Going forward, the bull thesis for Chevron banks on new projects coming online that supposedly sport better margins than its average portfolio where it stands today (which has seen margins at constant prices improve considerably, in part due to third party price deflation that won't last forever).

This will bring down its DD&A and operating expenses on a company-wide basis, in theory, resulting in better margins and larger profit streams. However, project delays and mechanical issues make that story a lot less rosy than it appears on the surface. Operational execution will make or break that thesis.

Ultimately oil & gas prices are king of course, but Chevron needs to focus on what it can control.

Final thoughts

Chevron Corporation is back to generating a profit, but cash flow neutrality remains a distant dream. Keeping the favorable impacts of turning major petrochemical, shale, and LNG projects online in mind, that won't be enough to bridge capital expenditure and dividend payments with operating cash flow streams. Only $60 Brent will do the trick. So Chevron Corporation is stuck in a situation where it's profitable but bleeding cash, with oil prices being the only way out.

