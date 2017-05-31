AT&T's (T) Management Presents at the Cowen and Company 45th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Broker's Conference Transcript

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cowen and Company 45th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

May 31, 2017, 12:00 PM ET

Colby Synesael

Good afternoon. My name is Colby Synesael and I am the communications, infrastructure and telecom services analyst here at Cowen.

Welcome today to one of Cowen's CMT conference. What I am going to do now is I am going to introduce Jeff Solomon who is the President of Cowen. He is going to speak for a few minutes to you about our business and then we're going to do a follow-up with a fireside chat with John Donovan, who is the Chief Strategy Officer at AT&T.

So, with that, let me introduce Jeff.

Colby Synesael

Thank you, Jeff. So, as I mentioned, we're here with John Donovan, who is the Chief Strategy officer of AT&T. John I believe you have a few quick remarks with regards to Reg F and then we can start.

John Donovan

You can sit for that.

Colby Synesael

All right. Thank you.

John Donovan

No, I wanted to recognize our attorney's great work and reference to safe harbor statements. We'll be making forward-looking statements. So, SEC filings are on the website if you have any questions, I'll direct you there.

Colby Synesael

Great. So, I think what's really cool about having you here up on stage with me is that there are so many different areas that we can talk about that aren’t just applicable to AT&T but really the broader TMT space.

So hopefully we'll get to a bunch of them today, but what I wanted to do is wanted to start off with the wireless network and in wireless, we've entered an era of unlimited data and AT&T specifically is focused on building that with content including your DirecTV Now OTT video offers as a way to differentiate yourself in the market.

Can help us get a sense what impact Unlimited has had on your network and some of the things that you've done to try and ensure that the quality of the network experience doesn’t suffer.

John Donovan

Sure, our network has held up very well. The quality of our network -- wireless network has been great, but if you think about how we've deployed capacity, we have always tried to keep the invisible parts of the network, the ground-based network well ahead of the capacity and so for us, we always will deploy capacity a couple quarters in advance based on the trajectory of what we saw in the industry.

And so, the factory size that we had was always based on what we forecasted the consumption to be and so it changes the game, but I think we're very well positioned both with the assets we have in spectrum and with the processes we have in place to deploy capacity and staff in front of it.

So, it's not an overwhelming concern for us. We I think are well-prepared to continue down this path.

Colby Synesael

And now that you've won FirstNet, how quickly can we expect you to deploy the WCS and AWS-3 spectrum which you already had as well as the 700-megahertz spectrum you were receiving from FirstNet and more broadly how long do you expect your current spectrum holdings to be able to support the growth in traffic is the past that you're expecting?

John Donovan

Well spectrum is a very local business and that every market is slightly different and unique in its characteristics but if I were to generalize, I would say, roughly we have now with the winner FirstNet, we have 60 megahertz of deployable spectrum and their economies now that we are embarking on this unlimited phase in the industry that we're going to be out there touching an economy to go deploy all of that at once and that's the intention that we have.

We'll deploy 700 that came from FirstNet, the WCS and the AWS spectrum in each of the markets we go in all at the same time.

Colby Synesael

And as it relates to the 60 megahertz that you have and that we're in an unlimited world now, is that going to be enough you believe to support us for the next several years in terms of what you're going to need to continue to offer unlimited products and continue to maintain the quality of the network?

John Donovan

Yes, and I think that when you look back at AWS-3 option and our strategy there and you look at FirstNet and our strategy there, we thought that it was vital that we have that runway that runs from today through 2020 where we had visibility, known spectrum, we had a deployment strategy that would allow for explosive growth.

The acceleration of that with the unlimited programs that are out there now doesn't change the overall thesis. The video usage on the mobile network has been operating in a really rapid growth trajectory for quite some time now.

So that was our strategy all along is to ensure that we had sufficient spectrum runway because the most effective way to deploy capacity is with spectrum.

Colby Synesael

And maybe just before we go a little bit further, can you just quickly describe to the audience what FirstNet is and what just happened there?

John Donovan

Well the government has been working for years and years to design a first responders network and with that, they had allocated spectrum 20 megahertz of spectrum in the 700 band and working through a design of what that network would look like and so the request for proposal that came from the FirstNet organization was really public-private partnership, but also a dedicated and commercial prioritization scheme that I think was an extremely clever way to approach the problem of getting interoperability for all the first responders nationally.

And so, we were delighted to have been selected to partner with the government and we're now working through the process of putting together state plans and working our way towards getting the states in a position to evaluate the program.

Colby Synesael

So, I believe you'll be posting the plans in June. I think they got to the governors June 19, but any sense that…

John Donovan

Give or take a day.

Colby Synesael

Give or take a day. Well that came from FirstNet you said that, but any sense at this juncture how many states you expect will participate or maybe asked differently why a state might elect not to sign up?

John Donovan

Well if you look at the needs of the first responder, we think that FirstNet did an excellent job of understanding what would be the criteria that a state would use to evaluate being in and so it's coverage, its reliability, it's -- not only in a normal state of affairs, but in an emergency how does capacity get consumed in the network? What features do you need to ensure that the first responders get the prioritization on the network?

And so, I think once the states have an opportunity to evaluate in totality what it means to be in and what would be necessary to be out, I think it's a very compelling proposition for the states to join and we expected that most if not all will and we believe that we're going to have a very compelling case for.

Colby Synesael

And when will the build commence and I know you have five years to build out for FirstNet, but realistically what would you like to see happen?

John Donovan

It's a milestone based program and so we're going to move as fast as we can. We started earlier this year in viewing the planning for it so that when the award would be made, we would be ready to move extremely quickly and so a lot of the things that you need from a software perspective are already in the process of production.

So, we think by the end of this year, we're going to have features for the states that will allow them to opt in even before the 700-megahertz spectrum is deployed. They’ll have an opportunity to get on our commercial network and have features like ruthless preemption, which is when all hackers breaking loose and there's a need for a first responder to get a channel on the network, they’ll get that prioritization to get them that channel.

And so as early as 2017, the minute they're ready, we're going to have some features that will provide them benefits immediate.

Colby Synesael

So, the network buildout for FirstNet could start as early as late this year as opposed to 2018.

John Donovan

That's correct.

Colby Synesael

And from a CapEx perspective your CFO, John Stephens has indicated that you guys could be at the higher end of your $22 billion range this year in part because of FirstNet. Do you think that we're going to remain in an elevated level through the next few years as we get this network filled out?

John Donovan

On a gross basis, yes there is going to be a buildout capital program will increase. On a net basis, the capital intensity won't rise because of the nature of the reimbursement that comes FirstNet for the $6.5 billion right and the upward bias for this year is really a deployment reimbursement timing kind of issue.

Colby Synesael

And just to sum up on FirstNet before we move on to another topic, how big of a deal then was FirstNet for AT&T? When you think of the other companies that may have been bidding for that as well, what position did this, what's the competitive position that this put you in?

John Donovan

Oh, my goodness, it's like the net -- the engineers are in charge again. When you think about how we've deploying, we've had a theoretical advantage with Spectrum and that theoretical advantage was converting now to a practical advantage with this deployment strategy.

And so, what FirstNet has allowed us to do is unlock an opportunity for us to get a very economical way to deploy all of the spectrum that's out there and it also though has an opportunity for us to get our white space in coverage cared for and so our network is now going to be more comprehensive, faster and more reliable.

So, for the engineer in me, the network side of things, it really is a great opportunity for us to take our wireless network to the next level.

Colby Synesael

So, to put words in your mouth, you have 40 megahertz of spectrum that was sitting by itself that you would have loved to deploy. You're now getting an additional 20, but there is a cost to deploying that first 40 megahertz. You now effectively have a partner who is going to financially enable you to do that all in one follow through, which is going to give you the capacity so that if we are competing in an unlimited world, you're going to be able to keep up with that perhaps more so than your competitors, correct?

John Donovan

Absolutely.

Colby Synesael

Now want to shift over to Millimeter Wave Spectrum.

John Donovan

Sure.

Colby Synesael

So, you recently bought Millimeter Wave Spectrum with your acquisition of FiberTower and recently lost out on a bidding war through Straight Path, do you consider Millimeter Wave Spectrum the next beachfront spectrum and in what function do you expect to utilize the Millimeter Wave Spectrum you received with FiberTower?

John Donovan

Several questions nested in there. Increasingly, spectrum is becoming real estate and it's harder to discern beachfront versus the stuff that you have here in the city that just faces the next building and that is because once you have your coverage layer set, the economics of your footprint get established.

And so now you start to think about what's best for carrying video? What's best for the cheapest equipment the economics and so what's important about Millimeter Wave is it's the launch spectrum for 5G and 5G as a network is the most amazing technology that I've seen in like my whole career maybe IP is on par with it but a few other things and so it was important to us to get spectrum to launch 5G to be in the early 5G game and so that's what FiberTower afforded us the opportunity to get launch spectrum.

Now we're going to want to augment that with some additional spectrum for capacity in Millimeter Wave over time, but there is a spectrum auction planned from the FCC that will be aftermarket opportunities we think as well.

Colby Synesael

So, you're going to be utilizing the millimeter wave spectrum for 5G intentions and I think -- and so two things, one is that you're not intending to use that for wireless back half which is how this type of spectrum is being used historically speaking.

And then secondly, this is more around mobile solutions as opposed to fixed wireless, is that fair?

John Donovan

Well it's not entirely accurate in that there is something that's very different about 5G than the industry has ever done. Historically in the industry, we went into a standards process so that we could interoperate so that cell phones would hand calls from tower to tower that AT&T could hand off to Verizon and T-Mobile and Sprint and vice versa.

And so those processes tended to take years as specifications got written. What's different in 5G is it's being written in two tranches. The first tranche, the first release is for fixed and it defines the radio access network so that that that innovation can happen and that's predominantly for fixed.

And then the subsequent release of the standard will include mobility, handoffs, the interoperability sorts of things and so it's been broken into two releases and so the first release is one that everybody wants to be involved in because this technology is so transformative and so we're in that game and we've been -- we set up trials last year in Austin and we're in several other locations now.

We started looking specific used cases, we're looking at DirecTV and a video delivery product. We're also doing some point-to-point for enterprises, we'll sort of think of it as a campus environment and those be important used cases early and we're learning.

One of the things you trial is you trial for the technology and we're really happy with where we are. We're getting 14 gig at 3 milliseconds of latency. That's stunning. That's real time, that's faster than perception for you and so the technology is right on track.

Then you look at and say what else do you learn in the trial. When you learn things like do I have to dispatch a technician, how big is the form factor, can I put it inside the building, does it have to be outside the building and those are the things that we're going to be learning throughout the remainder of this year and into next year, so we get our entire deployment strategy.

And so, we want to be involved early and often as they say in all of the used cases that are going to be out there for 5G.

Colby Synesael

There is a good amount of people in the industry that remain skeptical about the use of millimeter wave. What do you think, that's being appreciated, or it's being discounted by those who might be feeling that while thinking about this maybe how we thought about 10 years ago?

John Donovan

Well it's a mesh technology and so I think a lot of folks think of Millimeter Wave for its short propagation characteristics, but as you start to think about how you would deploy it into buildings and so on, it's going to be deploying more like Swiss cheese and that's different than I think some of the historical ways that deployments have happened.

But I'll remind you in that second release of 5G we're going to have it working on all the spectrum bands that are out there. So, it's going to affect the entire network ultimately.

Colby Synesael

You've now talked about something last night where 5G is going to be deployed differently than how we thought about 2G, 3G and 4G from the inside out. Maybe you could talk about how you guys are seeing that…

John Donovan

Yeah and so that fits very well with the concept of this gig zones as you think about it and so you look at high consumption zones in the outdoors, that will be a really good used case for this, but then another one that's very good is where you would go point-to-point and then distribute it locally with Wi-Fi for instance.

And so, the analogy I always use is that the industry grew up where we were lighting buildings from the parking lot. We were beaming signals eight miles to go make connections and so the smaller footprint isn't that troublesome because every day as the consumption and wireless network goes up and up and up and up, it makes more sense to do things from the inside out and so we like the building from the inside, not from the parking lot and so, the denser the network over time, the more practical that is.

Colby Synesael

There are three attributes that's being talked about 5G right now. One is enhanced mobile broadband effectively making things faster in terms of megabit per second. The second one is massive machine type communications or the enablement of IOT and then the last one is ultrareliable in the latency communications 10 milliseconds may be sub 5 milliseconds.

Of those factors what do you think are going to be the most game changing and how does somebody like AT&T participate in that revenue opportunity?

John Donovan

Yeah so you missed two of them. There is two others that a not a lot of people are talking about. One is the software defined from the beginning, that a radically different thing and for AT&T as the leader in software defined networking, that's crucial.

And then the last one is it's going to have in band telemetry. So, it's going to have tremendous bigdata capabilities for how we manage the network. So, if you go back to your three throughput and latency while, the most, the glamour shot is always what's the speed. I think the gamechanger in 5G is the latency because real-time networks change everything.

So, let me just give you an example. If you're going to do an autonomous car, you're making a decision right now about how -- where am I going to control the car from? The tradeoff is do I want to do it from a live map and the map is the control. So, I want to do it from the network. Which things do I do from the network and so a simple example is if I go kick over one of those orange barrels that's out on the street and it's in the street, the first autonomous car that comes up there has a problem.

And then now that problem has to be dealt with for the entire network so that routes change and so there is a central function and a local function. Now if you say the network is real time, then you can start to move those decisions out of the car and put them into the network.

And so how maps get structured, how autonomous cars get control changes? Same with virtual reality. Virtual reality, if you have to rearrange all your furniture in your house and tether yourself to a machine, that evolution of moving from that to a power pack in your pocket, you get a 5G network, virtual reality can not only be outdoors.

You can have very small form factors because you can do a lot of that computes in the network and so real-time here is about architectural shifts to everything we're touching.

Colby Synesael

And I think just use the car example, the benefits there would be rather than having a lot of sophisticated equipment in the car, which will be expensive per car, you could ultimately have that placed in the network once, which would be very cost saving I would think to those that are building out these solutions and then part of that would be that you're having some of that compute if you'll being done on the edge, which is part of I think the mobile edge compute of portion of 5G and some of that is actually still going to be done in the core.

John Donovan

Yes so, let me give you some perimeter math if you will in networking. If you think about our big data centers, think of give or take 40 datacenters and then you think about 4,600 central offices and then you think about 70,000 cell sites and then you think about 400,000 in network terminals; those are all positions, real estate positions with connectivity positioning that allows us to fundamentally rethink where we put things.

So, the network itself moves from a connection to an experience that can include the compute for instance and so what we thought of as the network will evolve and so I realize I'm kind of on the back of 5G here. So, we're a few years out, but I think it fundamentally reshapes the configuration of networks and what we think of as a network.

Colby Synesael

Part of 5G is obviously small cells, how quickly does AT&T need to start building that out and where are you today in that development?

John Donovan

Yes, this year we'll deploy thousands and what we want to do is we want to gain the experience. There are certain spots in our network that are ideal for it. There are certain locations that we've tagged as ones that we think we need to be early in to gain right of way.

So we're prudently saying what do we have to do this year and it numbers in the few thousand and then you look at that over time, when do you want to deploy? We even deployed as late as possible where you get favorable economics.

Our strategy overall is to take advantage of the spectrum, take advantage of our tower density at 70,000, do small cells to supplement that and get our cost of small cell deployment as low as possible, do it as late as possible and then ramp to the speed that you need.

Colby Synesael

So, compared to others out there that might be talking more aggressive about rolling out small cells today, when you think of the opportunity tied to 5G, you still think of that as still several years out at least on the mobile side and from that perspective, you're willing to wait to build out in an aggressive manner thinking that over the next several years, the cost of building those small cells will come down.

John Donovan

Correct and I think that we have a fiber footprint and right-of-way access footprint that makes us not feel terribly nervous about that strategy.

Colby Synesael

I want you to talk about towers.

John Donovan

Sure.

Colby Synesael

So, at another conference recently when referring to macro towers, Bill Hogg said AT&T has found new suppliers with a new business model that is more sustainable and that AT&T is talking to existing suppliers to embrace this model.

Can you explain what you want to see reworked with the current power operators that you're working with and perhaps shed some light on the magnitude of towers that you're looking to see these changes made at.

John Donovan

Well I think that the structure of the tower industry now if I could draw an analogy it's like we rent an apartment and then I have to -- I am charged every time I've take an appliance into the apartment and plug it in, that's not really tied to the economics of the industry that we're in.

And so, what we're really after is more of the model that's square footage, square inch based, more of a real estate model as opposed to a technology or a touch model and so as Bill pointed out rightly, the model that exists today isn't sustainable for the industry and so we are looking at alternative suppliers as we build going forward.

We're going to do a lot of our own building where it's economical and then we're just looking to bend that curve

Colby Synesael

And in terms of when you say building on your own, are you willing to get back into the tower business yourself or are you speaking more from the perspective you want to use new third parties to help build those towers for you?

John Donovan

Either one. A lot of the tower company's purchases in the first place were to buy towers that we had built. One of our core competencies as a company is building networks. We've got a 142 years of experience doing that and so we're good builders and we're going to go build and so we don't want to say we're going to do all of anything because there are situations where we go to third parties for a build.

There are some where we will attach to existing towers, where we think they have the right economics and there is some where we will go ourselves.

Colby Synesael

You're good at sales leaseback with Crown Castle a few years ago and if I remember correctly, that's with a 2% escalator and effectively if it touches on the tower, I think you have two cell sites. So effectively no amendment is required, so the amendment of revenue.

Is that a good model for what you're trying to get to?

John Donovan

And when we did that, we contemplated these touches and so that was a structure that I think works for us.

Colby Synesael

Based on the requirements for FirstNet, it sounds like you'll have to start rolling out as early as late this year and considering your One Touch approach, a lot of these decisions are going to have to be figured out shortly. With that said, is there enough time for you to be in a strong position to negotiate with the towers to get what you want and still meet the requirements that you need to for FirstNet?

John Donovan

Yes, we're confident, we can pull that off.

Colby Synesael

And then the last question on this is, based on the conversations you're having with your current tower partners, how well do you think it is that they're going to meet the demand or you're going to be able to come to an agreement with them around the terms that you're looking for them to change?

John Donovan

We've been in discussions with the major tower companies for months now and we're optimistic.

Colby Synesael

I want to shift over to SDN and NFV, AT&T has been a leader in SDN and NFV and today I believe about 34% of your network functions are virtualized and you're on pace for 55% by year-end. How responsible are these initiatives for the improvements we've seen in wireline margins of late and how much more savings can we expect to see from these initiatives?

John Donovan

Well I think John Stephens is the last several -- on the last several earnings calls about the trajectory and so we're very confident that we have a sustainable program here. Software defined networking is the hardest part of your program is on anything that you do technologically is the 5% to 30% because that's where you've got to get your economics worked out, that's where you've got to get your processes worked out and that's what's going to drive your efficiency.

And so, for us in software defined networking last year was that year. We went from 6% to 34% and so this year getting 34% -- going from 34% to 55%, which we're on track to do seems like a formidable task as put out. I was telling my team; this year is easier than last year.

So, I think we've hit the tipping point is what I'm saying. By the end of this year, we're going to be doing more things in software than we are the old way and so there's really no return. So, our operational processes move from blended to transformed and that's really a big part of this is capital is far more efficient and we've been getting the last five years on a -- when you look at our cost per gig carried, we've actually beat Moore's law.

And the only way to beat Moore's law is to get out of silica and get into software and so you when we look back over the last 30 years, for 25 of those 30 years, we didn't keep pace with compute, or software development, or storage, or Moore's law.

So, networking was the laggard here and so the last five years at AT&T, the software-defined networking has been transformative in not only the economics that you point out, but it has us in this curve of speed that we're just faster at deploying capacity. We're faster at how we manage the business and when you're faster, you're more efficient, time is silent.

Colby Synesael

What's been the response from the OEMs that you're working with and those that have historically been implanted in that network? Are they following in mind with where you need them to go?

John Donovan

I think that the traumas is over. I think that the spectrum was everything from sheer delight to sheer terror, but I think it's no longer this mythical spooky thing in the resistance of can it work? Those sorts of things are behind us and in order to do that we had to develop a lot of what were OEM products ourselves and it wasn't because we wanted to go back to the Western electric days.

It was because we wanted -- we had to show them it could be done and then go back into those same supply chain folks and have them build from that. So, we've done a lot of work self-perform in software the last five years and we've pushed most of it into open source as you've seen.

We've put one of the biggest projects ever landed in open source. We put out a few months ago in the Linux Foundation, which is basically the network operating system. We wrote an operating system for all of networking and then gave it away.

And so, for my own team internally, imagine there's a few crazy moments where I'm with my own team. One of them is I said if people are going to believe us, I am going to start putting your compensation metrics out in public. So, there aren’t many people who like when we say we're going from 34 to 55, we're calling our shots January, February or March, we're calling our shots on all the major stuff so that the whole industry can look at it, so OEMs can look at it.

And then the other thing is the day I told them we have to innovate faster than others can copy because in order for this to work, we're going to have to give a bunch of our work away and that's what we've been doing.

Colby Synesael

On the product side, you've developed a net bound product now more recently FlexWare leveraging the FDN and NFV platform. First of all, can you talk to us about what FlexWare is and that's the newer of the two.

And then secondly, where are some of the other initiatives we can see coming out of AT&T because of this move to the software defined network?

John Donovan

Well FlexWare is if you think of it it's an app store for enterprises that does networking and that's the only app you have. So, you have a white box piece of hardware and you need a firewall and you can drag-and-drop a firewall. You need a voice over IP service you can drag-and-drop one.

You need a WAN accelerating you can drag-and-drop one and so it literally takes on premise networking for enterprises and makes it like an app store, except what used to be major appliances that got racked and stacked are now just software and that's what FlexWare is.

FlexWare is not only networking, it's the ancillary functions that a network needs beyond a carrier environment on a simple to consume software model.

Colby Synesael

And then I just want to shift over and talk about project AirGig and we have about three minutes left, so project AirGig, you're calling it one of the most ambitious and inventive projects in AT&T lab's history, which is obviously a very bold statement considering labs has invented.

Help us understand what project AirGig is exactly and how game changing this could?

John Donovan

Well project AirGig is it's a wireless signal that propagates alongside or on a power cable, not through and that's the thing not a lot of people understand is that we are using plastic components that are super inexpensive and launching a signal that goes a very long distance, very reliably, at a very high speed along or adjacent to a power line.

And so, for us it's a game changer on a cost basis because the components are small, sample and plastic performance wise. It's got extraordinary capabilities and so we're going to be in trials this year. So, it's a real thing.

We're going to have to work through -- we know the technology works, but we need to understand is how does it work in the field, what's our design criteria for things like how long -- how far down a wire can we reliably propagate, but that would basically say broadband infrastructure is deployable at affordable rates everywhere there is aboveground power, which is pretty profound.

Colby Synesael

So where would you deploy this technology and how pervasive do you think it ultimately could be then?

John Donovan

Mexico, rural areas, it could be used for front hall, backhaul, for 5G. It can be used as a point to point. So, it has a lot of used cases. We're going to look in trials here. We're going to go into rural areas because one of the earliest used cases we would like to see it applied into is a replacement for some of the legacy broadband we have that's ADSL that's really expensive to go upgrade.

Colby Synesael

Just then a last question and really for the entire conversation, does this work with fiber or does this replace fiber in some situations?

John Donovan

It would augment a fiber deployment and what it would be, would be unique. If it's not, you need fiber in this. So, the way we think about it is we need to evolve our entire network to a gig. So, we're looking at G.fast for apartments. We're looking at 5G fixed as we talked about earlier. We're looking at fiber to the home. We're looking at AirGig.

So, we're taking our entire footprint and we're trying to maximize the solution set we have, so we can serve every customer the most economical way possible with a gig and low latency and that's the objective we have. It's going to take years to get there, but we're going to press every one of those dimensions because there's no one access technology that we think is going to carry the day and win be ubiquitous.

Colby Synesael

With that, we're out of time. So, thank you very much for being here. We appreciate it.

John Donovan

Thank you, Colby.

