Did GNC Overcommit?

GNC's (NYSE: GNC) management indisputably planted its flag on the company's first quarter conference call by declaring estimated free cash flows for the year of $250 million. In many cases, analysts were skeptical as reflected by the questions during the call as well as the research notes issued afterwards. We believe that the $250 million free cash flow target will become a critical standard by which the company's performance will be assessed going forward based on management's specific definition of this target.

The obvious questions therefore are - what would it take for the company to achieve $250 million in free cash flow for the year and how realistic are those outcomes?

The reality is that, in our assessment, the pathways available to GNC to achieve this target are relatively limited short of a major corporate transaction. The available primary avenues are: profitability, refranchising, and inventory management, with payables a secondary opportunity, or more likely some combination of all of the above methods.

However, the company's ability to reach the goal isn't the only consideration; the method by which the company achieves the goal, and the ability to continue generating free cash flows at that rate, are critical to assessing the company's ability to quickly pay down debt. In this case, transitory cash flow items, such as reductions in inventory through inventory management which are generally not repeatable year after year, are less valuable from a business standpoint than recurring sources of cash flow such as improvements in gross margin. It's therefore important not only to assess whether the company can achieve the free cash flow target but how the company may achieve the target. We provide an initial assessment of the available options, their potential, and the likelihood in this article.

The data included in this article is primarily sourced from our financial model of the company which is based on the company's reported financial information from annual and quarterly reports going back to at least 2012. We determined a base case using information from the first quarter conference call (i.e., slightly declining to slightly increasing same store sales comparisons over the course of the year and rising gross margin) and tested various factors individually and in combination to determine potential free cash flow outcomes.

Base Case

We first evaluated a base case over the remaining three quarters of the year incorporating marginal sequential improvement in same store sales (-2%, 0%, and 2%, respectively) and marginal sequential improvements in gross margins (31%, 32%, and 33%) to establish a baseline. We also assumed, for the baseline, no improvement in inventory management, no further material refranchising activities, no material changes in accounts payables, and consistent receivables and prepaid item experience. The base case is presented here:

The base case results in free cash flow of just over $143 million ($155 million if using the street earnings estimate, as noted below), implying a margin of $95 million - $117 million which must come from the sources identified at the beginning of the article.

We should note that our base case assessment projects earnings per share for the year of $1.18, less than the current market estimate of $1.35. The difference, assuming no impact to other case items, would be about $12 million in additional cash flow.

We then varied items independently, i.e., changes in same store sales, changes in gross margin, changes in inventory turnover, etc., to determine the relative impact of various on free cash flows. Our analysis determined the following:

Same Store Sales

Free cash flow is not significantly impacted by changes in same store sales in our financial model. The conclusion at first appears counterintuitive since rising sales would increase gross profit and would increase net income. However, while net income does rise, the company's receivables which have been relatively constant as a percentage of revenues over time adjust accordingly and absorb much of the cash flow impact of net income independent of any impact from increased inventory or payables to support higher revenues. Of course, the company could improve receivable collections or receivables collections may adjust as sales increase, but the magnitude of the change required to materially contribute to reaching the company's free cash flow goal of $250 million is improbable. We consider changes in same store sales to be an insignificant factor, all else being equal, in achieving the company's free cash flow target.

This conclusion is particularly troubling given the strong growth in transaction and same store sales experience in earlier pilot stores unless these can be meaningfully translated into gross margin improvements, as discussed in the next section.

Gross Margin

Free cash flow is materially impacted by changes in the gross margin. The progressive improvement in gross margin from quarter to quarter from 30.5% in the first quarter (after excluding the impact of the final period of Gold Card deferred revenue) to the company's stated high end target of 33% in the fourth quarter alone results in an improvement in free cash flow of approximately $25 million. In fact, every percentage point of gross margin improvement in any given quarter increases free cash flow by approximately $4 million. Gross margin improvement is therefore a material factor in driving free cash flow. However, short of extraordinary gains in gross margin as the year progresses, gross margin improvement will not contribute significantly to achieving the company's stated free cash flow objective.

Refranchising

Free cash flows may be materially impacted by refranchising activities, but the potential magnitude is difficult to assess. The company has essentially no cash flow benefit from refranchising activities in the first quarter of the year. In 2014 and 2015, the net cash flow impact from refranchising activities was negligible while the net cash flow benefit in 2016 was on the order of $20 million. The 2016 value was impacted by refranchising a large block of stores in a single transaction, which may be an unusual occurrence unless franchisees see a material increase in unit performance. However, based on prior experience, even with a significant refranchising event, the impact on free cash flows would only be a fraction of the amount required to reach $250 million and would likely be much less than the high water mark. The fact that management did not make any material references to refranchising during the first quarter conference call further contributes to our discounting refranchising as a material source of cash flow. We therefore consider refranchising activity unlikely to be a major contributor to free cash flows for the year.

Inventory Management

The largest potential contributor to boosting free cash flow for the year comes from improved inventory management. Indeed, this was one of the specific area identified during the company's first quarter conference call on several occasions as an area of improvement. The company increased inventory levels in the first quarter from already elevated levels, as noted in the conference call, to ensure in-stock positions in combination with the rollout of the One New GNC initiative, as reflected by the $18.5 million impact to cash during the first quarter. We assessed the company's historical inventory levels relative to cost of goods sold on both an average and ending inventory basis to assess the extents of the company's ability to reduce inventory and generate additional positive cash flows.

The company's historical inventory levels are summarized below (some values have been rounded for simplicity but this does not materially impact the ratios):

Source: GNC Annual Reports

It should be noted that the company adjusted accounting for cost of goods sold during the periods presented although this does not have a significant impact on the ratios.

The company's inventory management has clearly deteriorated over the last several years with days cost of goods sold in inventory rising over time regardless of the average or ending basis. The cost of good line in the company's financial statements also include warehousing, distribution, and occupancy, which makes the numbers a little fuzzier, but nonetheless there is a clearly negative trend over time.

We then assessed the impact to inventories based on various ratios within the high and low range determined above to estimate the potential reduction in inventories that the company could achieve under various scenarios. The following presents our estimates based on an average inventory method:

The inventory reduction values presented in this chart would allow the company to achieve its free cash flow target on inventory reduction alone. However, we consider this scenario unlikely largely due to the significant increase in inventory at the end of 2016. The use of the average inventory method to determine ending inventory under these conditions creates an artifact that couples an unusually high inventory level at the beginning of the year with an improbably low inventory level at the end of the year. In addition, it would imply an ending inventory ratio of about 111 days, which is far below any of the company's historical ratios. We therefore assessed potential inventory levels based on ending inventory to determine what we believe to be more reasonable potential reductions in inventory, as presented below:

We believe it's possible that the company could achieve an ending inventory ratio closer to its historical average if it can execute on its inventory management, which would imply a potential benefit to cash flow of around $40-$50 million for the year. This would represent a significant portion of the balance remaining over the base case. However, it would still represent less than half of the difference between the base case and the target free cash flow.

The values in this chart are based on assumptions gleaned from the company's first quarter conference call, specifically, improving same store sales changes for the balance of the year (-2%, 0%, and 2% for the remaining quarters, respectively) and sequentially improving gross margins of 31%, 32%, and 33%, respectively. However, adjusting these figures to test various potential outcomes results in changes to potential inventory reduction of approximately +/- $10 million, so we consider these values to be a reasonable midpoint range.

Accounts Payable

Accounts payable has reflected an unusual trend over the last two years and has been a significant contributor to cash flow for the company. However, it's initially difficult to assess exactly why this has been the case other than in light of increased inventory levels and possibly deferring payments for an extended period of time. We continue to research this trend since payables as a percentage of cost of goods sold or inventory has increased dramatically over the last two years, and it's unclear whether this trend can continue significantly into the future. In fact, increases in accounts payable contributed $27.0 million and $22.4 million to operating cash flows during 2016 and 2015, respectively, representing nearly 10% of operating cash flows over the two years. In our assessment, we have for the time being accounted for no net change in accounts payable for the year in our model despite the possibility of net reductions in accounts payable as a result of any significant reduction in inventories.

Summary

We believe, based on our financial models, that the likely free cash flow available for the company for 2017 will be in the range of $175 - $202 million, well short of the company's stated free cash flow target. The free cash flow will consists of the base case cash flow of $143 - $155 million plus benefits from a reduction in receivables, prepaid items, inventory, and other miscellaneous items. We believe it is possible, although a stretch, for the company to reach the full target of $250 million if - and only if - gross margins significantly improve during the year, there is substantial refranchising activity, and the company is able to further stretch accounts payables. However, we believe this combination of events is unlikely. In addition, we consider this free cash flow under either scenario to be of relatively low quality given the significant reliance on one-time cash flow benefit such as inventory reductions and, potentially, increased accounts payable.

It's likely that the company will be severely punished if it is unable to show material progress on the free cash flow objective since management was very adamant about its goal. However, we also view even this reduced free cash flow projection as an indicator of underlying value. The company would still be able to pay down as much as $500 million in debt over the next three years which would represent material progress towards getting the business on solid financial ground. In the event that management can simply continue to execute on the One New GNC initiative, stabilize the business, proactively pay down debt, demonstrate ongoing financial stability, and ultimately resolve the debt maturity concerns, we consider the current share valuation far too low on virtually any metric - price to earnings, price to cash flow, etc. - to ignore.

We expect to continue to monitor the available financial information and update our model accordingly as additional information and observations become available.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We do not hold any GNC common stock but have long equivalent exposure through short positions in GNC puts of various strike prices and exercise dates.