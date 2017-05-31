https://cms.seekingalpha.com/alma?direction=&page=1&by=&filter%5Btimes%5D=Custom&filter_from=05-26-2017&filter_until=05-31-2017&filter%5Bdatekind%5D=&May.31.17 | About: Societe Generale (SCGLF) The following slide deck was published by Societe Generale in conjunction with this event. 114 Click to enlarge Notes: About this article:ExpandTagged: Financial, Money Center Banks, Earnings Slides, FranceProblem with this article? Please tell us. Disagree with this article? Submit your own.Follow SA Transcripts and get email alerts