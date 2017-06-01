SandRidge Energy: The Legacy Of Challenges

Without exploration success, the company would remain challenged to deploy new capital in a value-creating fashion. The stock would likely underperform.

There is a risk SandRidge will "fall hostage" to its exploration program, quickly depleting its financial cushion on prospects with uncertain success.

While the purpose is understandable, the risk SandRidge is taking is, arguably, greater than what the company can afford, given its operating track record and scarce financial resources.

SandRidge Energy's (NYSE:SD) stock price increased 10% following the company's Q1 2017 earnings release and has held up well, despite the brutal sell-off across the sector in the last several days.

Is SandRidge finally turning the corner?

Trading At A Discount

Half a year ago, SandRidge Energy emerged from Chapter 11 reorganization. The "new" SandRidge is essentially debt-free, has a large cash balance and enjoys strong (relative to its current size) cash flow from the existing production. However, since the emergence, the stock has performed weakly, losing one-fifth of its value, even factoring in the big jump after the earnings announcement earlier this month.

At the current price of $20.19 per share, SandRidge's enterprise value is just ~$625 million (which reflects the May 4 cash balance of $137 million and the real estate-secured debt of $38 million). This compares to the company-estimated PV-10 value of its year-end 2016 proved reserves of $763 million, using an oil/gas price deck of $50 per barrel / $3/MMBtu.

The stock is also trading at an unusually low - for a U.S. Unconventionals producer - multiple of current cash flow. For Q1 2017, SandRidge reported $56 million in adjusted EBITDA, which translates into a 2.7x EV/EBITDA multiple on an annualized basis.

SandRidge reiterated its guidance that calls for its oil production to resume growth in the second half of this year, based on "moderate outspending." A significant portion of the company's oil production in 2017-2018 is hedged at above-market levels.

A trading discount relative to the PV-10 value of proved reserves is not frequently seen among U.S. shale E&P operators. Is the discount justified?

The Legacy Of Past Performance

Post reorganization, SandRidge's enterprise value stands in a stark contrast to the multi-billion enterprise value the company enjoyed just several years ago and is a verdict to the company's poor capital allocation decisions and mismanagement of geological and financial risks.

During the three-year period from 2013-2015 alone, SandRidge's capital program exceeded $4 billion in aggregate, not including the significant drilling carries from the joint ventures. While a portion of this spending was funded with internally generated cash flow, the company's outspending during those years was one of the most aggressive among its peers.

(Source: SandRidge Energy 2016 10-K filing, p. 73.)

There is no question that the change in the oil price environment has significantly impacted asset values across the industry. Still, given the amount of capital invested by SandRidge, the resulting PV-10, which is just $763 million as of year-end 2016, reveals that the company's exploration and development activity during the past several years destroyed shareholder value.

The Credibility Issue

The "new" SandRidge is still struggling to overcome its negative legacy. Shortly after emerging as a reorganized entity, SandRidge announced a massive proved reserve write-down, extending the sequence of downward reserve revisions during the pre-bankruptcy years. The following table shows that SandRidge's performance-related revisions at the end of 2016 were equal to ~19% of the company's beginning-of-the-year proved oil reserves, ~36% of the beginning-of-the-year NGL reserves and 31% of the beginning-of-the-year natural gas reserves.

(Source: SandRidge Energy, March 2017 Investor Presentation.)

Given the conservative nature of the SEC-mandated reporting guidelines, a downward reserve revision of this size is an extraordinary event. However, this is not the first time that SandRidge revises its reserve estimates down. The pre-reorganization SandRidge posted a similarly dramatic revision just one year earlier. The table below shows a massive write-off in proved developed reserves from year-end 2014 to year-end 2015, much of which was again performance related.

(Source: SandRidge 2016 10-K filing)

On a combined basis, the magnitude of the reserve write-offs, particularly in the proved developed oil reserves category, is nothing short of astonishing. Looking back, the predecessor company reported big decreases in proved developed oil reserves each year during the three-year period from 2013-2015, despite the aggressive capital outspending. As one can see from the table above, proved developed oil reserves declined from 136.6 million barrels at the end of 2012 to just 48.6 million barrels at the end of 2015. This dramatic decline indicates that the actual well performance fell dramatically short of the company's initial projections. It also suggests that the company was slow to recognize this shortfall in performance.

For 2016, the reorganized SandRidge posted another big reserve write-off related to performance.

Looking at this pattern, it is difficult not to ask oneself serious questions. One of those many questions: given the strongly disappointing well results that should have been apparent to insiders early on, wasn't a slowdown in capital spending a must early on, far in advance of the financial catastrophe that the company ultimately arrived at?

Still "No Horse To Ride"

SandRidge's past missteps may not be the primary factor depressing the stock price today. The biggest concern going forward is that the company still does not have a resource base that it could convert to production on a value-creating basis.

SandRidge's most important asset, the Mississippian Lime play in north-central Oklahoma and southern Kansas, obviously did not work at much higher oil prices and is even less likely to work going forward. Barring a big increase in oil price, an attempt to stabilize or increase production volumes in this part of the company's portfolio would likely lead to further value destruction.

Not surprisingly, SandRidge is now referring to the Miss Lime as a "cash flow generation" asset. While the company's new harvesting strategy with regard to the Miss Lime is logical, its inevitable consequence is an upward drift in unit operating costs as production continues to decline. Furthermore, as the production stream becomes gassier over time, price realizations per Boe are likely to decrease, contributing to even narrower margins.

A possible solution to the challenge could be a change in the company's entire modus operandi: minimize new drilling; focus on optimizing the declines of the existing assets; scale back the organization and reduce G&A costs to an absolute minimum; use the rich free cash flow to pay variable dividends and/or buy back stock; and ultimately hope for another super-cycle in oil to yield new opportunities. However, this is not the route the company is taking. SandRidge is actively pursuing exploration projects on several fronts in search for an alternative to the Miss Lime (and, as it appears, a raison d'etre for the company in its current form).

Exploration Efforts

The exploration strategy SandRidge is currently pursing is obviously risky and costly. The company is spending significant amounts of cash to acquire and test new prospects. However, one cannot take for granted that the undertakings will yield success.

In evaluating a prospect, the price paid to acquire the acreage is just part of the overall upfront cost. In November 2015, SandRidge paid $190 million for its North Park Basin prospect. At the time of the acquisition, the properties were producing ~1 MBoe/d from 16 existing wells. Since then, SandRidge has drilled 11 wells, spending over $55 million in D&C capital. In addition, SandRidge invested in 3D seismic, geophysical work, production infrastructure and permitting. The properties produced 1.9 MBoe/d in first quarter 2017 (I should note that part of Q1 2017 was weather-challenged in the Rockies).

Does the North Park Basin prospect work? Personally, I cannot derive a definitive conclusion from the scarce and somewhat selective well performance data provided by the company so far.

In its latest presentation, SandRidge highlighted positive early-time results from at least two of its operated wells, the Hebron 4-18H and Castle 1-17H.

(Source: SandRidge Energy Q1 2017 presentation, May 2017)

However, without understanding the performance of the remaining 9 wells in the sample, it is difficult to evaluate the results of the test program as a whole. What matters most, in my view, is the trajectory of decline beyond year 1. The production stream is mostly oil and, according to the company, the formation is characterized by a relatively high pressure gradient. What is the pressure drawdown trajectory? How does the decline curve look like as the wells transition to the rod pump? How many of the 27 existing producers are currently pumping less than 50, 25, 10 barrels of oil per day? Answers to these and other questions would help to form a judgment.

The "body language" from SandRidge with regard to the North Park Basin prospect is not particularly assuring. Following the drilling of the 11 initial wells in 2016, the company elected to take a lengthy pause to evaluate the results and will resume drilling only in mid-2017. Of note, instead of prioritizing activity on this promising (according to management) prospect, SandRidge recently spent $48 million of precious cash to acquire an acreage block in Oklahoma to pursue exploration in the Meramec and Osage formations in the northern extension of the STACK play concept. The company now refers to its Meramec program as "the main focus of 2017 capex." It is also worth noting that SandRidge's executive Steve Turk, who assumed the position as the company's Chief Operating Officer in March 2015 and whose name is associated with the North Park Basin initiative, in November 2016 announced retirement effective December 1, 2016.

Do these data points line up to suggest that SandRidge's North Park Basin prospect is a foundation for profitable growth in a lower-for-longer oil price environment? Time will tell. However, based on my limited review of the limited data provided by the company, I could not convince myself that this prospect would likely evolve into an economically viable operation in a $50 per barrel WTI environment. In fact, in my analysis for my personal purposes, I am currently attributing a negative value to SandRidge's future drilling program on this prospect.

The exploration initiatives in the Meramec and Osage bare similar risks, in my view. While SandRidge recently posted several impressive initial production rates in these plays, one of the lessons learned from the company's Miss Lime era and the bankruptcy that followed is that a strong IP30 rate in a carbonate formation does not guarantee an economic type curve over a longer term. There is obviously a reason why acreage in the "STACK Extension" can often be acquired for a small fraction of the price operators have to pay in, let's say, the Permian Core.

SandRidge's strategic initiatives are a heavy, high-risk burden on the company's resources. The guidance for 2017 indicates that only ~$115 million of the total ~$215 million capital budget (using the midpoints) will be directed towards drilling and completions. $47 million are earmarked for Land, Seismic, Geological & Geophysical and Infrastructure, the categories that are particularly demanding in the context of shale exploration. This spending is on top of the significant amounts that SandRidge has already spent on new acreage acquisition. Another, less visible aspect of the shale exploration activity is the G&A costs associated with exploration initiatives, which can be quite significant.

Spending on development drilling and completions serves production growth (albeit may still destroy value). On the other hand, the outlay on acreage, infrastructure and the learning curve in a new play is inevitably a risky investment that may yield a zero value at the end.

At the moment, SandRidge has already made two expensive exploration bets - on the North Park Basin Niobrara prospect and on the STACK Extension play concept. Big exploration bets have a tendency of "taking the explorer hostage." Given the significant amount of capital already spent, a publicly traded company may have no choice but to continue drilling on its major prospects, even if terminating such activity might be a wiser decision.

Scenarios

There is certainly a possibility that SandRidge will deliver success in at least one of its exploration initiatives. At the end of the day, all of today's hot shale plays once were exploration prospects. If such exploration success is amplified by higher commodity prices, the stock could have meaningful upside.

That said, there is also a chance of a non-success, particularly if oil prices stay at their current level. A non-success scenario could leave SandRidge in a bind. Under this scenario, by mid-2018, investors would see a company with no cash cushion, declining cash flows (I see a risk of a 2018 downcycle year in natural gas, which is a large component in the company's production mix), no competitive asset base for new capital deployment, and no resources left to turn the situation around. The discount to the PV-10 could in fact widen, with the only difference that the PV-10 could look smaller a year from now, with the stock's NAV gradually eroding via the G&A dissipation, heavy (relative to the company's size) cash outlays on exploration and higher unit costs in the legacy operations.

Is there a winning strategy for SandRidge? In my personal assessment, the company's current scale and track record are such that it cannot afford taking exploration risks at this time. A solution could be - no matter how painful it might sound - to terminate any initiatives that are less than a "sure thing" and re-deploy cash into development-ready acreage. The Permian and certain other established plays offer such sweet-spot opportunities, albeit at a high initial price.

While paying the price of entry can be painful, highest-quality acreage gives some comfort that future development spending will be value-creating. A relatively small acreage block in a sweet spot, let's say, 5,000-10,000 net acres in a stack-pay area, could provide a launch pad for future buildout. By contrast, the organic exploration route bares a binary risk: a year from now, SandRidge can find itself in the same challenging position it is in currently, but with no financial cushion. However, I do not expect SandRidge to make a radical strategy shift in the near term.

In Conclusion…

Operating data demonstrated by SandRidge so far has not convinced me that the company has established an asset platform that can be economically viable for development in a $50 per barrel WTI / $3 per MMBtu Henry Hub commodity price environment (a scenario roughly indicated by the futures curves).

Assuming no breakthrough in the Meramec or North Park Basin, there is a risk that under the pressure to demonstrate that it has a strategy, SandRidge would make costly and potentially value-destroying moves, such as aggressive drilling on marginally economic or uneconomic prospects or pursuing additional exploration initiatives or acquisitions.

A precedent certainly exists. Several years ago, a group of activist investors wrestled SandRidge away in a high-profile proxy fight from a team led by Tom Ward, only to discover severe well performance challenges in the Miss Lime play. In an attempt to fix what ultimately was a geological issue, the new controlling shareholders and management chose aggressive outspending to be the answer, leading the company to a financial fiasco. There is no confidence that when faced with new strategic challenges the company would not apply the same playbook again.

As a result, I do not see a clear mechanism, except for a change in the oil price environment, that could help to eliminate the stock's current discount to the PV-10 value. Furthermore, given the amount of recent and planned non-D&C spending (acreage acquisitions, G&G and seismic, infrastructure, G&A), there is a risk that value dissipation will accumulate at a brisk pace.

It would make little use to discuss a stock's risks and merits out of the context of commodity price assumptions and financial leverage considerations. SandRidge's currently strong balance sheet (virtually debt-free), strong cash flow and hedges should provide some support to the stock in the near term (12-18 months). However, I see a significant risk of underperformance by the stock on a debt-adjusted basis, as without exploration success - which in SandRidge's case, I personally take with a big grain of salt - the company's underlying assets and value-generation proposition are weak.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.