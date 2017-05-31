We're All Bears Now

Perversely, it seems like the only "correct" way to look at things these days is to be bearish, but stay long anyway - and with leverage.

But really, what choice do we have?

Overheard from a trader on Wednesday: "We function in a world where risk assets keep going up while we couch everything in risk-off terms."

We function in a world where risk assets keep going up while we couch everything in risk-off terms.

That's from former FX trader Richard Breslow's latest (full note here) and I think it says a lot about the state of markets.

Breslow's missives are, like some of my own posts, stream-of-consciousness-style writeups, so it's not 100% clear whether he's indicting us ("us" being investors for looking at things the wrong way) or markets (for being completely disconnected from reality).

But whatever the case, I'm not entirely sure it's possible to not couch things in risk-off terms.

Here's a fun compare and contrast exercise to illustrate my point.

Have a look at this chart which shows the performance of US stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY), emerging market equities (NYSEARCA:EEM), investment grade credit (NYSEARCA:LQD), and high yield (NYSEARCA:HYG) since the deflationary doldrums of February, 2016:

Now contrast that with the following list of potential problems as delineated last week by Citi:

The Street has been worried about politics (Trump, Merkel, Le Pen, Wilders, Grillo, Hard Brexit), geopolitics (North Korea, Syria, Iran, Libya, Venezuela, Brazil) and central bank policy (Fed, ECB, BoE and BOJ) as well as economic growth (US, China and Europe) plus valuation, profit margins, money flows, inflation expectations, fiscal initiatives, automation replacing workers and retailers closing shops leading to layoffs, not to mention auto sales sustainability given signs of subprime pressures. Investors also bemoan sluggish business loan growth, an alleged lack of capex, weak M&A trends and low volatility.

So yeah, at this juncture I think it makes sense to "couch things in risk-off terms". Especially considering how far virtually everything has run.

One of the most overused quips in the English language is "what could go wrong?", asked sarcastically. But you'd be hard pressed to find a more apt way to verbalize the juxtaposition illustrated and enumerated above.

Consider what Pimco said in its most recent "Secular Outlook" (excerpted this morning on Bloomberg):

We believe that many market participants today are too relaxed, that medium-term risks are building and that investors should consider using cyclical rallies to build cash to deploy when markets eventually correct - and possibly overshoot - as risks are repriced. A lot of good news is already priced in.

Virtually everyone worth taking seriously is saying the same thing. Or something close to the same thing.

Obviously, anyone who isn't worried will take offense to that. "I take myself very seriously, and I'm not saying that," they'll remark (possibly even aloud, to their screen).

That's fine. And you know what? It could be that the people who are taken seriously are no longer worth taking seriously. Perhaps their years of accumulated market wisdom and real-life experience moving around billions and billions of dollars no longer matters.

Markets change - out with the old and in with the new, where "the new" is hordes of retail investors who will tell you this is all just as simple as buying an index fund and watching the benchmark it tracks rise 200% in the short space of eight years.

Need a reason to think it can rise another 30%? No problem: you can find another retail investor just like yourself who will be happy to draw some arbitrary lines on a chart to "confirm" your suspicion that you're both about to get 30% richer.

But I'm skeptical. As are a whole lot of people who work in the industry.

Let me expand a bit on a point I made Tuesday. Have a look at this set of charts from Barclays:

(Barclays)

There's a whole lot in there, but the main takeaway is that just 10 stocks are responsible for 47% of the S&P's 2017 gains. And as you can see from Figure 8 above, that is a full 17 percentage points above the median in years where S&P returns have exceeded 5%.

For their part, Barclays thinks that's absurd (well, they put it more diplomatically than that):

Ten mostly large-cap growth stocks have contributed 47% of the S&P's 8% YTD returns. The average contribution of the top 10 stocks has been 30% in years that the S&P 500 has had a material positive return. At 17pp above the average since 2003, it would be unusual for this outsized 47% contribution to increase even further.

I spend most of my waking hours reading research from people who ostensibly know what they're talking about and although it might be a stretch to say they're all "bears" now, I think it's entirely fair to say that the overall tone is bearish.

Here's an excerpt from the same Citi note cited here at the outset that underscores that point:

If one were on a desert island and was told that the US equity market was at an all-time high, earnings were up nearly 14% last quarter and the unemployment rate was 4.4%, we suspect the individual would think investor sentiment must be quite upbeat. Yet, such feelings seem elusive.

I would argue that apparent disconnect can be explained at least in part by the fact that a lot of what you're seeing in this market is the artificial and/or mechanical suppression of volatility effectively forcing the issue when it comes to levering up in equities and staying put in carry trades.

Invariably a large percentage of readers won't agree but hey, that's what makes a market, right?

