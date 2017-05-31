A Reverse Merger Remakes Earthstone Energy

Management is very experienced and in the past has rewarded shareholders with above average returns. The recent commodity price declines have challenged management more than normal to achieve those returns.

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) announced the listing of its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange after the latest reverse merger more than doubled the size of the company. The company became a controlled company, as the seller of the subsidiary that merged with Earthstone obtained a controlling interest in the common stock of the company. There were about 22 million shares outstanding before the merger and will be more than 58 million after the merger is complete and the proper conversions occur. In exchange for all those shares, the company now has a presence in the Midland Texas area much greater than the previous presence. Plus the company now has operated properties to complement its non-operated properties.

Source: Earthstone Energy Corporate Presentation, May 2017

The stock price has sagged some since the business combination. But the enterprise value of the company is in the neighborhood of $800 million. As shown above, gross production has passed the 9,000 BOED mark. The business combination dramatically increased the presence of the company in the Midland Basin Area. Previously the company has purchased for stock a small presence in the area by acquiring the assets of Lynden Energy. Much of the acreage was non-operated. Now the company has another 20,900 net acres that it operates. Generally the market values control more highly than non-control so this combination was definitely a step forward.

The company paid for the value of the proved developed reserves using stock. What may increase the value of the acquisition is the continuing operational improvements posted by the industry. Plus the company now has a presence in three very well known basins. A lot of future options remained open as a result of the stock purchase. The balance sheet debt was kept low so a more aggressive credit line could be negotiated in the future. Plus the recent stock price and commodity price retreat does not hurt companies without financial leverage nearly as much as highly leveraged ones.

Purchases are getting very expensive in Reeves County. Companies such as Diamondback Energy (FANG), Resolute Energy (REN), and Clayton Williams (CWEI) have announced some excellent results. Noble Energy (NBL) paid what some would consider a steep price to acquire Clayton Williams. Resolute Energy has announced some fantastic well results. So the stock is no longer considered cheap, though the appreciation potential is still there. Diamondback Energy positioned itself very well in the area as an early operator. The stock is likewise no longer cheap but many believe in its long term potential.

So management may reason that this is a better deal for shareholders. Prices are a little cheaper in some of the nearby areas so the returns may be more attractive. Activity appears to be moving away from the relatively expensive Reeves County area to other parts of the play.

Source: Earthstone Energy Corporate Presentation, May 2017

Management has attempted to get multiple zones to target without the usual " Reeves County Permian Premium." It may have succeeded. There are 500 potential drilling location identified in three benches for the roughly $400 million paid in stock. That averages about $800K per drilling location. These are very rough approximations. Some of the Permian transactions are several times that figure. Not many operators add in the cost of the land to the well cost. If they did, many would have far lower profitability figures. Many companies also paid for their land using stock sales or stock exchanges. So the purchase price does not have to be paid back. That may further confuse Mr. Market as he tries to determine company profitability.

However, the Earthstone purchased acreage actually has 7 target zones and the industry is downsizing the space between wells. So the cost per drilling location could easily end up being half the figure stated above. A figure in the $400K per drilling location would lower the overall IRR a little. Until all the benches are explored and the maximum amount of resource is produced there could easily be more drilling locations to lower that average cost further. But it would not really change the overall acreage attractiveness at current commodity pricing. That is an extremely significant accomplishment to note as acquisition prices skyrocket in the Permian.

The thickness and the geology appear very attractive. Continuing operational improvements could make the acreage more attractive.

Source: Earthstone Energy Corporate Presentation, May 2017

The newly combined company has more than 9,000 BOED of production with a two rig program. One rig is running in the Midland Basin area and one rig is running in the Eagle Ford area. The company generally waits to complete wells until there is a reasonable group of wells to complete so the completion crew can run more efficiently to save costs. Therefore there can be a sizable lag between the drilling start and the completion of the well to begin production. Since wells are turned to production in groups, production volume growth will be lumpy. Plus the quarters between growth may show natural declines. This ebb and flow of production volumes could provide some attractive trading opportunities as well as potential times to initiate or add to positions.

As shown above, the amount borrowed is extremely conservative for the amount of production. Plus the borrowing base has been kept lower than the maximum amount calculated. So borrowing reviews area a non-event for this company unless commodity prices sustain a large crash. Even then, a lot of competitors would suffer a far worse fate than this company. This management has built and sold companies before. Conservative balance sheets have been a management hallmark every time. There is plenty of operational leverage available to lead to above average price appreciation.

This management team has worked together for about two decades. The whole team has built and sold several companies. This particular downturn is probably the first time that they have had to change strategic direction as the commodity prices have declined and the "hot areas" have shifted. Earthstone began as a Bakken non-operating micro-cap. To this day it only has a non-operating presence in the Bakken. The acquisition of Eagle Ford properties came next. But as the market attention shifted to the Permian, management has been looking for a relatively cheap way to get some Permian action. The reverse merger is the result of the process.

New investors have the ability to buy stock for less than the original investors. The extended commodity price downturn has made this possible. Management is doing their best to navigate some extremely trying times. The strong balance sheet has led to more future options than many in the industry have. Even though the stock is lower than the original beginning investors paid, this management is capable of growing the company in an attractive fashion from current pricing levels. If the industry stabilizes, this management has the knowledge to provide attractive returns to shareholders. Even though the last few years have to have been frustrating for many shareholders in the industry, this is one of the better managements in the industry.

The new acreage is a huge plus and should appreciate in value as Mr. Market begins to realize the value of acreage outside of Reeves County with multiple target zones. Continuing operating improvements should also lead to improved acreage value. So this deal is going to be a plus for current shareholders. The Eagle Ford acreage also has good rates of return even if the market is not that interested in the acreage. Continued out-performance there should change the market perception. The strong balance sheet gives the company far more staying power under adverse industry conditions. Management knows how to become a low cost producer in some very attractive areas. The management experience building and selling companies combined with the relatively low stock price should lead to above average returns.

This company will be a solid consideration for investors unless oil prices crash again. Management has a track record of at least quadrupling the stock price over five years. Usually this happens through a combination of operational achievements and accretive acquisitions. The sizable commodity price decline may have delayed some decent growth results. But that decline is now over so the foundation laid by the management will probably begin to assert itself in out-performance. The investment risk appears to be far lower than usual.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.