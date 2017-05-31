FireEye: Shareholders No Longer WannaCry

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) surged during May following better than expected Q1 results and the WannaCry ransomware attack that spurred excitement in the cyber security sector. The long beaten down stock is finally seeing some life.

The stock now trades at nearly $15 following some give back after the WannaCry excitement, a level not seen since last October. The question now is whether the positive Q1 results and this cyber attack were enough to warrant even higher prices.

Game Changing Results

My previous research remained very bearish on the stock following Q4 results due to the ongoing weakness. My recommendation to "run away" from the stock hasn't played out, but the company is still losing money.

The Q1 results were a game changer as FireEye smashed estimates and finally showed a path toward decent results, including profits. The company had a previous history of missing estimates which is a huge warning sign for a highly unprofitable stock.

Catching the bottom is very difficult so missing out on an initial rally isn't a big concern. Plenty of investors held FireEye for years attempting to catch the bottom to no avail while watching the stock dip from nearly $100 in early 2014 all the way to a recent low near $10.

Subscription Future

The key now is where the stock goes in the future. The WannaCry ransomware attack impacted an estimated 200,000 businesses. The email initiated attack on outdated Windows platforms crippled many high-profile organizations and brought global attention to the need for updated cyber security.

Goldman Sachs suggests Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) offer the best-in-class email security solutions to filter out malicious content. As well, the investment firm sees FireEye benefiting via their incident response business. Both Proofpoint and Mimecast trade at highs while FireEye trades near all-time lows.

What makes the network detection and prevention security stock interesting is the shift toward subscriptions. FireEye has seen deferred revenues grow to $632 million in Q1, up from only $379 million two years ago. During this time period, the average contract length has dipped by over 25% to only 22 months.

Wall Street loves the consistent growth of subscription revenue over the ups and downs from relying on product cycles.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that FireEye appears finally set for a sustained rally. The shift to subscriptions and the recent ransomware issue should support further gains in the stock.