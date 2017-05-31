The Short Case For 2U, Inc.

TWOU is priced to perfection, and several catalysts should highlight its tenuous competitive position and overly-optimistic estimates - this is an actionable and timely short with an attractive risk-reward.

Target Price and Rationale

Our base case target price is $22 and is derived by applying a DCF to each of 2U’s current and announced programs, as well as estimated future new programs. Our valuation also incorporates the present value of tax savings from the company’s NOLs. Our base case assumes that the company’s existing programs see a 4.0% reduction in take-rates (and a commensurate decrease in operating margins) upon renewal. We also assume that that the company’s new programs have peak enrollment of 650 students, 57.5% tuition take-rates, and 15% terminal operating margins (vs. the company’s average margin of 17% on programs three years or older, an average which includes the company’s largest and most profitable contracts). We conservatively assume that the number of program launches over the medium term is in line with company guidance.

Relevant Comps

Catalyst

2U contract renewals for major programs come with reductions in the company's take-rate, or programs are not renewed altogether

2U misses revenue estimates over the near/medium term, given analysts' estimates for revenue growth well above the industry growth rate

Reduction in take-rates on the company's USC contracts begins to impact fiscal year 2017 results

Summary:

We recommend shorting shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU). 2U shares have roughly tripled since its March 2014 IPO, garnering a $2.1 billion valuation and 11x revenue multiple by positioning itself to investors as an industry-leading SaaS growth story. Our variant view - supported by discussions with 2U customers, former employees of 2U’s competitors, and industry experts - is that investors are significantly overestimating the quality of 2U’s business model and overlooking the increasingly competitive nature of its industry. With the company priced to perfection and several near and medium-term catalysts that should highlight the company’s tenuous competitive position and overly-optimistic estimates, we believe 2U is an actionable and timely short with an attractive risk-reward.

Company Description:

2U is an Online Program Manager (OPM) and is the only publicly traded company in its industry. 2U partners with universities to create online equivalents of their on-campus degree programs. It funds the startup and most of the operating costs associated with developing and running these programs. In exchange, it receives a share of university’s tuition revenue (currently 60-65% take-rates). The OPM is responsible for marketing and student recruitment, as well as providing the technology platform for the programs. The university handles the academic aspects of the program and is responsible for admissions decisions. The company typically signs 10-year contracts and has been free cash flow negative since its founding in 2008.

Investment Thesis:

Investors Significantly Overlooking Impact of Increased Competition

While analysts tout 2U as an industry leader and largely ignore competitors in their analyses, in reality, 2U competes with multiple other OPMs, several of which are larger or similar in size to 2U. Our conversations with those in charge of online programs at several 2U customers as well as with former employees of major OPMs indicate that the industry has become much more competitive and that there is little that differentiates one OPM from another. Additionally, despite 2U labeling itself as a technology company, our conversations also suggest that 2U’s technology is not substantially different from that of peers.

In addition, 2U also faces disintermediation risk from universities themselves, which can run online programs in-house.

Indeed, several major 2U customers have recently launched online programs that are run in-house (i.e. without any OPM) or by 2U’s competitors. Since signing its first contracts with 2U in 2009, the University of Southern California (2U’s largest customer which comprised 34% of the company’s revenue in 2016) has launched online MBA and Masters of Engineering programs that are run in-house and partnered with Embanet, one of the largest five OPMs, to launch its online Masters of Public Administration. Other examples of 2U customers running new programs without 2U include Georgetown for its Masters in Finance program and George Washington for its online MBA. Based on our discussions with university administrators, switching costs, while not non-existent, are relatively minor.

The impact of this intense competition has already begun to manifest in 2U’s operating results. Benchmarking 2U’s revenue against OPM industry revenue estimated by Eduventures, a research and advisory firm specializing in higher education that conducted a deep dive on the OPM industry, reveals that while 2U grew its market share from 8.3% to 13.2% between 2011 and 2013, its market share has since stagnated, growing only 50bps between 2013 and 2015. Interestingly, no sell-side research references Eduventures’ industry estimates.

However, despite the company’s stagnating market share and issues related to intensifying competition revealed through our primary research, sell-side analysts have accepted management guidance for 30% yearly revenue growth going forward (similar to the company’s revenue growth over the past few years) at face value. This compares to Eduventures’ estimate for an 18% industry CAGR through 2019 and implies that 2U’s market share will grow from 13.7% currently to 22.7% by 2019.

Furthermore, increased competition will pressure not only the company’s ability to grow market share but also its pricing power. While the earliest contracts that 2U formed had the company receiving 60-65% of tuition revenue, our conversations with industry participants suggest that these high take-rates are at risk on new and renewal contracts.

In fact, we believe that this dynamic is best articulated by none other than the founder and former CEO of 2U, John Katzman:

Not surprisingly, when 2U renegotiated its contracts for USC’s Education and Social Work programs (which collectively comprise the bulk of the company’s 34% revenue from USC and generate outsized margins), its revenue take-rate was reduced (these reductions will take place three annual increments starting in 2017). Moreover, these reductions in take-rate are entirely decremental to profit flow-through, devastating contract economics. We estimate that the reduction in revenue share on the USC contracts represents a ~26% increase in operating loss and ~210bps reduction in operating margins on a consolidated basis. Furthermore, several of 2U’s other major contracts will be coming up for renegotiation over the next year. Given that the bull case for 2U is predicated on significant margin expansion, the risk of future price reductions on renewed contracts is particularly meaningful.

Growth Strategy Has Not Translated To Economic Value Creation

Not only are there risks related to ambitious revenue estimates and the potential for pricing contraction, but we also believe 2U’s recent revenue growth, which has been the major driver of the stock’s performance since its IPO, has not translated to meaningful economic value creation.

While 2U’s earliest contracts came with attractive economics, we believe that 2U has failed to replicate this early success. Even after nearly 10 years of operating, 2U still generates the majority of its revenue from four of its earliest programs. We believe that these early programs were largely successful because they were in verticals with broad appeal and high tuition such as business, nursing, and education, and were formed when online education was in its infancy. However, 2U has exclusivity agreements with customers that limit its ability to launch new programs in existing verticals (i.e. if 2U supports one university’s online MBA program, it is often unable to support another university’s online MBA program). Because of this, 2U has increasingly relied on programs in smaller, niche verticals such as Speech Pathology, Library and Information Science, Mental Health Counseling, and Health Informatics to drive growth. As a result, the company’s average enrollment per program has declined from 1,583 in 2012 to 797 in 2016 (a -15.8% CAGR).

As a result of lower enrollments (and thus lower revenue for 2U), these recent programs have inferior economics. 2U must spend a fixed $5-10mm in upfront expenditure for all programs, regardless of size. Moreover, because there is a smaller population of potential students interested in programs such as Speech Pathology and Library Science, 2U’s per-student marketing expenditure is further burdened for these programs. Our DCF analysis suggests that such programs contribute only $7mm in NPV (or 0.2% of the company’s market cap) on average to 2U, even assuming the low end of the $5-10mm range for upfront expenditure and assuming that the contract is renewed indefinitely and with no change in take-rates upon renewal (i.e. assigning the contract a full terminal value).

We estimate that the company’s current and announced contracts are worth $500mm, implying that the market is valuing future contracts at ~$1.5bn. Based on our analysis of the economics of recent contracts, 2U would need to have over 200 contracts outside of its core programs simply to justify its current valuation (vs. 37 running and announced programs currently). Essentially, in order to believe 2U is fairly valued, investors must believe that the economics of new programs will closely match that of its successful early contracts and that 2U will grow its number of programs at a significantly faster rate than it has over the past several years, both assumptions that are unlikely given the increasingly competitive nature of the OPM industry, pricing pressure from universities, and the inferior economics of new programs.

Aggressive Valuation Driven By Erroneous Comparisons to SaaS Companies

2U describes itself to investors as a “leading provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service, or SaaS, technology and technology-enabled services.” Sell-side analysts have bought into this view and assign 2U multiples commensurate with SaaS companies in determining their price targets. As a result, despite the aforementioned issues, 2U trades at a rich 10.1x trailing revenue multiple. Notably, this is a substantial premium to the 5.0x and 4.1x revenue multiples that Embanet and Deltak (two of the largest five OPMs along with 2U) were acquired at, despite there being little structural difference between 2U and these companies.

Underpinning these comparisons is the belief that 2U’s business model, like those of SaaS companies, is highly scalable and that the company will thus realize significant operating leverage as it grows. Investors and analysts believe that 2U will be able to achieve software-like margins (management's long-term guidance calls for EBITDA margins of 30%+).

However, these comparisons to SaaS companies and the market’s belief that 2U will achieve software-like margins belie the fact that 2U’s primary service is actually lead generation operated through call centers. Our discussion with university administrators confirmed that universities consider marketing and student recruitment to be the most important service that OPMs provide and that the technology platform is a secondary concern. Consistent with this, the vast majority of 2U’s expenses go toward student recruitment and marketing. Student recruitment costs represent 47% of the company’s total expenses. By comparison, technology and content development actually represents the smallest expense category for 2U, comprising only 14.7% of expenses.

Furthermore, based on our conversations with university and administrators and former OPM employees, 2U’s student recruitment services largely consist of operating call centers. As highlighted in a Forbes article examining the OPM industry, over 50% of the employees working at Academic Partnerships, one of the largest five OPMs, work in a call center. While researching the company, we filled out online forms requesting information for several of online programs supported by 2U. Following this, we received calls and emails from 2U employees acting as admissions counselors for these programs on a nearly daily basis. Examining Glassdoor reviews for the company further confirms that 2U’s marketing function is little more than a call center.

Essentially, 2U’s marketing model is little different from that of the for-profit universities, whose largest expenses are marketing/student recruitment and which utilize similar marketing strategies. While this is not a problem in and of itself, for-profit universities’ histories demonstrate that there is little operating leverage inherent to this model. As the statistics below indicate, for-profit universities saw little or even negative operating leverage even as their revenue increased substantially.

Apollo Education Group (NASDAQ:APOL): 2006-2010 Revenue Growth = +98.8%/Marketing Expense as % of Revenue = +1.2%

Capella Education Company (NASDAQ:CPLA): 2008-2011 Revenue Growth = +57.9%/Marketing Expense as % of Revenue = +0.9%

DeVry Education Group (NYSE:DV): 2010-2012 Revenue Growth = +9.1%/Marketing Expense as % of Revenue = +3.3%

Strayer Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA): 2007-2010 Revenue Growth = +100.2%/Marketing Expense as % of Revenue = -1.9%

Simply put, 2U’s business model is labor intensive and requires a scaled up employee base as volumes grow. If 2U wants to enroll 100 more students, it must make a proportional number of additional calls, which in turn requires a proportional increase in headcount in its marketing staff. In addition, 2U’s marketing expense is further burdened by the rigorous admission standards of the universities it supports and by the fact that the company’s growth must come from increasingly niche programs with smaller populations of interested students. It’s also worth noting that there is also little operating leverage with respect to technology and content development, as content and software must be customized for each client.

Consistent with the findings of our research, industry analysts don’t regard 2U or its OPM peers as technology companies. Tyton Partners, an investment bank and strategy consulting firm focused on the education industry, refers to OPMs’ business model as “business process outsourcing,” not as a software or technology company.

Given the labor-intensive nature of 2U’s business model, the commoditized nature of OPMs’ product offerings, the high level of competition in the industry, and universities’ ability to run programs in-house, we believe that 2U is structurally a much lower margin business than the software companies that analysts and management liken it to.

Valuation:

We value 2U by applying a DCF to each of 2U’s current and announced programs, as well as estimated future new programs. Our valuation also incorporates the present value of tax savings from the company’s NOLs. Our base-case assumes that the company’s existing programs see a 4.0% reduction in take-rates (and a commensurate decrease in operating margins) upon renewal. We also assume that that the company’s new programs have peak enrollment of 650 students, 57.5% tuition take-rates, and 15% terminal operating margins (vs. the company’s average margin of 17% on programs three years or older, an average which includes the company’s largest and most profitable contracts). We conservatively assume that the number of program launches over the medium term is in line with company guidance. Our base-case price target is $22, implying 48% downside from current levels. Crucially, we view risk-reward as highly attractive, as in order to justify a valuation close to the company’s current market cap, investors must assume no degradation in economics on renewed programs and that new programs will be larger than and have superior economics to the company’s average existing programs, all as the company meets management’s optimistic guidance for the number of new program launches. In a downside case, in which the company’s economics are pressured further than in our base case, our price target is ~$16, implying over 60% downside.

(Editors' Note: This is a republication of an entry in the Sohn Investment Idea Contest. All figures are current as of the entry's submission - the contest deadline was April 26, 2017).

