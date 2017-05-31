Top Market News: What Happened In Investing Today

I'm not sure whether comparisons between China's economy and Enron or pyramid schemes are valid, but they're happening.

Uber's price war with Lyft provides new evidence that despite its capitalist reputation, Silicon Valley is really a public works project that's often thwarted by basic economics.

Climate Deal Or Climate No Deal

(2015 Climate Conference participants. Wikipedia.)

In the energy market, the narrative today seemed focused on the U.S.'s reported intention to leave the Paris climate agreement. Amid that news, Exxon Mobil held its annual meeting, the first for new CEO Darren Woods. Woods fills the shoes of Rex Tillerson, who is now Secretary of State.

It's probably not that unusual for a former CEO's private sector posture to contrast sharply with that of the administration he joins. Nevertheless, I'm struck by the sort of circular nature of the narrative around oil companies' fates as companies navigate shifting international norms. Woods, who was optimistic about demand for oil even as some countries might be tightening up on carbon, didn't comment on the U.S. president's reported intentions regarding the Paris agreement, according to Bloomberg:

Woods has been a staunch advocate for keeping the U.S. In the Paris group, as was his predecessor Rex Tillerson, who is now Trump’s secretary of state. In his first blog post after becoming CEO, Woods advocated low-emission fuels, carbon capture and biofuels as tools for meeting the goals of the Paris agreement.

When I was interviewing portfolio managers and other financial services people during and after the financial crisis, a recurring theme was that it's not the fact of regulation that's an issue for industry, but that changing regulation jams people up. If there's not clarity on what the new rules are going to be, companies can't embark on new projects. It's interesting to see that play out in sort of a reverse format here. The U.S. exit from the Paris deal would seem on its face a boon to companies like Exxon, and yet it's not obvious at this stage that management is all that eager to capitalize. Maybe that will change once the path forward becomes more clear.

Uber Spends Big On Pool

(It's nice, but is it worth a price war? Wikipedia)

How much should you spend subsidizing widespread carpooling adoption in one of the largest cities in the United States? At a certain price, it wouldn't even seem to matter who's doing the spending. Public program or private company, there's probably a ceiling there.

If your answer was anything like "$1 million in a week seems a little high, even for San Francisco," then you agree with me and disagree with 2015-era Uber, according to a Buzzfeed report. I'm hopeful that future details from this urban engineering experiment are eventually unearthed to inform public policy decisionmaking. The sketches are intriguing:

But when Uber cut the heavy discounts, ridership tanked. Sixty-three percent of riders moved on to cheaper alternatives, according to internal Uber data, and 26% migrated to archrival Lyft’s Line. Uber was, as a November 2015 internal presentation somberly concluded, “Losing SF.”

Price and turf wars seem bad for business, and eventually Uber was able to flip the operation to cash flow positive, at the expense of volume. The article does a great job of simulating the thwacking sound made by Uber insiders' foreheads as they got clotheslined by the law of demand.

“Every time we did something to reduce burn, our ridership went down,” a former Uber employee told BuzzFeed News. “The riders were just so used to getting discounts.”

I'm as convinced as ever that Silicon Valley startups are entering a vacuum once occupied by public works initiatives. The main difference seems to be that they're able to go through the boom and bust cycle of a boondoggle much faster than government. Perhaps that's the essence of the startup pivot. It must help to know that when your transit service takes the demand curve way too fast, you can dust yourself off and hail another ride.

China Builds A Pyramid?

(Wikipedia)

China bear cases are fun because China is so big, things happen so fast, analysts are suspicious of the state's economic data, and we read occasional articles about nearly uninhabited ghost cities. The bear case was fun in late 2015 when, for example, the SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) corrected from the mid-$90s to the low $60s.

They're also still fun today. Grant's Interest Rate Observer published a podcast last week with Anne Stevenson-Yang, who works with SA contributor J Capital Research.

"The world will survive the deflation of the Chinese bubble," says Stevenson-Yang. "It's quite unfortunate for the Chinese people, who might have used all that money to build a robust education system, a health system, and a foundation for future growth."

I have no view on China, but plan to continue to take in its surrounding narratives with great interest.

FinTwit Corner

