comScore's (SCOR) CEO Gian Fulgoni on Investor Update Call - (Transcript)

David Chemerow

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to comScore's Investor Update Call. I'm David Chemerow, comScore's Chief Financial Officer, and with me today is our Chief Executive Officer, Gian Fulgoni, and our Executive Vice Chairman and President, Bill Livek.

If you have not already done so, please retrieve the slides for today’s presentation from comScore’s website. Before we begin, please allow me to read the following disclaimer regarding our use of forward-looking information. During the course of today's call, as well as during any question-and-answer periods that may follow, representatives of the company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of US Securities laws regarding future events or performance of the company that involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those outlined in prior filings with the SEC and the accompanying presentation and expectations as to opportunities for comScore including new product line, customers, products, markets and partnerships, expectations as to the strength of comScore's business including the growth and composition of comScore's customer base and renewal rates, expectations regarding comScore's products including regarding new releases and features, their quality relative to competitors, customer adoption and the potential benefits of particular products, expectations regarding the strategic and economic benefits of certain strategic relationships and initiatives, expectations as to the financial effects of comScore’s merger with Rentrak and other strategic transactions, expectations as to the timeline for completion of the re-audit process and estimates regarding forecast of future financial performance including related growth rates and assumptions.

Such statements are only predictions based on management's current expectations. Actual events or results could differ materially from those predictions, due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those identified in the document comScore files from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in these presentations, which speak only as of today. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information after today's call or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Now, I will turn the call over to Gian as you move to Slide 4.

Gian Fulgoni

Okay thank you, David. Good morning everybody. Appreciate you joining us today. We want to provide you with a non-financial review of our business at comScore along with certain updates on the financial health of the company and then also the status of the financial re-audit.

So the headline is that we are seeing both focus and momentum we turn to our business and we continue to make some significant progress with the various product development initiatives that we’ve been pursuing and we are also on schedule with the multi-year re-audit of our financials more on that later. So, on today’s call, I’ll be joined by Bill and Bill will provide some updates on the progress of the various key initiatives that fulfill our vision for cross-platform measurements and then I am going to turn it over to David to provide you with an update on our financial health, and then finally we’ll open up the call for Q&A.

So if you turn to Slide 4 in the deck that we’ve provided, just want to reiterate our mission at comScore which is that we want to deliver the metrics that matter for making audiences and advertising more valuable in the cross-platform world and of course, I want to stress with, we do with this across all our products in a privacy compliant manner.

Then on today’s call, I’ll also explain to you in some detail how our mission animates us and also how to drives our thinking about the markets in which we compete. So, let me start by saying, at comScore we view the measurement of audiences and advertising as very much deeply connecting activities that provides critical fuel to the businesses that are based on selling the value of audiences, now those could include television broadcasters and networks, it could include the movie studios and digital companies, really of all types from publishers, the social media networks, to online retailers.

And then you’ve got marketers who need to reach and persuade consumers through advertising. And the measurement infrastructure that we are in the process of completing is based on the advanced leading-edge technologies, and we believe that they have put us in the answerable position to be able to capitalize on these investments in the years ahead.

Companies on both the sell-side and they buy-side of advertising look forward in times for comScore and we’ve been systematically investing and then also executing on what we believe is a breakthrough product and that’s the same with improving the way audiences a measured reached and activated by advertising and also in the ways that advertising impact can be evaluated and measured.

So, let’s turn to Slide 5, which defines the key products in our portfolio and there are three key segments, there is digital audience measurement and the key product that lines there or brands Media Metrix, Video Metrix, Mobile Metrix, Plan Metrix then another sector which is a TV and movies, businesses that encompasses local TV, encompasses national TV, extended TV in a cross-platform world, cross-media, in a cross-platform world and then our movies business.

And then finally, our advertising suite of products that encompass activation, VCE campaign, delivery and evaluation, system and then our various list of products. So let me start by making a few comments on the status of our digital products.

So we’ve been doing a lot of work aimed at expanding with both the scale and utility along with the geographic footprint of our multi-platform digital audience measurement solutions and we are doing that to further enhance their appeal to our clients.

So now our information remains valuable to our clients worldwide, but in particular to premium publishers, they need to clearly understand the characteristics of their audiences and to have them properly valued in a where world where distribution of digital content is increasingly complex and I’ll talk about that in a little more in a couple of minutes.

While I am on the topic of premium publishers, since our attention note that the research that was done shows that campaigns running on premium publisher websites on average generate about a 70% greater lift with campaigns that are running on other publisher sites and providing metrics like that, we believe there is a critical part of the value that we can provide to various clients.

Now in previous updates, I have stressed the importance of mobile measurements and then also our commitment to providing an improved mobile information footprint through expanded mobile panels just to illustrate how important mobile has become somewhere around 75% of all the time spent on the internet now is via mobile devices and somewhere north of 85% of that mobile time is taken up with Apps.

So we have entered a very, very different world than the one we lived in not too long ago. Now our efforts here of boosting mobile panel measurement capabilities continue to make progress around the world.

So for example, we will have mobile data available from 13 countries by the end of June and that’s a footprint that’s double in size from what it was at the beginning of 2016 and some of these countries you will see are rather important includes, India, China, Germany, Malaysia, and Italy among others and we expect that these new mobile databases will begin contributing to our revenue growth in the second half of 2017 and then obviously beyond.

I think that we now have the larger full capture mobile research panel in the world, by full capture I mean, capturing all of the non-secure and secure activity that occurs through these devices. I also know that our clients want to see the faucet expand even further and I am confident we are already delivering a comprehensive mobile solution to the industry, but we certainly want to see us be able to build out the size of these databases as we go forward.

That said, the scale of the panels is obviously important, but focusing on the breadth of our mobile data for the concerns and equally important to mention the depth of our mobile information. And so while some companies today provide metrics on mobile app installs or growth metrics of the mobile audience, we’ve moved significantly beyond this with the objective of providing a deep analysis of secure mobile activity in a privacy protective manner.

And then just to show you how important that secure measurement is, in the first quarter of this year, we reported that m-commerce of buying items or products online via mobile devices not accounting for 22% of all digital commerce spending in the US and its growth is significantly outpacing the overall growth in digital commerce, it’s increasing at a rate of north of 40% year-over-year. So measuring activity such as this occurs in secure sessions is critical than many of our clients.

So our mobile panels are being built to enable the measurement of all mobile activities including non-secure and secure transactions and with that we think we can provide our clients with an ability to understand how mobile platforms are impacting the consumer journey to actual purchase.

And I think the ability of the technology will develop to measure mobile transactions is a pretty good example of how our measurement infrastructure has been built with a focus on metrics that matter and that often includes information that goes far beyond what we report in our syndicated audience measurement services.

There is another rather important development that I want to mention here in the context of our digital audience measurement services and that’s an upcoming release of our flagship Media Metrix digital audience service with TV viewing behavior embedded in it and this we think is a breakthrough new capability.

So for example, using the service, a website could demonstrate to its advertising clients what specific TV viewing segments they can best reach with digital advertising on the site. So, as an example, a social network could show the value of its audience in reaching heavy TV viewers which would then show the opportunity for an advertiser to effectively extend the reach of its TV campaign to reach those demographic segments that are difficult to reach today with television.

And in many ways, this is a simple example of the pilot of combining our digital and TV assets, thus as you will see as we go through our discussion, there is much, much more value that we can deliver to our clients.

So, to that end, if you turn to Slide 6, we’ll talk about our total home panel and the monetization of those assets. So we previously told you that our investment in the total home panel has built a next-generation asset that measures the use of all internet connected devices in households. This is a US product at this point in time.

Now these internet connected devices could include, mobile phones, tablets, game consoles, televisions, over-the-top boxes for viewing video content on television, even some wearables along with a range of devices that are commonly referred to as the internet of things and that could include thermostats connected appliances, security systems and importantly smart speakers such as the Amazon Echo.

Our total panel now, total home panel now consists of 12,500 daily active user households which represents about 31,000 people. There is an average of almost ten devices per Wi-Fi connected household. That number varies according to the number of people in the household and it can go well north of 15 devices for those households that have a number of kids.

So there is a lot of information that being captured from this database and then use on behalf of clients. We are holding the sample size steady for now of 12,500 daily active user households because we want to shift that focus today to the monetization of the various data assets. So let’s talk a little about some of the new services that we’ve built and announced off of this total home panel.

So in March, we announced the introduction of comScore connected homes. That’s the first syndicated service to be built on the total home panel database and it measures computers, mobile devices, gaming consoles, as well as living room devices, that I am sure many of you have such as smart TVs, streaming boxes and sticks and then Blu-ray players. And the connected home service often makes a smart home or internet of things, devices including AV systems, thermostats, home security appliances and many more.

A subscriber to comScore connected home where we see key measures such as device penetration, usage frequency, engagement time, household demos, OEM and operating system market share and then cross-device activity patterns all of which range at providing unique insights into how these products are being used in the home today and I think with the focus on the internet of things, this is clearly valuable information that we are providing and my clients can access these various metrics through an intuitive web-based user interface that has flexible reporting capabilities.

So that’s one service. Another one is, we announced earlier this month is comScore OTT intelligence. That’s a syndicated service that measures US household viewing that’s over-the-top content on television screens.

OTT, as you probably know is a delivery of TV content via digital means to a TV set and it’s an increasingly popular way for video content onerous to provide tailored services directly to consumers and I think because of that, there is a great interest in understanding of these OTT services are being used and how they impact subscription to cable, telecom and satellite services.

So, our OTT intelligence service we believe serves an important industry need today. While over-the-top video content viewing is a growing segment of the cross-platform television landscape the nature of magnitude of this behavior has been difficult to quantify.

So this service of comScore OTT’s intelligence has delivered to our subscribers through again a dynamic user interface that provides a single-source viewing dozens of OTT content providers that could include Netflix, Amazon, HULU, YouTube and others.

Reported measures here include household reach, audience size and demos along with a variety of usage metrics. And we can segment the data for port cutting, this is called never homes, as well as those with a cable or satellite subscription, all valuable information that our client needs.

Now today, we are measuring total consumption for each content provider, they are also in the process of developing, and this is important, the technology to identify each individual show that is viewed. So while, I will have to say it’s still very early days for our total home panel, we believe that launching two syndicated services based on this breakthrough asset in just the first five months of 2017 is a great start.

So let’s turn now to Slide 7, and I want to make some comments on the concept for distributed content. So this is an important one. So, when you consider our digital audience measurement effort, the key theme that I would like to stress is the innovative work our teams are doing to measure behavior and the complexity of today’s legal environment.

And the rise of mobile and on a connected platform is not actually the only major shift as that companies in the sector have to contend with. Because another key shift has been the move to what’s called distributed content and there are some big challenges here for participants in the segment.

So, simply put, the content from media brands and this is often from premium publishers can now be accessed by consumers through a varied but fragmented set of distribution channels. There is an example, while articles from, let’s say the New York Times or The Washington Post can be viewed on their owned and operated websites or the mobile apps, they can also be read via example Facebook and articles in Apple News and those are just two channels for distributed content.

In a similar manner, in the video world segments and episodes from television shows such as I’d say, Saturday Night Live, those can be accessed through digital video platforms such as HULU or YouTube. So, we provide measurement across all of these channels and we have significant measurement coverage in terms of both breadth and level of detail.

So, as an example, with YouTube we have the ability to credit traffic to multiple parties that show an interest in audience metrics whether that’s a content, creative content owner, the original distributor on a metric partner.

Now then measurement infrastructure fuels syndicated products as well as custom services for digital media and it does so in ways that aren’t always obvious and one example of that is our ability to help advertisers or what we call content activation, I just want to take a couple of minutes to tell you what that is.

So if you would take a look at Slide 8, so you’ve previously heard us speak of our audience activation solution, but this is a little different. You might not be aware that we maintain a massive scale on content classification engine that categorizes and classifies web content down to the page level. Now this is a necessary input into a syndicated audience measurement product, but it goes well beyond that, because we have integrated our content classification into several leading ad tech platforms.

So, as an example, when they receive request to place ads, we can deliver near real-time information about level of in page has relevant content for the consumer segment an advertiser is trying to reach and it can also tell them whether placing an ad on a given page will likely be brand safe and increasingly important measurement need today.

And I am sure you’ve all heard a lot about brand safety. And it’s really a critical importance to advertisers to the brand owners, because when a marketer has invested a lot of money to attract consumer attention to – let’s say a national brand, it’s a real disaster when that ends land on unsafe content, because as we’ve seen numerous times in today’s world of essentially instant communication the last thing a prominent brand wants to see is their reputation tarnished by a negative comments on social network for example which can immediately reach millions of people, a big, big issue for brand marketers.

I have previously mentioned, our ability to measure and provide details reporting about content and audiences on YouTube and that’s the result of the strong relationship that we’ve built with Google and it extends to our recent announcement that we were selected by Google as a brand safety and measurement provider for YouTube and we are pretty excited about that.

So these are just a few examples of how we are delivering the metrics that matter to our clients to make audiences and advertising more valuable through our digital audience’s products and services. So let me quickly turn now to some other examples of how we are helping our clients with digital advertising measurements.

So if you can take a look at Slide 9, let’s talk about comScore Viewability and vCE. Let me point out at the beginning here that, while content owners have to deal with the complexities of distributed content, advertisers are having a grab over the measuring advertising across silo digital platforms.

And that’s why April announcements that I hope you saw that we expanded vCE campaign measurement service to include metrics and campaigns that are running on Twitter, on Facebook, on Instagram and the Facebook audience network are so important to us and to the industry for that matter.

So for Twitter ads, key campaign delivery metrics that we provide include demographics, to reach frequency, TRPs, all would be available in vCE. Importantly, the measurement of Twitter ad campaigns includes ads that went on mobile devices and this reporting is happening first in the US and later this year, we plan to extend Twitter campaign measurements to other countries including Spain, Canada, and the UK.

Last year, we announced Viewability reporting for Facebook campaigns in vCE and recently as I hope you’ve noted, we have expanded that relationship to provide demographics reach, frequency in TRPs for Facebook ads in our vCE campaign measurement suites and that includes measurement to Facebook ads delivered on desktops and mobile and it includes both display and video ads on Facebook, Instagram and the Facebook audience network.

And because Facebook accounts for a half of the annual growth in digital advertising, I think you can see immediately how this is an important enhancement to our vCE product. So those are all steps and progress that we are happy with but we didn’t just leave it at that.

We have expanded the capabilities of our flagship vCE service with a lot of those steps we believe that’s aimed at increasing trust and transparency in the digital advertising markets and I am referring here to our announcement of the introduction of retrieved viewability solution.

So, if I could ask you to move to looking at Slide 10 and we will talk about what we are doing here with re-Viewability. I believe it’s true to say that comScore pioneered in Viewability measurement back in 2012 with the initial launch of vCE and then we’ve seen the industry since that time, maybe it will fit some stats come to appreciate the importance of verified ad impressions.

So today, Viewability is an increasingly expected part of advertising verification, but it does come with some challenges, because, we’ve seen that a narrow focus on Viewability can consume measurement budgets and displays, rather maybe more important campaign metrics and one way to think about it, I’d like to say, with Viewability measurement it’s necessary but far from sufficient.

And so, we’ve reached a point where unfortunately add a segment today is too often engaged by Viewability metrics alone, even though, these speak only whether or not an ad impression was seen by a human and not whether it had any positive impact on consumer behavior. So we don’t think that this is healthy for the market and we also think it distracts from a focus on the other more important metrics of advertising effectiveness all of which we can provide.

So by offering free Viewability measurement to clients across global markets, we are actually providing a baseline offering that allows digital media buyers and sellers to easily measure Viewability rates across display video and mobile inventory. By enabling them media buyers and sellers for measured Viewability at no cost, we aim to remove friction in a campaign measurement doing it.

So comScore Viewability increases clients’ ability to focus on deeper performance metrics, for example, reach in frequency within geographic and demographic targets, listing brand awareness, listing purchase intents, site visitations or brand sales, all of which are the metrics that we can provide. So the plan is to have comScore Viewability become available globally in the second half of this year. It will be a sub-service offering with the baseline reporting metrics delivered to virtually redesign vCE user interface.

And I should mention that we can afford to do this although offer this free service because of the low marginal cost that we incurred will offer this capability. So I am delighted to tell you that our announcement was greeted with tremendous support and enthusiasm from clients and prospective clients and key industry stakeholders that include the IAB, the Interactive Advertising Bureau in the US and Europe, the AAAA, the American Association of Advertising Agency.

So, looking forward, we anticipate that the free offering will be good for our business and will ultimately drive adoption of our full featured vCE suite. And we also see this as an important step towards cross-platform advertising measurement.

Not important maybe for to say that, but it’s more important for middlemen there is in the industry to say it, I want to quote your comments from President of Investment, North America Group who said in support of our announcement of free Viewability the following: in order to create a total video marketplace, where buyers can plan a cross-platform to achieve advertising goals, Viewability is key to leveling the playing field between digital and television.

This new Viewability solution will help expand access and use of Viewability measures allowing the industry’s current focus back to making sure that ads have an impact, which is precisely the objective that we had set with this strategic move. So, thank you, we appreciate the comment.

So I am pleased with both the progress we are making in restoring momentum across comScore’s digital businesses and I am also delighted with the spirit of innovation that continues to drive our teams and it’s driving our team to create unique solutions to address the challenges of the ever evolving digital marketplace and we are fully focused on providing value to our clients in that regard.

So with that, let me now pass the call over to Bill who is going to discuss with you on movie and television businesses.

Bill Livek

Thank you, Gian. I appreciate it. Now if you’d move to the Slide called Movie Solutions Continue to Grow, our focus on measuring what matters for clients couldn’t be clear than when you look at our movie measurement business. This is a business that we haven’t talked about much recently in our updates as we focused with you on outlining our cross-platform vision, but our movie business is very, very much part of the story.

The theatrical ecosystem includes the movie studios, distributors and of course tens of thousands of movie theaters across the globe, it’s a sector that continues to evolve that requires increasingly sophisticated solutions to understand and to market to the movie going public.

It’s also an industry that’s being very heavily impacted by the changes in digital distribution of movie content and the rise in video-on-demand in over-the-top services, but before the content goes to VoD, the first point of distribution is the theatrical system. In this vertical, comScore is the currency as we are the currency in video-on-demand.

This is truly a global business and we are seeing continued growth in both our core global box office business and the enterprise solutions that we’ve added through our acquisition last year of Hollywood Software. comScore offers comprehensive solutions for filmic visitors and the distributors at various stages of their music journey, comScore has the solution, whether it’s about analyzing specifically pre-released consumer sentiment about specific movies, helping our clients manage the scheduling of those actual screenings of the film in a theater or providing the timely and at many times in a real-time measurement of those audiences.

And as Slide 10 illustrates, we provide solutions that enable studios and the content distributors to book their movie in a theater from planning through payment collection. We also provide systems that allows visitors to centrally record, track and report on critical business details including box office receipts, point-of-sale feeds, and payment processing even though the system that lets theaters manage movie screening, trailers waste management and even provides information to help them sell advertising that you see before the actual movie begins.

Since the last time we spoke, we have completed two major studio global long-term contract renewals and one of them including the expanded services that they purchase from the comScore with our Hollywood Software services. We also signed two new agreements with two new content companies.

As I mentioned, this is a global business. We measure approximately 95% of the movie screens around the world, major, minor and independent studios around the globe that are currently clients of our gold standard box office intelligence suite of services and the new enterprise solutions that have made possible through our Hollywood Software System are providing continued opportunities for growth. This is a business that has kept growing with high renewal rates.

Now let’s move to Slide 11. We continue to see growth in opportunity in our television measurement business and since the last time we spoke, we’ve added customers, but first, before I talk a little bit more in detail about the television business, we have what we think is a big announcement today and you are going to be hearing it for the first time on this call.

We are proud to announce that we have expanded our relationship with Charter to enhance our measurement footprint. ComScore and Charter Communications have been partnered for over a decade and we are pleased to announce that we have expanded our partnership to include all new Charter spectrum markets from their purchase of Time Warner Cable and Bright House Communications.

This agreement will include additional Charter spectrum markets and through comScore’s measurement in key markets such as New York, Los Angeles, and Charlotte North Carolina, we are licensing Charter information to advocate with data from our other operator partners and we expect this increase in an atomized return path TV viewing data that will positively impact on our local television station clients and prospects, ad agencies be they national or local, in our national cross-platform sales efforts.

With the addition of these new markets, comScore’s massive and passive television measurement will increase to include more than 35 million households in over 75 million televisions.

This represents a 44% increase in the televisions that comScore will have in our local, national and cross-platform services in the future. This agreement further strengthens our relationship with Charter, currently the second largest MVPD in the industry and broadens Charter’s view of comScore’s television measurement pool within spectrum reach to help them make important programming, marketing and advertising decisions both for our customers view TV today and in the future with over-the-top devices.

I hope you can see why we are so excited about this announcement. On the sales side, our strategy continues to be what we established in before, in both with station groups and in markets that provide high value and actionability for our local audience information to the early adopters that were spread and we then expand across group and market in all intense local markets.

Our core thesis is then of guiding light at comScore through the years is that advertising more inevitably be viewed across all platforms moving from singular focus on buying and selling based on agent gender, targets, to more refined audience descriptors and sessions.

And this is an area that we pioneered in both television and in digital and we continue to advance. We watch this play out in digital, in our updates earlier on the call today where we chatted about a little bit and how we have instrumented our measurement systems to take advantage of this growing trend. It is our belief that this is a persistent trend and it’s playing out in television advertising.

That belief was powerfully reinforced by the recent announcement of the Open AP initiative led jointly by Fox Turner and Viacom where comScore TV is playing an important role.

If you would please turn to Slide 12, we believe Open AP is a game-changer and hard with their change in the way that the business at television is being transformed into digital age. Put more simply, Open AP will provide buyers and sellers of linear television a consistent data-agnostic means of engaging and audience based buy.

This means that marketers can buy audiences that are more finally tuned around their business than just legacy agent set demography will allow. This ensures that they can reach customers more precisely and more importantly with less waste.

This approach changes the way ad inventories can be valued and improve the impact of advertising. This is exactly the approach that comScore had pioneered with our advanced demographics or what we call our advanced audiences. This capability is already being used by advertisers, agencies, television networks that go beyond age and sex demos to target buy and sell advertising.

Commonly used are some of the segments that includes automobile intent to purchase as a target, consumers and practice whether they are brand loyal or they are not, their party affiliation and the political front and whether they are persuadable router along with hundreds of other advertisers and commonly used consumer segments.

What is potentially transformative about Open AP consortium is that Open AP will allow advertisers to buy finely tuned audience segment across multiple networks at once and that’s a key here. Multiple networks at once and this has the potential to change how the industry thinks about measurement currency and if there is a disruption that moves us closer to the alignment of digital and the television ad market.

comScore’s advanced audiences will be one of the datasources integrated in this new Open AP initiative when it rolls out in the fall and we think that development significantly plays to our strength and equally important of years of experience.

Now, I’d like to turn the call back over to Gian.

Gian Fulgoni

Thanks, Bill. So, let’s turn to Slide 13 and talk a little bit about our cross-platform efforts. So, as you undoubtedly know, we’ve mobilized comScore around cross-platform measurement and this need to measure television and digital activity in a unified manner with the underlying rationale of the merger of Rentrak with comScore last year and at this point I am happy to say that we have fully encoded this focus on cross-platform into comScore’s DNA if you will.

So if you look at Slide 14, you will see that there are three pillars, three key pillars to our cross-platform product portfolio. So first of all, there is our cross-media product. Now this service combines and measures the audience for TV programming content, and all types of digital content much of video, so it could include text as an example.

Now cross-media is available in syndication today and you might recall that on our last update call, I noted that we had some delays on updated delivery to clients and I am happy to tell you today that those issues have been resolved and we are back on schedule. The second product in the cross-platform suite is our extended TV service.

Now that unifies television and digital video data for TV-originated programming and this is, if you will, a TV-centric approach, puts in much demand, because it directly answers the key questions TV broadcasters have about their cross-platform audience, measuring those audiences across linear television and digital platforms including mobile and over-the-top platforms.

Now that’s the most important need is to measure these audiences in an un-duplicated manner across platforms at a very fine level of granularity and wit the scale that we have build out our databases and this simply think back of the comments on the stats that Bill just gave you on the expansion and the size of our television database, when you combine that with the scale we have in digital, we believe that we have several important advantages in our ability to measure unduplicated audiences at the fine level of granularity that the market of the industry is demanding.

So today extended TV is in private review release if you will, with select clients. We need to get the various data elements and trends wedded by clients and we look forward to a expansion of extended TV in the near future. So we hope that we will be significantly expanding the use of the service with the new extended TV Charter program later in this year and then we plan to move extended TV into our public reviews as quickly as possible.

Then the third cross-platform pillar that we are building is vCE cross-platform and this will allow the measurement of unduplicated campaign audiences and advertising impressions across TV and digital advertising. So think of cost meeting extended TV as measuring audiences, vCE cross-platform is focused on the advertising measurement across platforms.

And I don’t need to tell you that there is substantial interest in this measurement capability. The good news here is that we’ve completed initial studies, the results look very encouraging. We have other studies underway and working hard at more fully automating the production of vCE cross-platform so that we can do it in a rapid manner and for the delight we expect with our clients.

So if you look at the various strategic moves that we’ve made to help align digital and television advertising measurements, I think you can see in many ways vCE cross-platform is a natural and necessary outcome of those efforts and something which meets today’s industry needs.

So that covers the comments that Bill and I wanted to make on our various product initiatives. Let me now turn it over to David who will review to you our re-audit progress and provide you an update on our cash flow.

David Chemerow

Thank you, Gian. Turning to Slide 14, I’d like to share with you our timeline for the re-audit. I have discussed this at length on prior calls, and will not repeat it here, we’ve been working on the re-audit and restatement since the investigation ended in November 2016. As we said in our February 24 update call, we expect to complete the re-audit by this summer.

And as that told some of you, I defined some of our focuses which means June 21 to September 22. As we approach summer, we are targeting to complete our work by the latter portion of the summer. Our plan is to file a super 10-K for the fiscal years 2014 to 2016 plus a Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2016 and the first two quarters of 2017.

Once these documents are filed, we plan to hold an investor call to review this information and to provide our financial guidance for 2017. At that time, we will also file a listing application at the NYSE or NASDAQ and expect to be re-listed soon after we come back into compliance.

On Slide 15, we’ve provided a summary statement of estimated cash flow for the first quarter of 2017, compared to the first quarter of 2016, which is consistent with the presentation we made for 2016 and our last call. Please note that this cash flow statement is not been audited and it’s based on our best current judgment and estimates.

While we expect it to be close to what we finally report, there could be some adjustments and classifications are announced as our audit is completed. The summary statement of estimated cash flow is anchored by the actual cash balances at the end of the period.

Our cash and short-term investments balance at March 31, 2017 was $106 million, compared to $170 million at December 31, 2016. The cash flow from current business operations was derived by subtracting the selected investing financing and non-recurring items from the net increase, decrease in cash.

Our cash flow from recurring business operations in the first quarter of 2017 was $10.8 million versus $12.5 million in the same period in 2016. There were several factors affecting the level with the bulk of the change in working capital in the quarter.

More than offsetting this cash flow from current business operations in the first quarter of 2017 was $22 million of selective investing, financing and non-recurring items, with the largest item being $13 million of investigation, re-audit and legal costs, $4.5 million of principal payments and capital leasing and $3 million of capital expenditures.

Let me pass the call back to Gian for some closing remarks before we take your questions.

Gian Fulgoni

Okay, thank you, David. So let me say this, as we move through the second quarter here, I remain really, really proud of our team at comScore. Our employees across the company continue to pull together and work hard and our leadership team, I believe has demonstrated critical focus in helping needs build our strategy and plans for 2017 and beyond.

I am confident that we have tremendous assets and talents at comScore. Our focus on the cross-platform opportunity we face is unwavering and we believe we are well positioned to benefit from the both profound and lasting shift in the global media and advertising landscape.

And these we believe present many new compelling and attractive measurement opportunities for comScore. To that end, we substantially enhancing our products while also sharpening our sales and marketing approach to clients and the marketplace in order to capitalize on these opportunities.

So let me close by thanking you sincerely for your continued investment and interest in comScore. We look forward to updating you on our continued progress throughout the year and with that, we will open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Thank you. And our first question comes from the line of Matthew Thornton with SunTrust. Your line is now open.

Matthew Thornton

Hey, good morning guys and thanks for taking the question. I guess, one for David and then maybe two follow-ups if I could for either Bill or Gian. Dave, I think you guys previously talked about expecting a return to growth in 2017 after a flattish 2016 on a pro forma basis. Is that still your expectation? And then for Bill and Gian, a question on Open AP and one on Media Ocean.

On Open AP, I know it’s still very early, I am just wondering if you can talk to maybe some of the discussions that the initiative is sparking between you and some of those non-existing clients in terms of these – their product, any color there would be helpful. And then also on the Media Ocean partnerships/integration, any update on the timeframe as to when that could be up and running? Any color there would be helpful as well, thanks guys.

David Chemerow

Sure, thanks, Matt. Let me start with the growth. We do expect 2017 to show growth and we expect that growth to somewhat build as we move through the year. We’ve got a variety of new products planned in the second half of the year that will help us place us as we start put ourselves into 2018. And Bill, why don’t you take the…

Gian Fulgoni

On Media Ocean, those of you who have been on the call for a number – been on a number of calls know Media Ocean has two systems. We went up in one system for a number years. The legacy system or the old system, they have reconstructed for our local market. So our database could have run there.

That is actually complete, but it’s going through an optimization period and we expect within the next several months that it would be released completely to the agency clients. I would add that the impact could be pretty significant here when everything is fairly completed because of the ease with which it will allow our agency clients to utilize our data in the buying of their advertising.

The other question that you had, Matt, I think was about Open AP and how that’s going. Let me say this, I believe, I think I am speaking for all of those here at comScore that Open AP is the first step in the move away from an exclusive reliance on age and gender as the variables on which advertising is bought.

As Bill said in his prepared comments, Rentrak was well down the path of developing advanced audience characteristics and in many ways kind of the led the industry to what is now Open AP, I think it’s also clear that Open AP is being driven by the realization that what’s happened in digital with improved targeting allows the seller to charge significantly higher CPMs for their advertising inventory.

And I’ve been in meetings where I’ve been told directly by content owners that they can take a given piece of television content that TV show and if they sell it using advanced characteristics can get orders of magnitude higher CPMs for that same show that if they had simply been using age and gender. So, we hope and believe that the train has left the station on this change.

Now, that said, there are some things that still need to be built on the part of the Open AP initiative. So we are not yet in a position to be able to tell you anything specific about client usage. We can tell you that the interest in it is pretty intense and we are pretty excited about the opportunities that this initiative represents for comScore.

Bill Livek

Well, I would just want to add to that, more than half dozen years ago, we talked about how important that would be in the future and a lot of our investors didn’t understand the importance. It felt good recently on the AT&T earnings call, when Randall Stevenson was talking about the potential acquisition of Time Warner and how using data that’s about consumer target is going to allow them to optimize their advertising and he said, have less ads actually on television that should promote higher viewership. So the merger that Rentrak and comScore had the industrial launches was good two years ago. Today, I think it’s even better. The marketplace is moving quite nicely in our favor.

Matthew Thornton

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you and our next question comes from the line of Shyam Patil with Susquehanna. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is Brendon on for Shyam. I just had a question on performance by business line in 1Q between Media Metrix versus vCE versus core Rentrak. Can you kind of talk about how we should think about that? And then, also within the expectation of growth for 2017 how should we think about performance each of those business lines this year?

David Chemerow

Brandon, we are not going to answer that question until we give our guidance and we are really able to complete the re-audit. Our auditors have told us and we are talking about this that until the base is firm and the audit is complete for 2016 and we cannot talk about growth between 2015 and 2017 and that applies and equally sell the products and vision to the total company.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then I just have one follow-up. On vCE, could you talk about positioning that product in the marketplace versus maybe some of your competitors like note and what are sort of the key differentiators there?

Gian Fulgoni

Yes, so, I think it’s true to say that vCE is the only single source fully-integrated digital campaign measurement product that encompasses both viewability and then all of the audience characteristics in one nice tightly integrated bundle. We have MRC accreditation on vCE across pretty much all of the important dimensions including the detection of sophisticated invalid traffic or fraudulent activity which accounts for somewhere around 75% or so of all of the fraudulent activity is this so-called sophisticated fraud and we think that that capability is a significant advantage for comScore adding Facebook was a major step.

As I said in my prepared comments, given the importance of Facebook in the growth of advertising, I think the numbers are that, Facebook and Google between them account for just over 100% of all the growth in digital advertising which says that everything else is declining slightly. So, having – we say, not having Facebook and vCE was a major liability, having it is a major step forward and would it be as I said, rolling out that measurement capability from the US to additional markets I think the first three outside of the US are the UK, Canada and Spain and then we’ll go to other countries.

So, I think we’ve filled in an element that was wanting if you will with the addition of Facebook and I think that’s pretty important. Now, the final – we’ve also dramatically improved the user interface that is not released yet, but will be shortly and then the final piece that we think is, significant advantage for us and remains to be seen what impact it will have in kind of shaking up the industry that offering free viewability measurement for the basic IAB mandated definition of Viewability.

We are pretty excited about it and as I said, the reaction from clients has been extraordinary. So as we rollout that capability, we hope that free viewability will stimulate the purchase of our enhanced viewability measurement capabilities as well as the other elements in the vCE portfolio suite and that’s the fundamental strategy behind the move. At the same time, we think it’s going to provide the industry with a lot more value allowing it to focus on the more relevant metrics. Hope that answers your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Laura Martin with Needham & Company. Your line is now open.

Laura Martin

Hi guys. Can you hear me?

Gian Fulgoni

Yes.

Laura Martin

Okay, great. And a couple of fundamental questions, just do one at a time. So, at the Broadcast upfront last week, it is clear, you are right, the train has left the station. So, with Open AP involving Viacom, Turner and Fox, and then the NBC advanced audience products involving NBC and Fox, could you talk about whether this proliferation of – so they are going to be measuring as well, it’s two different groups will be measuring differently, and I guess that you guys led the path, but it sort of feels like there is a proliferation of measurement choices away from Nielsen and comScore into sort of a more diffused measurement choices and is that really good for comScore?

Does is lose power for them and specifically Accenture with – it was announced it’s having a role in Open AP. Are they not doing what Score doing? Are they doing the same thing? Are they going to be a new competitor we are going to be reading about in a couple of years? So could you talk about whether really Open AP is all good for Scor? Or is it in some ways bad for Scor?

Gian Fulgoni

No, I think it’s all good. I think Accenture’s role is not in a provision of data, it’s more in building out some more software that’s needed. So I think that some of the verification is needed there, but again, my understanding is that they are not providing data. The two companies that were mentioned were comScore and Nielsen and we believe that the data elements that we have at scale encompassing both digital and television puts us in a rather unique position.

So, it’s certainly clear that there is a lot of data floating around in this digital world that describes consumers, but we think that in this particular instance, we are in a very, very strong position. Bill, you got comments?

Bill Livek

Yes, Laura, if you think about it this way, that the advertisers that will purchase in by advertising through the platform are generally selling products locally. That means that the television information, right now, it’s just linear. It may evolve into extended TV and digital in the future, but just taking linear today, the advertiser wants to make sure that if you are a home and improvement company, that you have good solid foundation in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, California and Minneapolis, St. Paul in addition to Fargo North Dakota as those numbers will lock into the national databases.

So, we are very comfortable with our lead in television measurement, the announcement with the expansion of the additional charter markets, the Bright house and Time Warner, we think would further extend to our leads and Open AP is I think a validation of the business plan that you first heard about that years ago when you start to cover our company.

Laura Martin

Okay, great. My follow-up is about, you talked, Gian, in your comments about the connected home and the OTT intelligence, two products on your total home products that you guys have been working on until now, my question is, have the accounting issues slowed the pace of uptake on these syndicated products and more generally, could you walk us through a normal adoption cadence for new products? Is it we expect to see sort of like 1% adopt per quarter or like how does that cadence go of ramping these new products that you’ve been introducing sort of since March basically on the first quarter?

Gian Fulgoni

Yes, so, certainly in 2016, the business was disrupted both the commercial end of it and the product development end of it. But I am confident as we got to the end of the year that we had it back – we got it back in the focus and I would say that in 2017, I don’t think we had in the commercial and development sectors disruption from either the investigation or the re-audit.

So, the – maybe Laura you are referring to what you think about my comment, when I said that we can put the expansion on hold of the database. We had originally, if you go back to 2016, where we are thinking of an initially launching the building of the home panel. We had thought that maybe we’d build it out to 25,000 households by the end of 2017.

But I made the decision as we were planning in 2017 and I looked at everything what we had to do. I concluded that we will better off just holding the sample size at 12,500 and monetizing what we had built there, because I was confident that that opportunity existed. So, we’ve been working hard at – than building out the applications of the data that is needed that we need that led to these two syndicated products that we’ve announced.

We put a strong marketing effort behind it. I can’t tell you that – I can’t tell you at this point the expectations that we have for how that revenue was going to grow, but I will tell you that we have clients already buying the product. That’s not something that that hasn’t occurred yet. And the interest in the entire sector is pretty strong, not just for the media consumption elements, but also for the other information on how these internet of things devices are being used.

One other – two other comments, I mentioned in my prepared remarks that we are building out the technology that will allow us to identify the particular show that somebody is watching in an OTT delivered manner. That’s pretty important. We can’t just leave it at just describing the total amount of time spent on a particular OTT delivery platform. We got to be able to get down to the show level.

And then the other thing we need to do and this actually goes back to a related issue is, we anticipate using the home panel as the source of our person level TV measurement. So at some point, we will put in there the technology that gets the demographic information for who is watching television or television content at any point in time.

We don’t have that implemented yet, but we see the home panel as being the source of – from a long-term perspective the long-term source of that personal level TV viewing data that we need for a variety of different products. Hope that helps, answers your question.

Laura Martin

And have you seen any pushback from customers because of accounting is not adopted in your products that you guys are rolling out?

Gian Fulgoni

No, no. I can’t – not to my knowledge, the opposite. I mean, it’s just such unique data and it’s clearly something that every market that needs to pay attention to with the way that all of these things. For example, take these connected, the smart speakers, right.

I mean, we are seeing amazing use of these devices, one in ten owners of a smart speaker is now using it to order products, which for a brand it might be scary, think of – and also think of the way that the Amazon Dash buttons are used, it kind of locks you in, in some sense for that brand that the button is designed for that maybe causes challenges for competitors for that brand.

We are finding that the use of these smart speakers extends to consumers using them can make reminders for themselves. They are ordering music through them. They are playing music through them. The ramifications for the advertising industry there are I think really, really important. And so, direct answer to your question, no, no poach back on it, rather the opposite, people embracing and understanding more of what’s going on.

Laura Martin

Thank you very much.

Gian Fulgoni

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Jason Helfstein with Oppenheimer. Your line is now open.

Jason Helfstein

Thanks. So, two questions. Just one, product-wise so, vCE, is it fair to say that the bulk of the business is still disproportionately Google related on vCE? And then, if you can give us an update on progress with Facebook and then anything you can comment about Snaps?

And then, you talked about increasing the mobile panel size and how that producing good things and then maybe talk about how you kind of addressed some of the near-term issue that have come up with some of the mobile measurement data I think many of us on the phone have struggled with and how you are addressing that and kind of why that’s get to why it’s still complicated to get mobile right, thanks.

Gian Fulgoni

Yes, let me take the mobile part of your question first. So, there are two – as I think of the other than two dimensions for this mobile challenge. One is building out these panels, proprietary panels where the consumer puts our measurement software or gives us permission to put us the measurement software on their phone but then captures all of the activity off of that device both secure and non-secure, right.

There are two challenges, one is a simple technology challenge, that’s not a oxymoron, simple technology. Being able to handle on this on operating systems both iOS and Android, what’s happening is that, as both Android and both Google and Apple address emerging challenges that they might have to face on security with their operating systems, they come out with a new one and then another new one and we have to continuously adapt all of our technology to work with those different operating systems both in non-secure and secure activities.

We have pretty much done that. I am happy with where we are at there. The second part of these panels is scaling them and having not just be composed to several thousands, but having them be composed to maybe a million, just like our desktop panel is. And that’s where we think we see the route to doing that, but we haven’t pulled the trigger on the rollout of it yet and I think we will have more update for you there in that regard down the road shortly.

But it’s not easy and as I said, I don’t think anybody has cracked it. It’s just – this is a real challenge, it’s more difficult than building out the desktop panels. But we go beyond simple measurements with these panels and we want to get into the details of what’s in with permission from the consumer, I’ll stress that again, what’s in that secure activity so that we can report on things that we do with desktops like the buying of products.

The second challenge with mobile is, when we need to put our SDK into a mobile app than an entity has that we want to measure and that’s why I think industry has struggled, because getting the permission to do that and then getting the technical work done is not something that happens overnight and I think that’s slowed down the transition to full cross-platform measurement for everybody.

And so, maybe the optimistic side of me would say that maybe that delay that has affected everybody has helped comScore as we worked our way through the investigation and working our way out of this re-audit, that maybe – that’s maybe helped everybody. So, that our challenge is here, but I am optimistic that we have our finger on the pulse on what’s needed and we made already significant progress, we have a few more things to complete that. Hope that helps.

Then your other question… go ahead.

Jason Helfstein

Of you guys.

Gian Fulgoni

So I think your second question was on vCE and you mentioned Facebook. I just will reiterate my earlier comments, both Google and Facebook are obviously major, major players in this advertising, digital advertising world and I’ve said, between the two are the main accounting for all the growth in digital advertising, but based on entire set of other properties that live on the basis of advertising, and we – our objective is to have co-operation from all of the parties and I am optimistic that we will achieve that, all of the important players, because when all it’s said and done, in the media world an entity needs to be measured by an independent third-party, right. I mean, that’s been true in the media business and it was creative.

And this year, in particular, both the ANA the Association of National Advertisers and then Mark Pritchard, the CMO of Procter & Gamble have been very, very vocal about the need for trust and transparency in third-party measurements.

And I think that’s all good for a company like comScore. It means that, an entity that’s selling advertising it’s been listening through the sentiments if you will, of these industry figures, important industry figures, I mean, they just got to co-operate with the third-parties and I am happy with the way it’s moving. I think I see co-operation. I see a desire to co-operate with third-party companies.

I mentioned, Google and YouTube and they naming comScore as a company that they are going to use to measure brand safety on YouTube. So, I think it’s all moving in the right direction and I am optimistic that we will have all of the important factors in the industry and the measurement.

Jason Helfstein

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Tim McHugh with William Blair. Your line is now open.

Tim McHugh

Thanks. Lot of my questions have probably been answered, but a few maybe here one, just the comment about growth in 2017, I guess, one, is that related to revenue and/or profits or kind of both? And I guess, the comment about to build across the year. Can you – I know you are limited in what you can say, but can you say whether revenue would have been up or down in Q1?

David Chemerow

I can’t go into that, Tim, because again it goes towards the whole base of view. And we’ve been told that we are not able to talk about that. So the comment I made about growth in 2017 is consistent with the comment we made in February which was, say, some revenue growth with respect to that.

Tim McHugh

Okay. And then on the Viewability, I guess, can you walk through a little bit more the financial impact of giving that for free, I guess, I noticed that the comment that there is a low incremental cost, but, is the revenue they are giving upper or lower price on vCE product that you are charging. Just walk through the financial impacts of that.

Gian Fulgoni

Yes, there is going to be a little cannibalization, but it’s really not material as we look at it. The bigger issue is the upside opportunity that this creates for us. There are so many new opportunities to expand the use of vCE among existing clients as well as all the range of new clients.

So yes, we will work through this – what we anticipate to be a low level of cannibalization, but, the expectation and the hope of the strategy is that by allowing a client to get the base Viewability measures, and by the way it’s the MRC accredited 50% of the pixels and view for a second or 50% in view for two seconds with video, those are the definitions in the base free viewability product.

If a client wants to understand time in view and the distribution of that metric then that comes under the paid vCE. So, we hope that two things will happen that we will stimulate the desire and the need for those kind of viewability metrics, the paid viewability metrics, and at the same time that we will bring in a flood of new clients using free viewability that will then provide us with a basis, a foundation if you will for selling them a whole range of additional products that come under the vCE portfolio.

That’s the strategy and as I said in my comments, the reaction from the industry has been very positive, not just in terms of the value of free viewability, but an endorsement of the strategy, and its importance and its potential benefit to comScore is it plays out the way that we expect.

Tim McHugh

Okay, just n the Charter, can I ask is that arrangement exclusive at all?

Gian Fulgoni

No it is not. We think it’s consistent with our other operator agreements.

Tim McHugh

All right. Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Tom Eagan with Telsey Advisory Group. Your line is now open.

Tom Eagan

Great. Thank you very much. A question on some of the new services, on the home panel, you mentioned regarding the OTT service side, that going to be - but identify the individual show, does that mean that the watermark wasn’t erased? And then I have a couple of follow-ups. Thanks.

Gian Fulgoni

I don’t want to tell you how we plan on identifying the show. That’s just competitive information, so I just don’t want to release, that just one you leave it, that’s something that is important that we be able to accomplish.

Tom Eagan

Right. Okay, and then, secondly on Open AP, is that a new revenue stream or is that revenue from existing clients, that are going to be channeled into that service? Then I got a question, thanks.

Gian Fulgoni

It is a new revenue stream for us and that’s one of the reasons that we are excited and it’s an exciting time and you will be hearing a lot more about it in the ensuing quarters when we visit with you.

Tom Eagan

Okay, and then lastly, in terms of expanding some of the sources of data, you talked about increasing the mobile panel. You talked about increasing the home panel and then of course the gathering of data from set-top-boxes, what is – should we expect that the costs of all this are going to increase in the – say, 2018 timeframe, so does that – what impact does that have on margin? Thanks.

David Chemerow

Tom, that’s a kind of thing that we look hard at our cost structure as well as where our revenue growth is, both comScore and Rentrak over time has added additional data sources to improve the quality of the data. In the case of adding the – additional Charter households.

I can assure you that as we’ve talked with our sales leaders, our commercial team about what their expectation is to do they are very optimistic that the added value of the data is going to be helpful to us and helpful as this will look at where our future growth will come. So, this is not only all that just add cost and nothing will happen on the revenue side. You really got to look at the whole business and this was really core statement for our whole business.

Gian Fulgoni

Just, let me give you a little bit more color on how we expect this to play out. So, we’ve been making in 2016 and 2917 to-date, we’ve been investing in our various products, whether that’s digital or television or cross-platform. So, and we knew what we were doing there and we did it deliberately. We just wanted to capitalize on building the datasets and assets that were needed for the long-term opportunity that faces us.

Now, that said, in the second half of 2017, some of these development products should start to bear fruit, okay, we will have the free viewability out there. We will have the Facebook addition to vCE. We will have our cross media product that sits back on schedule helping us in the second half of the year.

We will also have – get into too much on the call, but we’d mentioned it before, but the rebuilding of all of the factory that produces all of our television and cross-platform data that rebuild is on schedule and that’s going to – I think provide us some benefit that will translate I believe to revenue in the second half of the year. There will be more of that as we go into 2018.

So, that’s the way that we’ve been thinking about it. Hope that gives you some sense of where we are looking for the return to come from, from a time perspective from these investments. Second half of the year, and then continue into 2018.

Tom Eagan

Great, okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Kenneth Paulson with Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is now open.

Kenneth Paulson

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. Just a couple for me. First, could you give us a sense of what principal payments on capital leases could be over the next couple quarters, just trying to get a sense of how volatile this line item might be in your truncated cash flow there? And second, any update on the overall vCE top-line trend in the quarter.

During the previous business update you mentioned some challenges or competitive impact, I believe it was in note. I am just curious if this dynamic improved, worsened or remain the same setting aside the free viewability change for a moment any additional color here would be helpful. Thanks.

Gian Fulgoni

Let me address the capital leases. You’ve already seen sort of the trend as you looked at the two quarters I gave you which are $4.8 million and $4.5 million. Capital leases should be in that kind of ballpark and I have given you the exact numbers.

But you are looking at that kind of range, once we come back in compliance, we expect we will be able to begin leasing again and as a result that will – differently or you will have new leases offset by the repayment or right now we are only seeing the outflow for the repayment. On vCE, I think I acknowledged in previous calls, that we did face competitive issues, as well as maybe not having done the best job that we maybe could of ourselves.

But I think, it covered the viewability space and everything that we talked about with free viewability the new UI, everything is focused on addressing that issue and hopefully that will then allow us to get the business growing nicely. And then the second piece where we did – this advantage was with Facebook frankly, and not having Facebook and having a competitor have access to the Facebook data for audience measurement, - it was a significant disadvantage for us.

So, now eliminating that as a competitive disadvantage and putting this on parity with regard to Facebook, but then, looking at Facebook in a context of the entire integrated vCE product that combines both Viewability and audiences, we are optimistic that we now have a product that is going to generate an attractive return for us.

Kenneth Paulson

All right, great. Thank you.

Gian Fulgoni

You are welcome.

Operator

Thank you. And we have a follow-up question from the line of Matthew Thornton with SunTrust. Your line is now open.

Matthew Thornton

Yes, hey guys. A couple kind of quick ones if I could. Gian, you talked about – and I think, David talked about this as well, the accelerating growth or improving growth as you get to the back half of the year, given some of the product initiatives, on that note, just wondering if you can talk about the upfront conversations as it relates to your thoughts around cross-media, any change with those thoughts, better or worst.

And then just a couple of housekeeping here for David. David, can you remind us, I think you have given out the share count previously what it was exiting 2016, can you remind us of that number? Can you give us a rough estimate or remind us of what percentage of the entire cost base is fixed? And then just finally, as you kind of come out of and regain compliance you see this summer, do you expect any step-up or catch up in hiring or is that not the case have you been able to kind of fill all the roles that you’ve wanted to along the way? Any color there would be helpful. Thanks guys.

David Chemerow

Let me hit the financial ones and then, Gian, pass it back over to you on the cross-media. Share count is 57.3 million shares on a rounded basis. It has been static since March when we went out of compliance. The great bulk of cost or what I call relatively fixed that is the people cost or data cost, we have a little bit of sales compensation that’s variable, there is a few other costs that are variable, but the great portion of them is relatively fixed.

And on a hiring basis, we’ve been proceeding with normalize hiring plans in order to fuel the product development initiatives that Bill and Gian have been talking about this morning. So, I don’t expect to see a burst of hiring when we come back into compliance. We’ve been able to find people, we’ve actually been able to find extremely qualified people who have wanted to come in or very happy coming to work for comScore.

So, we don’t see that as an issue in our – anybody is making sure we are hiring the right amount of people as opposed to more than one needs and we are doing a very good job with that. Gian?

Gian Fulgoni

Yes, just one additional comment on people, I think we are happy with the way that we’ve been able to retain our employee base and actually reduce our churn as we’ve gone through 2017 and that’s I think a positive comment on what our employees believe is the future of the company. So then, on your second question, let me say that in the first half of the year we are focused on technical development of a variety of factors that relates to cross-platform.

And until we had those completed, we weren’t in a position to aggressively sell the capabilities that we have. That I expect to improve substantially in the second half of the year because the number of the things that we’ve been doing are coming to fruition or completion I should say allowing our commercial folks to then more aggressively sell in the second half of the year.

So, my comments about the second half of the year being one where we have more assets to deploy commercially, would definitely encompass our cross-platform products. Hope that helps.

Operator

Thank you. And this concludes today’s question and answer session. I would now like to turn the call back to Mr. Fulgoni for any closing remarks.

Gian Fulgoni

Okay, thank you. So, we will call this meeting to a close and let me thank you for again, your support of comScore and thank you for joining us here today. We look forward to seeing you again very soon as we provide you with further updates on comScore’s business. Thank you very much.

