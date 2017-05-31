Goldman Sachs' (GS) Presents at Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference Call

May 31, 2017 12:30 PM ET

Executives

David Solomon - President and Co-COO

Martin Chavez - EVP and CFO

Analysts

Matt O'Connor - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Matt O'Connor

Alright, we're ready to get started, up next is Goldman Sachs. Joining us today is David Solomon, President, Co-COO. David came into his current role at the end of last year after being Co-Head of the Investment Bank. Also with us today is CFO, Marty Chavez. We'll start with a fireside chat format and then go into Q&A as we have.

First David, Marty, thank you so much for coming.

David Solomon

Thank you.

Martin Chavez

Thank you.

Matt O'Connor

And David, first starting with you, both you guys are in new roles, but congratulations David on your new role.

David Solomon

Thank you.

Matt O'Connor

Obviously you are co-heading the Investment Bank before, but maybe tell us a little bit more about your background and then segue into some of the initiatives that you and Harvey have underway now.

David Solomon

Sure. And first thank you for having us here, we appreciate the opportunity to be here. I have been in the business since I got out of school, in 1984. I started in a traditional credit background, I worked at the Irving Trust Company in a credit program, I wound up with Drexel Burnham in 1986, first in money markets, selling junk commercial paper, if you can believe that such a product existed.

I would up selling high yield bonds at Drexel Burnham, their [ph] high yield bond business, would up with Bear Stearns, build their high yield bond business in the early part of the 90s and wound up in investment banking. Ran the investment banking business at Bear Stearns for a few years in the second half of the 90s and then joined Goldman Sachs in 1999 as a partner. I am -- I started in the leverage finance business, but then very quickly ran credit trading at the firm for a couple years.

In 2002 I was then asked to go in equity capital markets, and in 2003-2004 we took all the capital markets businesses and put them together, creating what we call the financing group, we bought a bunch of derivative products together and we put that in investment banking, it's actually an example of something the firm did that I think strategically has helped the firm a lot. We took all these activities, which have been nestled in the sales and trading businesses and put them closer to the banking clients and created the financing business and I ran that for a couple of years.

And then in 2006, I was promoted to run banking, which I did for the last 11 years and is the context that many of you know me who have interacted with me in the past. Now with respect to Harvey and myself, we are off to a good start and working together and look Goldman Sachs is a big organization, lots of clients, lots to do and so our number one focus is one plus one equals more than two.

It gives us a great opportunity with the two of us to drive a bunch of initiatives that are very important to the firm, very important to our clients also gives us an opportunity to be out spending a lot of time with clients, which is something both of us is focused on.

We spend a lot of time working together over the years, we both had experiences in multiple divisions of the firm. And so we both have a good sense of the firm and have some complementary skills and some overlapping skills.

In the context of things, we are focused on, I put them in a handful of very obvious buckets. First clients, our whole client franchise and how we work as a firm with our client franchise. Secondary growth and how we continue to grow the business. Third, our people, which we think really at the center of everything we do, a real differentiator for us. And then last technology and the continuing evolution of technology in the business, both as a tool for our clients, a tool to support our clients in what they need, from the firm and its platforms, the tool for our employees, to help them be better, faster, smarter with our clients and with the business that they try to do.

And so those are the handful the obvious strategic themes that we're very focused on, and often running five months in and plenty to do.

Matt O'Connor

I am going to come back and follow-up on a couple of those.

David Solomon

Sure.

Matt O'Connor

Marty I think you are Chief Information Officer before, in-charge of technology, maybe a little bit about your background and a couple of high level things that you are working on in the new role here.

Martin Chavez

Sure, so thank you for inviting us. I am a computer scientist by background. I joined the firm in 1993 in J. Aron Currency and Commodities trading. Most of my carrier have been quant or strat or data scientist, as we would call it. I was in David's division for a few years in investment banking working on automation tools analytics. And then I came back into our Securities division, where I spent a good chunk of my carrier. For two years I Co-Headed our Global Equities business and then for three years I was Chief Information Officer, where I was accountable for all the engineers across the firm, it includes quants and technologist software engineers and so on.

I became Deputy CFO in January and I succeeded Harvey Schwartz as CFO in May. So I have been CFO for four weeks, big shoes to fill both literally and metaphorically. And my focus is on continuing the tradition I have got an amazing team that I inherited and we are going to do what we do under risk management of the underpinning of everything we do at Goldman Sachs and that will continue.

Q - Matt O'Connor

And obviously technology is becoming increasingly important for financial services, increasingly focus for Goldman. So I'm sure it will be a good background to bring here.

A - Martin Chavez

We've been doing that for a decades, math and software is everywhere in our business.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Matt O'Connor

So David, maybe following up on a couple of your opening comments talking about going out, meeting with clients with Harvey, obviously you've been doing that that's what you enjoy, what you're good at. We are in this environment where revenues been relatively flat the last couple of years, some regulatory drag, sluggish economy. But just, what are some of the initiatives that you do have underway on the revenue side?

David Solomon

Sure. So I mean, I'll talk a little bit about it and I'll break it into a couple of buckets. I'll start with what I call our historical businesses of investment banking and sales and trading and I'll just say, these are mature and competitive businesses. Certainly as this GDP growth, this market cap growth they do grow, but they're definitely mature and competitive.

Of course, there are environmental impacts that can accelerate those businesses or create cyclical upswings, different environment. You can also have a regulatory change which could create tailwinds for growth in those businesses. But let's put that stuff aside and just look at the businesses where they are and you correctly point out the revenues have been relatively steady.

I think despite that, there are certainly areas in those businesses where we can continue, grow expand our footprint and add to the business. And there are some examples over the last five, six years where we've consciously done that. You look at to debt underwriting business and investment banking, it was a place where we had a gap where we weren't as big a player and we made a conscious strategic effort and meaningfully expanded our footprint and the revenues obviously that followed from that.

But when you look across our businesses there are market share gaps, there are certain clients where we might not have the same kind of market share we have with other pockets of clients.

And so we are very focused on trying to improve market shares, close gaps in a very systematic way how do we attack that. We've talked in the past at forums like this over the last couple of years about asset managers and trying to increase our market share with asset managers also with corporate.

I think it's well known we've had very, very good market share with hedge funds. Also very, very good market share and derivative and structured products; we didn't just kind of randomly go in those directions. We wound up with very good market shares there because those particular clients or those particular types of products really what our clients wanted.

And it was really helped where they valued our services the most that pushed us in a direction as that ebbs and flows it's obvious we have to adjust. And so that's why bigger focus on asset managers, bigger focus on corporates. And one of the things that's interesting about corporates, is that we have these great relationships with corporates to our overall investment banking franchise.

We don't have broad transaction services platform like some of our competitors, which flow certain corporate revenues into fixed income, but there are other opportunities for us to expand our share with corporates given our relationship base there. And we're focused on that and we're working hard to make sure we improve that overtime.

Now, when you step out of those businesses, and you step into IMD, and our investment management business, there are still opportunities for us to grow and actually as an active manager, we have been capturing good flows. If you look over the course of the last four quarters, we've had $37 billion of long-term fee-based assets flowing in that's outperformance relative to our peer group.

We think we've got a very, very strong offering there, that's also a business where there is real headwinds from fee pressure and lot of competitive pressure there. Everybody that's in that business is feeling it, yet on a relative basis, we like our position and we continue to work and think there is opportunity given we're not just at the very top of the pack there to continue to take market share.

You also know that we've recently made a small foray into adding a consumer platform through markets. We think this is a very interesting opportunity and again we come to it with a mindset of is there a client that has a need, and do we have a capability in this case technology that can allow us to offer a really excellent product, a really excellent client experience that's differentiated and solves the need.

And so we're starting with unsecured lending that really replaces credit card lending. We don't have an overly ambitious plan for enormous market share, but rather to build a nice business platform. And we're off and starting on that. And look over a period of time over the next few years, if we execute on a plan that business could provide significant revenue and also significant pre-tax that's creative on an ROE basis to the firm, but it's a new expansion of the platform, a new expansion of our brand. And so obviously going to go it on a cautious and appropriate way, but we think that's an exciting area that could also overtime open up more opportunities for the firm.

Matt O'Connor

And rolling into some of the businesses individually you started talking about the markets business and some of the difference in the customer mix there. And obviously a lot of focus back in April on the first quarter fixed income trading results which were little weak, disappointing, I think based on expectations. I think you've spend a lot of time explaining that.

I would also point out to everybody else like it came after a fourth quarter that was really, really good where you are the leader if not close to it. So it does tend to ebb and flow, but maybe just talk about as you've seen kind of on a global basis we've seen it appears come out of first quarter how do you think gets backup and anything else that you want to add to kind of the 1Q behind you and move forward.

David Solomon

Sure, I mean we did underperform expectations in the first quarter, yours and ours. And so in that context we don't like that, and so that generates a lot of focus in the organization. I appreciate you're pointing out, we outperformed by an equal amount in the fourth quarter. And so a lot of this is opportunity set with our clients in the way we're positioned.

Marty in the earnings call referred in particular to two businesses, commodities which is kind of unique to us given our position in that business vis-à-vis others. And also currencies, and on currencies what I would say is so while it's hard for me to comment specifically on other people's businesses if you look across what everybody said certainly currencies performance in the quarter was mix when you look across everybody's results.

I'd also highlight that if you look across commentary from others, there was a lot of commentary about credit, tightening credit spreads and I just highlight to the degree that that played important role on others businesses that's more mark-to-market than franchise activity. And so it fixed with lower franchise activity in certain places.

And so I'd say in the context of that low volatility, lower franchise activity particularly in some of those businesses and as we look at the second quarter that's continuing on a comparable basis to some degree. That said, it's a good opportunity to really take a look at those businesses and take a look in fact and I talked a little bit just a few mints ago about market share and how are we interacting with clients we there every day making the right kind of markets and being aggressive and really trying to serve our clients.

And sometimes an event like the first quarter sharpens your focus, gives you the opportunity to really go ask a lot a hard questions and push on the business. And so I think we'll get benefit from that, but we remain very focused on our market shares, our position and we think we've got a really great franchise.

And as you said in the fourth quarter, if you look in the fourth quarter it seems like we have a really good franchise, I don't think it's any difference despite this quarter, it's a business where activity ebbs and flows and we are to some degree kind of a creature of that activity.

Matt O'Connor

So I got away a few questions to ask you about the second quarter, but since you brought it up we've had a commentary earlier today, JP Morgan talked about overall sales and trading being down about 15% year-over-year, Bank of America talked about it being down 10% to 12%, I think was the commentary there. We still have a month for some June last year was obviously quite strong for some just if you want to provide any more detailed commentary since you first startup 2Q?

David Solomon

No, look you know that we don't provide inter quarter detail and so I'm not going to provide that. I did just make the comment that volatility, client activities which were more subdued in the first quarter kind of in these first two months have continued in a comparable fashion in the second quarter. There are obviously four more weeks left to go. You know and we know the stuff can ebb and flow. So I leave my commentary at that and we'll see as the quarter plays out.

Matt O'Connor

And looking out more medium term as we think about catalyst out there, I mean, you've talked about some of the company specific efforts, as we think about the macro drivers and you've got some pose away fed taper or winding down of the balance sheet maybe the end of this year, we might have two highs between now and then. It feels like the curve could keep flatting of course until it doesn't. So just what are your thoughts about the kind of fixed income trading business overall in the light of this clearly changing monetary policy in the U.S. and maybe even overseas next year then?

David Solomon

Sure, I mean, it's with the Fed increased its balance sheet from $1 trillion to $4.5 trillion really unprecedented obviously the shift to the unwinding of that balance sheet is equally unprecedented. So there is no obvious roadmap for all that. There has -- we'll obviously all watch and wait to see kind of how the Fed continues to communicate around this, but there is a possibility for certainly a continuing change in sentiments, widening spreads depending on how the Fed goes about this increased volatility. And all those things have historically had a tendency to lead to clients changing their positioning, increased activity, increased flows.

So we sit, prepared to serve our clients, focused on our clients in that context, we are obviously like everybody else watching the Fed, the Fed has started to communicate about how to think about unwinding the balance sheet and it certainly seems like they are focused on transparency in that, but we will have to watch. And we are going to focus on our clients and make sure that as this unfolds regardless of how it unfolds. We are one of the close, they want to make to try to help them position around it.

Matt O'Connor

And obviously regulation can impact us as well. It's interesting if I look over the last several years for your firm and I am going to take out 2009 where fixed income was amazingly strong, recovered from '08. But I think you had $14 billion of fixed revenue in 2010 about $7 billion more recently it has cyclical pressures, secular pressures.

Some would argue, both could be going the other way, if you look out the next few years. And it's hard to predict, it's impossible to predict, at the same time when you're think about staffing and capital and resource allocation and just how do you think about just kind of three to five year thick wallet or how you want to frame it.

David Solomon

Well it's -- as you said it's very hard to predict, so it's not going to surprise you, but I am not going to predict. There is no question that the business has gone through change, you threw out some numbers, we have also changed some of our reporting and disclosure. And so we took some business that had been in thick and put it in INL, but there is no question the business has changed and evolved over that period of time.

Look we are very focused on serving our clients and there is a tendency for people to look at the spot and kind of interpolate the forward based on it, but if history is any indicator different market environments are going to produce different outcomes and different opportunity sets.

We think that the services we provide in thick are very, very valuable to our client set. We are very focused on making sure, we have the right people, the right technology, the right resources, to be a leader in providing those services in the business and we're going to continue to make sure that we have the right kind of market share and the right focus. So whatever that opportunity set that's presented over the course of time, we're going to look to capture it.

In the meantime, we have to run our business, we worked hard on the cost side of the equation to try to create operating leverage in the business, we feel like we have got very, very good operating leverage in the business, based on some of the work we have done the last couple of years and in particular the cost work we did last year. And so we feel good about the way the business is positioned and we're going to watch the environment very closely and stay close to our clients.

Matt O'Connor

And switching to the equity side of the markets business, I think it's been real frustrating just for the environment overall where equity levels all-time highs obviously the investment management side is under pressure for the industry as a whole, fix as well there is always kind of different excuses. But normally the markets are at high levels, the business usually has done better, but talk about the business overall and then specifically to you guys, I think you have been building some of your quant capabilities.

The science background is part of all that at play here. Now that seems like a unique opportunity for you that others may not have right now.

David Solomon

We feel very good about our equity franchise and we think we have got a very, very good franchise across cash, across derivatives, across prime services. In anyone quarter, we might not have the leading equity revenue, but we're always there as one of the broad full service franchisers, but it's a very mature competitive business, but with change in opportunity particularly around quantitative clients and technology. And so we continue to invest in that space and we think we have upside opportunity in that space that can be additive to our overall franchise.

So this is a business that I think requires a lot of investment, it requires scale, it requires you having a broad full service offering, we have all these things. And so we are very focused the quantitative area which is growing, but want to manage that growth carefully and make sure we get it right.

I think Marty given just all your experience with that I think this would be an interesting place for you to comment on some of the opportunity you see.

Martin Chavez

So I would just add to what David said. The strength that we have traditionally in data, in deterioration analysis of that data and in engineering consistent, front, middle and back office experience our clients that's in our zone and we are excited about that opportunity.

Matt O'Connor

So clearly the expansion of the quant opportunity is or the quant business is an opportunity on the equity trading side, on the investment management side, it's one of the drivers I think pressure for the industry there. What's your view on the active management on the investment management space? And then specifically Goldman Sachs investment management, you talked about the strong flows, but the backdrop for the industry is quite tough right now.

David Solomon

Yes, so there is no -- look there is no denying that there is a lot of fee pressure in the backdrop and the headwinds in the industry are meaningful. We have a very broad full service offering, we've got a strong advisory offering for institutional clients. We've got good third-party distribution; we have a good and very uniquely positioned private wealth business.

And so, we think we've got a very good full service offering that provides very, very active management skills. Obviously, performance matters there, so we're always very, very focused on performance. I mentioned earlier that our flows have been good and relative to competitors who are active managers, we've been outperforming in terms of a long-term fee based assets we've been bringing in.

I mentioned $37 billion over the course of the last four quarters, which is strong relative performance. On the advisory side, we're seeing opportunities for example in the insurance, in the insurance space insurance companies are looking for full service advisory offering to figure out how they can outsource some of this management in this environment. And that's been creating opportunity. We've made a bunch of acquisitions over the course of the last number of years, over the last five years have brought in about $75 billion of assets.

And so we continue to add to the platform through small bolt-on acquisitions that we think can enhance our position. But it's a competitive business, we're not of the belief that active management is disappearing from the world. In a different macro environment you might actually see the pendulum swing back. And so we're very focused on making sure performance is good, we have a very good full service offering and we like the way we're positioned in that business. And as I said earlier, we still -- we think we have opportunity to grow in that business on a relative basis.

Matt O'Connor

Segue into investment bank and maybe starting on M&A, we had a couple of years of very strong M&A maybe up until two years ago last year was still okay, but we've had a slowdown clearly with some uncertainty from a political point of view not just in the U.S. but maybe globally. You hear a tax policy being a big issue which I'm sure for global corporates and big corporates is really an issue, but what's your outlook on M&A and despite all this uncertainty right now?

David Solomon

Yes so look, if we were sitting a month and half ago, I would have say M&A is up 13% year-over-year. It was off a slower start, last year obviously given the environment in the first quarter a year ago, but it's not at the levels we saw in 2015. And one of the things I always used to talk about, when I talk about this from a banking perspective it's just looking at M&A volumes against market cap.

And while in '15 we got above the 25 year trend, last year we were kind of back to the -- for the year kind of back to the 25 year trend, but below it in the early part of the year. We're kind of back to the 25 year trend. So there is a reasonable amount of activity, but it's not by any means robust. We are up about 6% now year-over-year. And my expectation through the year is we'll see a continuation of that pattern.

Obviously if you're looking to do big transformative transactions tax policy, uncertainty in the world are headwinds to that kind of activity. And there is no question I think one of the reasons despite the fact that markets up growth is pretty good, capital is pretty cheap, we haven't seen a continuation of that kind of robust M&A activities.

Because there is a little bit of uncertainty in the world put aside tax policy here in the U.S., which is certainly one issue, look at the string of elections we've had over in Europe and that certainly creates uncertainty. So all those things act as a headwind.

That said, while there is reasonable growth and reasonable stability to growth in the world at the moment, world is pretty competitive technology is disrupting, CEOs feel a lot of pressure to grow and to position themselves, and M&A is just an important aspect of being able to do that. And as I get out and I talk to most -- talks a lot to CEOs and that's something I continue to do in new my new role, they're kind of looking forward they say look the environment we've got to the positioning ourselves strategically and M&A is an important part of that.

So I would expect that you'll see given the environment we're in, barring any real market shocks and market volatility we'll continue to see a reasonable pace of M&A. And just looking at some of the data we can see inside the organization feels a little bit better the last month of two than it did earlier in the year.

Matt O'Connor

I mean, I do wonder if it's one of those businesses that whether you get reform or you don't get reform. Eventually people go back to doing deals and trying to grow their company.

David Solomon

They have to, I mean, look we can talk about tax reforms, but I'll tell you just in January talking to CEOs, it was less about tax reform, more about what is Donald Trump mean and very quickly CEOs got to the point where they said the administration, yes the administration might mean some different things, but we have got to move forward. If you think about the average life of the CEO, you don't get a number of years to sit around waiting for policy changes to kind of move their growth trajectory forward.

And so CEOs by nature has to act they have to move forward, they don't spent a lot of time waiting, they take the current environment and they figure out how to do what they need to do strategically in that current environment.

Matt O'Connor

And maybe covering the issuance side of the businesses and DCM very strong 1Q for the industry, a lot of emerging market issuance, good high yield assurances, it seems like it's slow this quarter, debated is that just start some pull forward that we had in 1Q, but obviously DCM ties into M&A to some extent and ties into confidence in terms of building plans. What are your thoughts on the DCM environment and I think had a comment in the past month that you felt like your leverage financed book was under risked or you didn't have as much risk as you felt like you could take and you don't hear banks talked that much about we have less risk than we want and what's viewed as a risky area. So maybe elaborate on that, so the DCM environmental overall and then the leverage finance book.

David Solomon

I'll comment on the DCM environment, but just my comment on the leverage financial book. I wasn't talking about risk as much as I was talking about activity, okay. So, we like activity when people do M&A deals and they ask us to provide capital to finance those deals, that's very attractive activity for us and my comment was to the fact that at that particular time there wasn't as much of that activity. So there wasn't as much in the book at that point in time.

So the activity comment is probably through a risk comment, we have lots of capacity, given our balance sheet and our capital position for that kind of activity. And candidly that activity in the first part of the year has been a little bit lower than we'd like it to be, we'd like to be a little bit more M&A activity and therefore a little bit more financing related to M&A activity.

In fact if you look at investment grade issuance, year-to-date off the top of my head it's down roughly 10% I think could be a little bit less, could be a little bit more, that's partially because the M&A environment has not led to as much of that financing, although we had a very good leverage finance start and has been a good amount of emerging markets activity. And so overall I'd say that activity broadly has been pretty good.

Equity activity is meaningfully better, often a dismal start to last year, we're really shut off in the first quarter. IPO activity has picked up, but if you put it any historical context that activity still relatively muted. And so I think there is still overtime because I do think these things -- I don't think there has been a secular shift, they do think these things gravitate back, I do think there is upside in that activity. With the market continues to be accommodative to new transactions in so far this year generally has been.

So I think the capital markets environment is good, I wouldn't say it's really robust at the moment, but I think it's good and there is plenty of capital and people are looking for activity where there is opportunities for that activity.

Matt O'Connor

And just at a high level, as we think about the markets business, the investment bank and then senior management overall, there has been some high level departures that being covered in the media. Just any comment on that has it impacted client relationships or momentum inside or anything you want to comment on that.

I mean, some of the departures that actually have been for good reason obviously taken on very big roles. But just comment on the…

David Solomon

Well, I mean, there is -- look when somebody like Gary Cohn who has been at the firm for a long time and was hugely important part of the firm was usually important leader at the firm leaves that's -- we never likes that. And certainly we will miss Gary and that always has a visible impact on the firm. That said, I think one of the great things about the firm is there is an enormously deep and talented bench. So one of the things that happens when somebody like Gary moves on to do something else is it creates other opportunities.

Marty becomes the CFO, David and Harvey become presidents and the firm moves on. And so there is absolutely no issue in the context of servicing our clients and moving our business forward. In fact an organization that's filled with lots of talented people it actually -- it creates movement which can be very, very positive thing.

You look at my movement out of investment banking, where I have been for 11 years has create an opportunity for John Waldron and Gregg Lemkau and Marc Nachmann to run that business. And my guess is they will do a better job running it than I did over the course of last 11 years. And so that's a good thing and a healthy thing for the organization.

Harvey and I and the whole leadership team, the whole management team across the management committee and deep into the organization is zealously focused on our clients and spending time with our clients. And so in the context of that there is nothing that changes with these leadership transitions that changes our client focus in fact that some ways it energizes or really creates a sense of hey let's get out there we've got a new leadership team let's get out there and make sure we're with our clients and we're talking making sure all the transitions where their transitions are smooth.

In terms of the attrition generally, there is nothing in attrition right now that looks any different than it looked over the course of last few years. And just from a strategic perspective I mentioned it when I was talking at the beginning, one of the things Harvey and I are extremely focused on is talent our people, it's really at the center of everything we do. A world of very competitive place we have to hire great people and we continue to be at a school a prime hirer of really talented people. I think we have 4% offer rate when we're hiring out of undergraduate schools.

We have to develop that talent, invest in the talent, train the talent, make the firm a really, really attractive place for people to work. And this is all strategically really important to us and something we're focused on. And so I don't -- there is no change with any of the people movement. In fact, I think it's just emphasizes how deep our bench is and how comfortable we are in these transitions.

Matt O'Connor

So before I open it up the audience for questions here, I do want to cover a regulation. And clearly coming out of the election people viewed Goldman Sachs as well positioned for just a softer regulatory environment without even knowing what that really meant.

And I'm not sure we know what it means right now, but just as you think about maybe softening around the edges like a full repeal of Volcker not full end of CCAR but maybe softening around the edges, what can it meant to Goldman from a business point of view and then from just more financial capital expense conceptually?

David Solomon

Look, it's very hard to know exactly how this will play out. And so I don't like the idea of predicting, but there is no question there is tonal change with the new administration. The whole industry is benefits from that tonal change. And regulations are very, very important in this industry. And we can kind of understand how we got here. We had a very, very deep crisis. There was a massive amount of regulation that was really focused on safety and soundness of the system that's good and that's important, but it all happened quickly.

It came together very there were lot of rules. And now we're eight years out and it's very appropriate to kind of look at all those rules and say okay what matters for safety and soundness. But where do we have rules that have created a side effects that really aren't affecting safety and soundness that might in some way affect economic activity and growth and jobs, how can we look at all this in a kind of stand away from it eight years later and say what can be adjusted, what should be amended what should be tweaked.

And that's a very healthy process and this administration is talking about it and taking a look in that context. And so in the context of that, whether it's Volcker or certain parts of the CCAR process there are opportunities for things to be adjusted in a way that have no impact on safety and soundness, but can allow financial institutions broadly to allocate capital, which supports activity and growth in the economy and ultimately everybody benefits from.

And so we're watching that very closely hard to predict, but hopefully this will be a constructive look and we'll have some benefit for the whole industry.

Matt O'Connor

And then I think there is a view out there, there is things that you can't do because of Volcker that therefore is softened, there is more positioning that can do than you do now. But I also wonder if you just get more activity if it's a less onerous regulatory environment for the industry overall. So instead of trying to do things that you're not doing, now you're just doing more of what you're doing.

David Soloman

Well look I think there are also things that play and it's hard to predict we're very focused on being able to serve our clients. If rules adjust or they change our number priorities is going to be how are we serving our clients, how do we do that better. Obviously, one of the things the industry is wrestling with is the amount of capital the industry has how to deploy that capital that capital could potentially be returned, that capital could also be deployed in other areas of business, if there was more activity.

So I don't like to predict these things, but obviously watching closely with a key focus on how do we serve our clients no matter how these rules evolve and how this plays out in the coming months or the coming quarters.

Matt O'Connor

Questions in the audience?

David Solomon

You did such a good job.

Matt O'Connor

I still have a lot of questions though, but -- so I will keep going, if you have a question just pick your hand up and we'll get you a mic. You talked about the build out of the consumer bank and you said in a few years you hope that it would be significant to revenue, significant to pre-tax earnings. So obviously the other question is like what does significant mean?

David Solomon

Significant means that as we build that it out it would be a business that as you look at the firm, you would want to think about it, and incorporate it in your model. And so look we're starting this in no way do I want to build up the expectation anything more than where we are at the momentum. But over the next few years we're trying to build the real business and that business would be meaningful, that business could lead to a significant revenues for the firm and accretive and meaningful pre-tax.

Matt O'Connor

And I think when you initially launched markets, it was almost by invention only in terms of…

David Solomon

We want to make sure it was right that first -- did you get invitation that first day?

Matt O'Connor

I did not. But I don't think anybody was…

David Solomon

That was [indiscernible].

Matt O'Connor

It's not surprising.

David Solomon

So you should be high FICA score guy Matt.

Matt O'Connor

So just walk through like the thought process like it was very limited at first I think you opened it up more recently, which I assume and could really call it book to growth quite quickly?

David Solomon

Look our focus and I said this before and I just to reemphasize it. This was an opportunity to take technology and use technology as a way to attract a new client for the firm. But as we thought about it one of the guiding principle was we have to have a product that is really, really attractive and solves the problem and is a really, really high quality experience for the consumer.

And so that's something we worked really hard at and of course you start slowly with something like that because you want to really make sure that it's working and you are delivering like just that. Great product, fitting the need, taking people out of higher cost credit card debt into something that's simpler, lower cost to them. And so we're trying to make sure that the execution of that it's working well, we're doing it right and that it represents that kind of high quality execution that we want the Goldman Sachs brand to really stand for.

And so, starting slowly, off to a good start, hired a lot of people that are really additive to building out that business and have experience in that business and we are going to keep working very diligently growing and expending it.

Matt O'Connor

The other side of the balance sheet you brought obviously GE deposit base last year when you brought it you might not been much value in the deposit base given where rates are, but we are starting to see kind of this breakeven with rates going up deposits starting to be a little valuable, the outlook would suggest even more valuable, can help replace some of your wholesale funding overtime as well? What's the strategy and the hope on the deposit side?

David Solomon

For us this is a good strategic move for us to diversify our funding and grow our deposit base. And so that was done in the context of our continuing effort to do that. And so we're off and doing that and that's an important strategic initiative to help us continue to diversify our funding.

Matt O'Connor

On the expense side, I think I asked a question on the call, but your comp ratio came down a little bit in the first quarter it's been very sticky I think at 42% in the first half of the year the last several years. And I don't know if you are trying to signal something there you obviously have had cost programs underway but the fact that the comp rate came down and maybe a revenue quarter that wasn't what you had hoped was something that I noticed and I think other people noticed as well.

David Solomon

We talked before about operating leverage in the business and we really think we're delivering operating leverage. We had a $900 million cost reduction program and you saw this is the lowest comp ratio that we had in the first quarter. And so, you're really seeing the benefit of that operating leverage in the business, given the work that we've done.

And so, as we continue to run the business I think we feel good about where we are, but we're always focused on the call side we think it's just part of our day-to-day equation. And so we continue to monitor that, but I think you saw and what we did in the first quarter some of the operating leverage that we've worked towards and that you asked about earlier.

Matt O'Connor

And you mentioned earlier the operating leverage is built in the model specifically to fixed income trading. Obviously each business is difference I assume fixed income trading, real nice operating leverage and revenue picks up, investment banking maybe a little less so, but just talk about if we get kind of a general lift in revenues across the firm, what that would mean to be operating leverage and improving operating leverage as well?

David Solomon

I think look I think we work hard to ensure as we grow revenues that we have good operating leverage of the firm. You can't break it out I am not going to break it out or talk about it in the context of different businesses. There is obviously when you look at different businesses there are different dynamics to different businesses. But we think the firm is positioned very well from an operating leverage perspective given the work that we did last year. And the work that we did in the years prior to kind of get to this point, we've been working very diligently at that and we think we are in a good position at the movement. Marty do you have anything you you'd add there.

Martin Chavez

No, I would just say as revenue growth occurs you should expect comp growth to lag.

Matt O'Connor

Okay, great. We're out of time David and Marty, thank you so much.

David Solomon

Absolutely, thank you. I appreciate it. Thanks, Matt.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.