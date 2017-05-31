Bullish On Gold Since 2006 - What I Got To See Before Betting Big On Gold Again

Have to see the positive correlation between gold and yen break, like during the 2004-2007 period.

I've been bullish on gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) publicly since 2006. In the article: Globalization: End of the third wave? published in 2006, I explain my long-gold thesis. Here is the pdf:

19 Click to enlarge Notes:

Over the years, my outlook for gold remained bullish. However, in 2013, after gold reached the peak, I posted on SA "Gold: Casualty Of Currency Manipulations?"

Basically, gold was traded as a risk-off asset heavily correlated with other risk-off assets such as the Japanese yen (NYSEARCA:FXY) and the Swiss franc (NYSEARCA:FXF).

At the peak in 2012, Swiss Franc was tied to the euro, which was managed to depreciate, while the Japanese Yen was also managed to depreciate by Abenomics. As a result, gold was also sold off.

Ever since, gold was held hostage by the depreciating Japanese yen, exhibiting almost perfect positive correlation.

So, yes, I am still bullish on gold, ever more so now, given that there is even more evidence that the globalization as we know it is changing.

But, I can not bet big on gold as long as there is a positive correlation between gold and yen. Japanese don't want yen to appreciate. So yes, gold could go up, but there is always a chance that the Japanese cap the yen appreciation, which caps the gold appreciation. In this case, gold has to be traded - buy dips and sell rallies.

However, a long-term heavy bet on gold requires a clear uptrend - irrespective of yen fluctuations.

So, I need to see something similar to what happened during the period between December 2004 and June 2007. During this period, gold went up from $450 to $675, while Japanese yen depreciated from 0.98 to 0.82. Here is the chart:

Thus, I would like to see the highly positive correlation between gold and yen to completely break - before considering a big bet on gold uptrend.

Perhaps, investors would have to start questioning whether the Japanese yen is really a risk-off asset - we all agree that gold is.

I will follow on this and update.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOLD FUTURES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Intended for Accredited investors.