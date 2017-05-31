Morgan Stanley's (MS) Management Presents at Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference

May 31, 2017 01:35 PM ET

Executives

Andy Saperstein - Co-Head of Wealth Management

Unidentified Company Representative

We’re ready for the next session. Up next is Morgan Stanley. Joining us today is Andy Saperstein, Co-Head of Wealth Management. Wealth Management segment is strategically important to Morgan Stanley. Obviously, it's been a big driver of the improved performance last couple of years and contributes almost half of firm wide revenue. We’re going to start with the fire slide chat format, as usual and then open up the audience for questions.

Before we begin, I do have a forward-looking disclaimer to read here, very generic, but you’ve seen in performance slides, this is Morgan Stanley's disclosure. This discussion may include the forward-looking statements, which reflects management's current estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. This discussion which is copyrighted by Morgan Stanley and may not be duplicated or reproduced without their consent, is not an offer to buy or sale any security or instrument. I think I can officially do earning call now.

Andy thanks again so much for joining. Obviously, you head up a very important segment, a lot of attention right now. I do want to start just kind of micro very big picture, since the election here. There has been a lot of optimism out there in the corporate side and the consumer side, the retail side the markets have done well. Just want to get your sense in terms of how people are feeling on the Wealth Management side here?

Andy Saperstein

So it's interesting. There is two ways to look at it, the first one is obviously the way we look at the business overall, which is more medium to long-term. So the medium to long-term prospects and business is doing extremely well, because all the major growth drivers that Joe will talk a lot about with fee based and landing and market, has done well and rates are starting to rise. All those factors are all quite positive in disrupting down to -- dropping down to our margin.

In the first quarter, the year began, as you know, very strong; there was optimism; there was the deflation trade and transaction activity was actually quite strong. It definitely moderated towards the end of the first quarter, and it's been pretty moderate through thus far the second quarter. The way I would describe the retail investor is somewhere between cautious and having a wait and see a bit of wait and see attitude. There is not very clear sense, because there is so many unknowables that could be consider dangerous out there, they're definitely lacking condition right now.

Unidentified Company Representative

It's interesting. We hear a lot on the corporate side, that there is a wait and see for things like tax policy and trade and all that. But it doesn’t seem at the retail side, they’ve got markets near idle time highs and still really haven't seen a sustained pick up in transaction activity. What is your sense that they’re waiting for and is it just the same thing that we’re all reading down the papers and the corporate care about?

Andy Saperstein

I think, clearly, towards the end of last year the beginning of this year, there was consecutively balancing. I think the retail investor by enlarge is that for the long-term or these types of -- the nature of the type of the advice that we give. And particularly once the rebalancing and some of the positioning was done, I think, there was a bit of -- with the unknowable whether it's geopolitical or what have you I think it’s the way wait and hold for a little while.

Unidentified Company Representative

Switching to the regulatory side of thing, the Department of Labor has decided to go through with the fiduciary rule. Maybe you can remind us what your approach is there?

Andy Saperstein

So the first principal we started with the DoL rule was around choice. We thought that it was critical to protect client’s choice. So we came out with that and we’re ready now to where the June 9th deadline will come and go. We’re in complete compliance with the rule and we’re ready, should nothing happen, between that point and January 1st. And we’re also flexible and nimble if rules change between now and then. But ultimately, through it all, we wanted to make sure that we complied with the standards and the rule, made sure that we served our clients well and provided choice.

Unidentified Company Representative

And I guess just drilling down on that like what exactly does that mean providing choice, we’re seeing folks take different routes here. And what does that mean for a customer and a retirement account where this may or may not impact them?

Andy Saperstein

Sure. One thing that we have to remember is that whether it's a retirement or account or not retirement account, we’re going to treat them the same. The changes we’re making are across the entire spectrum. We couldn’t see having a different, for example, commission schedule for retirement accounts and non-retirement accounts. The reason why there are transactions is because the client has a choice of how they want to pay the advisor. There are also different reasons why a client might be buying something that was going to be a buy and hold, this is going to be an alternative investment, an annuity those makes sense for most clients who want to buy them in a commission based structure. So we have to make sure that we provide the client that kind of choice. With that said, just like you see with the rest of the industry, the movement that was already underway of assets from brokerage into advisory that was already a pretty strong trend. We like everyone else are seeing that trend pick up.

Unidentified Company Representative

It's obviously been a key focus of yours, the fee based accounts the last couple of years or last several years. But as you think about the potential economic impact from the DoL, anyway to size or frame that?

Andy Saperstein

For us, the DoL will I would say by enlarge is a positive for us. It spent the movement of assets into fee based accounts. I think it hits smaller firms more than it impacts players like us with scale. So we’re seeing enclose of clients and we’re seeing consolidation of assets with us whether that’s from the DoL or from other factors that’s how they detail. But by enlarge we agree with the principles of rule and frankly, from a pure P&L standpoint, we find it to be relatively positive, marginally positive.

Unidentified Company Representative

Switching to maybe just how Wealth Management fits into Morgan Stanley and benefits from having a leading equity franchise, leading investment bank franchise, and what seems to be dramatically improving fixed income franchise. How important is that having a leadership position in those other products to your world and your customer base?

Andy Saperstein

So, it is extremely important to us. The first thing that I would start on this when you think about Morgan Stanley as a firm and the synergies as we are definitively one firm; every Monday the heads of all the businesses across ISG and Wealth get together for Colm’s -- Colm Kelleher's operating committee. We talk as one team, one securities team. And I think we all find it to be incredibly valuable. So there are intangible and then there are tangle synergies. Some of the tangible ones, which are real and one that comes to mind is we have organization called strategically management. And that's the bridge between banking and wealth, because there are a lot of clients that our advisors have that run businesses and one banking help that our bankers even might not know or might not have a stronger relationships with as the advisors has, there is a lot of referrals that go that way.

And similarly, when there is a wealth creation event in the bank then they bring in our advisors to make sure that we can manage that wealth. That's relatively newly formed in the last couple years. They keep track. Last year there’s somewhere between $12 billion and $15 billion of assets came over to wealth from transactions like that. And similarly, we drove for ISG referrals over $100 million and this is just the tip of the iceberg we think that this can grow substantially. If you think more around where there are other synergies, there is obviously deposit funding, the brand helps us tremendously. And basically seeing all throughout the businesses, there is business to be had and when you’re thinking like one firm, you can capture it.

Unidentified Company Representative

And if you look at the performance within your units or the pretax margin or PDT was quite solid 24% has been mostly steadily moving up the last several years here. You've got a full year target of 23% to 25%. Obviously, you can ebb and flow each quarter you're right in the middle of that. Just any updated thoughts on the full year 2017 kind of target at this 23 or 24, and longer term what the opportunity might be?

Andy Saperstein

We get asked that question a lot. We set out 23% to 25% target a year ago. So it's still relatively fresh and it's a pretty attractive margin. So our basic view is let this year go by we’re confident we're going to hit it, and we'll evaluate it later. But we feel quite confident we're already in the middle of -- we feel quite confident at that 23% to 25% margin. The key for us is revenue growth and making sure that we take advantage of the scale, and scale obviously gives you the operating leverage. So there is still tailwind and some opportunities for us which I'm sure will come up.

We talked a bit about the assets moving from fee-based into fee based, which is obviously more profitable for us. There is the lending book which still has substantial growth less than it there is rates are starting to rise. We've had a favorable economic environment where we're investing in digital and goal based type of tools, which helps both consolidate wallet for our existing clients. And we're starting to see some, at least for us, record flows of assets from new clients and the consolidation trend is starting to pick up.

Unidentified Company Representative

And on the rate side here, obviously; the short end has moved up; we got a hike in March; but it's anticipating a hike in June; the long and its come down. And I think you guys have talked about the short end being more important, or short and medium being more important. But just remind us little bit on the rate side, what is important and whether this can help on the accelerates some of the PDT targets?

Andy Saperstein

Sure. So, rates are obviously important, and we have bank deposit program which has been between $145 billion and $150 billion. And obviously, we earn spread on that so rates are enormously important. And when it comes to operating leverage any revenue that is off the grid or that’s not on the advisor compensation grid, any revenue like that that’s obviously more accretive to our margin than other types of revenues. So rates are actually quite important for us.

Unidentified Company Representative

And the short part of the curve is obviously more important…

Andy Saperstein

That’s exactly right.

Unidentified Company Representative

In terms of the movement from transaction to the fee based, I think, you are 42%, 43% now of the assets, it's been inching up. Any thoughts just on where does that reach at peak and clearly with the DoL it may provide a longer runway than what you had thought maybe a couple of years ago. But how do you frame how much potential is still there on that?

Andy Saperstein

So there is still quite a bit of runway left. So people worry is it going to stop or slowdown, I actually think there is a quite a bit of runway left. Obviously, we talked about the value of choice and there are certain assets that already fit within a brokerage type relationship that belong there, concentrated positions we talked about alternative investments and so on and so forth. So there is a natural peak but we’re not near that natural peak.

Unidentified Company Representative

And just from an earnings point of view, there is two benefits; one on average. It sounds like you make more money in the fee based accounts. And then clearly it also more stable…

Andy Saperstein

Much more stable, that’s right.

Unidentified Company Representative

Which make contacts for Morgan Stanley it can be very important…

Andy Saperstein

Exactly…

Unidentified Company Representative

But, what is there -- is there like a rule of thumb on the average pick up and profitability, maybe you don’t want to disclose it. But just anywhere to frame the average transaction moving to the fee based account?

Andy Saperstein

Well, there is I guess no rule of thumb. We can see where the assets have come and we can see where they go. So we just look empirically to see if any of that movement is changing. In reality it's pretty stable. So there is an appreciable pick up. The other thing that we’re seeing, which I mentioned earlier, the fee based flows it's not only coming from moving over, but the movement into the firm, into the fee based accounts that’s picked up quite substantially. I would say that if there was one thing as we’re looking for the last few quarters that we’re really pleased with. That has picked up maybe even more than we even what was expected as the new flows into the firm from either existing clients or from new clients to the firm.

Unidentified Company Representative

How about on the margins on the fee based accounts. We’re seeing clearly on the institutional side a lot of pressure or increasing pressure on fees. And I think there is a lot of fear out there that there will be quite some more to come. But are you seeing the fee pressure on the retail side, or just the different customer base and maybe not yet?

Andy Saperstein

So far just empirically, we’re not seeing fee compression. Clearly, the trends in Wealth Management -- the trends in many other aspects of financial service clearly, the trends such that we have to be concerned about decompression. But the reality is that our clients come to the advisors not to buy specific products for a price, but they come to advisors for advice around their financial well being and helping them to achieve their goals. So when we talk about what we're selling, we talk about the value proposition. When we talked about the value or advice what an advisor brings, we're careful to make sure that we continue to define it as advice to help a client meet their financial goals. So what you'll see coming out of our organization going forward is a lot of moving towards, I briefly touched on the goals based planning and making sure that we're always delivering that holistic type of Wealth Management advice to the client, because that really doesn't have any fee compression on, if anything, that kind of a price point is quite acceptable. As soon as you start thinking about selling a particular product, there for a product, then that's when the fee compression starts to kick in.

Unidentified Company Representative

And on the FAA side, there have been some articles in the paper the last few weeks about the large brokerage firms backing off from hiring. You've been in the press as well as most of your peers. But maybe you can talk specifically, I'm not going to quote the press. But what is your strategy in terms of hiring outside FAA and how is that compared to the last couple of years?

Andy Saperstein

Sure. The recruiting piece has been slowing down pretty appreciably over the past few years anyway. I think in particular around the major firms we’re all focused primarily on delivering technology, tools, training to our existing advisors to help them better serve their existing clients. And that's clearly the best use of resources. It's the right thing for the client and so on. So it's been kind of a gradual -- I think what you saw in the papers was probably the combination of what was already a gradual trend towards movement away from recruiting and more towards building up the existing focus of what you have.

Unidentified Company Representative

As we think about the savings of not paying these very high upfront costs to bring in new FAAs. Is that savings being offset by applying back in the technology and some of the efforts that you just mentioned to empower current FAAs?

Andy Saperstein

Look, it’s tough to answer, because money is fungible. We already have -- the run rate of our technology spend is already in our P&L and it's substantial and it's enough to drive our goals, going forward. So I guess you would say in that respect the money save from not investing in recruiting or bringing on new people and giving them the upfront, that's actual improvement to P&L more than anything else.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Questions from the audience? Hey it’s been quiet here. Making here all the work here…

Andy Saperstein

I think we've got one over here, I think I can see.

Unidentified Analyst

Could you elaborate on the lending penetration that you have today, and where this could go in the medium term?

Andy Saperstein

So our lending, if you look at our lending book, if you look at our penetration of loans that we have with our existing clients, we’re still underpenetrated, appreciably underpenetrated relative to our competitors. Now, the reality is that’s entirely due to the fact that we started later, we built our bank much more recently than many of our competitors. Our clients have similar borrowing needs as their clients. Our advisors are supported as well and have the same or better trust based relationships with their clients. So it’s inevitable that our penetration will equal theirs or better theirs, depending upon how we execute the only question is how long will it take. And we bet and you can see the growth that it’s already taken hold, lending as part of what we do as an organization. And it’s a speedy catch up. That’s the way to think about the difference.

Unidentified Analyst

Other questions? As you think about a rising rate environment and still trying to grow the deposit base, and obviously you’ve had a lot of growth in recent years at around $150 billion. Do you think you can still grow from here? Or is it more about optimizing as we think about the rate benefits of rates going up and rising on the deposit side?

Andy Saperstein

So, today our deposit strategy is largely been an asset driven strategy, meaning the main goal of our business is to gather assets. And the deposits that we’ve have stayed pretty consistent as a percentage of our overall assets. So as our assets grow, which they have been, so those are deposits. And that’s the one way of going. Now, there is two other aspects though of deposit growth; so one that we just recently piloted would be a new money CD type effort, which we just recently launched; it went extremely well; we actually exceeded our goals and had to pull back on it. And the interesting thing, the good thing is that we’ve seen that money is sticky. So that’s good, so that’s one lever.

The other thing which we rolled out last year is essentially our banking services, our KS Management Services premier banking. And that’s been very well received. What we’re really doing is we’re looking to become a payments bank for our clients so that we not only get a portion of their assets that are held here, but we actually get their liquidity as they think of us as a bank. So that’s -- I would say, that is an important focus for us going forward is making that transition with our clients to think of us as a bank so we can get the liquid assets.

Unidentified Analyst

And I think one of the challenges for banks with Wealth Management arms is you’ve got these deposits, and it's nice to say same deposits but they want to go somewhere else, you are trying to capture it on the wealth side, whether it's in equities or fix income rates you’re going up. Just talk about how you're thinking about being able to capture those deposits, the conversations that the FAAs have. Obviously, I think you client base knows very well of the other offering. But sometimes it’s still really just stay in front of them. And I guess the question like how do you make sure you keep that money if it does transition to other products, what are the efforts underway to do that?

Andy Saperstein

We can see where assets move from and to. The reality is that many of our clients have assets held elsewhere as well. So the goal of the advisor is always to get the assets from somewhere else and bring them into Morgan Stanley when they're looking to make new investments. So that's ultimately what our goal is and how we track it. Like I mentioned before, we're seeing the consolidation, which I think was relatively inevitable, but now we're starting to seeing it in increasing numbers.

Unidentified Analyst

Maybe coming back to the technology efforts, and I want to say it's around two years ago you started talking much more about efforts in digital. So maybe just elaborate on that. And I think a lot of financial services firms realize that there was some catching up to do to get best-in-class and to really cater to the next generation. And this is something you've been talking about for a couple of years, I think so. Maybe just an update on where you on in digital?

Andy Saperstein

So here is how I would describe it. There is effectively three components to our digital strategy. First one, which probably gets the most press, is just around creating an offering for client segments that we don't currently have an offering for our people. Many of them are, for example, children of our existing clients who aren't yet ready for an advisor, but still have some money that they want to invest and want to pay less and not get any specific advisor giving them advice. Right now, without a specific offering that we have for them, they have to go elsewhere even though they’re clearly open to having an account with us.

So we'll launch in the fall we'll launch our robo, which is effectively self directed type offering. We largely will -- it's more of an accommodation towards children of existing clients, well leverage it in our stock plan business, which is already 5 million participants and growing, because that's the right challenge to be able to appropriately attract those types of clients. The most important aspect, particularly right now of that type of capability, is the functionality that allows us to go direct to a client. And that brings us the second element of our digital strategy, which is changing the way we serve clients in the branches.

And if you think about the way we have historically done this, not historically to-date, everything is red signature and eyeball to eyeball authentication, most anything is -- you need the actual physical client. Now, we have an ability to authenticate digitally and have client self service and automate away functions that today take place in the branches manually or paper based, we can undue that and modernize it, which creates a tremendous amount of efficiency. It frees up peoples’ time in the branches they then spend with their clients, and it's frankly a much better client experience. To give you a sense, in the branches today, we have 7,000 client service associates and another 700 service associates, all they do is serve clients, because it's so manual and paper based. That doesn’t even account to 15,000 advisors who also spend a lot of their time on more manual serve single clients, that’s freeze them up and makes it much more efficient when you automate it.

The third aspect of our digital strategy is really about empowering the advisors digitally with the ability to engage their clients more. Right today, advisors are constrained by two things in engaging their clients. The first is their ability to think of new recommendations for their clients and the second one is their ability to actually get on the phone with them or meet with them to present those recommendations. What you can do digitally through artificial intelligence or machine learning or different types of algorithms is just through all of the information that’s out there in the world and come up with customized recommendations for clients and present them to advisors who then have the expertise, the understanding of the client so on and so forth to figure out which, if any, they want to present to the client then they can present it to the client digitally whether it’s tax or social media or what have you. It’s a significantly better way to serve clients across the entire book much faster and frankly more effectively.

Unidentified Analyst

I think we do have a question over here. Just wait for mic please. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

When it comes to automation, can any of those benefits be retained by the banking industry in the medium term or ultimately does it get pass through to customer?

Andy Saperstein

I didn’t understand is the consolidation…

Unidentified Analyst

So you talked about the wallet…

Andy Saperstein

Consolidation?

Unidentified Analyst

No, you talked about the cost savings from automation. Can ultimately they be retained by Morgan Stanley, or will this be eventually pass through?

Andy Saperstein

The reality is it should be retained by Morgan Stanley. It has two effects, one it’s a cost saving to Morgan Stanley and the second one is it frees up low value added time and translate that into high value added time. But it's certainly a benefit to Morgan Stanley.

Unidentified Analyst

And I guess to the extent that everybody is doing automation. How is it retained by Morgan Stanley?

Andy Saperstein

The comparison is more the way in which we’re serving clients today and the time it takes; with the way we’ll serve clients in the future and the time that will take; and how manual it will be in the future. So from today to the future, the fact that the other organizations are also engaging in this activity is fine. We’re all going to realize similar benefits to it. It's just the way that we can make ourselves more efficient and more effective.

Unidentified Analyst

I guess what we saw in the 1980s post tax code reform was the benefits of reduction in taxes gets pass through. Why would the benefits from automation be any different if UBS, if Merrill Lynch, are all pursuing similar goals?

Andy Saperstein

What I'm discussing is how we serve clients. If a client calls today, I will give you an example. If a client calls today and they want to wire money, it can take 20 minutes for someone to wire money and there is a lot -- there is signatures, there is faxing, there is phone calls and the client experience is difficult because the client also doesn’t at any point in time when that happens, the client doesn't know what's going on. In a digital world, you can authenticate with your thumb print, you can self serve, you can then authorize the wiring, you can see the wire go through and it could take a minute. So when I'm talking about the efficiency is now I just see 20 minutes, and we're doing 100,000 wires in a year. So then I am talking about the efficiency of this one person, they don't have to spend 20 minute and across the field times 800,000. So even we don’t need them to do that anymore or their time is then freed up where they can spend serving clients and helping them manage their portfolio so on and so forth, it's better for everyone.

Unidentified Analyst

We’re almost out of time. I just want to squeeze in one more question back on the FAAs. Obviously, the industry is pulling back on recruiting. I would assume that the attrition levels are quite low, the voluntary attrition. So maybe just talk about the attrition levels and why you think they've gone to the point of something they are low?

Andy Saperstein

So attrition levels are at an all time low, I think that's probably roughly true in the industry. And so much is what I said earlier is that recruiting has come down over the years and is also at an all time low. And so I expect that attrition will remain low for the foreseeable future as well.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. We’re out of time. But Andy thanks.

Andy Saperstein

Okay. Well thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.