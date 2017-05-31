Identifying Risk In BDCs - PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

The purpose of this series on Business Development Companies, or BDCs, is to help you avoid the dividend, while capturing some much-needed income. The intro article in the series was "How To Identify Risk In BDCs." This article is on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT). This BDC sells at a 163 bps lower than average yield and lacks 2017 dividend coverage based on projected NII or Net Investment Income. And some investors would stop looking after seeing those two data points. But there is more to see. Is the lower yield correctly correlated to lower risks? Should the current lack of coverage indicate the dividend is in danger? I will take you through the last several earnings releases, show the 24-point red flag checklist of assessing the quality of PFLT's income, show the relative valuations for the sector, and present my assessment of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

Before I show the Q1-17 numbers, I want to show the analyst projections.

Earnings Estimate from Yahoo Finance from before the earnings release:

Current Qtr. (Mar 2017) Next Qtr. (Jun 2017) Current Year (2017) Next Year (2018) No. of Analysts 5 5 5 4 Avg. Estimate 0.28 0.28 1.13 1.19 Low Estimate 0.28 0.28 1.11 1.17 High Estimate 0.28 0.29 1.17 1.23 Year Ago EPS 0.27 0.26 1.02 1.13

Revenue Estimate Current Qtr. (Mar 2017) Next Qtr. (Jun 2017) Current Year (2017) Next Year (2018) No. of Analysts 3 3 3 2 Avg. Estimate 13.67M 14.28M 55.58M 64.88M Low Estimate 13.35M 13.49M 53.67M 57.59M High Estimate 13.99M 15.57M 58.75M 72.17M Year Ago Sales 11.35M 10.8M 46.3M 55.58M

PennantPark Floating Rate had a secondary offering in the middle of the quarter with net proceeds of $80.5 million. It is my educated guess that the analysts were too optimistic about the income gains that new money would immediately bring in.

Actual NII/share was $0.2370 compared to the $0.28 projection and the $0.2850 dividend. The NAV fell from $14.11 to $14.05. But PFLT has been selling below its NAV. As a result, it weathered the bad news in this release rather well.

Q1-17 Q4-16 Q3-16 Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 Q3-15 Q2-15 Q1-15 Q4-14 Q3-14 Q2-14 Q1-14 Q4-2013 Realized & Unrealized Gains -745.573 2,027,212 7,700,000 6,589,471 -4.829 -3,339,079 -6,063,000 629,631 1,668,408 -5,030,244 -2,324,344 -118,995 3,512,787 2,828,848 Realized & Unrealized Gains/share -0.0253 0.0758 0.29 0.2465 -0.1806 -0.1249 -0.3058 0.0423 0.1120 -0.3376 -0.1560 -0.0799 0.2358 0.0190

PFLT has had positive gains in 7 out of the last 14 quarters. That is a much better than average performance. PFLT has a + 3.77% LTM NAV change compared to the sector average of -0.41% and is -2.84% over the last three years compared to the sector average of -10.41%. For most BDCs, big moves in the gains number strongly tend to be negative moves. PFLT's moves can be big in both directions.

PennantPark_Floating_Rate Q1-17 Q4-16 Q3-16 Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 Q3-15 Q2-15 Q1-15 Q4-14 Q3-14 Q2-14 Q1-14 Q4-2013 Interest income 12.917 11.952 11.785 10.555 9.670 8.654 7.747 6.941 7.067 7.449 7.448 7.525 7.529 6.754 Fee income .304 .679 .328 .266 1.677 .103 .044 .163 .916 .028 .722 .144 .094 .090 Total investment income 13.221 12.631 12.096 10.803 11.346 8.756 7.791 7.104 7.983 7.477 8.221 7.668 7.623 6.844 Net investment income 8.029 6.822 8.155 6.830 7.265 5.086 3.369 4.097 4.456 5.468 5.320 4.363 3.725 3.228 Investments @ fair value 0.731 0.657 0.599 0.551 0.483 0.460 0.391 0.373 0.336 0.343 0.348 0.366 0.389 0.371 Wt Av Share Count 29.413 26.730 26.730 26.730 26.730 26.730 19.828 14.898 14.898 14.898 14.898 14.898 14.898 14.898 TII/share $0.4495 $0.4725 $0.4525 $0.4041 $0.4244 $0.3276 $0.3929 $0.4768 $0.5358 $0.5019 $0.5518 $0.5147 $0.5117 $0.4594 NII/share $0.2730 $0.2552 $0.3051 $0.2555 $0.2718 $0.1903 $0.1699 $0.2750 $0.2991 $0.3670 $0.3571 $0.2929 $0.2500 $0.2167 Dividend/share $0.2850 $0.2850 $0.2850 $0.2850 $0.2850 $0.2850 $0.2850 $0.2850 $0.2700 $0.2700 $0.2700 $0.2700 $0.2700 $0.2700 NAV/share $14.05 $14.11 $14.06 $13.75 $13.54 $13.73 $13.95 $14.33 $14.30 $14.16 $14.40 $14.52 $14.16 $14.24 Wt Av Yield 7.9% 7.9% 7.8% 8.0% 8.1% 8.2% 7.9% 8.3% 8.4% 8.5% 8.2% 8.2% 8.1% 8.1% NII/TII Ratio 60.7% 54.0% 67.4% 63.2% 64.0% 58.1% 43.2% 57.7% 55.8% 73.1% 64.7% 56.9% 48.9% 47.2% Q3-16 included a $3.3 million litigation settlement. I did not include that in reported TII number of 15.396 - but it was hard to weed from NII Interest Coverage Ratio 3.5x 3.2x 3.4x 3.3x 3.6x 3.9x 3.3x 3.1x 3.2x 3.4x 3.5x 3.6x 3.7x 3.6x Debt / EBITDA Ratio 4.2x 3.7x 3.8x 3.8x 3.6x 3.8x 3.9x 4.0x 3.8x 3.6x 3.7x 3.5x 3.6x 3.7x Non-Accrual % @ cost 0.4% 0.0% 0.2% 1.2% 1.3% 0.6% 1.6% 0.6% none 0.7% 0.6% Non-accrual % @ fair value 0.2% 0.0% 0.1% 1.1% 1.1% 1.2% Energy $ in "Sunshine" 1549 1575 1631 1547 1687 2615 2573 2531 2531 2531 2638 Energy $ in "Azure" 4229 4229 3543 2597 4115 4514 6738 6773 4650 5241 Total Energy Dollars 1549 5804 5806 5090 4284 6730 7087 9269 9304 7181 7879 Energy % of portfolio 0.2% 0.9% 1.0% 0.9% 0.9% 1.5% 1.8% 2.5% 2.8% 2.1% 2.3%

PFLT does not have CLO investments. The holdings were too small for PFLT to report a percentage of the portfolio number on energy holdings. I did not realize that was the cause until I had done the math. A single investment in Sunshine is the only current energy investment.

PFLT's 3.7x Debt/EBITDA is a relatively strong number. For context: ARCC's number is 5.3x; NMFC 5.0x; PNNT 4.9x; FSIC's in the high 4s; GSBD 4.6x; and TCRD 4.5x.

PennantPark_Floating_Rate Q1-17 Q4-16 Q3-16 Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 Q3-15 Q2-15 Q1-15 Q4-14 Q3-14 Q2-14 Q1-14 Debt 300.421 299.860 239.389 190.375 127.992 95.698 29.600 140.015 117.593 136.008 146.949 154.900 173.200 Debt/share 10.2139 11.218 8.9558 7.1221 4.7883 3.5802 1.4928 9.3982 7.8932 9.1293 9.8637 10.3974 11.6257 Debt/share to NAV 72.70% 79.50% 63.70% 51.80% 35.36% 26.08% 10.70% 65.58% 55.20% 64.47% 68.50% 71.61% 82.10% Interest expense 1.998 1.801 1.584 1.276 1.123 0.940 3.252 0.786 0.776 0.886 0.900 0.889 0.964 Interest expense/share 0.0679 0.0674 0.0593 0.0477 0.0420 0.0352 0.1640 0.0528 0.0521 0.0595 0.0604 0.0597 0.0647 Interest expense/TII 15.11% 14.26% 13.09% 11.81% 9.90% 10.74% 41.74% 9.85% 9.72% 11.85% 10.95% 11.72% 12.65% Annualized Int exp/Debt 2.66% 2.40% 2.65% 2.68% 3.51% 3.93% 43.95% 2.25% 2.64% 2.41% 2.45% 2.30% 2.23% PWAY - Int exp/Debt 524 bps 550 bps 515 bps 532 bps 459 bps 427 bps N/A 605 bps 576 bps 609 bps 575 bps 590 bps 587 bps Q3-15 interest expense included a $2.1 million Credit Facility amendment expense

PFLT's leverage is slightly below average combined with a much lower than average cost of its debt. BDCs that own lower risk things tend to have lower cost debt. The interest expense to TII ratio is about as small as it gets - which is one reason the NII/TII ratio is superior.

The Red Flag Checklist For PFLT - where a fail is worse than average and a superior is at or close to the best in the sector.

( 1) Well covered dividend - While the 2017 NII projection is only $1.13 compared to a dividend of $1.14, the 2018 projection is $1.19. If floating rate loans really have an income production upside, then PFLT has forward coverage of the dividend. There is a high potential for a Pass in the future, but current Grade = Fail.

( 2) Rising NAV - PFLT is a pass with a 3.77% LTM NAV change. Grade = Superior.

( 3) A BDC with a lower than sector average Portfolio Company Weighted Average Yield - PFLT's PWAY = 7.90% compared to the sector average of 10.95%. Grade = Superior.

( 4) High income projection accuracy when looking at the annual NII numbers. An absence of double digit disappointments results in a passing grade. This is a very low threshold for passing.

( 5) Lower revenue volatility when comparing the quarterly TII numbers. PFLT has had a few upside surprises that have caused average volatility on the downside in the preceding quarter. Grade = Pass with an average score.

( 6) Has lower yields on its IOUs (under 5%). PFLT's annualized interest expense to debt ratio was 2.636% in Q1-17. Grade = Superior.

( 7) An earnings projection that is equal to or lower than a run rate NII based on Portfolio times PWAY + Run Rate Fee Income. Grade = Pass.

( 8) A dividend/NAV ratio that is 200 bps lower than the PWAY. Low expense BDCs do not need 200 bps. But PFLT still gets a Fail with a Dividend/NAV ratio of 8.1% and a PWAY of 7.9%. Floating rate loans need a PWAY jump. Grade = Temporary Fail.

( 9) BDCs with PWAY's lower than 9% have an average yield of 7.52% compared to PFLT's 8.08%. Grade = Pass.

(10) BDCs (with PWAYs under 9%) with 2018 dividend coverage but lacking coverage based on 2017 NII projections . . . the only one with that attribute is GBDC - which had a yield of 7.70%. Grade = Pass.

(11) BDCs with the same positive NAV trend have lower yields. Grade = Pass.

(12) Has more than 75 portfolio company investments. PFLT has 96 - and is adding a JV fund with Kemper insurance. Grade = Pass.

(13) A debt/NAV ratio that is lower than 80%. PFLT's Q1-17 ratio was 72.70%. Grade = Pass.

(14) An NII/TII ratio over 50%. The Q1-17 ratio was 60.73%. Grade = Superior.

(15) A better than sector average trend in "gains". PFLT has had positive gains in 7 out of the last 14 quarters. Grade = Pass.

(16) Provides the numbers that shows the influence on NAV of secondary offerings or share buy-backs. For the last offering in February, the 10-Q failed to show the math on this issue. Grade = Fail.

(17) Reports Debt/EBITDA and interest coverage ratio numbers on its portfolio companies. Grade = Pass.

(18) Transparency on the amount of accelerated amortization of upfront fees and prepayments. Grade = Fail.

(19) Reports Q4 numbers. Grade = Pass.

(20) No secondary offerings below NAV. For the last offering in February, their "investment adviser has agreed to pay a portion of the underwriting discounts and commissions". Grade = Pass.

(21) Has less than 5% in structured products or CLOs. Grade = Pass.

(22) Income that comes from PIK or payment in kind income less than 5% of income. For Q1-17 there was zero in PIK income. Grade = Superior.

(23) Energy loans less than 5% share of portfolio. For Q1-17, energy loans were 0.2%. High point in energy was Q1-15 when the ratio was 2.8%. Grade = Pass.

(24) An acceptable market cap that results in a lower than average "beta". Yahoo Finance report beta as 0.67. Grade = Pass.

PFLT fails on (1, 8, 16, 18) 4 of the 24 points. Bad BDCs have fails in the mid teens. Good BDCs in the low single digits. Fiscal 2018 starts in September, which means the fail of point one should expire in a four months.

Showing the math for point 7:

Total_Investment_Income Metric Fee Income Interest Income Totals Formula trend for last 4 quarters portfolio times yield / 4 Sum of components Numbers 0.394 731 million times .079 / 4 .394 + 14.437 = 14.831

Net_Investment_Income Metric NII/TII Ratio NII NII/share Result Formula TII times NII/TII NII/ share count Numbers 61% .61 times 14.831 9.047 /29.413 $0.3076/share

Showing the numbers for point 8:

------- 2012 ------- ------- 2013 ------- ------- 2014 ------- ------- 2015 ------- ------- 2016 ------- ---- 2017 ---- PFLT Q1-12 Q2-12 Q3-12 Q4-12 Q1-13 Q2-13 Q3-13 Q4-13 Q1-14 Q2-14 Q3-14 Q4-14 Q1-15 Q2-15 Q3-15 Q4-15 Q1-16 Q2-16 Q3-16 Q4-16 Q1-17 Q2-17 Dividend 0.2250 0.2400 0.2400 0.2550 0.2625 0.2625 0.2625 0.2700 0.2700 0.2700 0.2700 0.2700 0.2700 0.2850 0.2850 0.2850 0.2850 0.2850 0.2850 0.2850 0.2850 0.2850 NII/share 0.2255 0.2694 0.2254 0.3005 0.3072 0.3122 0.2500 0.2200 0.2500 0.2929 0.3571 0.3670 0.2991 0.2750 0.1699 0.1903 0.2718 0.2555 0.3051 0.2552 0.2730 NAV 14.12 13.94 13.98 13.99 14.10 13.98 14.10 14.24 14.46 14.52 14.40 14.16 14.30 14.33 13.95 13.73 13.54 13.75 14.06 14.11 14.05 Dividend/NAV 6.4 6.9 6.9 7.3 7.4 7.5 7.4 7.6 7.5 7.4 7.5 7.6 7.6 8.0 8.2 8.3 8.4 8.3 8.1 8.1 8.1 Port.Wt.Av.Yield 8.9 8.8 8.1 8.1 8.1 8.1 8.2 8.2 8.5 8.4 8.3 7.9 8.2 8.1 8.0 7.8 7.9 7.9 TII/Portfolio 7.8 8.4 9.4 8.7 9.5 7.4 8.0 7.6 8.0 7.8 7.2 7.4 7.4

PFLT last had a dividend increase when it was exiting a quarter where the Dividend/NAV ratio was 7.6% and the PWAY was 8.4%. If a spread of 80 bps can result in a dividend increase, then a spread of 40 bps is what I will use as an indication of sufficient safety.

The share count change found in one of the prior spreadsheets is a reminder that PFLT merged with MCGC in Q4-15. NII/share performance has not returned to a consistently good performance since that event.

PFLT has not had dividend growth since the TII/Portfolio ratio dipped below 8.0%. If that metric returns to 8.0% along with NII close to $0.31/share/quarter - then I would begin to hope for another dividend increase. That is an ambitious wish list.

Here are the year to date numbers and valuations used to make my assessment of PFLT:

BDCs 05-26-17

Yield in the spreadsheet below is based on the Q2-17 'regular' dividend. Spreadsheet header abbreviations: Div = dividend; EPS = earnings per share; LTM = last twelve months; NAV = Net Asset Value; PWAY = Portfolio Weighted Average Yield (or the yield on the investments that they own); YTD = year to date. The dividend to EPS ratio is a measure of dividend safety. Due to calendar and fiscal years failing to overlap, I also include a dividend to the sum of the last four quarters of NII - in the Div/NIIltm column. After the Price/NAV ratio, the next column displays the percent change in price YTD. The next display price change plus YTD dividends accrued on the payment date - not the earned date. For the last four columns - the first measures the percentage change in the 2017 EPS projection since the beginning of the year; the second measures the change in the price target since the beginning of the year; the third measures the change in the Q2-17 dividend from the Q2-16 dividend; and the last measures the change in NAV between Q1-17 and Q1-16. Special dividends are not included in this data. ARCC, FDUS, MAIN and TCPC have paid special dividends on a near regular schedule.

Share Price Div/ Div/ Div/ Div/ Q1-17 Price YTD Percent Change LTM % LTM % Last3yr Last 3Yr ___The_Company_name_and_stock_ticker___ 1-01 05-26 Yield PWAY EPS17 EPS18 NIIltm NAV NAV NAV Price Pr+Div EPS Target DivChng NAVChng DivChng NAVChng Alcentra_Capital_Corporation_____ (NASDAQ:ABDC) 11.97 13.32 10.21 11.70 94.4 88.3 85.6 10.1 13.43 0.99 11.28 16.96 -3.36 1.79 0.00 -6.80 0.00 -9.01 American Capital Senior Floating (NASDAQ:ACSF) 11.90 13.35 8.69 6.71 100.0 99.1 96.6 8.5 13.66 0.98 12.18 14.62 -0.85 7.17 0.00 16.55 3.57 -9.60 Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) 5.86 6.41 9.36 10.30 95.2 93.8 89.4 8.9 6.74 0.95 9.39 14.51 -4.55 0.16 -25.00 -7.42 -25.00 -22.26 Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) 16.49 16.79 9.05 9.30 104.8 91.6 104.1 9.2 16.50 1.02 1.82 4.12 -9.94 8.99 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.49 BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) 6.96 7.68 9.38 11.70 87.8 86.7 76.3 8.8 8.22 0.93 10.34 15.52 -4.65 1.79 -14.29 -14.73 -14.29 -14.29 CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) 9.30 10.45 9.57 9.72 88.5 93.5 81.6 8.1 12.32 0.85 12.37 17.74 -3.42 0.00 -27.95 3.01 -26.04 -15.90 Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) 12.93 13.54 11.52 13.20 102.0 96.3 88.8 9.9 15.71 0.86 4.72 7.73 -4.97 0.92 -17.02 -3.56 -17.02 -22.73 Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) 15.73 17.15 9.10 12.90 101.3 96.3 113.6 9.9 15.80 1.09 9.03 11.51 -4.94 3.80 0.00 3.61 2.63 3.81 Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NYSE:FSC) 5.37 4.17 11.99 10.40 89.3 94.3 74.4 6.9 7.23 0.58 -22.35 -20.02 -25.33 -23.73 -30.56 -13.21 -49.98 -26.30 Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate (NASDAQ:FSFR) 8.71 7.90 9.62 8.10 102.7 100.0 95.4 7.0 10.83 0.73 -9.30 -7.12 -18.68 -10.53 -15.56 -3.13 -29.63 -28.42 Franklin Square Investment Corp (NYSE:FSIC) 10.30 9.25 9.64 10.20 110.1 110.1 103.4 9.4 9.45 0.98 -10.19 -5.86 -6.90 3.02 0.00 7.14 0.00 -8.07 Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) 8.46 9.26 8.10 12.80 101.4 102.7 102.2 7.5 9.95 0.93 9.46 11.67 0.00 8.57 0.00 7.92 25.00 19.30 Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) 9.35 8.79 12.74 10.80 101.8 113.1 103.5 9.4 11.90 0.74 -5.99 -2.99 -9.84 -9.42 -20.00 -11.85 -20.00 -22.98 Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) 18.39 20.33 6.30 7.70 102.4 100.0 103.5 8.1 15.88 1.28 10.55 12.29 -4.58 5.43 0.00 0.19 0.00 3.05 Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) 9.39 9.98 8.42 11.40 100.0 98.8 100.0 9.8 8.53 1.17 6.28 10.01 -2.33 15.35 0.00 7.70 0.00 -12.87 Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) 23.52 22.63 7.95 11.80 91.8 89.6 89.6 9.9 18.26 1.24 -3.78 0.04 -3.92 5.26 0.00 -2.20 9.76 -8.61 Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) 13.75 13.03 10.36 14.80 98.5 96.4 87.5 9.7 13.89 0.94 -5.24 -1.06 -4.20 1.75 0.00 -0.07 0.00 -4.07 Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) 10.53 11.09 10.82 15.50 105.3 100.8 86.2 9.9 12.11 0.92 5.32 10.16 -5.00 -1.66 -13.04 -11.09 -13.04 -15.43 Share Price Div/ Div/ Div/ Div/ Q1-17 Price YTD Percent Change LTM % LTM % Last3yr Last 3Yr ___The_Company_name_and_stock_ticker___ 1-01 05-26 Yield PWAY EPS17 EPS18 NIIltm NAV NAV NAV Price Pr+Div EPS Target DivChng NAVChng DivChng NAVChng Hercules Capital (NASDAQ:HTGC) 14.11 13.22 9.38 13.40 100.0 90.5 91.7 12.7 9.76 1.35 -6.31 -1.91 -6.06 1.11 0.00 -0.51 0.00 -7.75 KCAP Financial,Inc. (NASDAQ:KCAP) 3.98 3.49 13.75 7.00 129.7 129.7 105.3 9.3 5.14 0.68 -12.31 -6.28 -24.49 -10.53 -20.00 -6.55 -52.00 -32.55 Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) 36.77 38.52 5.76 9.68 99.1 97.8 98.5 9.9 22.44 1.72 4.76 7.27 -2.61 10.19 2.78 5.95 12.12 11.42 Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) 7.51 6.00 10.67 11.60 94.1 87.7 84.2 7.2 8.94 0.67 -20.11 -17.98 -17.07 -8.32 -46.67 -8.78 -56.76 -29.55 Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) 15.38 15.61 8.97 9.50 95.2 88.1 94.0 9.8 14.34 1.09 1.50 3.77 -7.55 2.94 0.00 -0.76 2.94 2.50 New Mountain Finance Corp (NYSE:NMFC) 14.10 14.60 9.32 11.10 100.0 99.3 100.3 10.0 13.56 1.08 3.55 5.96 -1.45 5.61 0.00 5.36 0.00 -6.68 OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) 13.76 14.12 9.63 12.03 100.7 91.9 95.3 9.1 14.98 0.94 2.62 5.09 -9.40 10.43 0.00 2.25 0.00 3.67 Oak Hill Advisors (NASDAQ:OHAI) 1.73 1.47 5.44 12.80 21.6 18.6 29.8 2.6 3.02 0.49 -15.03 -13.87 -13.95 0.00 -66.67 -37.73 -87.50 -65.41 Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) 8.35 8.27 12.09 12.30 113.6 116.3 109.2 10.6 9.43 0.88 -0.96 4.13 -5.38 -1.02 0.00 -1.87 -24.68 -11.70 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) 14.11 14.11 8.08 7.90 104.6 97.4 104.7 8.1 14.05 1.00 0.00 3.43 -5.22 2.00 0.00 3.77 5.56 -2.84 PennantPark Investment Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT) 7.66 7.51 9.59 11.90 83.7 88.9 79.7 7.9 9.09 0.83 -1.96 0.39 0.00 7.82 -35.71 2.94 -35.71 -18.33 Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) 20.61 21.78 8.45 10.80 92.9 92.0 88.0 8.3 22.21 0.98 5.68 10.14 -7.04 9.48 12.20 0.68 Infinity 3.98 Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) 12.06 14.06 9.67 11.30 103.0 95.8 97.8 9.8 13.84 1.02 16.58 19.40 -2.94 11.96 0.00 5.97 0.00 -4.49 Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) 20.82 21.92 7.30 10.20 95.8 88.4 95.9 7.4 21.75 1.01 5.28 9.13 -7.73 4.74 0.00 3.18 0.00 -3.03 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) 16.44 17.21 8.19 8.00 100.0 98.6 99.0 8.4 16.81 1.02 4.68 6.83 -0.70 9.26 0.00 0.66 0.00 -6.82 Triangle Capital Corp (NYSE:TCAP) 18.34 18.31 9.83 11.50 102.3 95.2 103.3 11.8 15.29 1.20 -0.16 2.29 -6.88 1.62 0.00 1.80 -16.67 -2.74 TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) 16.90 17.04 8.45 11.10 94.1 91.1 96.2 9.7 14.92 1.14 0.83 2.96 -2.55 3.53 0.00 1.77 0.00 -2.61 THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) 10.01 9.92 10.89 11.40 95.6 93.1 87.2 9.2 11.71 0.85 -0.90 1.80 -5.83 -2.22 -20.59 -4.33 -20.59 -12.22 TICC Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TICC) 6.61 7.23 11.07 13.25 129.0 153.8 175.4 10.6 7.53 0.96 9.38 12.41 -4.62 9.09 -31.03 27.84 -31.03 -23.01 TriplePoint Venture Growth (NYSE:TPVG) 11.78 13.53 10.64 10.10 94.1 97.3 96.8 10.8 13.38 1.01 14.86 20.97 1.32 7.84 0.00 -0.15 20.00 -8.23 TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) 18.68 20.73 7.53 10.50 86.2 87.6 82.5 9.7 16.04 1.29 10.97 15.15 2.84 10.40 0.00 6.15 2.63 3.42 WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) 12.17 14.21 9.99 11.80 97.3 97.3 97.7 10.3 13.80 1.03 16.76 22.60 0.69 15.82 0.00 3.92 0.00 -9.39 Sector Average 9.71 10.95 97.8 9.1 0.98 2.14 5.59 -6.10 3.01 -0.41 -10.41 With the 10 Treasury at 2.25% and sector average yield on Q2 dividends at 9.71% - the spread is 746 bps. The cap weighted ETN BDCS has a price change of -0.88% year to date - with dividends its total return is 3.03%. The SPY or S&P 500 EFT is 7.64% year to date. - and with unreinvested dividends is 8.10% year to date.

My assessment of PFLT:

There are two important data sets that were presented in the intro article that make the case for PFLT. I believe that they are worthy of a replay:

(1) The Correlation of Weighted Average yield to changes in NAV and weeding out ACSF, FSFR, KCAP, OHAI, SAR, and TICC

The following companies had weighted average yields at or under 9%: GBDC, PFLT, and SUNS. Their mean LTM NAV change is 1.54%, and three-year NAV change is -2.20%.

The following companies had weighted average yields between 9% and 10%: ARCC, CMFN, MAIN, and MRCC. Their mean LTM NAV change is 2.05%, and three-year NAV change is -0.37%.

The following companies had weighted average yields between 10% and 11%: AINV, FSC, FSIC, GARS, SAR, SLRC, TPVG, and TSLX. Their mean LTM NAV change is -1.93%, and three-year NAV change is -10.43%.

The following companies had weighted average yields between 11% and 12%: ABDC, BKCC, GLAD, GSBD, MCC, NMFC, PNNT, SCM, TCAP, TCPC, TCRD, and WHF. Their mean LTM NAV change is -0.61%, and three-year NAV change is -10.90%.

The following companies had weighted average yields over 12%: CPTA, FDUS, HCAP, HRZN, HTGC, OFS, and PSEC. Their mean LTM NAV change is -1.61% and three-year NAV change is -7.74%.

(2) The Correlation of the cost of debt to other metrics

The following companies interest expense/debt ratios under 4.5%: ACSF, ARCC, BKCC, CMFN, FSFR, FSIC, GAIN, GARS, GBDC, GSBD, MAIN, MRCC, NMFC, OFS, PFLT, SCM, SUNS, TCPC, and TSLX. Their mean 2017 earnings projection change is -3.61%. Their mean Price/NAV ratio is 104%. Their mean Price/NII ratio is 11.30. Their mean yield is 8.87%. Their mean LTM NAV change is 1.79%, and three-year NAV change is -4.60%. Their mean LTM dividend change is -3.95%, and three-year dividend change is -1.49%.

The following companies had interest expense/debt ratios between 4.5% and 6%: FDUS, FSC, GLAD, HTGC, KCAP, PNNT, TCAP, TCRD, and WHF. Their mean 2017 earnings projection change is -6.57%. Their mean Price/NAV ratio is 97%. Their mean Price/NII ratio is 9.57. Their mean yield is 10.36%. Their mean LTM NAV change is -0.51%, and three-year NAV change is -13.15%. Their mean LTM dividend change is -11.87%, and three-year dividend change is -19.15%.

The following companies had interest expense/debt ratios over 6%: ABDC, AINV, CPTA, HCAP, HRZN, MCC, PSEC, SLRC, and TPVG. Their mean 2017 earnings projection change is -2.52%. Their mean Price/NAV ratio is 91%. Their mean Price/NII ratio is 9.43. Their mean yield is 10.76%. Their mean LTM NAV change is -4.06% and three-year NAV change is -14.00%. Their mean LTM dividend change is -9.08%, and three-year dividend change is -11.16%.

What are the lessons in those numbers? Low risk BDCs have lower PWAYS - and the difference between a 7.9% and a 10.1% PWAY is huge. Low risk BDCs have safer investments and that attribute is reflected in the cost of their debt.

With BDCs, one can buy low PWAY PFLT and SUNS at close to an 8% yield (and close to 8% PWAYs) and have very little worry of a dividend cut. Towards the other end of the scale, one can buy BDCs with yields around 11% (with PWAYs a bit lower than 11) and own a company that has a history of cutting dividends around 25% every four years. I will take the lower risk option. For the BDCs with yields in the 9s and 10s - the odds of a dividend cut or lower and the size of the dividend cut should be lower.

Summation: PFLT merits having a lower yield because the safety in the assets it owns creates an income flow with significantly lower risk.