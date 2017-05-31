Will The General Electric-Baker Hughes Merger Work?

By Callum Lo

Introduction

General Electric (NYSE:GE) continues to throw its considerable weight around, most recently with its announcement of a merger deal with oil and gas giant Baker Hughes, a firm that operates in over 90 countries and provides oil field services in areas like drilling and reservoir creation. This agreement is significant - both GE and Baker Hughes are enormous firms, and it marks one of the biggest deals made yet in an ongoing period of acquisitions, spin-offs and mergers undertaken by the mechanical giant. The deal was announced in late 2016, with GE intending to acquire 62.5% of the combined company. The new structure will trade publicly under Baker Hughes' current stock ticker (NYSE:BHI).

Much has been written by the company regarding advantages it can gain from the deal and strategies it is pursuing to get the agreement over the line. Several key questions remain for investors, however. The first regards regulatory approval of the deal, which still hangs in the balance as regulators consider evidence on the similarities and differences of the firms. The second regards where synergies will be created and the extent to which they will allow the newly created merged firm to compete with giants like Halliburton and Schlumberger. Finally, issues arise around where value can be destroyed by mergers, and whether that will be the case here. This article examines all these issues in light of the imminent finalisation of the merger deal.

Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes has existed for a century, and supplies products and services to the oil and natural gas industry for oil speculation, drilling, transporting, processing and more. Examples of products and services provided by the firm include consulting services, drill bits, applied science, fracking services, and refinery equipment. The firm has suffered from the global oil price slump of recent years, and reported a loss of $417 million during fiscal Q4 2017. This was mainly driven by a devastating drop off in revenues from $3.39 billion to $2.41 billion over the course of a year, a fall of 28.91%. However, their overall net position marks a significant improvement from its $1 billion loss during the fourth quarter of two years beforehand. The main takeaway is that the current global oil market has caused unpredictable volatility and its ramifications on firms at the core of the industry has been very large.

Baker Hughes' EPS (source: Simply Wall St):

Similarities between GE and Baker Hughes exist in terms of market placement; GE is the largest manufacturer of oilfield equipment in the world. They produce a range of products to augment speculation, exploration, production and transportation such as pumps and compressors. In recent years, the focus of GE's management has been less on the physical process of the products and more on using data and machine learning to optimise performance and minimise downtime. This has partly been a bet on the need for oil industry firms to squeeze output as much as possible during a period of downturn, but also a bet on a strongly rebounding sector at some point in the future.

We wrote on oil economics last year. Most analysts expect oil prices to rise to some degree in coming periods, but this effect is likely to be limited. Factors such as the upcoming Saudi Aramco IPO may create an incentive for Saudi Arabia to boost the oil price in the short term, but high global supply is likely to keep prices relatively depressed.

GE's bet on Baker Hughes can be seen as a doubling down on this strategy. If market conditions remain unchanged for a large number of years and the firm continues to make the kind of losses seen recently, it will be an expensive liability for GE to shoulder. However, a rebound in oil prices and volumes would make it a boon to GE's income statement; 62.5% is a very significant stake in a large company. Multinational oil firms like Shell and BP have seen their bottom lines squeezed and asset prices plummet in the current climate, so GE's decision represents a remarkable level of confidence in the market to recover over the long-term.

Baker Hughes' Profit History:

Baker Hughes operates in similar areas to GE in some respects, but places an emphasis on specialisation in different areas. For example, they emphasis hydraulic fracturing (fracking) as a key focus, a technique that has found considerable popularity in places like the United States in the 21st Century. Moreover, GE's Oil & Gas arm has a focus on manufacturing equipment, while Baker Hughes provides a large range of services like consulting and processing. The core concept behind the merger is to create a "fullstream" services company, as described by executives of both firms. This designation refers to the ability of the new firm to provide products and services to firms at all ends of the supply chain, ranging from exploration and drilling to transportation to refinery and promotion at the wholesale level.

Strategy

While the deal represents a doubling down of GE's dependence of global oil volumes in some respects, it also represents an opportunity for them to expand their scale and reach. This fits well into their digital industrial strategy, in which the value provided by their software products is always augmented by the number of machines connected to the cloud-based system. Collecting data is extremely valuable, and integrating Baker Hughes' assets and clients into this new strategy can leverage off existing sunk research costs that have been put into the Predix system and other optimisation initiatives. Predix could have applications like predicting equipment failure, which reduces downtime and minimises costs in the field (see our article on Predix here). Moreover, with GE having a controlling stake in the firm, the giant might be in a position to pursue loss-leading strategies on products created by Baker Hughes, as a large amount of GE's income comes from servicing and optimisation.

GE, however, has struggled in recent times to make the most out of acquisitions it has made in the energy sector. Dozens of businesses have been purchased in the last few decades, and yet GE's financial performance and favorability among investors has struggled to reach its full potential in that time.

GE's optimisation of machinery like refineries could benefit from the deal:

A lot has been written on the subject of mergers as a broad topic. In particular, many academics and financial insiders have argued that mergers tend to destroy value more often than not, and can simply be fruitless exercises in office politics. Often it is difficult to analyse whether the perception that mergers are difficult to get right is because failed mergers tend to grab headlines more frequently than moderate successes. Moreover, it is difficult to isolate the effect of a merger and show precisely where it has created value, since these consequences are often unseen. KPMG has carried out extensive work examining mergers and the stock prices of companies before and after the transactions. Using this analysis, the firm found that fewer than a fifth of corporate mergers actually lead to an increase in the value of a company's stock. However, even this analysis is difficult to accept unconditionally. It may be that the value of a potential merger is already priced into many firms, and that the action merely realises this potential.

Regulatory Issues

The ramifications of a failure in the deal at the regulatory stage are reasonably significant for GE - under contract, they would be required to pay a fee of $1.3 billion to Baker Hughes as compensation for the loss of the deal. This is an extremely similar setup to the deal that took place in 2016, where Halliburton attempted to engage in a merger agreement with Baker Hughes. Regulators determined that the firms were too similar and would be uncompetitive if brought together, so the deal was terminated. As such, Halliburton was contractually obliged to pay $3.5 billion to Baker Hughes. Those same antitrust enforcers who ended the Halliburton/Baker Hughes merger several months ago are now examining the case of GE/Baker Hughes. Luckily for GE, there are several points of difference which make their chances of success more likely. Approval is by no means a given, however.

Compared to Halliburton, GE has more areas in which their core business operates at a different stage or area of the supply chain from Baker Hughes. This lack of overlap means that regulators will see it as less likely that the merger will create a capturing of market share sufficient to exercise market power and thus be uncompetitive. This presents both advantages and drawbacks, however. While it means that approval is more likely to be granted, it also limits the amount of value that can be extracted from the deal. For example, one of the key ways that cost-cutting measure can be implemented to benefit from a merger deal is by laying off redundant staff whose roles have been duplicated. The more that GE and Baker Hughes complement one another rather than overlap, the less redundancy there will be.

Both companies are highly involved in offshore drilling:

Importantly, approval is not necessarily black and white. Approval can be given subject to several conditions, which GE may be willing to comply with. For example, GE has already preemptively announced its plans to sell its division involved in water in order to remove any possibility of excessive market capture following the deal. The Water & Process Technologies Unit has been determined by GE leadership to be too similar to some Baker Hughes operations and will be removed to avoid regulatory disapproval. Again, however, any conditions that impose requirements on GE to do things they would other refrain from doing necessarily decrease the value of the deal to the firm. GE has indicated it will comply with conditions expressed by antitrust enforcers. The actions detailed above give a strong indication of this, as well as their joint statement with Baker Hughes that both firms are "committed to working constructively with the relevant government regulators to achieve the necessary approvals."

Areas of scrutiny that regulators will likely be particularly focused on include artificial lifts, in which both Baker Hughes and GE Oil & Gas are top four players in terms of market share. These systems, which increase extract flow in wells, can be an important part of the extraction process and the combined operations my capture too much share to be palatable. Water treatment is another area of crossover, as well as the production of important chemicals. For example, chemicals used in the fracking process are produced by both firms.

Perhaps a more important issue for the merger is to do with supply chain advantage. Even if the companies are able to show that they do not have sufficient overlap to cause concerns from a regulatory point of view, antitrust law also deals with firms that vertically integrate in a way that can be anticompetitive. If, for example, regulators are satisfied that GE could be in the position to offer unfairly favourable contracts to Baker Hughes due to their large interest, it may consider this to be anticompetitive up the supply chain.

Shareholder approval must also be sought for the deal to go through. However, this is likely to pose a smaller barrier than the threat of regulatory veto. Baker Hughes shareholders stand to receive a significant one-time cash dividend of $17.50 per share as a sweetener in the deal, of which $7.4 billion will come from GE. As such, shareholders in a troubled firm will likely see the merger as a good opportunity to improve the value of their stake, and a safe hedge against oil price risk for a firm that is quickly losing cash.

Conclusion

GE has already sunk considerable financial resources and effort into developing digital products that rely on large reach and data collection to be successful. The integration of Baker Hughes' assets and clients into this process could prove beneficial. However, many of the areas that could lead to value creation in the deal are the same areas which are likely to cause regulators to view the deal suspiciously. Moreover, concerns exist outside of overlap between the firms in terms of the possibility of unfair treatment up and down the supply chain. As such, investors should not take for granted that the deal will be approved, or that it will necessarily add to GE's profitability if it is.

