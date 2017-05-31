Looking For Action? S&P 1500 Most Volatile Stocks

For traders with a short-term time horizon who are looking for big moves over a short period, we have updated our list of the S&P 1500 stocks trading above $10 that have the largest intraday high-low ranges (based on the average percent spread between the intraday high and low over the last 50 days). The stocks are grouped based on whether they have a rising or falling 50-day moving average (DMA). Stocks highlighted in gray are new to the list since our last update.

As overall volatility in the market has been vanishing, the percentage of individual stocks experiencing large daily moves in the last two months has also shrunk, and in this month's update to our list of most volatile stocks, there are only eleven names that have experienced average daily moves of more than 5%. In terms of uptrends versus downtrends, it is interesting to note that of the 50 names shown, just 19 have rising 50-day moving averages while 31 have 50-DMAs that are declining.

Apropos of its ticker, the title for most volatile stock in the S&P 1500 this month belongs to Olympic Steel, whose ticker symbol is ZEUS! Over the last 50 trading days, the stock has had an average daily high/low range of 6.0%, although with a share price of just $16.72, that only works out to a range of about a dollar. The highest priced stock on this month's list is Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP). With its share price of $135.35, STMP sees an average daily range of over $6.

Finally, in terms of sector representation, healthcare has the most names listed this month with 11, followed by industrials (9), and then consumer discretionary (8). Sectors with no representation are consumer staples, real estate, telecom services, and utilities.

