Are AT&T's Ducks Really In A Row?

In the following piece we analyze AT&T’s plan to substantially increase network capacity over the next few years to accommodate the increased data for concerned dividend growth and income investors.

Nonetheless, this effort will require a much more robust network in the current “unlimited” world we now live in.

Once the deal is sealed AT&T plans to leverage the vast amount of premium content to diversify and increase its income streams to support the dividend.

By now everyone knows AT&T is planning to fully integrate its operations by purchasing Time Warner.

AT&T (NYSE: T) management has been laser focused on its mater plan to become the premier Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) company in the world. The telecom giant's quest to acquire Time Warner (NYSE: TWX) has been the primary focus of many covering the stock as of late, and for good reason. The completion of the acquisition will be a crowning achievement for the company. Nonetheless, AT&T has a bunch of work left to do behind the scenes to increase network capacity in order to provide quality experience for end-users.

On top of this, Verizon (NYSE: VZ) seemed to get a slight leg up on AT&T by winning the latest spectrum battle by stealing Straight Path out from under AT&T. This worried me at first. I thought to myself… Why would AT&T let the Straight Path deal fall through? After doing some further due diligence, I now understand the situation.

AT&T has plenty of work on their hands regarding increasing capacity as it is. According to CEO Randall Stephenson, the company is poised to increase network capacity by over 50%. The following is an exchange between Phil Cusick and Stephenson during a recent interview.

Phil Cusick: "And to clarify that 60 megahertz is what a 60% increase from everything you have deployed today?" Randall Stephenson: "Roughly yes. I use 50% as a rule of thumb, but it's a little higher than 50% yes."

So AT&T's CEO stated the the company is set to increase capacity by greater than 50%. This is quite a feat if you ask me. Here is how they plan to do it.

Leverage current fiber footprint

AT&T has been working hard in terms of increasing capacity. The company already has the best fiber footprint in the country according to Stephenson. Stephenson states:

"We have I would represent the best fiber footprint in the country and I'm talking last mile fiber. We're positioned perfectly for delivering fiber to a very dense sell grid, particularly in a world of 5G and so forth. So, great fiber footprint."

So AT&T has the fiber in place to handle the increased data usage where it counts, the last mile. This "last mile" had previously been the bottle neck for end-users. What's more, AT&T dense cell tower position has gone from being a negative to a positive. Here is why.

Cell site density advantage

Stephenson explains "you need a sell grid that's really dense in a world of premium content delivery, video delivery." He goes on to say what had been seen as a problem previously, AT&T's significant cell site position, "has become an advantage in the new world and so really dense cell site grid, we like where we are there."

Based on the company's vast fiber network and cell site position, AT&T has patched together 40 megahertz of spectrum depth already. Stephenson states:

"We have pieced together 40 megahertz of both low and high band spectrum that is fallow and waiting to be put to use and then we did the FirstNet deal."

So the company already has 40 megahertz of unexploited spectrum depth in place. Moreover, the FirstNet deal should provide another 20 megahertz as well. The cherry on top is the first $6.8 billion of expenses will be subsidized by the government.

FirstNet deal's vast benefits

The recent FirstNet contract win provides a nice runway for the company to get started. Stephenson states:

"We won the FirstNet bid and it came with it 20 megahertz of nationwide premium spectrum as well. So, we now have 60 megahertz of fallow spectrum waiting to be put to work to accommodate this kind of video traffic."

AT&T currently has proposals out to all the states to begin the roll out of the FirstNet network. Stephenson stated:

"States begin opting into FirstNet here in the next 30 to 45 days and we're really anxious to get going on building this network because the 60 MHz of spectrum. What we're really excited about is as you build this network for first responders, we're going to have to climb every cell site and while you're up on the cell tower, you're going to assume we'll be lighting up all of the spectrum."

This is fantastic news. Basically, the First Net rollout will pave the way for AT&T to vastly increasing spectrum. The reason why this is so important is network performance. No one wants to watch a video and be throttled and buffered every few seconds. The ability for AT&T to provide a superior viewing experience for its customers could tip the advantage in AT&T's favor. I love it when a good plan comes together.

The Bottom Line

AT&T is making all the right moves at present both from a financial and operational standpoint. The company's superior fiber footprint, dense cell tower position, and the increased capacity provided by the FirstNet deal should pave the way for a smooth transition to the new fifth generation technology and unlimited data. The final piece of the puzzle will be completing the Time Warner acquisition. The great thing about all this is you still get paid a healthy 5% dividend while you watch the pan unfold. Furthermore, it appears the stock has bounced nicely off support recently.

Current Chart

This level provides a nice entry point for potential dividend growth and income investors to start a position. Nevertheless, I would not suggest "backing up the truck" as it were. There is still plenty of execution risk on the table at present. I always take my time and layer in to a new position over a long period. Nonetheless, I believe AT&T has its ducks in a row and will continue to provide dividend growth and income investors a great opportunity for years to come. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.