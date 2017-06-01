General Electric: Brace Yourselves, It Could Get Really Ugly

What Happened?

Deutsche Bank's John Inch has come out and reiterated his Sell call on General Electric (NYSE: GE). Inch thinks the dividend will eventually be cut. He states:

"General Electric's weak cash flow could foreshadow a dividend cut in the near future. GE's $0.96 annual dividend is significantly more than the $0.85 of the company's estimated 2017 industrial free cash flow and roughly in-line with the $1.00 estimate for 2018, but considering that proceeds from Capital dismantlement and asset sales eventually go away, this high dividend payout would not appear sustainable."

Inch concludes that "the stage is being set for GE to cut its common dividend, likely as part of an earnings 'reset' lower and possibly in conjunction with eventual future leadership change."

If things go the way Inch suggests, it could get really ugly. Even so, I don't see things getting as bad as Inch suggests. What's more, I don't see a dividend cut in the cards in either case. Here is why.

Current Chart

Source: finviz.com

First quarter CFOA miss explained

The miss regarding industrial cash flow was primarily due to latent receivables. This was $1 billion below guidance for first quarter CFOA. The lack of cash flow was primarily due to accounts receivable collection issues in the Aviation and Power segments. CFO Jeffrey Bornstein stated:

"We didn't collect on a number of accounts in the quarter that we expected to. In Aviation, which historically has not had issues with past dues, we missed by about $200 million on 5 customer accounts, which will clear in the second quarter with no issue. In Power, we didn't collect on several delinquent accounts in top regions around the world, but we expect to collect these throughout the rest of the year, including in the second quarter."

So the cash flow miss is basically a buying opportunity, if you ask me. The company beat on both the top and bottom lines. I would be worried about it as well if the company didn't maintain guidance. Jeff Immelt stated the $2 EPS target for 2018 would be at the high end of guidance, yet reiterated guidance for the year of $12 billion to $14 billion of industrial CFOA. Immelt stated on the conference call:

"The goals for industrial operating profit and structural cost-out are in sight. Despite a slow start, we plan to hit $12 billion to $14 billion of industrial CFOA for the year."

What's more, the company maintained its goals to return $19 billion to $21 billion to investors through dividend and buyback. Moreover, if a majority of the receivables are collected in the second quarter, this should boost the stock. Bornstein stated:

"For 2017, we expect significantly stronger cash performance in the second quarter with sequential improvement throughout the year. Our total year plan is $12 billion to $14 billion. That's driven by an increase in net income plus depreciation."

Moreover, the company maintained its goal to cost out $1 billion in 2017 and 2018. Immelt stated:

"We remain committed for $1 billion of cost out in '17 and $1 billion of cost out into '18."

Buying low and selling high is extremely counterintuitive and hard to do. You have to buy when the herd is selling and sell when the herd is buying. The fact is Immelt has penchant for over promising and under delivering. Savvy dividend growth and income investors should look upon any pullback from here in the stock as an excellent buying opportunity if you ask me.

The Bottom Line

General Electric's stock is unloved, under-owned and under attack at present. General Electric is the worst-performing stock in the Dow for the last 10 years. The company missed its CFOA by a billion dollars in the first quarter alone. After reading these statements, you would probably think it's definitely time to sell. Yet, I say now is exactly the time to buy. Opportunities to buy great companies at a discount don't happen when the company is firing on all cylinders. What's more, several tailwinds for the stock are present. President Trump's corporate tax reform, regulatory relief, and infrastructure stimulus plans are still on the table. I believe these efforts will get approved and will substantially impact General Electric's bottom line.

Furthermore, I contend General Electric shareholders can look forward to capital appreciation and dividend increases as the company begins to reap the rewards from the transition to an industrial pure play. Moreover, you get paid $0.96 per share, which equates to a 3.51% yield while you wait.

Selling out now would be akin to pulling out of the race before it has even started. Nevertheless, with the potential for a leadership change, I would definitely layer in to a full position over time. I believe Immelt will step down whether the company makes the numbers or not at some point. I believe they will come through next quarter on cash flow. If they don't, you can bet Immelt's head will roll in short order.

What's more, even if Immelt does step down, I do not believe the company will use this as an excuse to cut the dividend. The dividend has been cut only twice in the company's history, during the great depression and great recession. I do not see them cutting the dividend simply because of a regime change. I will use any pullback accretive to my basis as an opportunity to add. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your due diligence.

