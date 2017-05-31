Ensco Is Making A Sound Decision By Merging With Atwood

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) has made an excellent decision to merge with Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW). The merger results in creating an entity with a superb geographic diversification and a wide base of customers, best in its class and possessing a healthy mix of quality assets. As the oil market recovers and the investments in offshore projects increase, Ensco will benefit considerably from this strong strategic fit.

First of all, the financial details of the deal. It is an all stock deal so there will be no cash outlay from Ensco. Atwood shareholders will be given 1.6 shares of Ensco for each Atwood share they possess. After the completion of the deal, Ensco shareholders will have majority with 69% of the total stake while Atwood shareholders will control 31% of the combined entity. The deal values Atwood at $10.72 per share. This price has a premium of 33% to Atwood's closing price on the deal date. It is a rather steep premium for a deal in the sector as the oil and gas market still remains quite volatile. However, it looks like Ensco values the strategic fit, geographical and customer diversification quite highly and they are willing to pay the price for these factors. Another factor for this premium is that they are not paying anything out of their own pockets. There is no cash involved, so they do not have to worry about the health of their balance sheet or liquidity. Effectively, shareholders are paying for this merger. The benefits of the deal are undoubtedly quite attractive and Ensco shareholders will be happy in the long-term.

In terms of synergies, combined entity will be saving around $65 million in annual costs by 2019. It is quite a significant number as both these companies have around $152 million in operating expenses, excluding the interest expense and the non-cash expenses like depreciation and amortization. There are bound to be some overlapping operations which will be streamlined and costs will come down. The deal is accretive on discounted cash flow basis.

It is certainly a good strategic fit for both companies as the post-merger company will have presence in almost all the segments of the offshore drilling sector. Ensco will have a strong position in deep-water as well as shallow-water projects. In addition to this, the company will have a footprint in six continents and its customers will consist of national oil companies, oil majors and independent producers. Ensco already had a technologically advanced fleet and Atwood's fleet will further enhance its strength. It now has a good mix of deep as well as shallow water rigs that meet most industry standards. Combined jack-up fleet will be the largest in the world and will meet most of the requirements for shallow-water drilling.

Most of the customers for the combined entity will be the national oil companies and super majors. As these companies are now looking to work on deep-water projects, there is potential for new contracts and increased revenue for the company. Strong relations with the national oil companies along with an up-to-date fleet is a necessity in this sector. Some of the deep-water projects are now becoming profitable at below $50 per barrel which might stimulate increased activity in the offshore segment of the industry. However, immediate benefits should not be expected as the market still remains tough for offshore drillers. The timing of the deal is accurate as it will give time to the company to integrate the business properly before the market starts to recover at pace.

Ensco shareholders do not seem to like the premium that is being paid by the company as the stock fell after the news of the merger came out. It is understandable that the shareholders are concerned at such a high premium in such challenging conditions. However, as I explained above, the prospect of having a diverse asset base, customers and geographic presence was probably too much for the management. The premium might look steep at the moment. However, the future benefits of the merger outweigh the premium, in my opinion. Ensco will be one of the key players in the market as it will be serving a diverse customer base with a strong assets port folio. This merger will create a lot of value for the shareholders of both companies in the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.