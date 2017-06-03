High-Dividend Stock Yields 8%, 7 Straight Dividend Hikes, More Due In 2017, Big Tailwinds

Looking for a strong niche player with a high dividend yield? Maybe you should take a look at Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA), a unique high dividend stock we've owned for quite a while now. We've also written several articles about EVA, and we included it in our Premium newsletter service.

We began writing about EVA back in September 2015, when it was trading at $12.47. Since then, it has risen 123% and is currently trading at $27.84. (It IPO'd on 4/29/15.)

EVA has slowed down a bit lately - it trails the market so far in 2017 but has still outperformed over the past year, rising over 21%:

Profile: EVA is the world's leading producer of wood pellets, a biomass item which is much sought after by foreign utilities due to increasingly demanding carbon emission laws passed in the UK, Europe, and Asia. It operates on long-term contracts, which currently have a remaining tenor of 9.8 years, with a backlog of $5.6B.

(Source: EVA Q1 '17 Presentation)

EVA produces these pellets from wood scraps and various forestry products generated in the Southeastern US and is the lowest cost producer in this niche industry.

(Source: EVA Q1 '17 Presentation)

It also has an integrated business model - in addition to being located in the cheapest production area, it has also acquired nearby (within 75 miles of production) dropdown logistics assets from its sponsor, which give it further cost advantages:

(Source: EVA Q1 '17 Presentation)

Tailwinds: Many of the EU countries are still behind the eight-ball when it comes to meeting their 2020 renewables targets, which should benefit EVA's future growth.

Management sees a future supply gap coming, as demand continues to ramp up:

In addition to the usual industrial usage and demand for wood pellets, management also is seeing increased demand for pellets to be used as a heating source:

(Source: EVA Q1 '17 Presentation)

Distributions: Management has raised the distribution for seven straight quarters since the 2015 IPO.

(Source: NASDAQ)

It paid out $2.10 for 2016 earnings and initially guided to paying a minimum of $2.35 for 2017 and subsequently upped it to its 2017 distribution guidance to a minimum of $2.36 on its Q1 '17 release.

This equates to an 8.48% forward yield, with a coverage range of 1.19x to 1.25x and would represent 12.4% distribution growth vs. 2016's payouts.

Like a whole lot of LPs we own and cover, EVA pays in the usual February-May-August-November cycle. Investors receive a K-1 at tax time.

We'll discuss the company's distribution coverage later in this article, in the Risks section.

Earnings: The unit count grew over 7%, and total distributions jumped by 92%, with DCF rising around 9%, over the past four quarters. The total distributions coverage subsequently fell but ended up at 1.25x on a trailing basis, thanks to much higher coverage in Q2 and Q3 '16. EBITDA had 19% growth.

Q4 '16 was a rough quarter - Net income was negative $8M, and DCF dropped to $12.9M. Management explained on the Q4 earnings call that,

"We had a net loss of $8.1 million compared to net income of $7.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2015, a decrease of $15.7 million, driven by the $10 million non-cash impairment charge associated with the (Sampson) plant sale, and an increase in interest expense during the period. The fourth quarter was a transitional period as we had both the cost of both our term loans and the senior unsecured notes, which were held in escrow until the December 14, 2016 dropdown of the Sampson plant, as well as the units issued in connection with the Sampson transaction, while we only had the benefit of the Sampson facility for a few weeks."

Q1 is usually its weakest quarter due to colder weather.

These are recast historical figures, recast to exclude intercompany sales between EVA and the Sampson plant, according to GAAP rules. Rejiggering this data was as much fun as herding drunken cats - it threw our past data out of whack. Even though EVA has had actual sales to the Sampson plant in the past, the data was recast as if EVA developed the plant, when it was really developed by EVA's sponsor/parent company, as an outside entity. (See Recast notes at the bottom of the article for the full description.)

Revised 2017 Guidance: Based upon the Sampson acquisition and the prospect for additional dropdowns in 2017, management slightly increased its 2017 guidance for EBITDA, DCF, and distributions/unit on the Q1 '17 release. It revised Net Income downward due to higher interest expense and depreciation and amortization charges from its new Sampson acquisition.

Risks: Here's something we don't like to see - falling distribution coverage - it has lagged over the past two quarters.

Will EVA's DCF and distribution coverage recover? Management thinks so, it is projecting a range of $76.2M to $80.2M for DCF in 2017.

This would pro-rate out to around $19.05M to $20M on a quarterly basis. Its 2017 distributions guidance of $2.36 would imply a total 2017 payout of around $64M, so that would mean a coverage range of 1.19x to 1.25x this year.

There are more dropdowns on the way in 2017 and 2018. On the Q1 '17 earnings call, management said,

"We've agreed to purchase the port of Wilmington early in the fourth quarter of this year. The terminal was fully operational and contracted under long-term terminal services agreement to receive store and load approximately 1 million metric tons of wood pallets from our Sampson plant as well as a third party production plant that is currently ramping. On this initial level of throughput, we expect the partnership to generate $5 million in incremental adjusted EBITDA for 2018 growing to a run rate of $8 million in 2019. For the terminal, we will make a first payment of $56 million at closing expected early in the fourth quarter. In addition, the port is party to a long-term terminal services agreement for the throughput from our sponsors pellet production plant under development in Hamlet, North Carolina which is expected to be completed in late 2018."

(Source: EVA Q1 '17 Presentation)

Management offered these factors for mitigating risk in its Q1 '17 presentation - Long-term contracts and limited currency risk among them.

It does have some minor currency risk though in the UK, but it appears to be 32M pounds, spread over four years - we found this on the Q1 '17 10-Q: As of March 31, 2017, it had notional amounts of 32.4 million GBP under foreign currency contracts and 18.6 million GBP under foreign currency purchase options that expire between September 15, 2017, and December 15, 2021. At March 31, 2017, the unrealized gain (loss) associated with foreign currency forward contracts and foreign currency purchase options of approximately $0.2 million and ($0.5) million, respectively, are included in other comprehensive income.

They also have some credit risk - here's more info from the 10-Q:

Substantially, all of our revenue was from long term, take-or-pay off-take contracts with three customers for the three months ended March 31, 2017, and two customers for the three months ended March 31, 2016. Most of our customers are major power generators in Northern Europe. This concentration of counterparties operating in a single industry may increase our overall exposure to credit risk in that the counterparties may be similarly affected by changes in economic, political, regulatory, or other conditions.

(Source: EVA Q1 '17 Presentation)

Analysts' Targets: EVA is currently just below analysts' lowest price target of $28.00 and is 8.21% below the consensus $30.33 price target.

Valuations: EVA looks cheaper on a price/sales and price/book basis vs. broad lumber industry averages, plus it also has a much higher yield. Its EV/EBITDA is 11.29x.

Financials: Uh-oh, not much joy here yet. However, if it hits the $29M to $35M net income range that it guided for, we should see the ROA and ROE improve in 2017.

Debt and Liquidity: In November 2016, the company issued $300M of aggregate Senior Unsecured Notes due in 2021. It has paid down around $6M so far.

Management detailed the company's liquidity as of 3/31/17 on the Q1 earnings call:

"We ended the quarter with nearly $12 million in cash on hand and aside from $4 million in letters of credit no outstanding balance on our $100 million revolving facility. As mentioned in our press release today, we plan to finance the first payment for the Port of Wilmington by borrowing on that facility."

(Source: Q1 '17 10-Q)

Recast Notes:

"Because the Sampson Drop-Down was a transfer between entities under common control, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") require that we recast our financial results to include the results of the Sampson Drop-Down since the date Sampson was originally organized. In addition, certain intercompany transactions between us and Sampson during such periods have been eliminated and the results are presented as if the assets included in the Sampson Drop-Down had been the Partnership's assets since Sampson was initially organized. As a result, Sampson's results are now included in our results presented in accordance with GAAP. The effect of this recast is to present financial statements as if the Partnership had developed the Sampson plant when in fact it is our sponsor's strategy to develop new projects outside the Partnership." (Source: Q4 '16 earnings release)

