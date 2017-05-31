BP: Significant Upside Potential

The analysis provided in this article has found sufficient growth catalysts for BP's (NYSE:BP) shares in the foreseeable future. The company's business is shifting towards refining and petroleum products. In light of the global energy transition, we consider this as a factor of competitive advantage in the future. We also find that the company' s shares can be considered attractive for income-seeking investors. Our DCF analysis shows that the stock is undervalued in the base scenario, which is built on an optimistic rate of revenue growth in the forecast period. The aggressive scenario sets an upside opportunity of up to 60% from the current market price of the stock.

We would like to start our analysis by examining the fundamentals and the last quarter's report. First, the improved market conditions allowed company to increase revenue. You can see that the top line has achieved a level of $55B, up 45% on a year-over-year basis:

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations by author)

The net income has increased to $1.5B driven by higher contributions from the Upstream and Downstream segments. In diagrams below, you can see revenue broken down by segments. We would like to notice that the company's sales are mostly dependent on its Downstream division. Since Q1 2016, the Upstream segment has grown significantly, while revenue from the Downstream segment has remained the same. We see that the two product categories are the main drivers of revenue growth in first quarter 2017.

(Source: Company's quarterly F&OI)

The last quarterly presentation contains interesting information related to the Downstream businesses:

"…We continue to see year-on-year retail volume growth and we have added more than 30 convenience partnership sites so far this year. During the quarter, we opened our first retail site in Mexico. Our plans are to expand in this fast-growing market to around 1,500 sites over the next five years. Building on our brand strength we recently announced two new partnerships. We have been appointed the official fuel and lubricants provider to Renault Sport Formula One and through our Air BP business, we are now the fuel and carbon reduction partner of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship".

We see that the company is still strongly inclined towards expansive marketing initiatives. As for the refining and petrochemicals businesses, we read the following:

"Turning to manufacturing, operations remained strong with Solomon refining availability for the quarter standing at more than 95%. Also in Petrochemicals, we completed the upgrade to our industry-leading proprietary technology at our Cooper River PTA plant this quarter. This technology will reduce the facility's overall operating cost, making our business more competitive. In Lubricants, earnings were underpinned by continued strong premium brand and growth markets performance" (Source: Q1 2017 report).

We applaud to the company's attention shifts towards the refining, petrochemicals and lubricants segments. Taking into account the changes in global oil demand (see below), we asses this transformation as a positive sign.

(Source: Q1 2017 Presentation)

BP's efficiency ratios (ROA and ROE) have recovered since the end of Q3 2016, although they are still below the industry's averages. The increase in financial leverage, which mostly affects the ROE ratio, has influenced the overall return on equity. The company has been boosting financial leverage during the last four years (the current figure is almost 2.7X). The current level of debt-to-equity is around 56%, which seems to be high at the first sight. This value is reasonably higher than the peers' figures, except Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) and Rosneft (OTC:OJSCY). The interest coverage ratio has improved, but stands at 1.6x, which is a relatively low figure. We do not suppose that there are immediate concerns about covenant breaches on the debt instruments. However, such a big debt load can lead to difficulties in the case of raising debt financing for further expansion.

We are pleased to see the improvements in operation efficiency. As you can see in the diagram below, the operating margin has grown from -2% to 4% on a year-over-year basis. This change has been caused by improvements in the cost structure: the cost of goods sold and operating expenses have been reduced by approximately 3 percentage points. The second major reason is higher oil prices. Despite these metrics being higher than the industry's averages, some of the peers have better figures. For example, companies from Russia and Brazil have operating margins around 15%. This is due to the relatively low cost of production in these countries explained by devaluation of local currencies.

We appreciate the improving overall efficiency and consider this as a substantial factor of value growth in the future. In addition, we have integrated these observations into our DCF model presented later in the analysis.

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations and infographics by author)

The company's working capital management is telling a different story. As you can see in the diagram below, the working capital management needs certain improvements. Since 2013, the operating cycle has increased from 70 days to 83 days. The main reason for this is the rising level in the days of inventory in hand: this metric has grown from 33 days to 40 days. Another factor is the increase in the days of sales outstanding. Unfortunately, we could not find any information in the latest press release about the planned improvements in inventory management.

Nevertheless, we should notice that the days of payables have soared by 19 days in 2016 and have been covering the days of inventory on hand entirely ever since. It means that the company finances all its purchases by accounts payable. Despite that, the cash conversion cycle has soared from 17 days to 34 days because of significant increases in days of sales. We suppose that a further operating cycle optimization, especially the decrease in the days of inventory on hand, will result in a higher turnover and an uptrend in asset turnover. This will positively contribute to revenue growth and the company's valuation.

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations by author)

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations by author)

Let us turn to the examination of the company's cash flows and shareholder compensation policy. As you can see, BP has demonstrated negative free cash flow for five consecutive quarters. However, you can notice that in periods of negative free cash flows the company continued paying dividends to investors. We should mention the fact that BP is shareholder-friendly no matter how substantial its capital expenditures and other costs and obligations are. In addition, the company has a "Scrip dividend programme", which enables ordinary shareholders and ADS holders to obtain new shares instead of cash dividends.

The dividend per share is constantly growing and now reaches a level of $2.40 per annum. As for the payout ratio, we see the last twelve months' figure of 358.3% of net income. Such a large figure may be explained by the company's high debt load. Certainly, such a high distribution level is unsustainable in the long-run.

As a result, the company's stock can be considered as a favorable investment opportunity for investors looking for high current dividend payments.

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations by author)

We should consider several risks company-related and industry-related risks in our valuation:

- Oil inventories continue to be at record-high levels, which has the impact on the supply of oil. As a result, we see the growing abundance of world oil resources. According to the forecasts of experts from the International Energy Agency, the proven reserves are sufficient to meet oil demand through 2050.

- Renewable energy represents a dangerous competition for oil producers. The recent BP Energy Outlook demonstrates that this energy source is likely to quadruple over the next 20 years. Renewable energy is the fastest growing source of energy (7.1% p.a.), with its share in primary energy rising to 10% by 2035 (see diagram below).

- The widespread of electric cars and the wider mobility revolution will create pressure on the demand for oil."The world economy continues to electrify, with nearly two-thirds of the increase in global energy will be send into the power sector. As a result, the share of energy used for power generation rises from 42% in 2015 to 47% by 2035" (Source: BP Energy Outlook 2017).

- The sufficient threat for oil companies is that this rising demand for power generation is expected to be satisfied mainly by natural gas. Oil demand will grow in the future, but the pace of demand growth is slowing with the non-combusted use replacing transport as the main source of demand growth:

(Source: BP Energy Outlook 2017)

According to BP's outlook, "the gradual transition in the fuel mix is set to continue with renewables, together with nuclear and hydroelectric power, expected to account for half of the growth in energy supplies over the next 20 years. Oil continues to grow (0.7% p.a.), although its pace of growth is expected to slow gradually."

- In the short-term, the main threat is the slowdown in economic growth. This risk is difficult to forecast, and it is reflected in the discount rate used in the valuation model.

- In contrast, growth in non-combusted fuel use, particularly as a feedstock in petrochemicals, will remain relatively robust and remain at 2.1% p.a., according to BP. Non-combusted use, especially within the petrochemicals sector, takes over as the main source of growth for liquids fuel demand.

As a result, we suppose that oil producers, especially the upstream-focused companies, will be under pressure in the long-term for the reasons explained above.

DCF Model

We would like to strengthen our financial analysis by including a financial model to conclude the fundamental valuation of the company's shares. The DCF model is presented in Diagrams below.

The DCF model incorporates historical data and certain assumptions about the future:

- Revenue CAGR is set at 2% in the forecast period (2017-2021). The total revenue is forecasted to be around $212B in FY2017. We expect a 7% rate in sales in 2017 and decline thereafter;

- The EBIT margin is set at 1% for the period of 2017-2021;

- Net income is expected to be around $2.6B in 2017, while the net margin is set at 1.5% and expected to decline to a level of 1% of revenue by 2021;

- The effective tax rate is expected to be around 15% in 2017;

- The growth rate for CAPEX in the forecast period is set at 1% of revenue;

- Net working capital is estimated to be around $3.9B for the forecast period (2018-2021);

- We use the EV/EBITDA multiple of 8.9x based on the last-twelve-months' value.

We consider our projections to be quite optimistic.

The model shows that, after adjusting for balance sheet items, the fair value of equity is around $154B. Consequently, the stock's fair value is around $47 per share, which is 30% higher than the current share price.

(Source: Author's DCF model)

Sensitivity

Our analysis is based on certain assumptions. The sensitivity analysis covers a range of possibilities resulting from deviations from the base scenario. Assumptions related to WACC and the Terminal EV/EBITDA multiple show that the base scenario implies a fair price range between $44 and $50 per share. This means that the upside potential is between 21% and 38%.

(Source: Author's DCF model)

However, if investors estimate the value of the company by using a multiple of 10.9x LTM EBITDA, they will find a stronger upside opportunity in the stock. This aggressive scenario sees an upside opportunity of up to 60%, depending on what WACC is chosen. The model's WACC of 7.8% is calculated in-line with the current capital structure of company (almost 70% of assets is financed by equity).

Conclusion

In the provided fundamental analysis of BP, we have seen significant positive catalysts causing the stock to move higher in the near future. We appreciate the fact that the company continues to transform to a petroleum products producer. In the light of the global energy transition, this is considered as a future competitive advantage. In addition, we find that the company can serve as a good opportunity for investors looking for dividend income. However, we notice that BP's working capital management needs improvement. According to the comprehensive DCF model presented above, we set a target price range of $44 - $55 per share in the base scenario, while the aggressive scenario implies an upside opportunity of around 60%. We think that the upside opportunity outweighs the outlined and other risks. As a result, we recommend buying this stock.

Disclaimer: Societe Financiers is an investment research team focused on long-term, long- and short-only ideas. Our research objective is to cover equities in various regions, such as North America, EMEA, Asia, Australia, and Emerging Markets. Readers should consider whether any advice or recommendation in our research articles is suitable for their particular circumstances and, if appropriate, seek professional advice, including tax advice. The price and value of investments referred to in our research articles and the income from them may fluctuate. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. Fluctuations in exchange rates could have adverse effects on the value or price of, or income derived from, certain investments. Certain transactions, including those involving futures, options, and other derivatives, give rise to substantial risk and are not suitable for all investors. Transaction costs may be significant in option strategies calling for multiple purchase and sales of options such as spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.